High school roundup for May 10, 2023: Bethel Park beats Chartiers Valley in playoff tuneup

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Evan Holewinski went 2 for 2 with an RBI triple during a two-run first inning, leading Bethel Park to a 3-2 nonsection victory over Chartiers Valley on Wednesday.

Jack Edner started and threw four scoreless innings and Michael Bruckner doubled for the Black Hawks (14-4). Justin Ferrari singled and scored for the Colts (13-5).

Avella 9, Bentworth 8 – Colton Burchianti, Bryce Wright and Brian Martos each doubled and drove in a run to lift Avella (10-6) past Bentworth (9-9) in nonsection play. Benjamin Hays went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bearcats.

Belle Vernon 10, Gateway 4 – Adam LaCarte singled, doubled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead Belle Vernon (8-10) to a nonsection win. Austin Hoffman singled and doubled and Jake Wessel singled and tripled for the Leopards. Brandon Bell homered twice for Gateway (6-13).

Bishop Canevin 6, Keystone Oaks 5 – Brandon Scholz hit a walk-off RBI single while Quentin White finished with two RBIs and Bishop Canevin (11-3) clipped Keystone Oaks (3-14) in nonsection play. Tyler Serakowski brought home two runs for the Golden Eagles.

Blackhawk 13, Moon 6 – Owen Kiester was 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs, Jarrod Malagise doubled and Carter Davis fanned 10 as Blackhawk (13-2) beat Moon (8-10) in nonsection play. Will Marasco had two hits for the Tigers.

Burgettstown 8, Frazier 0 – Andrew Bredel threw a complete-game one-hit shutout and struck out 14 and Wyatt Stevenson doubled and drove home three runs as Burgettstown (11-3, 9-1) dominated Frazier (5-12, 2-10) in Section 1-2A. Noah Bachinski had the only hit for the Commodores.

Burgettstown 18, Washington 5 – Wyatt Stevenson singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Brodie Kuzior and Matt Bredel each had three hits and three RBIs as Burgettstown (12-3, 10-1) won its second game of the day in Section 1-2A. Ian Callan doubled twice, Michael Shallcross doubled and drove in two runs, and Anthony Adkins singled and doubled for Washington (4-12, 1-10).

Burrell 17, Deer Lakes 5 – Isaac Lasinski collected two hits and four RBIs, A.J. McClafferty tripled and drove in two and Justin Hyland doubled and knocked in three for Burrell (7-9, 5-7) in a Section 3-3A win. Anthony Smith had two RBIs for Deer Lakes (3-16, 2-10).

Butler 9, Upper St. Clair 3 – Conner McTighe went 3 for 4 with a triple, Madden Clement was 3 for 4 with a double, and Liam McElroy and MacSchnur each doubled and drove in a pair for Butler (11-8) in a nonsection win. Christian Wieczenski and Hunter Schroeck doubled for Upper St. Clair (9-11).

California 4, West Greene 1 – Caden Monticelli went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Addison Panepinto fanned nine in six innings for California (11-7, 9-2) in a Section 1-A win. Lane Allison hit an RBI single for West Greene (7-10, 3-8).

East Allegheny 11, Freeport 1 – Joe Connors smashed a two-run homer to key a nine-run first inning, and winning pitcher Michael Cahill struck out 11 as East Allegheny routed Freeport in five innings to clinch the Section 3-3A title. Traynor Janosko singled and drove in two runs for the Wildcats (11-5, 10-2), who repeated as section champs. Jonathan Hotalski doubled for the Yellowjackets (13-5, 9-3).

Ellwood City 7, Beaver Falls 2; Ellwood City 11, Beaver Falls 2 – Ellwood City (6-13, 3-9) swept a Section 1-3A doubleheader from Beaver Falls (1-13, 0-12). In the first game, Joe Roth went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Owen Andrews struck out 13 for the Wolverines. Tyler Cunningham doubled for the Tigers.

In the second game, Isaiah Lutz singled and doubled twice and Jordan Keller had two hits and two RBIs for Ellwood City. Jaren Brickner doubled and Christian Petronick had two hits for Beaver Falls.

Fort Cherry 13, Mapletown 3 – Adam Wolfe went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Luke Sweder doubled and drove in two runs to lead Fort Cherry (10-8, 7-4) to a Section 1-A win. Jeremiah Mick knocked in three runs for Mapletown (1-13, 1-10).

Indiana 5, Hollidaysburg 3 – Steven Budash hit an RBI triple and Garrison Dougherty went 2 for 2 with two RBIs as Indiana (13-7) defeated Hollidaysburg in nonsection play.

Latrobe 4, North Catholic 2 – Anthony Massari tripled and drove in three runs and Logan Bradish had an RBI as Latrobe (13-6) beat North Catholic (9-10) in nonsection play. Thomas Schafale drove in a run for the Trojans.

Leechburg 10, Rochester 0 – Owen McDermott threw a complete-game one-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead Leechburg (12-4, 9-2) past Rochester (8-6, 7-4) in a matchup of Section 2-A playoff teams.

Mt. Pleasant 8, Waynesburg 1; Waynesburg 5, Mt. Pleasant 4 — Mt. Pleasant (7-9, 6-6) and Waynesburg (8-6, 6-5) split a Section 4-3A baseball doubleheader, clinching a WPIAL playoff berth for both teams.

In the first game. Cole Chatfield tripled and drove in three runs and C.J. Nestor doubled and plated two for the Vikings. Austin Surber went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Raiders. In the second game, Mason Switalski went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Lincoln Pack doubled for the Raiders. Chatfield had two RBIs for the Vikings.

McGuffey (9-7, 5-6) faces Waynesburg on Thursday. If the Highlanders win, they will force a three-way tie for third place and also make the playoffs, giving the section five teams in the field.

New Brighton 14, South Side 4 – Bobby Budacki went 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBIs and Jaxson Zahn brought home three runs to help New Brighton (14-4, 11-3) beat South Side (14-3, 10-3) in Section 2-2A. Luke McCoy was 3 for 4 with a double for the Rams.

New Castle 2, Laurel 0 – Isaiah Miller struck out six and gave up two hits in seven shutout innings and Dom Fortunato doubled, homered and had two RBIs to lead New Castle (5-9) to a nonsection win. R.J. Kissick went 2 for 3 for Laurel (7-12).

Seneca Valley 1, North Hills 0 – Aedan Fowler and Paul Rebovich combined on a shutout to lead Seneca Valley (16-4) in a nonsection pitchers’ duel. Fowler did not allow a hit and struck out six in 4⅔ innings. Rebovich allowed two hits and fanned six in 2⅓ innings. The Raiders scored the game’s lone run in the third when Evan Tomasic walked, Brock White singled and Hunter Troiano hit a sacrifice fly. Jake Pollaro allowed one hit and one run in five innings for North Hills (12-6). Tyler Hronec pitched a scoreless sixth.

Shaler 3, North Allegheny 2 – Luke Jarzynka doubled and knocked in two runs while Derek Leas and Colby Weber each struck out three for Shaler (16-4) in a nonsection win. Andrew Hart doubled for North Allegheny (12-6).

Shenango 2, Mohawk 0 – Sam Patton singled and drove in a run and Zach Herb struck out seven in a complete-game shutout as Shenango (8-7, 8-4) beat Mohawk (12-6, 7-5) in Section 1-3A.

Trinity 8, Thomas Jefferson 6 – Gibson Havanis homered and drove in two runs and Jonah Williamson doubled and drove in two for Trinity (6-8) in a nonsection matchup. Elias Lippincott tripled and knocked in two runs for Thomas Jefferson (8-11).

West Allegheny 11, McKeesport 1 – Will Gubba, Brock Cornell and Nick Longo doubled and Ben Kern struck out five as West Allegheny (13-6) defeated McKeesport (5-11) in nonsection play. Rickey Heyz singled in a run for the Tigers.

Softball

Armstrong 10, Pine-Richland 6 – Jordyn Klingensmith hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to propel Armstrong (16-1) to a nonsection win. Isabella Atherton, Jenna Clontz and Jessica Pugh also homered for the River Hawks. Jocelyn Langer went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Pine-Richland (6-14) and Marissa DeLuca hit a home run.

Belle Vernon 10, Connellsville 1 – Gracie Sokol hit a home run and drove in two runs and Maren Metikosh clubbed a home run and finished with three RBIs as Belle Vernon (14-4, 10-2) thumped Connellsville (2-13, 2-8) in a nonsection contest. Kirra Davis singled for the Falcons. Talia Ross fanned 10 for the Leopards.

Bentworth 19, Beth-Center 0 – Zoie McDonald went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and four RBIs as Bentworth (6-8, 6-6) clinched the final spot in the WPIAL playoffs with a shutout win in Section 3-2A. Sofia Gaussa and Jaclyn Tatar tripled for the Bearcats. Gianna Petersen doubled for Beth-Center (2-16, 2-10).

Bethel Park 11, Seton LaSalle 2 – Lupe McElvenny went 4 for 4 with a triple, double and a pair of RBIs and Mackenzie Wade pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts for Bethel Park (7-10) in a nonsection win. Anna Duguid contributed a pair of hits and RBIs for the Black Hawks. Gianna Ferrieri and Kamiya Morris had two hits apiece for Seton LaSalle (5-10).

Brashear 13, Allderdice 3 – Mariah Egenlauf went 3 for 4 with a double and six RBIs and Madison Egenlauf collected two hits and two RBIs as Brashear defeated Allderdice in a matchup of City League foes.

Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 0 – Skylah Steban hit an RBI double and Brooke Bumer struck out three in a complete-game shutout as Canon-McMillan (7-11, 6-10) blanked Baldwin (2-17, 2-14) in Section 1-6A. Keira Platz had two hits and Anna Schumacher fanned five for the Highlanders. The result eliminated Mt. Lebanon from playoff contention.

Chartiers Valley 9, Trinity 2 – Madison Crump hit two home runs and drove in four runs and Zoe Mangan doubled as Chartiers Valley (16-2) beat Trinity (14-2) in a nonsection contest. Miranda Rinehart went 2 for 3 with a double for the Hillers.

Derry 8, Apollo-Ridge 5 – Isabella DePalma doubled twice, tripled and brought home two runs and Sophia Doherty had a single and two RBIs as Derry (3-12, 2-9) beat Apollo-Ridge (6-9, 5-6) in nonsection play. Makenna Syster hit an RBI double for the Vikings.

Ellwood City 13, Moniteau 3 – Julia Nardone doubled twice and drove in three runs and Aliya Garroway went 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Ellwood City (11-5) crushed Moniteau in nonsection play. Emma Covert homered twice and drove in three runs for Moniteau.

Fox Chapel 11, Leechburg 1 – Ava Walmsley doubled and drove in two runs, Adina Rosen finished with two RBIs and Hunter Taylor struck out 11 to lead Fox Chapel (7-11) to a nonsection win. Anna Cibik doubled for Leechburg (10-7).

Franklin Regional 6, Knoch 0 — Winning pitcher Carli Ramchandran gave up one hit in six scoreless innings, and Madison Nguyen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Franklin Regional (11-6, 7-3) blanked Knoch (10-8, 8-2) in nonsection play. Sydney Jackson and Toryn Fulton had two hits each for the Panthers. Marlee Fraser singled for the Knights.

Frazier 17, Monessen 0 – Emilia Bednar went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Jayanna Ciferno had a double and an RBI and Maria Felsher doubled twice and knocked in two runs as Frazier (13-1, 12-0) shut out Monessen (7-7, 6-6) in Section 3-A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Ellis School 0 – Erica Rodriguez tripled, homered and collected seven RBIs, Emma Henry tripled twice and Maddie Bova doubled twice and drove in two as Greensburg Central Catholic (11-2, 8-2) trounced Ellis (0-11, 0-10) in Section 2-2A. Athena Iverson doubled for Ellis. Abigail Dei threw a four-inning, three-hit shutout for the Centurions.

Hampton 9, Highlands 7 – Aliza Michielli drove in a pair with a triple in a three-run bottom of the sixth for Hampton (11-5) in a nonsection win. Michielli had a pair of triples and Cassie Vidic contributed three hits and three RBIs. Abbie Deiseroth had an RBI triple and Carrah Scardina singled, doubled and had a pair of RBIs for Highlands (4-12).

Hempfield 10, Butler 0 – Peyton Heisler doubled and drove in a pair, Sarah Podkul had a double and an RBI and Julia Varhola struck out five for Hempfield (16-2, 13-2) in a Section 1-6A win. Lily Vicari doubled for Butler (2-15, 2-14).

Jeannette 10, Springdale 0 – Grace Stein tossed five no-hit innings and struck out 12 to lead Jeannette (11-4, 8-4) to a Section 3-A victory against Springdale (0-11, 0-11). Frankie Crosby singled in three runs and Mia Sarpolis finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Jayhawks.

Neshannock 20, Freedom 0 – Jadyn Malizia homered twice and drove in five runs and Hunter Newman hit a home run and knocked in three while Addy Frye struck out seven in three shutout innings for Neshannock (16-0, 12-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Leyasa Young had the lone hit for Freedom (3-12, 2-9).

Penn-Trafford 20, Penn Hills 4 – Lorryn Sepe slugged a home run and drove in two runs, Cameron Ponko finished with four RBIs and Rilie Moors knocked in two as Penn-Trafford (6-10) routed Penn Hills (7-9) in nonsection play. Cassisdy Burkovich had two hits and two RBIs for Penn Hills.

Peters Township 20, Keystone Oaks 9 – Skylar Lemansky homered and drove in five runs, Sami Bewick doubled, homered and knocked in two and Emersen Gatten brought home three as Peters Township (6-10) crushed Keystone Oaks (0-14) in nonsection play. Leah Harmel tripled and had an RBI for the Golden Eagles.

Riverside 12, Hopewell 1 – Aliya Ottavianni tripled and drove in four runs, Mia Williams doubled and Sam Rosenberger fanned 11 as Riverside (11-4, 9-4) defeated Hopewell (10-6, 7-4) in nonsection play. Chloe Nale tripled for the Vikings.

Shenango 10, New Castle 4 – Madison Iwanejko smacked a two-run home run, Raegan Lynn drove in three and Kennedi Lynn struck out 11 for Shenango (7-8) in a nonsection win against New Castle (4-13). Olivia Hood doubled, homered and drove in three for the Red Hurricanes.

South Fayette 7, Montour 3 – Cam Valentino went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Maddie Cavenaugh doubled and tripled and Emma Earley struck out 11 for South Fayette (9-9) in a nonsection win. Shania Cope hit an RBI single for Montour (13-2).

South Side 14, Rochester 0 – Winning pitcher Kenidi Cook doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, Anna Graff doubled and tripled to produce two runs and Lily Statler knocked in three as South Side (8-5, 8-4) shut out Rochester (2-10, 2-10) in Section 1-A. Reese Riorden tripled for Rochester.

St. Joseph 15, Bishop Canevin 3 – Kalyda O’Conner collected five RBIs and Jamie Noonan drove in two as St. Joseph (3-9, 3-8) scored 12 runs in the fourth on route to a Section 3-A win. Talia Williams doubled and knocked in two runs for Bishop Canevin (2-10, 2-10). Noonan fanned 11 for St. Joseph.

Thomas Jefferson 8, Yough 6 – Zoe Krizan slugged a two-run home run, Allie Chalovich hit a solo shot and Kendall Pielin doubled and drove in a run as Thomas Jefferson (13-5) edged Yough (9-4) in nonsection play. Sidney Bergman went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Cougars.

Waynesburg 9, McGuffey 3 – Gina Tedrow hit a three-run home run and Hannah Wood homered and drove in two as Waynesburg (13-3, 10-0) beat McGuffey (8-6, 5-5) in Section 4-3A. Katelyn Henderson and Roxanne Painter doubled and Julia Barr tripled for the Highlanders.

West Greene 12, California 2 – London Whipkey had three hits including a double and Lexi Six tripled and drove in three in a Section 2-A win for West Greene (11-7, 8-4). Kendall Griffin singled twice for California (2-11, 1-9).

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 15, Canon-McMillan 7 – Sidney Schutzman scored six goals, Lindsey Scheffler had three and Caroline Leland added two as Fox Chapel beat Canon-McMillan in nonsection play. Haylee Pfennenger and Brigid Torrey scored two goals apiece for the Big Macs.

Hampton 14, North Allegheny 10 – Kelli Gibson and Emi DiLiberto scored five goals each and Sienna Rex added four goals to help Hampton to a nonsection win.

Pine-Richland 13, Mt. Lebanon 12 – Cate Gentile scored four goals and Caroline Gentile and Hannah Young added three apiece to lead Pine-Richland to a nonsection victory.