High school roundup for March 29, 2023: Hempfield blanks Mt. Lebanon

By:

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Allison Cervola is welcomed at home plate by teamates after hitting a home run against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Sarah Podkul slides into Mt. Lebanon’s Olivia Buckiso at second base during their game on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Riley Miller bats against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield pitcher Riley Miller delivers against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Riley Miller rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield freshman Claire Mitchell reacts after hitting a home run against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Clara Hartnett delivers against Hempfield during their game on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Maggie Howard celebrates after driving in a run with a double against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Peyton Heisler celebrates after driving in a run with a double against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield pitcher Riley Miller delivers against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield pitcher Riley Miller and catcher Allison Cervola stand on the mound during their game against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Riley Miller rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Allison Cervola drives in a run with a double against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield. Previous Next

Riley Miller homered and threw a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts as Hempfield defeated Mt. Lebanon, 10-0, in Section 1-6A softball Wednesday, bouncing back from a loss to North Allegheny on Monday.

Claire Mitchell and Allie Cervola also homered and Margaret Howard went 4 for 4 with a double for the Spartans (3-1, 1-1). Hannah Boomhower had a hit for Mt. Lebanon (0-2, 0-1).

Armstrong 7, Freeport 1 – Jenna Clontz doubled, homered and drove in five runs to pace Armstrong (3-1) in a nonsection win. Aimee Heasley had a double and an RBI for Freeport (2-1).

Bethel Park 13, Penn-Trafford 3 – Allison Jones went 3 for 3 with a double and Anna Duguid singled, doubled and drove in three runs for Bethel Park (1-1) in a nonsection win. Kylie Anthony doubled for Penn-Trafford (1-3).

Charleroi 15, Mapletown 5 – Winning pitcher Sophia Celaschi gave up one hit in five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with two doubles to lead Charleroi (5-0) to a nonsection win. Lenna Henderson and Madalynn Lacey drove in three runs each and Lyla Brunner went 3 for 4 with a double for Charleroi. Krista Wilson singled, doubled and drove in a run for Mapletown (0-2).

Deer Lakes 13, Highlands 0 – Maddie Kee threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead Deer Lakes (3-0) to a nonsection win. Sophia Laurenza went 3 for 4 with a home run, Tia Germanich singled, homered and drove in three, and Tira Wakmonski doubled twice for the Lancers. Carrah Scardina doubled for Highlands (0-3).

Hampton 6, Blackhawk 3 – Charlotte Lomb tripled and homered and Mackenzie Reese singled and homered to help Hampton (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Gianna Nelson tripled and drove in a pair. Raina Johnson had two hits and two RBIs for Blackhawk (0-3, 0-1).

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 0 – Kayla Williams pitched a complete game four-hitter with nine strikeouts to help Latrobe (5-0) top Connellsville (0-2) in nonsection play. Williams and Josie Straigis doubled for the Wildcats.

Mars 8, Knoch 3 – Laura Craska and Annalyn Isaacs recorded three hits and two RBIs each to lift Mars (2-1) to a nonsection win. Marlee Fraser and Samantha Robb had a hit and an RBI apiece for Knoch (0-4).

McGuffey 12, Chartiers-Houston 9 – Julia Barr went 3 for 4 with three triples and three RBIs and Katelyn Henderson homered to lead McGuffey (2-1) to a nonsection win. Caydence Jack singled and doubled for the Highlanders, who scored eight runs in the top of the seventh. Lauren Rush went 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs for Chartiers-Houston (0-3). Meadow Ferri also had three hits and a homer and Ella Richey doubled twice.

Mohawk 12, Union 7 – Ava Nulph singled, tripled and drove in three runs and Aricka Young singled, homered and drove in a pair to lead Mohawk (2-0) to a nonsection win. Olivia Williams had three hits, including a double, for Union (0-2).

North Allegheny 9, Canon-McMillan 7 – Sammy Plotsko went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lift North Allegheny (5-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Mayson Brokos had three hits and Rachel Rusnica doubled and drove in a pair for the Tigers. Kiersten Williams went 3 for 4 with a homer for Canon-McMillan (0-2, 0-2).

North Hills 8, Moon 3 – Brenna Westwood had four hits, including a double, and Addyson Wrigley had three hits with a double to lead North Hills (5-0) to a nonsection win. Ava Karpa doubled and tripled for Moon (1-2).

Northgate 15, Sewickley Academy 2 – Winning pitcher Johna Abramowicz struck out 10 to lead Northgate (1-1, 1-0) past Sewickley Academy (1-1, 1-1) in Section 1-A.

Norwin 12, Butler 4 – Emma Novotnak and Bailey Snowberger homered and Alyssa McCormick and Madie Kessler each had three hits to power Norwin (4-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Kelsey Ogin had two hits and two RBIs for Butler (0-3, 0-2).

Riverside 15, Freedom 0 – Sam Rosenberger threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts, tripled and drove in a run to lead Riverside (2-0, 1-0) past Freedom (1-2, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Mia Williams had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers.

South Park 5, Peters Township 1 – Sydney Sekey pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and Jacie Hilligsburg had three RBIs for South Park (2-0) in a nonsection win over Peters Township (1-2). Grace Kempton singled twice and plated two runs for the Eagles. Emersen Gatten doubled for the Indians.

Shaler 6, Franklin Regional 3 – Eloise Facher doubled, homered and drove in three runs and Bethany Rodman had a single, homer and three RBIs to help Shaler (4-0) to a nonsection win. Toryn Fulton homered for Franklin Regional (1-2).

Thomas Jefferson 6, West Mifflin 4 – Jadyn Davis hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-1) to a nonsection win. Morgan Alisesky had two hits and drove in two and Taylor Karpac added two hits and an RBI for TJ. Rylie Dobnak and Aurora Rosso drove in runs for West Mifflin (3-1).

West Greene 8, Beth-Center 5 – Lexie Six went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and Payton Gilbert picked up the win and the save as West Greene (4-3) won a nonsection game. Chloe Bryne and JessLynn Hoover homered for Beth-Center (0-4).

Yough 13, Apollo-Ridge 10 – Abbey Zuraw went 2 for 3 with a trio of RBIs, Madison Horvat doubled twice, and Kaitlyn Ritenour had three hits, including a double, as Yough (2-0) won a high-scoring nonsection game. Jocelyn Snyder and Ryan Cassidy had two hits each for the Vikings (1-2) and Olivia Saxion tripled.

Baseball

Allderdice 5, Keystone Oaks 1 – Landon Blank doubled and homered and winning pitcher Zack Shook singled, doubled, allowed one hit over six innings and struck out 11 for Allderdice (1-0) in a nonsection win. Tyler Serakowski doubled and scored for Keystone Oaks (0-2).

Butler 4, Beaver 3 – Conner McTighe went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Butler (2-1) in a nonsection win. Maddox Tanner had a triple and an RBI for Beaver (2-1).

Franklin Regional 10, Penn Hills 1 – Blake Bertucci singled and doubled and Maxwell Bernadowski pitched six innings, allowing one run with eight strikeouts, for Franklin Regional (6-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-5A win over Penn Hills (0-2, 0-2). Daniel Luko doubled for the Panthers. Philmore Austin had two hits for the Indians.

Mohawk 8, Quaker Valley 4 – Jay Wrona tripled for Mohawk (4-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Quaker Valley (1-2, 0-2).

Northern Garrett (MD) 5, Albert Gallatin 2 – Luke Ross had three hits for Northern Garrett in a nonsection victory. Cyrus Potkul doubled for Albert Gallatin (0-2).

Northgate 10, Aliquippa 3 – Anthony Barron had a single, double and two RBIs and Peyton Celesti singled, tripled and drove in a run to lead Northgate (2-0, 2-0) past Aliquippa (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-2A.

North Hills 2, Hampton 1 – Liam Burns hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to lift North Hills (3-1) to a nonsection win. Austin Bachowski started and gave up one unearned run on one hit in seven innings, striking out nine. Tyler Horonex threw a scoreless eighth. Eric Weeks singled, doubled and drove in a run for Hampton (1-3).

Riverside 20, Knoch 2 – Riverside (3-0) scored 11 runs in the third inning on its way to a nonsection win over Knoch (1-4). Ashton Schlosser and Evan Burry had three hits each for the Panthers. Burry had three RBIs. Sean Morgan doubled, tripled and drove in both of Knoch’s runs.

Seneca Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 3 – Matt Delduca and Nick Parrotto pushed across two runs each and Seneca Valley (3-0) topped Mt. Lebanon (0-4) in nonsection play. Parrotto doubled and Hunter Troiano tripled. Nolan Smith and Tanner Donati clubbed two hits for the Blue Devils.

Shady Side Academy 10, Deer Lakes 9 – Brady Trischler hit a bases-clearing walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh to give Shady Side Academy (2-1, 1-1) a Section 3-3A win. Aedan Reagans and Jonah Sackrowitz had three hits and an RBI each for the Bulldogs. Reagans doubled twice. Nick Rossi singled, doubled, homered and drove in four runs for Deer Lakes (2-1, 1-1).

Summit Academy 8, Springdale 2 – A five-run bottom of the fifth helped Summit Academy (1-1, 1-1) secure a Section 2-A win. Dustin Werksman and John Hughes had three hits and an RBI each for Springdale (1-1, 1-1).

West Allegheny 4, McKeesport 2 – Brady Miller and Ben Kern doubled and drove in a run and Mason Gass threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts to lead West Allegheny (3-0) to a nonsection win. Tashaun Herriot went 3 for 3 with a triple for McKeesport (1-3).

Boys tennis

Section 1-3A – Adam Memije bested teammate Zidaan Hassan in three sets in an all-Gateway final. Memije took the first set 7-6. Hassan tied it with a 6-0 win in the second, and Memije took the decider 6-2. Aaron Allen bested Franklin Regional teammate Dhruv Kulkarni in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in the third-place match. The top four finishers in each section advance to the WPIAL tournament April 10-11.

Section 2-3A – Moon’s Anthony Lounder topped North Allegheny’s Shaun Fernando 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match. Manas Kathir of North Allegheny defeated Mars’ Josh Dunham 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match.

Section 3-3A – Deniz Finkel of Allderdice swept Fox Chapel’s Will Siegel 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match. Finkel’s Allderdice teammate Ian Kuchera bested Braden Yokopenic of Baldwin 6-4, 6-0 in the third-place match.

Section 4-3A – Bethel Park’s Devin Collier outlasted Upper St. Clair’s Ronan Gibbons to win the championship match in three sets. Collier took the first set 6-4. Gibbons tied it with a 6-4 win in the second, and Collier took the final set 7-5. Peters Township’s Avi Sharma took a walkover in the third-place match. Sharma won the first set 6-0 and was ahead 2-0 in the second when Mt. Lebanon’s Paul Gorun retired.

Section 1-2A – Fifth-seeded Josh Havrilla of Latrobe completed an unlikely run to a section championship with a win over Valley’s Nicholas Bussard in a three-set thriller in the finals. Havrilla won, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6, taking the tiebreaker, 8-6. Wildcats teammate August Lawrence took third with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Valley’s Dylan Gentile.

Section 2-2A – Central Valley’s Brendon Hallisey came into the section tournament as the sixth seed but left as the champion. He defeated top seed Liam Pederson of Chartiers Valley in three sets in the finals, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Jonah Jasek of South Park defeated Rylan Barr of Thomas Jefferson for third place.

Section 3-2A – Aquinas Academy’s Jackson Gillespie was untouchable in the section tournament, winning three matches without dropping a game. In the finals, he blanked top seed Alex Garvey of North Catholic, 6-0, 6-0. In the third-place match, Vitaliy Pikalo of Hampton defeated Sam Norris of Highlands, 6-1, 6-0.

Section 4-2A – An all-Sewickley Academy final turned into a three-set battle as sophomore Severin Harmon beat senior Jonathan Varghese, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0, in the section finals. Beaver’s Andrew Cavett topped Blackhawk’s Ben Crefeld for third place.

Section 5-2A – Winchester Thurston freshman Austin He wrapped up a dominant section tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Montour’s John Rohrkaste in the finals. He lost a total of one game in three matches. Chase Merkel beat Joseph Veeck in an all-Quaker Valley battle for third place.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Trinity 0 – Owen Ostrowski had seven kills, six aces and six digs to lead Canon-McMillan to a nonsection win. Luke Bockius had seven kills and three aces and Justin Peters added 12 assists.

Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0 – Ethan Frye and Mason Beeman had six kills apiece, Jonathan Shumaker recorded 17 assists and Sabastian Schall had 10 digs to lead Derry (3-0) to a nonsection win.