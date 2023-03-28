High school roundup for March 27, 2023: Toryn Fulton belts 4 homers as Franklin Regional wins slugfest

By:

Monday, March 27, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Toryn Fulton went 6 for 6 with four home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs and seven runs scored to lead Franklin Regional to a 28-19 victory over Plum in an epic nonsection softball slugfest Monday.

The game was tied 19-19 after seven innings when the Panthers put up a nine-spot in the top of the eighth. Alexa Patberg keyed the rally with a grand slam. Sydney Jackson and Madison Nguyen also homered for the Panthers (1-1).

Danielle Pici, Mackenzie Lang and Riley Stephans went deep for Plum (2-1), which erased a 15-3 deficit after three innings. There were 10 home runs, 47 hits and 21 extra-base hits in the game.

Armstrong 11, Knoch 1 – Jessica Pugh singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Jenna Clontz had two hits and four RBIs to lead Armstrong (2-1) to a nonsection win. Brynne Smith drove in a run for Knoch (0-3).

Burgettstown 14, Avella 1 – Peyton Mermon hit two home runs and had five RBIs and Layla Sherman hit a three-run homer for Burgettstown (2-0) in a nonsection win over Avella (1-1).

Carmichaels 12, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Bailey Barnyak struck out 11 in a five-inning no-hitter as Carmichaels (4-0, 1-0) shut out Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 0-1) in Section 2-A. Ali Jacobs hit two home runs, Carys McConnell clubbed a homer and Kaitlyn Waggett doubled for the Mighty Mikes.

Charleroi 11, Monessen 1 – Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi singled, doubled twice, drove in three runs and struck out 11 to lead Charleroi (3-0) to a nonsection win. Madalynn Lancy went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Joey Hurst tripled for Monessen (0-1).

Deer Lakes 16, Leechburg 1 – Shayne Cerra singled, doubled twice and drove in five and Sophia Laurenza went 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs for Deer Lakes (2-0) in a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Maddie Kee struck out nine in three innings. Adalyn Zanotto doubled and drove in a run for Leechburg (0-3).

Derry 19, Gateway 0 – Isabella DePalma hit a grand slam and Sophia Doherty had a double, two home runs and six RBIs for Derry (1-2) in a nonsection win over Gateway (1-2).

Fox Chapel 7, Highlands 6 – Adina Rosen went 3 for 3 and Rileigh Morgan doubled to lead Fox Chapel (1-2) to a nonsection win. Madison Gorney drove in two runs for Highlands (0-1).

Indiana 9, West Shamokin 7 – Olivia Zimmerman went 2 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs and Ella Myers drove in two runs for Indiana (4-1) in a nonsection win over West Shamokin.

Jeannette 14, California 8 – Winning pitcher Grace Stein went 5 for 5 with a double and three RBIs to lead Jeannette (1-0) to a nonsection win. Autumn LaVella and Mackenzie Lewis each had three hits, including a double. Aubrey Dearinger went 3 for 4 for California (0-2).

Ligonier Valley 2, Valley 0 – Payton LaVale drove in two runs and winning pitcher Cheyenne Piper struck out 12 for Ligonier Valley (1-0) in a nonsection win over Valley (1-2).

Mars 12, Hopewell 6 – Taylor Schmitt went 5 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs and Gabrielle Rapport hit two doubles to lead Mars (1-1) to a nonsection win. Chloe Nale doubled and had three RBIs for Hopewell (1-1).

McKeesport 8, Serra Catholic 7 – Jessica Miller doubled, tripled and drove in two runs and Katherine Hrinda had a single, double and two RBIs to lead McKeesport (1-1) to a nonsection win. Hope Lyons doubled twice and drove in three runs for Serra Catholic (2-1).

Moon 11, Peters Township 10 – Cami Chambers went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Moon (1-1) past Peters Township (1-1) in a nonsection win. Meghan D’Aniello had two hits and two RBIs, Kendall Chambers had two hits and drove in three runs, and Sydney Ray singled and doubled for the Tigers. Makenzie Morgan had two doubles, a home run and five RBIs for the Indians.

Mt. Pleasant 14, River Valley 3 – Sophia Smithnosky tripled twice, homered and drove in three runs and Krista Brunson went 3 for 3 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs to help Mt. Pleasant (2-2) past River Valley in nonsection play.

North Allegheny 1, Hempfield 0 – Sammy Plotsko threw a two-hit shutout, striking out six, and Anne Melle went 2 for 3 and drove in the game’s lone run to lead North Allegheny (4-1, 1-0) to a Class 6A win in six innings. Margaret Howard and Mia Bandieramonte had hits for Hempfield (2-1, 0-1).

Norwin 15, Canon-McMillan 5 – Madie Kessler went 4 for 5 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs to power Norwin (3-1, 1-0) to a Class 6A win. Bailey Snowberger and Rachel Minteer also homered for the Knights. Kiersten Williams singled and doubled for Canon-McMillan (0-1, 0-1).

Pine-Richland 6, Butler 5 – Calle Henne and Izzy Sulesky each doubled for Pine-Richland (1-3, 1-0) in a Section 1-6A win. Kelsey Ogin hit a two-run homer for Butler (0-2, 0-1).

Seneca Valley 8, Baldwin 0 – Lexie Hames clubbed a three-run homer and fanned 16 in the circle to lead Seneca Valley (1-0, 1-0) to a shutout Section 1-6A victory against Baldwin (0-4, 0-1). Kara Pasquale doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs while Kylie Staudt doubled for the Raiders.

Southmoreland 12, Greensburg Salem 0 – Amarah McCutcheon hit a game-ending three-run homer for Southmoreland (1-1) in a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (2-1). Kaylee Doppelheuer hit two doubles and Gwen Basinger drove in three runs on two singles for the Scotties.

Waynesburg 14, West Greene 6 – Kendall Lemley went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs and Riley Hixenbaugh hit two doubles for Waynesburg (2-1) in a nonsection win. Lexie Six tripled and London Whipkey doubled for West Greene (2-3).

Yough 4, Connellsville 3 – Kylie Odelli homered and Adoria Waldier pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to lift Yough (1-0) to a nonsection win in 10 innings. Iris Burd had four hits for Connellsville (0-1).

Baseball

Avella 4, West Greene 1 – Isaiah Bradick struck out 10 on the mound and collected two hits and an RBI while Gavin Frank drove in two as Avella (2-0, 1-0) beat West Greene (0-2, 0-1) in Section 1-A. Ian Van Dyne doubled and Jackson Grimes drove in the Pioneers’ run.

Batavia (VA) 4, South Allegheny 3 – Dillon Pomocki drove in two runs and Josh Nesky collected two hits as South Allegheny (0-2) fell to Batavia (VA).

Bentworth 9, Washington 1 – Lucas Burt hit a home run and had two RBIs and Landon Urcho tripled and drove in two runs and struck out 11 on the mound as Bentworth (3-0, 1-0) beat Washington (2-2, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Michael Shallcross clubbed a solo homer for the only Prexie run.

Beth-Center 5, Frazier 3 – Ethan Varesko and two relievers threw a no-hitter as Beth-Center (2-1, 1-0) defeated Frazier (0-2, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Varesko went 2 for 2 with a double and Tyson Dingle had two hits and two RBIs for Beth-Center.

Bethel Park 6, Pine-Richland 5 – Ryan Petras singled in the winning run in the 10th and Evan Holewinski went 3 for 5 with a home run and drove in four runs to lift Bethel Park (2-1) past Pine-Richland (4-1) in nonsection play. Tanner Cunningham and Anthony Mangine each drove in two runs for the Rams.

Burgettstown 7, Charleroi 2 – Carson Tkalcevic knocked in two runs and Matt Bredel had an RBI as Burgettstown (1-0, 1-0) beat Charleroi (1-1, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Brodie Kuzior doubled for the Blue Devils.

California 15, Mapletown 3 – Aidan Lowden went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Ricky Lawson went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead California (1-2, 1-0) in Section 1-A. AJ Vanata singled and doubled for Mapletown (0-1, 0-1).

Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Nathan Beringo drove in a run, Patrick Holaren had two hits, and Aydan Adamson picked up the win for Carmichaels (2-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-A contest. Grant Hathaway had the only hit for Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 5, Fort Cherry 1 – Ryan Opfer hit a double while picking up the win and Keegan Kosek collected two hits and two RBIs as Chartiers-Houston (3-0) defeated Fort Cherry (1-1) in nonsection play. Ryan Steele singled and scored for the Rangers.

Chartiers Valley 13, Moon 3 – Charlie Caputo went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Kacey Threats drove in two runs to lead Chartiers Valley (2-0) in a nonsection win. Nate Lesher doubled and had three RBIs for Moon (1-1).

Eden Christian 15, Clairton 0 – Charlie Wolf drove in three runs while Jacob Janicki and Enzo Natale each doubled in two runs as Eden Christian (1-0, 1-0) beat Clairton (0-2, 0-1) in Section 3-A.

Fox Chapel 2, Penn-Trafford 1 – Zach Johston doubled in the winning run in the eighth to lift Fox Chapel (1-2, 1-0) past Penn-Trafford (2-1, 0-1) in Section 1-5A. Troy Susnak had two hits while Jeremy Haigh struck out five in eight innings for the Foxes. Peyton Bigler drove in the Warriors’ run.

Freeport 4, Derry 3 – Jack Smetak tripled in a run and Malik Febinger singled in another as Freeport (2-1, 1-0) earned a Section 3-3A win against Derry (1-1, 0-1). AJ Demharter had a double and Dustin Rape got the win for the Yellowjackets.

Greensburg Salem 9, Waynesburg 4 – Noah Outley singled to drive in a the go-ahead run in the eighth and Matthew Scarpa added a two-run single as Greensburg Salem (2-1, 1-0) won in extra innings in Section 4-3A. Lincoln Pack went 4 for 5 with a homer for Waynesburg (0-2, 0-1).

Kiski Area 8, Connellsville 7 – Jake Smith and Jacob Bucci each drove in two runs as Kiski Area (2-0) jumped out to an early 6-1 lead and held on for a nonsection win. Kace Shearer, Matthew Firestone and Luke Puskar drove in two runs apiece as Connellsville (0-2) rallied late with five runs in the sixth. Brad Rupert went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Cavaliers.

Leechburg 12, Western Beaver 4 – Owen McDermott clubbed three doubles and drove in three runs while Matt Curfman also knocked in three runs to lead Leechburg (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-1 win. Dom Benzio had a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Western Beaver (0-2, 0-1).

Ligonier Valley 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – Haden Sierocky went 3 for 4 with a double and was the winning pitcher, striking out 17, for Ligonier Valley (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Greensburg Central Catholic (0-2, 0-1).

McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 4 – Cameron Dames doubled and knocked in two runs and Ryan Keith had three hits as McGuffey (2-0, 1-0) beat Southmoreland (0-2, 0-1) in Section 4-3A. Jake Govern drove in two of the Scotties’ runs. Jake Ross got the win for the Highlanders.

Monessen 13, Carlynton 5 – RJ DiEugenio singled, doubled and drove in a pair and winning pitcher Dante DeFelices also had two RBIs to lead Monessen (1-2, 1-0) in Section 3-A. Sean Hart went 2 for 2 with a home run for Carlynton (0-3, 0-1).

New Brighton 5, Seton LaSalle 2 – Bobby Budacki and Brock Budacki each hit a double and drove in a run to lead New Brighton (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Ian March went 3 for 4 for Seton LaSalle (1-1, 0-1).

OLSH 5, Freedom 3 – Austin Hansen collected three hits while Brandon Brazell and Marion Williams had two hits apiece as OSLH (1-2, 1-0) beat Freedom (2-1, 1-0) in Section 2-2A. Lucas Snavely and Issac Barry each doubled and Luke Gazdik had three hits for the Bulldogs

Plum 12, Armstrong 2 – Jack Anderson smacked a home run and drove in five runs and Colin Watson had two RBIs as Plum (1-1, 1-0) beat Armstrong (2-1, 0-1) in Section 1-5A. Mason Schrecengost collected two hits for the River Hawks. Sean Franzi tripled in a run for the Mustangs.

Riverside 9, Ellwood City 2 – Hunter Garvin homered and drove in two runs and Mitchell Garvin doubled and had two RBIs to lead Riverside (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Jordan Keller had a hit for Ellwood City (0-2, 0-1).

Riverview 14, Brentwood 1 – Tyler Aftanas singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Jack Loughren also had two hits as Riverview (2-1, 1-0) bested Brentwood (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-2A. Winning pitcher Enzo Lio struck out 10.

Serra Catholic 16, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Tyler Skaggs and Joey DeMoss each doubled and drove in three runs as Serra Catholic (4-1, 1-0) opened its Section 3-2A schedule with a win over Apollo-Ridge (1-2, 0-1). Collin Holmes, Owen Dumbrosky and Michael Schanck knocked in two runs apiece for the Eagles.

Sewickley Academy 10, Bishop Canevin 1 – Adin Zorn doubled, crushed two home runs and collected six RBIs to lead Sewickley Academy (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win against Bishop Canevin (0-2, 0-1). Nick Madison doubled in a run and Jordan Smith earned the win for the Panthers.

South Fayette 14, Anthony Wayne 5 – Chase Krewson tripled in two runs and Tyler Skeen doubled and drove in two as South Fayette (2-0) defeated Anthony Wayne (OH). Christian Brandi got the win for the Lions.

South Side 12, Laurel 2 – Alex Arrigo doubled, tripled and knocked in five runs while Luke McCoy and Christian Mzyk each had two RBIs to lead South Side (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Conner Pontzloff had a hit for Laurel (0-2, 0-1).

West Allegheny 12, Steel Valley 0 – Nick Longo doubled and had three RBIs and Brady Miller drove in a run to lead West Allegheny (2-0) to a nonsection win against Steel Valley (0-2). Michael Twigg doubled for the Ironmen.

Yough 5, Brownsville 2 – Jack Sampson went 3 for 3 with two doubles, Carson Pasinski singled, doubled and drove in a pair, and winning pitcher James Shoman struck out 10 to lead Yough (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Derrick Tarpley homered for Brownsville (0-2, 0-1).

Girls lacrosse

Hampton 15, Seneca Valley 11 – Emi DiLiberto scored six goals and Sienna Rex added three to lead Hampton to a nonsection win.

Penn-Trafford 11, Norwin 9 – Sophia Green scored four goals and Georgia Vislocky, Annabelle Aquino and Maddie Luchs added two goals each to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win.