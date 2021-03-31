High school roundup for March 31, 2021: Pine-Richland sophomore throws no-hitter in 1st varsity start

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 10:56 PM

Metro Creative

Pine-Richland sophomore Jacob McGuire’s first varsity start was one he won’t soon forget.

McGuire threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven, to lead the Rams to an 11-0 nonsection baseball victory over North Catholic (0-3) on Wednesday.

McGuire allowed two baserunners, one on a walk and one on an error.

Tanner Singh provided more than enough run support for McGuire, hitting a pair of home runs and driving in five. Joey Woodrow also homered for the Rams (1-0).

Central Catholic 12, Chartiers Valley 3 – Ray Will went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Central Catholic (2-1) to a nonsection victory. Patrick DeLuca had two hits, including a double. Brendan Koroly doubled and drove in two. Nate Bush had a double and an RBI for Chartiers Valley (1-2).

Deer Lakes 12, Burrell 2 — Justin Brannagan had a big game on the mound and at the plate to lead Deer Lakes to a nonsection victory. Brannagan went all six innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight, and went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Jake Thimons, Josh Wachter and Bryce Robson had two hits apiece for the Lancers (2-1). Wachter drove in three runs. Phil Walsh went 2 for 2 with a double for Burrell (1-1).

Montour 13, Hopewell 3 – Aidan Deluca, Gannon Kadlecik and Chris Tarquinio homered and drove in three runs to lead Montour (3-0) to a nonsection victory. Kadlecik and Brock Janeda had a pair of hits. Tony Markulin doubled and drove in two. Lucas Arington drove in a run for Hopewell (1-2).

Serra Catholic 7, East Allegheny 0 – Zack Miklos had two hits and three RBIs and Zach Black doubled and drove in a pair to help Serra Catholic (3-0) to a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Matt Bisciglia allowed three hits in three innings. Chris Rayman doubled for East Allegheny (0-2).

Softball

Chartiers Valley 11, Peters Township 0 – Madison Crump threw a three-hit shutout, striking out five, to lead Chartiers Valley (2-1) to a nonsection win over Peters Township (1-2) in five innings. Crump also doubled and drove in two runs. Marie Kinchingtion went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Rylee Prosperi doubled and drove in a run for the Colts.

Seneca Valley 6, Mars 2 – Winning pitcher Izzy Roule doubled and drove in two runs to power Seneca Valley (3-0) to a nonsection win. Hayley Walter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Kali Harris went 2 for 4 with a double for Mars (0-2). Alaina Taylor also doubled.

West Mifflin 12, Baldwin 4 – Lauren Yuhas doubled, homered and drove in two runs and Aurora Rosso doubled and drove in three to spark West Mifflin (4-0) to a nonsection win. Abigail Farmer and Brooke Plunko had two RBIs apiece and Emily Buchleitner doubled. Alexa Flavell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Grace Schumacher doubled and drove in a run for Baldwin (0-2).

