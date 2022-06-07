High school roundup for June 6, 2022: Griffaton leads WPIAL champion West Mifflin to 1st-round win

Monday, June 6, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Winning pitcher Zane Griffaton’s three-run homer backed his five effective innings on the mound as WPIAL Class 4A champion West Mifflin opened the PIAA playoffs with a 6-1 victory over District 5-8-9 subregional champion Somerset (15-8) before a West Mifflin school-record crowd of 909 Monday.

Griffaton (3-1), who yielded five hits including Spencer Marteeny’s solo homer in the second inning, struck out four and walked two before giving way in the sixth to Ryan Lang, who notched his third save by retiring five consecutive batters and recording a putout on a pickoff at third.

Lang, who began the game at second base for West Mifflin (19-3), also went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.

West Mifflin advances to play Laurel Highlands in the quarterfinals on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. The Mustangs (17-7) finished runners-up to the Titans in Section 3-4A.

Bethel Park 4, Central Mountain 3 – Winning pitcher Cody Geddes went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh to give Bethel Park (18-3) an opening-round win in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. David Kessler was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate for the Black Hawks, who will play West Allegheny in the quarterfinals Thursday. Cayde McCloskey drove in two runs for District 6 champion Central Mountain (17-6).

Burgettstown 6, Johnsonburg 5 – Brodie Kuzior smashed a grand slam in the third and singled in the game-winning run in the fifth to total five RBIs as Burgettstown (15-5) defeated Johnsonburg (16-4) in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. Winning pitcher Andrew Bredel doubled in a run and Sam Elich went 2 for 3 with a double for the Blue Devils, who will play Redbank in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Colin Porter drove in two runs and Domenic Allegretto tripled in a run for Johnsonburg.

Central Martinsburg 13, Mohawk 3 – Paxton King doubled and holmered to bring home three runs and Hunter Smith doubled in three runs to lead Central Martinsburg (24-0) to a Class 3A first-round victory. Jeff Hoenstine drove in two runs and Jonah Snowbeerger picked up the win for the Dragons, who will face District 10 champ Fairview in the quarterfinals on Thursday. A.J. Verdi and J.C. Voss each drove in a run for Mohawk (16-6).

Clarion-Limestone 9, Union 5 – Bryson Huwar went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Tommy Smith drove in a run as Clarion-Limestone (12-6) scored four runs in the eighth inning to secure a Class A opening-round win. Tommy Smith got the win for the Lions, who will play District 5 champion Southern Fulton in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Mark Stanley clubbed a solo home run and Grayson Blakley had two RBIs for Union (12-5).

DuBois Central Catholic 15, Rochester 5 – Kaden Brezenski doubled twice and drove in three runs and Cole Sansom knocked in three more to lead DuBois (19-4) to a Class A opening-round win. Winning pitcher Carter Hickman went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Aiden Snoberger drove in two runs on two doubles as the Cardinals advance to play District 10 champ Saegertown in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Losing pitcher Sal Laure hit a double, Conner Martin drove in two runs, and Ethan Blair drove in a run on a double for Rochester (11-9).

Ephrata 9, Peters Township 7 – Drew Hurst and Dawson Shelley each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs as Ephrata (18-7) used a seven-run fourth inning to advance in the Class 5A playoffs. Coy Swanger hit a two-run homer and Tanner McCracken got the win for the Mountaineers, who will face Donegal in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Andrew Ripepi and Sam Miller each hit a home run and Jack Kail drove in two runs for Peters (21-3).

Fairview 3, Hopewell 2 – Fairview (17-3) won its Class 3A opening-round game by holding on defensively after Aiden Rubilotta’s two-run double in the fifth. Winning pitcher Collin Bolla went 2 for 2 with an RBI as the Tigers advance to play Central (Martinsburg) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Anthony LaSala went 2 for 4, Lucas Arington doubled, and Greg Barlion singled in a run for Hopewell (16-8).

Franklin 3, South Park 0 – Luke Guth threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out 16, to lead Franklin (15-7) to a Class 3A first-round win. Carson Wible went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Franklin, which advances to play District 9 champion Punxsutawney in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Zach Ludwig went 1 for 3 and Drew Lafferty allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine in 6⅓ innings for South Park (18-6).

Laurel Highlands 4, Cathedral Prep 3 – Frank Kula hit a tie-breaking two-run single in the fourth inning to lead Laurel Highlands (17-7) to the first PIAA baseball playoff win in program history in the Class 4A first round. Braeden O’Brien and Joe Chambers also had RBI singles for the Mustangs, who will meet West Mifflin in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Cole Constable had an RBI triple for Cathedral Prep (21-3), the District 10 champs.

Montour 13, Bellefonte 8 – Tony Markulin smacked a two-run homer and Brock Janeda hit a solo shot as Montour (18-6) earned a trip to the Class 4A quarterfinals on Thursday against District 3 champs East Pennsboro. Nick Walker and Mason Sike each drove in two runs, Jake Robinson clubbed a bases-clearing triple, and Dylan Mathiesen got the win for the Spartans. Kenny Squires went 3 for 4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for District 6 champ Bellefonte (16-4).

Neshannock 4, West Middlesex 3 – Giovanni Valentine singled in two runs to cap a four-run sixth inning for Neshannock (18-7) in its Class 2A opening-round win. Sebastian Coiro picked up the win and Cam Foy got the save as the Lancers shut down West Middlesex (16-7) after the Big Reds scored three runs in the fourth inning. Preston Richie suffered the loss of West Middlesex. Neshannock will play Riverside in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Redbank Valley 2, Serra Catholic 1 – Bryson Bain went 2 for 3 and drove in both runs for Redbank (14-6) in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Tate Minich doubled and Ty Carrier picked up the win as the Bulldogs’ pitching stymied previously undefeated Serra Catholic (23-1). Redbank will play Burgettstown in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Michael Schanck was 1 for 2 and Isiah Petty took the loss for the Eagles.

Riverside 5, Mount Union 3 – Bo Fortunato went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Madden Boehm doubled in a run to lead Riverside (16-6) to a Class 2A opening-round victory. Christian Lucarelli earned the win and Evan Burry picked up the save as the Panthers move on to play Neshannock in the quarterfinals Thursday. Bryce Danish slapped a double for Mount Union (21-3).

Saegertown 9, Eden Christian 2 – Winning pitcher Henry Shaffer struck out nine on the mound and hit a double and a triple to bring in three runs to lead Saegertown (19-2) to a win in the Class A opening round. Landon Caldwell tripled in a run for the Panthers, who will face DuBois Central Catholic in the quarterfinals Thursday. Jacob Janicki doubled and Ray Stierer tripled in a run for Eden Christian (17-2).

Upper St. Clair 2, Altoona 0 – Zachary Ehasz hit a double and Eddie Albert tripled to lead Upper St. Clair (13-10) to a win in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Brandon Liokareas earned the win for the Panthers, who will play District 3 champion Warwick in the quarterfinals Thursday. Erik Rhodes was tabbed with the loss for Altoona (15-7), the District 6 champs.

Softball

Armstrong 13, Chartiers Valley 6 – Emma Paul doubled and had three RBIs, and Mackenzie Egley doubled and had two RBIs to lead Armstrong (21-4) to a first-round Class 5A playoff win. Gianna Welsh went 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs, and Marie Kinchington, Zoe Mangan and Marta Gualazzi each hit a home run for Chartiers Valley (15-7). The River Hawks will meet Central Mountain in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Avonworth 6, Westmont Hilltop 3 – Leah Kuban hit a two-run homer, and Alivia Lantzy hit an RBI triple for Avonworth (18-5) in a first-round Class 3A win. Zoey Lynch doubled and Makenna Oswalt tripled for Westmont Hilltop (18-4). Avonworth will face Karns City in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Beaver 3, Fleetwood 2 – Payton List pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with two doubles to lead Beaver (20-0) to a first-round Class 4A win. Haylie Mauger went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs for Fleetwood (16-7). Sami Springman and Hanna Crowe each hit a double for the Bobcats, who will face Burrell in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Central Mountain 1, North Hills 0 – Madison Hardy hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lead District 6 champion Central Mountain (21-2) past North Hills (17-5) in a Class 5A first-round game. Central Mountain will meet Armstrong in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Hanna Murphy had three hits and Maria Chutko added two hits for North Hills.

Hamburg 5, Elizabeth Forward 4 – Hailey Strunk hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give Hamburg (20-3) the Class 4A first-round win. Shelby Telegdy hit a two-run homer to give Elizabeth Forward (16-4) a one-run lead in the top of the seventh. Kylah Rading hit a home run and Amelia Gassert doubled to also help Hamburg, which will face Clearfield in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Everett 3, Frazier 2 – Makenna Richards hit a walk-off RBI single to lead Everett (22-0) to a first-round Class 2A playoff win. Tori Washinski doubled for Frazier (18-2). Ella Hinish, Denae Mobus and Kirstin Feathers each doubled for Everett, which will face Laurel in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Laurel 17, Reynolds 7 – Abbie Miles went 4 for 4 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs to lead Laurel (18-4) to a first-round Class 2A win. Kaylee Diefenderfer went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Reynolds (19-4). Autumn Boyd and Addie Deal each hit a home run, and Grace Zeppelin, Bekah Valenti and Grace Kissick each doubled to also help the Spartans, who will face Everett in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Neshannock 6, OLSH 0 – Addy Frye threw a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead Neshannock (23-0) to a Class 2A first-round win. Neleh Nogay and Aaralyn Nogay each hit a triple, and Gabby Quinn and Frye doubled for the Lancers, who will take on Johnsonburg in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Morgan O’Brien had a pair of hits for OLSH (10-6).

North Allegheny 6, Mifflin County 4 – Sydni Junker hit the go-ahead two-run single during a four-run seventh inning for North Allegheny (14-10) in a Class 6A first-round win. Junker, Meghan McDonough, Anne Melle and Alaina Whipkey each doubled for the Tigers, who will face Pennsbury in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Payton McClure doubled for Mifflin County (11-10).

Seneca Valley 8, Central Dauphin 2 – Lexie Hames and Maddie Gross each went 2 for 3 with an RBI double to lead Seneca Valley (14-6) over Central Dauphin (16-8) in a Class 6A first-round win. Bella Gross and Mia Ryan both drove in two runs to help the Raiders, who will meet Quakertown in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Union 4, Shade 3 – Allie Ross led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple and Raquel Zarlingo hit the walk-off RBI single for Union (21-3) in a Class A first-round win. Cassidy Mauher hit two doubles for Shade (15-5). Mia Preuhs hit a two-run homer, and Bella Cameron and Tori May each doubled for Union, which will face Saegertown in the quarterfinals Thursday.

West Greene 9, Conemaugh Valley 8 – London Whipkey went 4 for 4 with a two-run homer, and Lexie Six doubled and drove in two runs to lead West Greene (15-4) past Conemaugh Valley (13-7) in a Class A first-round win. Katie Ledwich hit a two-run homer, and Julia Stiffler, Hailey Stiffler and Julia Hudec each doubled for Conemaugh Valley. Taylor Karvan doubled and BreAnn Jackson drove in two runs for West Greene, which will meet DuBois Central Catholic in the quarterfinals Thursday.