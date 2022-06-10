High school roundup for June 9, 2022: Mason Sike lifts Montour, sets up WPIAL title rematch with West Mifflin

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Winning pitcher Mason Sike struck out nine on the mound and went 2 for 4 with four RBIs at the plate to lead Montour to a 12-3 victory over East Pennsboro in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals Thursday.

Jake Robinson collected two hits and three RBIs and Ryan Gallagher knocked in a run for the Spartans (19-6). Justin Bentzel and Andrew Swenson each doubled while Chase Deibler got the loss for the Panthers (18-5).

Montour will play West Mifflin in Monday’s semifinals. The Spartans and Titans will face off in a rematch of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game, which the Titans won 5-4 in 12 innings.

Burgettstown 6, Redbank 4 – Winning pitcher Nathan Klodowski struck out 12 and went 3 for 4 at the dish as Burgettstown (16-5) beat Redbank (15-8) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Luke Lounder and A.J. Kuzior each drove in a run and Andrew Bredel went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Blue Devils. Tate Minich and Bryson Bain each tripled, with Bain knocking in a run for the Bulldogs. Burgettstown will play Neshannock in a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal rematch Monday in the PIAA semifinals.

Neshannock 5, Riverside 4 – Jake Rynd went 2 for 5 and singled in the winning run in the top of the 11th to give Neshannock (19-7) the victory in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. Grant Melder went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Dom Cubellis tripled while Giovanni Valentine earned the win for the Lancers. Madden Boehm went 4 for 6 with two RBIs and losing pitcher Hunter Garvin and Sean Hayes each drove in a run for Riverside (17-7) in their four-run second inning. Neshannock will advance to Monday’s semifinals and play Burgettstown, who they beat in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.

Warwick 5, Upper St. Clair 3 – Seth Adomik slapped a single in the top of the eighth to give Warwick (21-2) the go-ahead run in a Class 6A quarterfinals victory. Brendan Stuhltragher went 2 for 3 with an RBI and David Wooley went 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI for the Warriors. Warwick will advance to play the West Chester Henderson/Cumberland Valley winner in the semifinals Monday. Mateo Cepullio went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Charlie Eberle tripled in a run for Upper St. Clair (13-11).

Softball

Armstrong 13, Central Mountain 5 – Jessica Pugh hit a grand slam, and Jenna Clontz and Mackenzie Egley each hit a home run for Armstrong (22-4) in a Class 5A quarterfinal win. Madison Hardy hit a three-run homer for Central Mountain (21-3). Emma Smerick drove in three runs on three singles, and Isabella Atherton drove in two runs for the River Hawks, who will face Penn-Trafford in the semifinals Monday.

Avonworth 7, Karns City 4 – Rylee Gray went 2 for 4 with a home run and winning pitcher Aivia Lantzy struck out eight as Avonworth (19-5) defeated Karns City (15-4) in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Cat Barie doubled in two runs and Layne Shinsky doubled and drove in three runs. Rossi McMillen doubled and drove in three runs and Jess Dunn tripled for the Gremlins. The Antelopes advance to play District 6 champ Bald Eagle Area in Monday’s semifinals.

DuBois Central Catholic 8, West Greene 2 – Emma Suplizio went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, and Jordy Frank had a double and three RBIs to lead DuBois Central Catholic (21-3) to a Class A quarterfinal win. London Whipkey and Lexie Six each doubled for West Greene (15-5). DuBois Central Cetholic will meet Saegertown in the semifinals Monday.

Laurel 5, Everett 0 – Autumn Boyd struck out 15 and went 2 for 3 with a triple to lead Laurel (19-4) over Everett (22-1) in a Class 2A quarterfinal. Abbie Miles tripled and Grace Zeppelin hit a home run for the Spartans, who will face Neshannock in the semifinals Monday.

Neshannock 14, Johnsonburg 0 – Aaralyn Nogay went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs, and Neleh Nogay went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Neshannock (24-0) past Johnsonburg (16-7) in a Class 2A quarterfinal. Addy Frye doubled and had three RBIs, and Hunter Newman hit two doubles for Neshannock, which will meet Laurel in the semifinals Monday.

Pennsbury 10, North Allegheny 2 – Avi Storlazze and Pressley Foote each went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs to lead Pennsbury (24-2) to a Class 6A quarterfinal win. Alaina Whipkey hit a two-run homer for North Allegheny (14-11). Pennsbury will face Seneca Valley in the semifinals Monday.

Saegertown 1, Union 0 – Rhiannon Paris went 2 for 4 and hit a one-out RBI single in the top of the eighth to win a pitchers’ duel for Saegertown (16-4) in the Class A quarterfinals. Mikaila Obenrader threw a complete game no-hitter and struck out 12 while walking two for the Panthers. Mia Preuhs went eight innings for Union (21-4) and allowed one run on five hits and struck out 15. Saegertown will play District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals Monday.

Seneca Valley 1, Quakertown 0 – Mia Ryan hit a sacrifice bunt in the first inning to score the only run of the game for Seneca Valley (15-6) in a Class 6A quarterfinal win. Grace Baker doubled for Quakertown (21-5). Lexie Hames pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11, and Kara Pasquale tripled for the Raiders, who will meet Pennsbury in the semifinals Monday.