High school roundup for March 26, 2021: South Fayette sophomore Ks 17 in no-hitter

By:

Friday, March 26, 2021 | 11:31 PM

Metro Creative

Sophomore Tyler Pitzer couldn’t have made a much better first impression for South Fayette.

The right-handed starter threw a no-hitter, striking out 17 of the 22 batters he faced, to lead the Lions (1-0) to a 5-0 season-opening nonsection win over North Catholic (0-1) on Friday afternoon. Pitzer allowed two walks.

Chase Krewson doubled and drove in three runs for South Fayette. Noah Scheel singled and stole three bases.

Ambridge 7, New Brighton 2 – Cole Grable homered and Ryan Conover earned the win for Ambridge (1-0) in a nonsection game. Caison Holland tripled. Bobby Budacki doubled for New Brighton (0-1).

Armstrong 10, Freeport 0 (6) — Eli Wiles homered and drove in three runs, and Dustin Coleman singled twice with four RBIs to lead Armstrong (1-0) past Freeport (0-1) in a nonsection game. Jackson Smetak tripled and Brady Stivenson doubled for the Yellowjackets.

Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 1 – Austin Thellman broke a 1-1 tie with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning and winning pitcher Alex Tomsic allowed two hits, fanning seven, for Blackhawk (1-0) in a nonsection win over West Allegheny (0-1).

Butler 10, Knoch 0 (5) — Cooper Baxter went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher for Butler (1-0) in a nonsection win over Knoch (0-1) at Pullman Park. David Leslie tripled and homered, Colin Patterson doubled twice and singled, and Mattix Clement doubled and singled twice for the Golden Tornado.

Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 2 (3) – Gavin Pratt went 3 for 3 with a home run to lead Carmichaels (1-0) to a nonsection win over Brownsville (0-1). Nick Rocco and Dylan Rorher had thre hits. Zack Hillsman homered.

Charleroi 8, Frazier 4 – Dom McKita and Mario Celaschi drove in two runs each to lead Charleroi (1-0) to a nonsection win. Zach Usher was the winning pitcher. Jake Thomas had a pair of hits for Frazier (0-1).

Highlands 8, Valley 1 — Tanner Nulph allowed one run on one hit over six innings and struck out eight while the highlands offense collected nine hits in a nonsection win. Trent Bielak went 2 for 3 with a two-run double in the second, and Jett Slepak collected three hits in three at-bats. Tyrus Kerr also doubled in a run in the second. Highlands (1-0) executed a squeeze bunt as Luke Beer scored from third on a bunt single from DJ Loveland. Shane Demharter drove in a run for Valley (0-1).

Hopewell 10, West Mifflin 2 – Anthony LaSala and Couper Stala hit home runs and winning pitcher Roman Gill gave up three hits in seven innings as Hopewell (1-0) defeated West Mifflin (0-1) in a nonsection game.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2 – In the bottom of the eighth, Colin Bisceglia walked, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice buny by Troy Wright and scored on a Brock Bayles single to lead Jefferson-Morgan (1-0) to a nonsection win over Avella (0-1). Easton Hanko doubled and Owen Maddich was the winning pitcher for Jefferson-Morgan.

Ligonier Valley 6, Greensburg Salem 4 – Haden Sierocky doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs and Mason Seftas pitched 4⅓ innings of scoreless relief as Class 3A Ligonier Valley (1-0) returned to the WPIAL after a long absence with a nonsection win. Nick Beitel scored two runs and lined a ball to center field that was misplayed, allowing two runs to score during a three-run second inning for Ligonier Valley, which moved this season to the WPIAL from District 6. Seftas got the victory, escaping a no-out, bases-loaded jam along the way in the sixth. Dylan Sarsfield’s 2-run single highlighted a four-run fourth inning for Greensburg Salem (0-1).

Mt. Pleasant 4, Uniontown 1 – Pete Billey hit a grand slam in his first at-bat of the season, leading Mt. Pleasant (1-0) to a nonsection win. Regis Sofranko was the winning pitcher and Asher O’Connor doubled for the Vikings. Hunter Chaikcic and Christian Thomas had two hits each for Uniontown (0-1).

Northgate 10, Clairton 2 – Dylan McWilliams had two hits, including a double, to back winning pitcher Liam Dion for Northgate (1-0) in a nonsection win over Clairton (0-1). Xavier Nelson and Vito Pascale doubled and drove in a run.

North Hills 11, Thomas Jefferson 1 – Robert Dickerson homered, drove in three runs and scored twice to lead North Hills (1-0) in nonsection action. Josh Dreyer had two RBIs and Walt Vitovich was the winning pitcher. Lance Vickers went 2 for 2 for Thomas Jefferson (0-1).

Peters Township 13, Chartiers Valley 3 – Andrew Ripepi homered and drove in four to lead Peters Township (1-0) to a nonsection win. Wes Parker and Jackson Natili doubled and drove in a pair. Ryan Sharp doubled for Chartiers Valley (0-1).

Riverside 11, Beaver Falls 1 – Mitchell Garvin went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to back winning pitcher Ron Harper for Riverside (1-0) in a nonsection win over Beaver Falls (0-1). Aaron Falk had two hits, including a double, and Bo Fornataro doubled and drove in two.

Riverview 16, Carlynton 0 — Enzo Lio limited Carlynton to one hit and had five strikeouts and received plenty of support from his offense in a nonsection win for Riverview (1-0) over Carlynton (0-1).

Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0 — Ethan Baer drove in the lone run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to help Seneca Valley (1-0) earn a nonsection win over Fox Chapel (0-1). Jacob Patterson doubled for the Foxes. Ethan Hudkins earned the win for the Raiders.

Shenango 6, Ellwood City 4 – Ethan Bintrim went 2 for 3 with two doubles and Shenango (1-0) scored four times in the seventh inning to rally for a nonsection win. Ashton Wilson had two hits, including a double, for Ellwood City (0-1).

Softball

South Side 10, Avella 0 – Madi Fischer had a huge opener, throwing a five-inning no-hitter, recording all 15 outs via strikeout, and helping her own cause with a home run to lead South Side (1-0) to a nonsection win over Avella (0-1). Fischer allowed one baserunner on a walk. Lani Lewis doubled and drove in two runs for South Side.

Apollo-Ridge 9, Highlands 9 (8) — Apollo-Ridge (0-0-1) and Highlands (0-0-1) battled into extra innings before the game was called because of darkness and finished in a tie. Abbie Deiseroth hit a two-run homer for the Golden Rams and Jessica Cekada had two hits, including a solo home run.

Armstrong 5, Freeport 2 — Emma Smerick, Emma Paul and Jessica Pugh homered to lead Armstrong to a nonsection win. Julia Hetrick was the winning pitcher. Sydney Selker homered for Freeport (0-1). Maya Borghol doubled.

Belle Vernon 10, Greensburg Salem 9 – Tara Callaway had a pair of hits, including the walkoff winner in the bottom of the seventh, to lead Belle Vernon (1-0) to a nonsection win. Ava Zubovic had three hits, Gracie Sokol doubled and drove in three and Olivia Manack and Stacia Morgan had two hits and two RBIs each. Talia Ross earned the win. Clarissa Caldwell had two hits, including a double, for Greensburg Salem (0-1).

Bethel Park 7, Shaler 2 – Ali Sniegocki homered twice and winning pitcher Delaney Nagy fanned 11 to lead Bethel Park (1-0) past Shaler (1-0) in a nonsection game. Abby Quickel also homered for Bethel Park.

Connellsville 3, Hempfield 1 – Abby King hit a three-run home run in the top of the first and winning pitcher Jena Hixson made it hold up as Connellsville (1-0) defeated five-time defending WPIAL champ Hempfield (1-0) in a nonsection game. Olivia Kline homered for the Spartans.

Ellwood City 13, New Brighton 1 – Aliya Garroway homered twice and drove in four runs to carry Ellwood City (1-0) to a nonsection win. Kali Barnett had four RBIs and Mollie Street went 3 for 3. Kyla Servick had a pair of hits, including a triple, and Julian Nardone was the winning pitcher. Taylor Willy doubled for New Brighton (0-1).

North Hills 13, Franklin Regional 3 (5) – Maria Chutko went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead North Hills (1-0) to a nonsection win. Syd Kissner went 2 for 2 with a triple and Brenna Westwood and Kassidy Wittig doubled. Tait Ramchandran went 2 for 2 for Franklin Regional (0-1).

Plum 6, Fox Chapel 1 — Makenzie Lang hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, and that’s all the runs the Mustangs (1-0) needed in a nonsection victory over the Foxes (0-1). Ashley Polakovic added a double and a single for Plum, and Melanie Meinke gave up three hits and struck out 12 over seven innings. Amelia Herzer hit a solo home run for Fox Chapel, and Mackenzie Borkovich struck out eight in the loss.

Seneca Valley 13, Central Valley 3 – Maddie Gross went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and four RBIs to lead Seneca Valley (1-0) to a nonsection win over Central Valley (0-1). Jocelyn McNany and Hayley Walter drove in three runs apiece.

Shenango 13, Union 1 – Winning pitcher Mia Edwards struck out 12 and helped her own cause with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Shenango (1-0) in a nonsection win over Union (0-1). Ashley Decarbo went 3 for 3 with a triple and drove in three. Madison Iwankenko singled, doubled and had three RBIs.

Yough 6, Frazier 1 – Winning pitcher Emma Augustine struck out nine and Yough (1-0) scored in each of the first five innings of a nonsection win. Kaylyn Odelli, Sammi McGhee and Kaylin Ritenour had two hits apiece. Savannah Manna drove in two runs. Delaney Warnick had two hits for Frazier (0-1).

Girls lacrosse

Peters Township 8, Fox Chapel 5 — In the nonsection season opener for both teams, the Indians got a hat trick from Cassidy King and a pair of goals from Karson Martin and Gabby Tom. Sarah Rubican added a goal for Peters Township. Sydney Schutzman scored a hat trick for Fox Chapel, while Lindsay Scheffler added a pair of goals.