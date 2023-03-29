High school roundup for March 28, 2023: Deer Lakes doubles up Shady Side Academy

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Ryan Cochran tripled and drove in a run, and Lucas Derose knocked in two runs as Deer Lakes doubled up Shady Side Academy, 6-3, in Section 3-3A baseball Tuesday.

Anthony Smith got the win for the Lancers (2-0, 1-0). Jonah Sacrowitz and Bryce Trischler each had two hits for the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1).

Armstrong 6, Plum 5 – Brayden Wright smacked a walk-off home run in the 10th and was the winning pitcher for Armstrong (2-2, 1-1) in Section 1-5A. Mason Schrecengost had three hits and an RBI for the River Hawks. Dom Beyer hit a solo home run and Sean Franzi collected three RBIs for Plum (1-2, 1-1).

Avella 8, West Greene 1 – Brian Martos went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Isaiah Bradick knocked in a run on three hits to lead Avella (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-A win over West Greene (0-3, 0-2). Morgan Kiger drove in the only Pioneers run.

Beaver 5, New Castle 1 – Taylor Kisling hit a three-run double and Maddox Tanner also doubled as Beaver (2-0) beat New Castle (0-2) in nonsection play. Keelan Stewart clubbed a double for the Hurricanes. Jack Ray struck out 10 in four innings for the Bobcats.

Bentworth 10, Washington 4 – Gavin Linton-Rush doubled in a run and Christian May got the win for Bentworth (4-0, 2-0) in Section 1-2A. Michael Shallcross had an RBI and two hits for Washington (2-3, 0-2).

Beth-Center 9, Frazier 3 – Ethan Varesko drove in three runs and Tyson Dingle hit a double as Beth-Center (3-2, 2-0) beat Frazier (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-2A. Chase Fulmer had two hits for Frazier. Greg Nopawsky got the win for the Bulldogs.

Bishop Canevin 8, Sewickley Academy 4 – Tyler Maddix homered and drove in four runs while Kole Olszewski pitched Bishop Canevin (1-2, 1-1) to a Section 3-A win over Sewickley Academy (1-2, 1-1). Nick Madison doubled and had three RBIs and Michael Woo doubled for the Panthers.

Blackhawk 10, Uniontown 2 – Anthony Malagise hit two doubles, a triple and drove in two runs and Jarrod Malagise doubled twice and had two RBIs as Blackhawk (1-1) defeated Uniontown (0-1) in nonsection play. Austin Grego doubled in a run for the Red Raiders. Dylan Smith struck out eight en route to the win for the Cougars.

Burgettstown 3, Charleroi 2 – Tristan Roach doubled and Brodie Kuzior pitched Burgettstown (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Brock Henderson and Kenny Weaver each had two hits for Charleroi (1-2, 0-2).

Burrell 7, Valley 5 – Kwade Kirchartz drove in two runs while Justin Hyland, David Klechner and Dylan McKalip had an RBI apiece as Burrell (3-1, 2-0) beat Valley (2-3, 0-2) in Section 3-3A. Wesley Schrock doubled in two runs and Nikolas Heakins had three hits and an RBI for the Vikings.

California 13, Mapletown 0 – Ricky Lawson tripled and knocked in three runs, Caden Powell had three RBIs on two hits, Aidan Lowden clubbed a two-run double and Addison Panepinto drove in two runs for California (2-2, 2-0) in a Section 1-A victory against Mapletown (0-2, 0-2).

Canon-McMillan 2, Peters Township 0 – Starter MJ Maruschak pitched four scoreless innings and Tyson Mead and Austyn Winkelblech combined for three scoreless innings of relief to lead Canon-McMillan (1-1) to a nonsection win. Connor Helbling singled and scored a run for the Big Macs. Dante Piacquadio had two hits for Peters Township (1-2).

Carlynton 10, Monessen 9 – Dylan Sunderland doubled in two runs while Jake Moldovan and Michael Jenkins had two RBIs apiece as Carlynton (1-3, 1-1) survived a late rally from Monessen (1-3, 1-1) in Section 3-A. R.J. DiEugenio went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Dante DeFelices added a double for the Greyhounds.

Carmichaels 12, Jefferson-Morgan 3 – Liam Lohr hit a two-run homer and Colin Andrews doubled for Carmichaels (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-A win over Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 0-2). Patrick Holaren was the winning pitcher for the Mighty Mikes, striking out nine.

Chartiers-Houston 7, Fort Cherry 5 – Ryan Opfer doubled and drove in three runs and Keegan Kosek knocked in a run to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-0) past Fort Cherry (1-2) in a nonsection matchup. Luke Sweder drove in two and Adam Wolfe doubled in a run for the Rangers.

Connellsville 4, Norwin 1 – Kace Shearer hit two doubles and drove in three runs and Logan Thomas, Beau Bigam and Anthony Piasecki each hit a double for Connellsville (1-2) in a nonsection win. Chris Slatt hit a double for Norwin (0-3).

Eden Christian 18, Clairton 0 – Brady Hull hit two triples and drove in two runs, Brian Feldman homered and knocked in three runs and Carter Cropper clubbed a two-run triple to lead Eden Christian (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-A win over Clairton (0-3, 0-2).

Franklin Regional 5, Penn Hills 3 – Brady Yarabinetz doubled, homered and had three RBIs while Chase Lemke and Daniel Luko each doubled to lead Franklin Regional (5-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Sean Walker hit a double for Penn Hills (0-1, 0-1). Blake Bertucci struck out nine for the Panthers.

Freeport 13, Derry 2 – Tyler Asti and A.J. Demharter each doubled in two runs while Zach Clark drove in two off two hits to lead Freeport (3-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A victory. Brady Angus and Antonio Hauser drove in a run apiece for Derry (1-2, 0-2).

Gateway 8, Kiski Area 4 – Nolan Boehm tripled, homered and drove in two runs and Taili Thompson hit a two-run double as Gateway (3-0) scored five in the seventh to come back against Kiski Area (1-2) in nonsection play. Nate Witt and Dom Dininno each had two hits for the Cavaliers. Ahmad Harris doubled twice and drove in a run for the Gators.

Greensburg Salem 6, Waynesburg 4 – Noah DeMary’s tie-breaking two-run single in the fifth held up as Greensburg Salem (3-1, 2-0) beat Waynesburg (0-3, 0-2) in Section 4-3A. Grant Smith drove in a run and Owen Tutich had three hits for the Lions. Lincoln Pack doubled and drove in three runs for the Raiders.

Hempfield 5, Bethel Park 3 – Adam Hess rocked a three-run home run and Gage Wheaton doubled in a run to propel Hempfield (1-2) past Bethel Park (2-2) in nonsection play. Evan Holewinski doubled in a run and Coby Goelz had an RBI for the Black Hawks. Jack Kurdziel and Conner Burkey pitched the Spartans to the win.

Latrobe 8, Avonworth 6 – Eli Boring singled and doubled as Latrobe (2-1) took an 8-1 lead and held on for a nonsection win. Brandon Sapolsky singled and doubled for Avonworth (1-2).

Leechburg 7, Western Beaver 1 – Matt Curfman hit a two-run double, Eli Verner had two RBIs and Chase Henry struck out eight in 6.2 innings for Leechburg (3-1, 2-0) in a Section 2-A win over Western Beaver (0-3, 0-2). Christian Stefanikis had two hits and an RBI for the Golden Beavers.

Mars 4, Knoch 1 – Jake Johnson collected three hits and an RBI and Owen Smith singled in a run to lead Mars (2-2) past Knoch (1-3) in nonsection action. Jacob Stallsmith singled in the lone Knights run. Jackson Fox got the win for the Fightin’ Planets.

McGuffey 11, Southmoreland 2 – Lincoln Johnson singled and tripled and Cameron Dames had two hits and three RBIs to lead McGuffey (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Tristan Ice tripled in a run for Southmoreland (0-3, 0-2).

Mohawk 13, Quaker Valley 0 – Aidan Bowser went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs and Vinny Pezzuolo had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs to lead Mohawk (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win against Quaker Valley (1-1, 0-1). Jacob Werner struck out four in five innings for the win for the Warriors.

Mt. Pleasant 13, River Valley 0 – Lane Golkosky clubbed a two-run double, Connor Drzal and Ryan McKula collected two hits and two RBIs apiece and Cole Chatfield and Brayden Caletri each had two RBIs for Mt. Pleasant (1-0) in a nonsection win over River Valley.

Neshannock 7, Hopewell 6 – Dom Cubellis knocked in three runs while Andrew Frye and Giovanni Valentine each doubled in a run as Neshannock (2-0) walked it off against Hopewell (1-2) in nonsection play. Landon Fox had two hits and an RBI for the Vikings.

Northgate 17, Aliquippa 10 – Nick Rawlings singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Kymire Rutherford and Robert Persson also had two RBIs apiece to lead Northgate (1-0, 1-0) past Aliquippa (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-2A.

OLSH 12, Freedom 1 – Gino Williams doubled and collected four RBIs and Austin Hansen had three hits to lead OLSH (3-3, 2-0) to a drubbing of Freedom (2-2, 0-2) in Section 2-2A. Lucas Snavely had a hit for the Bulldogs.

Penn-Trafford 9, Fox Chapel 3 – Brody Hoffman had three hits and four RBIs and Chuck Fontana keyed a five-run first inning with a two-run single to lead Penn-Trafford (2-2, 0-2) to a Section 1-5A split with Fox Chapel (1-3, 1-1). Winning pitcher Nolan Marasti struck out five in five innings.

Riverside 7, Ellwood City 5 – Bo Fornataro hit a two-run home run and Hunter Garvin hit a solo home run and threw four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts as Riverside (2-0, 2-0) defeated Ellwood City (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-3A. Will Nardone hit a double for the Wolverines.

Riverview 12, Brentwood 0 – John Patsey struck out six and allowed one hit in five innings as Riverview (3-1, 2-0) blanked Brentwood (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-2A. Luke Migely and Jack Loughren each drove in two runs for the Raiders.

Serra Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Joey DeMoss and Max Black each doubled and drove in two runs and Michael Schanck tripled in a run as Serra Catholic (5-1, 2-0) shut out Apollo-Ridge (1-3, 0-2) in Section 3-2A. Brandon Butler had all three of the Vikings’ hits, including a double.

Shaler 7, Hampton 0 – Winning pitcher Miguel Hugas struck out seven in six innings and Brady McGuire and Alex Venezia each went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Shaler (3-1) past Hampton (1-2) in a nonsection game.

Shenango 10, Beaver Falls 0 – Zach Herb hit a two-run double and pitched five shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out 14 to lead Shenango (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Herb also hit a two-run double and Jimmy Roe drove in two runs for the Wildcats. Jaren Brickner had the lone hit for Beaver Falls (0-1, 0-1).

South Allegheny 10, Brush (OH) 0 – Dillon Pomocki doubled in two runs and Josh Nesky collected two hits and an RBI as South Allegheny (1-1) won against Brush in nonsection play. Logan Helster pitched the Gladiators to victory.

South Park 6, East Allegheny 3 – Daniel Pepke knocked in three runs and J.P. Tusai doubled and drove in two runs for South Park (1-0) in a nonsection win against East Allegheny (1-2). Ryan Kirk and Ryan Rupert each doubled for EA.

South Side 19, Laurel 1 – Carter Wilson went 4 for 6 with a double and five RBIs and Alex Arrigo doubled and drove in three runs as South Side (3-0, 2-0) defeated Laurel (0-3, 0-2) in Section 2-2A. R.J. Kissick had two hits for the Spartans.

Springdale 8, Summit Academy 2 – Noah Robbins knocked in two runs and John Hughes struck out 11 and allowed no runs in four innings as Springdale (1-1, 1-0) beat Summit Academy (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-A.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Belle Vernon 3 – Elias Lippincott and Carter Kirsh each had two hits and two RBIs for Thomas Jefferson (2-0) in a nonsection win over Belle Vernon (0-1). Jake Wessel and John Bellissimo had an RBI apiece for the Leopards. Alec Warden and Dominic Volomino each had two RBIs for the Jaguars.

Trinity 4, Ringgold 0 – Matthew Smith collected two hits and three RBIs and Kaden Hathaway picked up the win for Trinity (0-1) against Ringgold (1-2) in nonsection play.

Yough 12, Brownsville 1 – Carson Pasinski and Bobby Etze each had two hits and two RBIs while Zander Aird collected three hits for Yough (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Brownsville (0-3, 0-2). Davey Timko doubled for the Falcons.

Softball

Belle Vernon 11, Ringgold 0 – Lauren VanDivner had three hits and five RBIs and Alexa Daniels tripled for Belle Vernon (4-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Ringgold (2-2, 0-1).

Bentworth 15, Washington 3 – Jaclyn Tatar hit a double and Kylie Glaze and Kayla O’Dell each drove in two runs apiece to lead Bentworth (1-1, 1-0) past Washington (0-2, 0-1) in a Section 3-2A win.

Burgettstown 15, Fort Cherry 1 – Peyton Mermon hit two doubles and Layla Sherman also doubled for Burgettstown (3-0, 1-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Fort Cherry (0-1, 0-1).

Carlynton 19, Rochester 4 – Lily Barber had a home run and a two-run single, Taylor Zaletski went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Bella Garcia had two hits to lead Carlynton (1-1, 1-0) past Rochester (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-A.

Charleroi 9, Keystone Oaks 1 – Riley Jones hit a home run and Sofia Celaschi doubled and was the winning pitcher, striking out 16, for Charleroi (4-0) in a nonsection game. Lauren Foti doubled for Keystone Oaks (0-1).

Elizabeth Forward 8, Laurel Highlands 2 – Winning pitcher Shelby Telegdby allowed one hit, struck out seven and doubled at the plate to lead Elizabeth Forward (4-0, 1-0) past Laurel Highlands (0-2, 0-1) in Section 2-4A.

Freeport 16, Karns City 6 – Reese Selker hit two doubles and Aimee Heasley and Abby DeJudas each hit a double to lead Freeport (2-0) to a nonsection win over Karns City. Jayden Rezak drove in three runs on three singles for the Yellowjackets.

Greensburg Central Catholic 21, East Allegheny 0 – Makenzee Kenney, Erica Rodrigues and Emma Henry each hit two doubles and Abigail Dei went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0) in a nonsection win over East Allegheny (0-2).

Jeannette 15, Springdale 0 – Grace Stein hit a home run and Mia Sarpolis tripled to lead Jeannette (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win over Springdale (0-1, 0-1).

Kiski Area 15, Woodland Hills 0 – Hannah Simpson threw a three-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts for Kiski Area (2-0) in a nonsection win over Woodland Hills (0-3). Hannah Hill went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Cavaliers.

Laurel 20, New Brighton 0 – Grace Kissick hit a home run and drove in five runs, Mayci Lang doubled and had three RBIs and Grace Zeppelin hit a two-run homer as Laurel (1-0, 1-0) routed New Brighton (0-2, 0-1) in Section 1-2A.

Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 0 – Karli Mazak tripled and McKenzie Hill doubled for Leechburg (1-3, 1-0) in a Section 3-A win. Jamie Noonan hit two singles for St. Joseph (0-2, 0-1).

Monessen 14, Bishop Canevin 4 – Kendra Jones went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Lillie Mackey went 4 for 5 and drove in a run to lead Monessen (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win. Joey Hurst doubled twice and drove in a run. Amari Elliott hit a pair of two-run home runs for Bishop Canevin (0-1, 0-1).

Montour 7, Beaver 2 – Mia Arndt hit a home run and Jana Hess tripled and drove in two runs to lead Montour (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Grace Thompson hit a home run for Beaver (2-2, 0-1).

Mt. Pleasant 7, Greensburg Salem 1 – Krista Brunson went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple and Sophia Smithnosky and Ally Jones each singled and doubled for Mt. Pleasant (3-2) in a nonsection win. Heather Bolen had two hits for Greensburg Salem (2-2).

OLSH 15, Beth-Center 0 – Justena Giles went 3 for 3 with a triple, home run and four RBIs and Morgan O’Brien hit two doubles for OLSH (1-1, 1-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (0-3, 0-1).

Penn-Trafford 11, Thomas Jefferson 10 – Cameron Ponko hit a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Penn-Trafford (1-2) to a nonsection win. Mack Keenan went 3 for 5 with two home runs and seven RBIs for the Warriors. Zoe Krizan went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Thomas Jefferson (2-1).

Sewickley Academy 17, Cornell 0 – Winning pitcher Quincy Sirko drove in three runs and Maddy Miller had four RBIs to lead Sewickley Academy (1-0, 1-0) past Cornell (0-2, 0-1) in Section 1-A.

Shenango 17, Aliquippa 0 – Kennedi Lynn went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs and Zoe Offie went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs for Shenango (2-1, 1-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-1, 0-1).

South Allegheny 4, McKeesport 3 – Cadence McBride hit a home run and Morgan Mosqueda doubled and drove in two runs to lead South Allegheny (2-2) to a nonsection win. Aubrie Mackowiak hit three singles for McKeesport (1-2).

South Fayette 9, Central Valley 5 – Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Rylee Rohbeck singled, homered and also recorded three RBIs for South Fayette (2-2) in a nonsection win. Macy Littler had three hits for Central Valley (1-1).

Uniontown 9, Albert Gallatin 8 – Lyric McLee hit a single to score the winning run in the seventh inning for Uniontown (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 2-4A matchup. Mia Myers hit a home run for Albert Gallatin (0-1, 0-1).

Upper St. Clair 7, Seton LaSalle 3 – Grace Cassler hit a home run and Sarah Robert doubled and drove in three runs for Upper St. Clair (2-0) in a nonsection win. Kiara Cerminara hit a double for Seton LaSalle (0-2).

West Allegheny 15, New Castle 0 – Ava Henke went 3 for 3 with three home runs, including a grand slam, as West Allegheny (2-0, 1-0) beat New Castle (1-1, 0-1) in Section 3-5A. Emily Nolan and Aubrey Police also homered for West A.

West Greene 15, Avella 0 – Ella Scott hit a two-run homer and Emmaline Beazell and Marissa Tharp each hit a double for West Greene (3-3, 1-0) in a Section 2-A win. Katie Dryer doubled for Avella (1-2, 0-1).

Western Beaver 5, Beaver Falls 3 – Emma Bogacki hit a triple and Abby Tomkowski hit a double for Western Beaver (3-0) in a nonsection win over Beaver Falls (0-1).

Boys tennis

Section 1-3A – Top seeds and Gateway teammates Adam Memije and Zidaan Hassan advanced to the section championship match. Memije took down Franklin Regional’s Druv Kulkarni 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals, while Hassan topped Franklin Regional’s Aaron Allen 6-2, 6-1.

Section 2-3A – Third-seeded Shaun Fernando of North Allegheny knocked off second seed Josh Dunham of Mars, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals to reach the section championship match. He’ll meet Moon’s Anthony Lounder, last year’s section runner-up, in the finals. Lounder beat North Allegheny’s Manas Kathir in straight sets in the semifinals.

Section 3-3A – Top seed Will Siegel of Fox Chapel and second-seeded Deniz Finkel of Allderdice will meet for the section championship. Siegel beat fifth seed Braden Yokopenic of Baldwin in straight sets in the semifinals while Finkel topped Ian Kuchera in two sets in an all-Allderdice semifinal.

Section 4-3A – The top two seeds, junior Ronan Gibbons of Upper St. Clair and sophomore Devin Collier of Bethel Park, will meet for the section title. In the semifinals, Gibbons beat Avi Sharma of Peters Township, 6-3, 6-0 and Collier defeated Paul Gorun of Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 6-1.

Section 1-2A – Third-seeded Nicholas Bussard and fifth-seeded Josh Havrilla of Latrobe advanced through a bracket full of upsets and will face off in the section championship. Havrilla won a three-set match over Valley’s Dylan Gentile 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in the semifinals. Gentile took down top-seed Aydan Gross of Mt. Pleasant 10-5 in the quarterfinals. Bussard beat second-seeded August Lawrence of Latrobe 6-2, 6-2 in his semifinal.

Section 4-2A – Top-seeded sophomore Severin Harmon will meet third seed Jonathan Varghese in an all-Sewickley Academy section final. Varghese knocked off second seed Andrew Cavett of Beaver in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-2, and Harmon blanked 13th seed Ben Crefeld of Blackhawk, 6-0, 6-0. Three double-digit seeds won first-round matches: Crefeld, No. 12 Zach Masters of Beaver and No. 11 Nathan Lion of Central Valley.

Section 5-2A – Top-seeded freshman Austin He of Winchester Thurston roared into the section finals without losing a game in two matches, defeating Joseph Veeck of Quaker Valley in the semifinals. His opponent, second-seeded sophomore John Rohrkaste of Montour, was nearly as dominant, dropping two games in two matches. He defeated Chase Merkel of Quaker Valley in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0.

Girls lacrosse

Hampton 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 4 – Emi DiLiberto and Sienna Rex scored four goals each to lead Hampton to a Section 1-2A win.

Boys volleyball

Hempfield 3, Upper St. Clair 0 – JR Reilly had 11 kills and eight blocks and Owen Kelley added 10 kills and 13 digs to lead Hempfield to a nonsection win. Gino Bompiani had 17 assists for the Spartans.