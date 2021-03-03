High school roundup for March 3, 2021: Reynolds, Chartiers Valley heat up, move on

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds scored 33 points against McKeesport on Wednesday night.

Brayden Reynolds scored 33 points and No. 1 Chartiers Valley turned it on after trailing by two at the end of the first quarter to earn a 74-56 WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball first-round victory over No. 17 McKeesport on Wednesday night.

Socrates Boulis added 17 points for the Colts (20-2), who will meet No. 8 Gateway in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Brison Kisan scored 20 and Travarese Rowe added 14 for McKeesport (7-9).

Gateway 62, Albert Gallatin 59 – Four Gators reached double figures in scoring, led by 13 from Ryan Greggerson, in a Class 5A first-round victory. No. 8 Gateway led by as much as 13 in the fourth quarter before withstanding an Albert Gallatin run down the stretch. Freshman Bryson Pavlik scored 12 for the Gators (9-7) in his playoff debut, and Will Kromka and Jaydon Carr added 10 points apiece in the win. Nate English led No. 9 Albert Gallatin (10-7) with 23 points, while A.J. Blyden added 16. Gateway will play No. 1 Chartiers Valley in the quarterfinals Saturday.

New Castle 68, Plum 38 – Mike Wells scored 21 points and Sheldon Cox added 18 as No. 2 New Castle was too much for No. 15 Plum in Class 5A. Isiah Boice added 11 points for New Castle (17-2), which will face No. 10 Latrobe in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Ta’Rasi Means scored 12 points and Cameron Moss added 10 for Plum (8-6).

Laurel Highlands 67, Shaler 56 – Keondre DeShields scored 23 points and Rodney Gallagher added 19 as No. 3 Laurel Highlands (12-3) won a Class 5A game that was tied at the half. Brandon Davis had 11 points for Laurel Highlands, which will meet No. 6 Penn Hills in the quarterfinals. Logan Bernesser led No. 14 Shaler (8-5) with 21 points. Dylan Schlagel had 15.

Class 2A

OLSH 92, California 35 – Jake DiMichele scored 33 points, Dante Spadafora added 19 and No. 1 OLSH (18-0) rolled to a Class 2A first-round win. B.J. Vaughn Jr. had 12 for the Chargers, who will meet No. 8 Shenango in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Payton Conte led No. 17 California (5-5) with 11 points.

Shenango 60, Monessen 35 – Reis Watkins scored 15 points and Dalton Peters added 14 as No. 8 Shenango (15-7) rolled to a Class 2A first-round win. Ryan Lenhart and Brody McQuiston had 10 each for Shenango, which will meet top-seeded OLSH in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Kiantae Robinson led No. 9 Monessen (9-8) with 10 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Serra Catholic 53 – Brevan Williams scored 24 points and No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic went on the road and picked up a Class 2A first-round win. Christian McGowan added 13 points for the Centurions (14-3), who led 26-15 at halftime. GCC, which will meet No. 10 Sewickley Academy in Saturday’s quarterfinals, played on the road because its gym didn’t meet WPIAL occupancy requirements.

Sewickley Academy 49, Carlynton 34 – Max Belt scored 21 points, George Zheng added 17, and No. 10 Sewickley Academy (10-7) knocked off the seventh seed in Class 2A. Sewickley Academy, which will face No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals, took control with a 17-3 surge in the third quarter after trailing by five at the half. Khalil Kerr led Carlynton (12-5) with 10 points.

Sto-Rox 73, South Side 63 – Led by 19 points from Josh Jenkins, 18 from Jaymont Green-Miller and 15 from Drevon Miller-Ross, No. 3 Sto-Rox (10-5) came alive after trailing by a point at halftime in Class 2A. Noah Prince scored 18, Aden Almashy 16 and Aidan Roach 13 for No. 19 South Side (6-12). Sto-Rox will meet No. 11 Fort Cherry in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Fort Cherry 54, Frazier 49 – Owen Norman scored 14 points, Maddox Truschel added 13, and No. 11 Fort Cherry (13-6) rallied from six points down at halftime to pull off the Class 2A upset. Lane Miller added 10 points for Fort Cherry, which will take on No. 3 Sto-Rox on Saturday. Owen Newcomer led No. 6 Frazier (17-4) with 16 points. Colton Arison and Kenny Fine scored 11 each.

Regular season

Allderdice 67, Brashear 48 – Major Rainey scored 19 points to lead Allderdice (9-4, 8-0) past Brashear (2-5, 2-5) in the City League. Cam Butcher added 12 points and Rayquon Young had 11.

Girls basketball

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 39, Seneca Valley 29 – After an inauspicious start, failing to score a point in the first quarter, No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (15-3) came alive for a Class 6A first-round win. Ashleigh Connor scored 20 for Mt. Lebanon, which will meet No. 5 Bethel Park in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Olivia West led No. 13 Seneca Valley (3-14) with 12 points.

Norwin 55, North Hills 12 – Danielle Rosso scored 13 points and Brianna Zajicek added 12 as No. 3 Norwin (12-4) rolled to a Class 6A first-round win over No. 14 North Hills (3-15). All of Rosso and Zajicek’s points came in the first half. The Knights, who led 40-7 at the half, will meet No. 6 Butler in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Butler 48, Hempfield 36 – Makenna Maier scored 25 points, hitting 8 of 10 free throws, to lead No. 6 Butler (10-8) to a Class 6A victory. Emma Hoffner and Brooke McCoy scored nine points apiece for No. 11 Hempfield (4-9). Butler, which will meet No. 3 Norwin in Saturday’s quarterfinals, led 22-18 at the half and pulled away with an 11-2 run in the third quarter.

Class 3A

North Catholic 78, Brownsville 31 – Alayan Rocco scored 17 points, Dacia Lewandowski added 14, and No. 1 North Catholic (16-2) cruised in Class 3A. The Trojanettes will meet No. 9 Freedom in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Emma Seto led No. 17 Brownsville (2-9) with 16 points.

Freedom 40, Avonworth 22 – Shaye Bailey finished with 14 points to lead No. 9 Freedom (6-6) to a Class 3A first-round win. Renae Mohrbacher scored 11 points and Jules Mohrbacher added 11 for Freedom, which will face No. 1 North Catholic on Saturday. Grace O’Brien led No. 8 Avonworth (8-7) with seven points.

Laurel 53, McGuffey 25 – Reese Bintrim and Lucia Lombardo scored 12 points each to lead No. 4 Laurel (17-2) past No. 13 McGuffey (5-7) in the Class 3A first round. Laurel will meet No. 5 South Park in the quarterfinals Saturday.

South Park 43, Ellwood City 41 – Maddie Graham hit a pull-up 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead No. 5 South Park (10-2) to a thrilling first-round win over No. 12 Ellwood City (4-8). Maya Wertlet scored 16 points and Graham finished with 10 for the Eagles, who will meet No. 4 Laurel on Saturday.

Mohawk 77, Washington 42 – Page Julien hit for 34 points and Hannah McDanel added 22 as No. 2 Mohawk (14-4) rolled past No. 15 Washington (7-9) in the Class 3A first round. Mohawk will meet No. 7 Keystone Oaks in the quarterfinals.

Keystone Oaks 54, Charleroi 52 – Eriona Neal scored 23 points, Lexy Wagner added 10, and No. 7 Keystone Oaks (10-8) pulled out a first-round win. Keystone Oaks will meet No. 2 Mohawk in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Leena Henderson scored 20 points and McKenna DeUnger added 10 for No. 10 Charleroi (8-9), which had a chance to win on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Beaver Falls 47, Brentwood 44 – Macyla Collins scored 17 points, J’La Kizart added 12, and No. 14 Beaver Falls (6-13) shocked the third seed in Class 3A. Mallory Daly scored 13 and Isabella Grimm had 12 for Brentwood (12-2). Beaver Falls will meet No. 6 Waynesburg in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Waynesburg 54, East Allegheny 19 – Kaley Rohanna scored 18 points and Clara Paige Miller added 17 as No. 6 Waynesburg (13-4) pulled away in Class 2A. Wayneburg will face No. 14 Beaver Falls in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Abby Henderson led No. 11 East Allegheny (6-7) with 17 points.