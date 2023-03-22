High school roundup for March 21, 2023: Aliquippa advances to state finals

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey celebrates after scoring against Bishop Canevin during the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals March 18.

Cameron Lindsey scored 19 points to lead Aliquippa to a 56-28 victory over Otto Eldred in the PIAA boys basketball Class 2A semifinals Tuesday night.

The Quips jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and blew the game open with a 23-7 run in the third. They will meet District 3 champion Lancaster Mennonite (20-8) for the state title at 2 p.m. Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Ray’Shene Thomas led Otto Eldred (26-3) with 11 points.

Baseball

Armstrong 10, Indiana 2 – Haden Brink hit a solo homer and picked up the win while Caden Rupert homered and drove in two runs for Armstrong (1-0) against Indiana (0-1) in nonsection play. Ben Ryan doubled and had an RBI for Indiana.

Avonworth 5, Shenango 2 – Tyler Homol smacked a solo home run, Jake Osborn doubled in two runs and Derek Brooks and Hunter Blackson each drove in a run for Avonworth (1-0) in a nonsection rout of Shenango (0-2). Mason Horwat struck out seven and allowed one hit in five innings for the win for the Antelopes.

Beaver 5, Highlands 1 – Tyler Kislin doubled and drove in two runs while Corbin Sevci and Isaac Pupi each recorded an RBI to lead Beaver (1-0) to a nonsection win. Carson Goldberg drove in the lone run for Highlands (0-1). Jack Ray struck out eight and allowed one run on three hits to pick up the win for the Bobcats.

Fort Cherry 9, Bishop Canevin 8 – Luke Sweder hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Fort Cherry (1-0) to a nonsection win. Matt Sieg doubled and drove in a pair for the Rangers. Tyler Maddix had two hits for Bishop Canevin (0-1).

Freedom 17, Carlynton 0 – Boden Hilliard went 3 for 4 and collected three RBIs and Isaac Barry struck out four in two no-hit innings to lead Freedom (2-0) to a shutout of Carlynton (0-2) in nonsection play.

Freeport 8, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Michael Hanz threw five innings and struck out 10 while Zach Clark threw two innings to combine for a no-hitter as Freeport (1-0) defeated Apollo-Ridge (0-1) in nonsection play. Hanz and Jack Smetak each doubled and drove in two runs for the Yellowjackets. Stephen Evans also had two RBIs for Freeport.

Hampton 7, Fox Chapel 0 – Ryan Apaliski struck out nine and allowed one hit in five shutout innings while Zach Carr, Anthony Bucci and Eric Weeks doubled to lead Hampton (1-0) to a nonsection win. Zach Johnston had the only hit for Fox Chapel (0-2).

Leechburg 6, River Valley 5 – Chase Henry doubled twice and Owen McDermott doubled in two runs as Leechburg (1-0) scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to walk off against River Valley in nonsection play. Matt Curfman notched the win for the Blue Devils. Hunter Riggle drove in two runs for River Valley.

McGuffey 17, Frazier 7 – Jake Ross went 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and Ryan Keith doubled and drove in four runs to lead McGuffey (1-0) to a nonsection win. Samuel Stout and Lincoln Johnson each doubled for the Highlanders. Tyler Monack doubled for Frazier (0-1).

McKeesport 1, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – Brady Boyle doubled in the game’s only run as Nicholas Martino won a pitchers’ duel with Mike McCready, strking out 10 in a complete-game shutout for McKeesport (1-0) in a nonsection win. Wade Boyle doubled for Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1).

Mohawk 7, Sharpsville 4 – Jacob Werner and Jay Wrona collected two hits apiece and Mason Hopper drove in two runs as Vinny Pezzuolo got the win for Mohawk (1-0) in a nonsection matchup with Sharpsville.

Neshannock 4, New Castle 0 – Jacob Walzer started as Neshannock (1-0) had seven pitchers combine for a two-hit shutout of New Castle (0-1) in nonsection play. Grant Melder doubled in two runs while Luke Glies doubled twice and Giovanni Valentine had two hits, including a double, for the Lancers.

New Brighton 14, Western Beaver 3 – Brock Budacki doubled and drove in two runs, Jake McKee doubled in another and Brennan Cattivera slugged a triple for New Brighton (3-1) in a nonsection win against Western Beaver (0-1).

Penn-Trafford 8, Hempfield 3 – Jacob Haynes hit three doubles and knocked in three runs and Tyler Freas went 3 for 4 as Penn-Trafford (1-0) defeated Hempfield (0-2) in nonsection play. Nolan Marasti picked up the win for the Warriors.

Peters Township 7, Ringgold 2 – Jackson Natili crushed a three-run home run and Joseph Bedillion had three hits including a home run as Peters Township (1-0) beat Ringgold (1-1) in a nonsection contest. Jack Lutte had two doubles and Vincent Sarcone picked up the win for Peters. Ashton Ray doubled for the Rams.

Seneca Valley 11, Norwin 3 – Creed Erdos doubled twice and drove in three runs as Seneca Valley (1-0) had 10 players record an extra-base hit in a nonsection win. Nick Parrotto went 3 for 4 with a double. Mike Delduca and AJ Capizzi singled and doubled. Chris Slatt went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Norwin (0-2).

Seton LaSalle 11, Carrick 1 – Aidan McKenzier went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and winning pitcher Nate Georgiana singled, doubled and drove in three to lead Seton LaSalle (1-0) past Carrick (0-1) in a nonsection game. Gio Lonero also singled and doubled for the Rebels. Nathan Weinmann doubled and drove in a run for Carrick.

Shaler 5, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Chase Beran tripled and Miguel Hugas picked up the win for Shaler (2-0) in a nonsection contest. David Shields doubled for Mt. Lebanon (0-3).

South Fayette 16, Chartiers Valley 1 – Tyler Skeen singled, doubled and drove in four runs and winning pitcher Tyler Pitzer and Anthony Diodata also singled and doubled to lead South Fayette (1-0) past Chartiers Valley (0-1) in three innings in a nonsection game.

Thomas Jefferson 12, Keystone Oaks 2 – Elias Lippincott struck out 12 and doubled in a run to lead Thomas Jefferson (1-1) to a nonsection win. Lance Vickers doubled and tripled while driving in three runs, Alec Warden and Tyler Lesko knocked in two runs apiece and Brady Hodge had an RBI for the Jaguars. Nathan Rohe drove in a run for Keystone Oaks (0-1).

Valley 7, Jeannette 6 – Tyler Danko doubled twice and drove in three runs and Wes Schrock had two hits and drove in three as Valley (1-0) took a 7-1 lead and held on for a nonsection victory. Michael Mason went 2 for 2 with a double for Jeannette (0-1).

Washington 12, Monessen 1 – Michael Shallcross doubled and tripled and had two RBIs while David Lutes and Zakery Burt each doubled in two runs for Washington (1-1) in a nonsection win. R.J. DiEugenio struck out 11 in 5⅓ innings in the loss for Monessen (0-2). Burt got the win for the Prexies.

West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 2 – Broc Dawson homered and Derek Curry and Liam Scheider each doubled in a nonsection win for West Allegheny (1-0). Owen Kiester collected two hits for Blackhawk (0-1).

Softball

Deer Lakes 12, Beaver 2 – Shayne Cerra went 3 for 4 with two triples and winning pitcher Maddie Kee struck out 11 for Deer Lakes (1-0) in a nonsection win. Tira Wakmonski went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Siena Plummer was 3 for 4 with a double for the Lancers. Sami Springman went 2 for 2 with a double for Beaver (0-1).

Elizabeth Forward 1, Preble (WI) 0 – Shelby Telegdy threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and Julia Resnik drove in the game’s only run as Elizabeth Forward (3-0) won in Florida.

Ellwood City 12, Steel Valley 1 – Amber McQuiston tripled and drove in three runs at the plate while allowing one run on three hits and striking out nine in five innings as Ellwood City (1-0) beat Steel Valley (0-1) in nonsection play. Natale Gillin and Julia Nardone each doubled for the Wolverines. Abby Curran doubled for Steel Valley.

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 1 – Abby DeJidas went 3 for 4 with two doubles to help Freeport (1-0) to a nonsection win. Reese Selker drove in three runs and Megan Grolemund had two hits and two RBIs for the Yellowjackets. Winning pitcher Sydney Selker fanned 14 in a complete game.Julianna Saxion tripled for Apollo-Ridge (0-1).

Hopewell 10, Freedom 0 – Tallulah Showrank hit two two-run home runs and collected four RBIs and Haley Cook and Madelyn Archer each doubled for Hopewell (1-0) in a nonsection win against Freedom (1-1). Mya Parish allowed one hit to earn the win for the Vikings.

Latrobe 10, Pine-Richland 3 – Hayden Kraynick hit a grand slam and a three-run homer, driving in seven runs to lead Latrobe (2-0) to a nonsection win. Lauren Weatherton doubled and Sydney DeGram had two hits for the Wildcats. Marissa DeLuca singled and doubled for Pine-Richland (0-2).

Mars 5, Knoch 4 – Alyssa Harris tripled and drove in two runs while also getting the win in the circle while Taylor Schmitt hit a triple for Mars (1-0) in a nonsection win. Marlee Fraser knocked in two runs for Knoch (0-2).

McKeesport 11, Brashear 1 – Emme Stout went 2 for 3 with two doubles and Ryenn Thomas doubled and drove in two runs to lead McKeesport (1-0) to a nonsection win. Kylee Clifton doubled for Brashear (0-1).

Neshannock 10, Hickory 0 – Aaralyn Nogay and Gabby Quinn each homered while Katherine Nativio tripled and Gabby Perod doubled to give Neshannock (1-0) the nonsection shutout win. Layla McClung had Hickory’s only hit. Addy Frye tossed six shutout innings and struck out 11 while allowing one hit for the Lancers.

New Brighton 21, Rochester 4 – Sundi Fazio went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead New Brighton (1-0) to a nonsection win over Rochester (0-1) in three innings.

New Castle 7, Butler 2 – Keara Mangieri smacked a two-run homer and Miley Anderson tripled as New Castle (1-0) scored five runs in the top of the eighth to break a 2-2 tie and win a nonsection game. Morgan Piatt struck out 16 batters in eight innings for the Red Hurricanes. Kelsey Ogin homered and drove in two runs while Alley Bartley had a hit for Butler (0-1).

North Hills 13, Bethel Park 2 – Addyson Wrigley hit two doubles and collected four RBIs, Hanna Murphy doubled and drove in four runs, and Gia Minton slapped a three-run homer as North Hills (1-0) took care of Bethel Park (0-2) in nonsection play. Allison Jones tripled in a run for the Black Hawks.

Norwin 8, Mt. Pleasant 3 – Emma Novotnak went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Norwin (1-1) to a nonsection win. Rachel Minteer doubled twice and Jadelyn Michalski singled, doubled and drove in a pair for the Knights. Sophia Smithnosky singled and doubled and Ella Alekson tripled for Mt. Pleasant (1-1).

OLSH 6, Blackhawk 2 – Morgan O’Brien homered and scored three runs, Juliet Vybiral tripled and winning pitcher Justena Giles struck out six to lead OLSH (1-0) to a nonsection win. Mia Yenges doubled and drove in a pair for Blackhawk (0-2).

Quaker Valley 7, Northgate 1 – Freshman Olivia Hoose struck out 17 and allowed one run on two hits to lead Quaker Valley (1-0) to a nonsection win over Northgate (0-1). Grace Carver doubled in two runs while Isabella Jarrett and Keira Myers each doubled for the Quakers. Johna Abramowicz struck out 11 in the circle while Shyla Baptiste drove in the Flames’ only run.

Ringgold 12, California 5 – Camryn Bucci and Daniella Vecchio each doubled and drove in two runs while Emma Nolff tripled in two more for Ringgold (1-0) in a nonsection victory over California (0-1). Alice Ramous got the win for the Rams.

Seneca Valley 12, Plum 1 – Addie Winkle tripled and drove in four runs and Neve Miller clubbed two doubles while Lexie Hames struck out eight and allowed one run in five innings to give Seneca Valley (1-0) the nonsection win. Mackenzie Lang drove in the only run for Plum (0-1).

Serra Catholic 8, Chartiers-Houston 5 – Caroline Malandra went 4 for 4 with three triples and Tori Tom went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Serra Catholic (2-0) to a nonsection victory. Ella Richey homered twice and Meadow Ferri also hit a home run for Chartiers-Houston (0-2).

Shaler 14, North Allegheny 4 – Bethany Rodman picked up the win and went 4 for 4 at the plate with three home runs and five RBIs while Alyssa Scaffold and Chrissy Sciullo each hit solo homers as Shaler (2-0) defeated North Allegheny (1-1) in nonsection play. Sadie Kelly and Sammy Plotsko each homered for the Tigers.

South Allegheny 18, East Allegheny 0 – Cameran Colecchi doubled, tripled and had three RBIs and Cadence Mcbride tripled and homered and drove in four runs as South Allegheny (1-1) won a nonsection game against East Allegheny (0-1). Sydney Gordon doubled in a run and earned the win on the mound for the Gladiators.

West Allegheny 9, Mt. Lebanon 8 – Adrianna Vicari-Baker doubled and drove in three runs, Adrianna Arnal doubled in two runs and Ava Henk tripled to lift West Allegheny (1-0) past Mt. Lebanon (1-1) in eight innings in nonsection play. Kate Borza slugged a three-run homer, Hannah Boomhower hoomered and drove in two runs while Deirdre Flaherty and Brooke Boehmer each hit solo homers for the Blue Devils.

West Greene 15, Clay-Battelle (WV) 1 – London Whipkey hit two tri[les and drove in three runs who;e Payton Gilbert doubled and had two RBIs while grabbing the win on the mound for West Greene (1-0) in a nonsection win against Clay-Battelle.

West Mifflin 7, Chartiers Valley 3 – Aubrey Jaskulski drove in two runs and Addie Hilligsberg picked up the win for West Mifflin (1-0) in nonsection play. Rylee Prosperi collected two hits and an RBI for Chartiers Valley (1-1).

Boys lacrosse

Peters Township 14, Seneca Valley 6 – Chase Cogley scored four goals and Eliot Schratz and Brad Knight had three goals apiece to lead Peters Township to a nonsection win.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Montour 0 – Owen Ostrowski had 17 kills and two blocks and Luke Bockius added 11 kills to lead Canon-McMillan. Justin Peters had 13 assists and Xander Krut recorded 16 digs.

Derry 3, Martinsburg Central 0 – Gabe Carbonara had nine kills and Ethan Frye and Mason Beeman added five kills apiece for Derry. Noah Berkhimer recorded 25 assists and had 4 aces, and Johnathan Shumaker added eight digs.