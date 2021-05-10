High school roundup for May 10, 2021: New Castle pitcher throws no-hitter but loses to Blackhawk, 1-0

By:

Monday, May 10, 2021 | 11:50 PM

Metro Creative

Rocco Bernadina threw a no-hitter but ended up as the losing pitcher as Blackhawk defeated New Castle 1-0 in Section 2-4A baseball Monday afternoon.

In the first inning, Blackhawk’s Ryan Jones walked and later scored on an Anthony Malagiese sacrifice fly. Bernadina shut down the Cougars from there, striking out 13.

Starter Alex Tomsic pitched 6.1 scoreless innings for Blackhawk, striking out 10. Talon Mihalinac got the final two outs.

Albert Gallatin 8, Trinity 5 – Jerrett Dempsey had two hits and Nate McCusker drove in two runs to lead Albert Gallatin (3-7, 3-6) to a Section 4-5A win. Brandon Robaugh doubled and homered for Trinity (4-11, 1-9).

Apollo-Ridge 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 – Ben Smoyer drove in a pair of runs and Zach Hreha earned the complete-game win, allowing five hits and fanning give, for Apollo-Ridge (7-5) in a nonsection game. Max Kallock doubled and drove in a pair for Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3).

Beaver 14, Central Valley 12 – Winning pitcher Josh Obrist hit a grand slam and drove in six runs to lead Beaver (5-10, 5-6) to a Section 2-4A win. Liam Dorsky went 3 for 3. Bryce Hulme went 3 for 5 with a home run and Hunter Boring homered and drove in five for Central Valley (6-12, 4-7).

Bethel Park 6, Seneca Valley 4 – Eric Chalus’ third double of the game cleared the bases in the seventh inning to lead Bethel Park (14-2) to a nonsection win. Cody Geddes also doubled and drove in a run. Gavin Zoelle homered for Seneca Valley (10-8).

Brashear 15, St. Joseph 4 — Will Fiejdiaz went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs to lead Brashear (4-5) to a five-inning nonsection win. Hayden Mallin was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for St. Joseph (2-10).

Derry 4, Deer Lakes 3 – Lucas Ray and Josh Ulery had RBI singles during a four-run seventh inning as Derry (9-3, 7-2) rallied to move into a first-place tie in Section 3-3A. Jake Thimons had two hits and Josh Wachter two RBIs for Deer Lakes (9-4, 7-2).

Eden Christian 10, Bishop Canevin 1 – Luke Vittone went 3 for 4 with a double, two triples and three RBIs to power Eden Christian (14-3) to a nonsection win. Raymond Stierer and Logan McNelis had two hits apiece. Mason Glover and Nevan Crossey had two hits for Bishop Canevin (3-9).

Highlands 15, Freeport 0 — Tanner Nulph threw a four-inning one-hitter and struck out seven as the Golden Rams (10-8, 7-3) avenged last week’s Section 1-4A loss to the Yellowjackets (4-14, 1-9). DJ Loveland and Jimmy Kunst drove in three runs apiece for Highlands.

Latrobe 8, Ligonier Valley 1 – Tucker Knupp had two hits and two RBIs to lead Latrobe (11-8) to a nonsection win. Drew Clair doubled and drove in a pair and Landan Carns had a triple and three RBIs. Nick Beitel and Haden Sierocky had two hits for Ligonier Valley (7-9).

Laurel 6, Neshannock 1 – Conner Pontzloff went 3 for 4 and Landin Esposito went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Laurel (9-6, 5-3) to a Section 2-2A win. Nate Rynd doubled and drove in a run for Neshannock (11-6, 5-3).

Laurel Highlands 10, Uniontown 0 – Joe Chambers threw a six-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Laurel Highlands (11-4, 8-3) past Uniontown (3-10, 2-7) in Section 3-4A. Nick Kumor, Zack Koffler and Braeden O’Brien had two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Mohawk 3, Ellwood City 0 – Cooper Vance allowed two hits over 6.1 innings and Marc Conti went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Mohawk (10-6, 6-3) past Ellwood City (8-11, 6-3) in Section 1-3A.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Chartiers Valley 1 – Tanner Donati hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to lift Mt. Lebanon (10-6) to a nonsection win. Matthew Delvaux homered. Anthony Collura drove in a run for Chartiers Valley (5-12).

New Brighton 12, Beaver Falls 1 – Brennan Cattivera went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs to lead New Brighton (7-9, 5-5) to a Section 1-3A win. Aaron Elliott and Eddie Yorns also had three hits. Nick Wilder had two hits for Beaver Falls (2-12, 2-8).

North Catholic 6, South Park 3 – Tyler Primrose singled, doubled and drove in three and Blake Primrose had a double and an RBI to lead North Catholic (13-6) to a nonsection win. Austin Lafferty tripled twice and drove in a run for South Park (10-3).

OLSH 15, Cornell 0; OLSH 10, Cornell 0 – Nick Price threw a six-inning no-hitter as OLSH (10-5, 8-2) clinched a share of the Section 1-A title with a doubleheader sweep of Cornell (3-9, 1-7).

Pine-Richland 14, Baldwin 4 – John DeSantes went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Pine-Richland (7-10) to a nonsection win. Brian Komaromy and Kyle Lenhart went 3 for 3. Tim Dowd doubled and drove in a pair for Baldwin (5-11).

Riverview 9, Springdale 5 — Behind a complete-game outing from Vince Shook, the Raiders (7-5, 6-3) survived a five-run first inning from the Dynamos (1-10, 1-8) to capture a Section 3-A victory. Shook scattered nine hits while striking out nine and walking two. Ryan Aber doubled, tripled and drove in five runs for Riverview. John Hughes went 3-for-4 for the Dynamos.

Shaler 2, Central Catholic 0 – Braeden Campbell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and winning pitcher Miguel Hugas allowed three hits to lead Shaler (12-4) to a nonsection win over Central Catholic (10-7).

Shenango 9, Riverside 1 – Tyler Kamerer doubled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead Shenango (15-2, 8-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Riverside (9-6, 5-3). Crescenzo Calabria and Gabe Yanssens also had two hits.

Valley 8, Mt. Pleasant 1 — John Luke Bailey pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Valley (11-5, 6-3) past Mt. Pleasant (4-7, 1-7) in a Section 3-3A game. Ben Aftanas and Cayden Quinn had three hits and an RBI each for Valley.

West Allegheny 7, Moon 1 – Adam Crawford went 4 for 4 with two doubles, Nick Longo tripled and drove in three runs, and Luke Lambert had two hits and two RBIs for West Allegheny (11-3, 8-2) in a Section 3-5A victory. Dante Docchio tripled for Moon (5-10, 1-9).

West Mifflin 5, Ringgold 2 – Jake Walker and Ryan Lang drove in two runs apiece to lead West Mifflin (10-4, 9-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Hunter Mamie had two hits and an RBI for Ringgold (7-8, 3-6).

Softball

Blackhawk 4, Hopewell 3 – Kelsey Stoner hit a walk-off two-run single to propel Blackhawk (6-6, 5-5) to a Section 3-4A win. Maddie Syka also had two RBIs. Chloe Nale singled and tripled twice for Hopewell (5-9, 2-8).

Brentwood 18, California 5 – Bailey Herrera singled, doubled twice and drove in five runs to lead Brentwood (6-8) to a nonsection win. Mylaina Pendo homered twice for California (5-12).

Burgettstown 12, Carlynton 2; Burgettstown 7, Carlynton 2 – Aubrey Krivak homered in both games as Burgettstown (9-7, 9-3) swept a Section 1-2A doubleheader. Hayden Abbott had a total of five hits and Madison Kozares also homered. Taylor Zaletski had three hits, including a double, for Carlynton (6-6, 4-6).

Elizabeth Forward 7, Belle Vernon 0 – Anna Resnik went 3 for 4 with a home run and winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese fanned 16 to lead Elizabeth Forward (13-2, 10-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Shelby Telegdy also homered and Grace Smith had three hits. Maren Metikosh had three hits and Abby Fabin doubled twice for Belle Vernon (9-8, 6-5).

Ellis School 7, St. Joseph 6 — Athena Iverson had a two-run triple to lead Ellis School (3-4, 3-4) to a Section 3-A victory. Julie Spinelli went 3 for 5 and drove in a run for the Spartans (6-8, 4-5).

Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 1 — Mackenzie Borkovich struck out 13 and allowed three hits as the Foxes (10-5, 6-4) earned a Section 3-5A victory over the Talbots (7-8, 5-5). Borkovich also went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs with a double. Neena Pietropaolo tallied three hits for the Foxes.

Frazier 20, Beth-Center 0 – Madison Bednar threw a three-inning no-hitter and went 4 for 4 with doubles and three RBIs to lead Frazier (13-3, 10-0) past Beth-Center (4-8, 2-7) in Section 3-2A. Tori Washinski went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs. Jensyn Hartman and Rylee Evans had three hits and four RBIs. Evans and Delaney Warnick homered.

Highlands 8, Mars 7 — Jess Cekada hit a walk-off single in the bottom the seventh to propel Highlands (12-3-1) to a nonsection win over Mars (4-12). Cekada was 3 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Maera Williams homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs.

Indiana 14, Kiski Area 4 — The Little Indians (10-5, 6-4) came back from a three-run first inning deficit to earn a Section 1-5A victory over the Cavaliers (4-9, 3-7). Haley Hamilton drove in five runs with a grand slam and a double for Indiana while Olivia Zimmerman added tallied three RBIs. Kasandra Cessna had a two-run double for Kiski Area.

Keystone Oaks 10, Beaver Falls 0; Keystone Oaks 12, Beaver Falls 2 – Addisyn Schmid drove in a total of seven runs as Keystone Oaks (9-4, 6-2) swept a Section 2-3A doubleheader. Julia Piatt threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and Sydney Stahl tripled and drove in a run in the opener. Maria Fratangelo went 3 for 3 in the second game. Alivia Clark went 2 for 2 in Game 2 for Beaver Falls (3-8, 2-6).

Latrobe 15, Albert Gallatin 1 – Grace Revitsky homered and drove in four runs and Emma Blair had three hits as Latrobe (9-3, 8-1) rolled to a Section 2-5A win. Morgan Hershberger had two hits for Albert Gallatin (2-7, 0-7).

Laurel Highlands 17, Ringgold 7 – Peyton Vitikacs went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs and Alexis Grimm also homered to help Laurel Highlands (2-12, 1-10) to a Section 2-4A win. Haley Resosky had two hits and two RBIs for Ringgold (2-13, 1-10).

Ligonier Valley 5, Chartiers Valley 0 – Maddie Griffin went 4 for 4 and threw a two-hit shutout to lead Ligonier Valley (15-1) to a nonsection win. Annabella Schultz and Eden Krouse had two hits apiece. Madison Crump tripled for Chartiers Valley (10-6).

Mapletown 10, Monessen 0 – Madi Blaker threw a five-inning no-hitter and Taylor Dusenberry went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Mapletown (7-4, 5-2) past Monessen (1-13, 1-7) in Section 2-A.

North Catholic 4, Derry 3 – Winning pitcher Liana Morreale struck out 18 and Sophie Wiesner had three hits to lead North Catholic (10-4, 8-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Izzy DePalma homered for Derry (4-6, 4-4).

Penn-Trafford 5, Trinity 3 – Brooke Cleland’s second home run of the game was a go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the seventh to lift Penn-Trafford (12-4) to a nonsection win. Alyssa Rager hit a three-run homer for Trinity (7-4).

South Fayette 9, North Hills 3 – Lexie Vetter went 3 for 3 with a home run to lead South Fayette (11-6) to a nonsection win. Delaney Homer and Stephanie Binek also had three hits. Hanna Binek homered. Abby Scheller went 2 for 3 with a home run for North Hills (10-3).

South Park 9, Quaker Valley 1 – Alyssa Thomas had two hits and three RBIs and Jordyn Brinker singled, doubled and drove in a pair to lead South Park (6-6, 5-3) in Section 2-3A. Juliette Vybiral homered for Quaker Valley (2-11, 0-8).

Union 16, Rochester 1 – Raquel Zarlingo had two hits and four RBIs and Emily Siddall doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead Union (9-6, 8-1) past Rochester (3-6, 3-5) in Section 1-A.

Valley 9, Shady Side Academy 1 — Morgan Dunkel allowed four hits and gave up one run as the Vikings (4-6, 4-3) earned a Section 1-3A victory over the Bulldogs (1-8, 1-8). Jessica Staraniec went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

West Greene 11, Avella 1 – London Whipkey went 2 for 2 with a double, a home run and four RBIs to lead West Greene (11-2, 7-0) past Avella (1-11, 1-8) in Section 2-A. Winning pitcher Kiley Meek doubled, homered and drove in three. Olivia Kiger also homered.

Tennis

Class AAA — Anup Nadesan, Shrey Ramesh and Advait Kulkarni swept the singles matches Monday to record a 4-1 victory over Mt. Lebanon and advance to the Class AAA WPIAL team tennis finals. The Panthers will meet Shady Side Academy, a 3-2 winner over Upper St. Clair, for the championship at 2 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny.

Class AA — Thomas Pangburn and Michael Lipton won a three-set match at No. 1 singles to lead Quaker Valley to the WPIAL team finals. Will Sirianni and Henry Veeck in singles and Justin Hajdukiewicz and Jack Bresch in doubles also won for the Quakers. They will meet Shady Side Academy, which defeated Valley 5-0, in the championship match at 3 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny.