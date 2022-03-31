High school roundup for March 30, 2022: Neshannock opens with sweep of Shenango

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Jack Glies hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh in the opener, helping Neshannock to a 5-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of Shenango in Section 2-2A baseball Wednesday.

Glies had two of the Lancers’ three hits in the first game. Glies went 2 for 3 with a double and Nate Rynd went 3 for 4 with doubles in the second game. Jake Rynd added two base hits for Neshannock (2-0, 2-0). Braeden D’Angelo singled and drove in a run for Shenango (0-2, 0-2).

Baseball

Ambridge 11, Central Valley 1 – Ambridge (2-0, 1-0) scored five runs in the first and sixth innings to earn a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (0-2, 0-1). Ryan Cunover allowed one run on two hits in six innings and struck out seven.

Beaver 11, New Castle 1 – Garrett Pander, J.J. Shallcross, and Josh Obrist each had a double to lead Beaver (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-4A sweep. Anthony Miller had a double and Dante Micaletti had two hits for New Castle (0-2, 0-2).

Brownsville 13, Beth-Center 5 – Derrick Tarpley, Tyler Wible, Nolan Konopka and Ryan Johnson had two hits each and Brownsville (1-0) defeated Beth-Center (0-1) in a nonsection game. Wible and Konopka had a pair of RBIs apiece.

Burgettstown 8, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Nathan Klodowski threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Burgettstown (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win. AJ Kuzior drove in three runs. Matt Rieger had a hit for Chartiers-Houston (0-2, 0-1).

Carlynton 4, Northgate 3 – Jake Moldovan went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Trey Morris struck out eight in six innings to lead Carlynton (1-0) past Northgate (0-1) in a nonsection matchup. Tim Smith earned the save.

Charleroi 4, Bentworth 1 – Winning pitcher Ben Shields struck out 10 in six innings and went 3 for 4 with three doubles to lead Charleroi (2-0) to a nonsection win. Kaden Woods went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Landon Urcho had two hits for Bentworth (0-1).

Derry 13, River Valley 8 – Noah Cymmerman had two hits and three RBIs to lead Derry (1-1) to a nonsection win over River Valley. Antonio Hauser, Ryan Hood and Ashton Beighley also had two hits for the Trojans.

East Allegheny 2, Freeport 0 – Nate Holmes pitched six shutout innings with 13 strikeouts to pace East Allegheny (1-0) in a nonsection win. Michael Cahill pitched a clean seventh to earn a save. Matt Corfield pitched well in defeat for Freeport (0-2).

Eden Christian 8, Rochester 6 – Robert Farfan had two doubles, Caleb Emswiler had a double and two RBIs, and Jared Bees, Eli Szenyeri and Malachi Manges had two hits each for Eden Christian (3-0) in a nonsection win. Sal Laure had two home runs and two RBIs and Dom Deluca had a double and two RBIs for Rochester (0-2).

Elizabeth Forward 12, Greensburg Salem 2 – Isaiah Hart had three hits and three RBIs to lead Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Charlie Nigut went 3 for 4 with a double and Cameron Seabold had two hits for EF. Owen Tutich went 2 for 3 with a double for Greensburg Salem (1-1, 0-1).

Gateway 11, North Catholic 1 – Gateway (2-0) scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away for a nonsection win over North Catholic (0-2). Nate Demchek doubled twice for the Gators and Will Roper, Taili Thompson and Nolan Boehm had one double each.

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Southmoreland 7 – Max Kallock had a double and three RBIs, Wade Boyle had a double, and Brody Bothell had two singles for Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0) in a nonsection win. Ty Keffer had a double and three RBIs for Southmoreland (1-2).

Hampton 17, Woodland Hills 3 – Luke Staggers went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Zach Carr finished 4 for 4 with a double, triple and an RBI for Hampton (2-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-5A win in five innings. Vinny Matthews, Anthony Bucci and Cole Lux added two hits each for the Talbots. Noah Hutcherson, Eamonn Costello and Nathan Scherer doubled for Woodland Hills (0-2, 0-2).

Indiana 6, DuBois 5 – Ben Ryan homered and had three RBIs as part of a six-run first inning for Indiana (1-0) in a win at Dubois. Zach Tortorella and Branden Yanity singled twice for the Indians.

Jefferson-Morgan 10, Trinity Christian 6 – Mason Sisler went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for Jefferson-Morgan (1-0) in a nonsection win.

Laurel 20, Aliquippa 0, Laurel 16, Aliquippa 0 – Aaron Doughty threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for Laurel (2-0, 2-0) in Game 1 of a Section 2-2A sweep over Aliquippa (0-2, 0-2). Cam Caldararo, Logan Ayres, Kobe DeRosa, Luke McCoy, and Ryan Telesz each hit a triple for Laurel in the first game. In game two, Ayers had a three-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts, homered and plated a pair of runs. Caldararo also homered and had a pair of RBIs.

Mapletown 10, Avella 8 – Landan Stevenson had two hits and three RBIs to lead Mapletown (1-0) to a nonsection win. Gavin Frank had a double, Isaiah Bradick had three hits, and Brian Martos and Cole Jaworowski had two hits each for Avella (0-1).

Mars 16, Fox Chapel 6 – Nathan Leshinsky had two hits, including a double and four RBIs, for Mars (2-2, 1-1) in a Section 2-5A win over Fox Chapel (2-1, 1-1) in five innings. The Fightin’ Planets scored seven times in the first and five times in the second. Zachary Orosz and Chase Winstead doubled for Mars. Rooney McManus, Tommy Fravel, Vincent Reiber and Jacob Patterson had two hits apiece for the Foxes.

McKeesport 8, Yough 2 – Brayden Kovach singled twice, Brady Boyle doubled and Dustin Strom pitched six innings with five strikeouts to pace McKeesport (1-0) in a nonsection win. James Shoman homered and Dominic Maroney had two singles for Yough (1-1).

Mt. Pleasant 6, McGuffey 0 – Jacob Kitz, Rege Sofranko and Connor Drzal combined on a five-hit shutout in a nonsection win for Mt. Pleasant (2-0). Lane Golkosky, Cole Chatfield and Luke Nicotera had two hits each. Lincoln Johnson had two hits for McGuffey (1-1).

Mohawk 9, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7 – Vance Cooper and J.C. Voss had two hits each to help Mohawk (1-0) top OLSH (0-1) in nonsection play. Jacob Werner and Marc Conti doubled for the Warriors. James Saftner singled three times for the Chargers.

Montour 3, Quaker Valley 2 – Vinny Markulin threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts and Matt Luchovick had two hits for Montour (1-1,1-0) in a Section 2-4A win against Quaker Valley (0-1,0-1).

North Allegheny 8, Canon McMillan 4 – Andrew Hart singled three times as part of a 10-hit barrage for North Allegheny (1-0) in a nonsection win. Cole Young tripled and David Posey and Aaron Galaska recorded two hits each for the Tigers. Andrew Kocan and Mason Fixx doubled for the Big Macs (0-3).

Penn-Trafford 2, Hempfield 1 – Jason Sabol and Matt Lichota hit bases-loaded singles in the seventh inning to lead Penn-Trafford (2-0) to a nonsection win. Nolan Marasti was the winning pitcher. Joe Fiedor singled and doubled for Hempfield (0-3).

Peters Township 8, Norwin 5 – Nick Sampson hit the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to lead Peters Township (2-0) to a nonsection win. Wes Parker homered and Sam Miller doubled for Peters. Jack Whalen and Ty Stecko each had two hits for Norwin (0-2).

Plum 8, Armstrong 1 – Colin Solinski pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless relief and had two hits to lead Plum (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-5A sweep. Brady Dojonovic also had two hits for the Mustangs, who scored five in sixth and three in the seventh. Alex Colwell had two hits for Armstrong (0-2, 0-2).

Ringgold 3, California 1 – Lorenzo Glasser threw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Hunter Mamie hit a home run for Ringgold (2-0) in a nonsection win over California (0-2).

Riverside 6, New Brighton 0 – Christian Lucarelli had seven strikeouts over five innings to earn the win for Riverside (2-0) in a nonsection game. Bo Fornataro had a two-run homer for the Panthers and Evan Burry doubled. Bobby Budacki singled twice for New Brighton (0-2).

Seneca Valley 10, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Seneca Valley (3-0) scored seven times in the top of the seventh inning to break open a tight nonsection game with Mt. Lebanon (1-2). Mike Delduca, Matt Delduca and A.J. Capizzi had one double each for the Raiders.

Shaler 2, Avonworth 0 – Peyton Matesic threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts for Shaler (3-0) in a nonsection win. Jon Bodnar hit a double for Avonworth (1-2).

Steel Valley 8, Sewickley Academy 7 – Roman Donis had two home runs and three RBIs, Michael Twigg had a home run, Joey McMahon and Nelson Horvwalt had three hits each, and Elijah Brugos and Nolan Hurd had two hits apiece to lead Steel Valley (3-1) to a nonsection win. Nicholas Straka had a triple and five RBIs, Adin Zorn had a double and triple, and Jordan Smith had three hits for Sewickley Academy (0-2).

Uniontown 2, Belle Vernon 1 – Christian Thomas pitched six two-hit innings and Austin Grego worked a perfect seventh to lead Uniontown (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Clay Dean had a hit and an RBI. Andrew Sokol singled and drove in a run for Belle Vernon (0-1, 0-1). Matthew Bamford was the hard-luck loser, giving up two unearned runs on three hits in 6.2 innings.

West Allegheny 9, Ellwood City 2 – Brady Miller and Connor Davis had two hits each to lead West Allegheny (2-0) to a nonsection win. Nick Magnifico went 3 for 3 for Ellwood City (0-1).

West Mifflin 5, Laurel Highlands 1 – Ryan Lang threw a three-hitter with three strikeouts for West Mifflin (4-0, 3-0) in a Section 3-4A win over Laurel Highlands (0-3,0-3). Devin Matey had a double and two RBIs and Jake Walker had four singles for West Mifflin. C.J. Gesk had a double for Laurel Highlands.

Softball

Baldwin 6, Steel Valley 5 – Anna Schumacher struck out seven for Baldwin (1-1) in a nonsection win over Steel Valley (0-1).

Burrell 6, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Bella Stewart had three hits, Pyper Ferres hit a home run and Sabrina Hoover had a double to lead Burrell (1-0) to a nonsection win. Katie Hutter had three hits and a double for Mt. Pleasant (0-2). Katie Armstrong struck out 14 for the Bucs.

Carmichaels 6, Bentworth 1 – Allie Miller allowed three hits and one unearned run in seven innings and Grace Brown went 2 for 3 with two doubles to lead Carmichaels (2-0, 1-0) past Bentworth (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-2A. Kendall Ellsworth and Karissa Rohrer each had two hits for Carmichaels.

Chartiers Valley 7, Peters Township 0 – Zoe Mangan threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts for Chartiers Valley (2-0) in a nonsection win over Peters Township (1-2). Marie Kinchington had a home run and Gianna Welsh had two singles for Chartiers Valley.

Connellsville 5, Laurel Highlands 2 – Iris Burd threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts for Connellsville (1-1) in a nonsection win. Burd, Caitlen Janson and Morgan Adams doubled. Madison Zungri had two hits for Laurel Highlands (0-1).

Deer Lakes 8, Leechburg 0 – Jenna Bisegna went 3 for 3 with a double to lead Deer Lakes (1-2) to a nonsection win. Delanie Kaiser and Reese Hasley each had two hits. Maddie Kee pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Tatum Verner and Laney Aul had base hits for Leechburg (0-2).

Hempfield 11, Greensburg Salem 0 – Riley Miller went 3 for 3 and pitched six one-hit innings with eight strikeouts to lead Hempfield (2-0) to a nonsection win. Sydney Mitchell, Allie Cervola, Peyton Heisler and Olivia Orischak had two hits each. Carissa Caldwell had a hit for Greensburg Salem (0-1-1).

Jefferson-Morgan 19, Monessen 4 – Kayla Larkin hit a home run and Brooklynne Snyder, Karlee Crockard, and Danica Grainey each had a double to lead Jefferson-Morgan (1-0,1-0) to a Section 2-1A win over Monessen (0-2, 0-1).

Laurel 12, Shenango 1 – Addie Deal threw a one-hitter and had three strikeouts for Laurel (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Shenango (0-2, 0-1). Emma Jones had a triple, Eva Kuth had a double and Grace Zeppelin and Georgia Jellyman had two singles each for Laurel.

Mapletown 15, Washington 4 – Krista Wilson had three doubles and three RBIs, Hannah Hartley had two doubles and three RBIs, and Alexis Perry, Isabella Garneck and Devan Clark had two hits each to lead Mapletown (1-0) to a nonsection win. Amari Oakley had two home runs and three RBIs, and Kaprice Johnson hit a home run for Washington (0-1).

New Brighton 16, Aliquippa 0 – Jensyn Main hit a home run, Jocelyn Stasiowski had a triple and four RBIs, and Chloe Rizer hit a double to lead New Brighton (1-1) to a nonsection win over Aliquippa (0-1).

North Allegheny 1, Fox Chapel 0 – Meghan McDonough and Alaina Whipkey each hit a double to lead North Allegheny (2-0) to a nonsection win over Fox Chapel (2-1). Amelia Herzer had two hits for Fox Chapel.

North Catholic 6, Brashear 5 – Sophie Wiesner homered twice and drove in five runs and Carys Mundy also homered to lead North Catholic (1-0) to a nonsection win. Madison Egenlauf and Riley Palombia had two hits each for Brashear (0-1).

Penn-Trafford 12, Norwin 3 – Mia Smith had a home run, two doubles and five RBIs, and Hannah Allen hit a double to lead Penn-Trafford (2-0) to a nonsection win. Angela Pepe, Emma Novotnak and Bailey Snowberger each hit a double for Norwin (0-1).

Seneca Valley 15, Mars 5 – Maddie Gross, Lexie Hames and Hayley Walter homered for Seneca Valley (1-0) in a nonsection win. Hames drove in three runs. Steph Esswine went 2 for 2 for Mars (2-2).

Seton LaSalle 11, Keystone Oaks 1 – Casey Barton threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts for Seton LaSalle (1-0) in a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (0-2). Casey Barton went three for three with a RBI triple and Kamiya Morris had a two RBI triple.

Shaler 12, Knoch 2 – Megan Povich hit a home run and a double, Mallory Moran had a home run, and Eloise Facher had a double to lead Shaler (3-0) to a nonsection win. Lindsay Edwards hit a double and Brynne Smith had two hits for Knoch (0-2).

Southmoreland 9, Belle Vernon 6 – Mikaela Etling hit two doubles, Elle Pawlikowsky had a double, and Beatrice Pawlikowsky had two singles to lead Southmoreland (3-0) to a nonsection win. Mia Zubovic hit a home run, Olivia Kolowitz had a double, and Maren Metikosh and Ashley Joll had three singles each for Belle Vernon (1-2).

St. Joseph 16, Eden Christian 2 – Jamie Noonan hit a double and a triple, Anna Kreinbrook hit a triple, and Julie Spinelli and Violet Hill had a double each for St. Joseph (1-1) in a nonsection win. Shealyn Blaney hit a double for Eden Christian (0-1).

Union 9, Beaver Falls 1 – Allie Ross had a single and two doubles to lead Union (2-0) to a nonsection win over Beaver Falls (0-2).

Union 6, Mohawk 2 – Mallory Gorgacz and Mia Preuhs each had two hits, including a home run, to lead Union (3-0) to a nonsection win over Mohawk (0-1).

Upper St. Clair 13, South Fayette 9 – Ava Pries tripled twice, homered and drove in six runs and Emma Redlinger had two hits to lead Upper St. Clair (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Elisa Tucker and Ava Martin had three hits apiece. Stephanie Binek and Maddie Cavanaugh had four hits each for South Fayette (2-2, 0-1).

West Mifflin 12, South Park 2 – Addie Hilligsber and Aurora Rosso hit two doubles each and Abigail Farmer had a double to lead West Mifflin (2-1) to a nonsection win over South Park (0-1).

Yough 6, Thomas Jefferson 1 – Emma Augustine threw a two-hitter, striking out six and allowing one unearned run, to lead Yough (2-0) to a nonsection win. Augustine singled and drove in two runs and McKenzie Pritts singled and scored twice. Savannah Mallozzi had two hits for Thomas Jefferson (0-3).