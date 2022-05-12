High school roundup for May 11, 2022: List, Beaver win battle of defending champs

By:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List throws against Highlands during a 2021 PIAA Class 4A softball semifinal.

Payton List threw a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts and doubled twice to lead Beaver to a 6-1 nonsection softball win over Laurel in a matchup of defending WPIAL champions Wednesday.

Hanna Crowe hit an RBI triple for the Bobcats (15-0). Autumn Boyd struck out 11 in a losing effort for the Spartans (12-3).

Armstrong 6, Pine-Richland 5 – Jenna Clontz picked up one of her three RBIs with a game-winning hit in the ninth as Armstrong (16-3) beat Pine-Richland (11-4) in nonsection play. Emma Smerick hit two solo homers and Shelby Cloak added another solo homer for the River Hawks. Jocelyn Langer went 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs for the Rams.

Belle Vernon 2, Avonworth 1 – Talia Ross preserved a nonsection win for Belle Vernon (11-7-1) by striking out the side with a runner on in the seventh. Ava Zubovic doubled and drove in two runs for the Leopards. Meghan Fissore collected two hits for Avonworth (14-4).

Burrell 7, Plum 0 – Katie Armstrong allowed one hit in seven shutout innings and struck out 15 and Pyper Ferres doubled and drove in a run to lead Burrell (11-1) to a nonsection win. Ashley Polakovic grabbed the lone hit for Plum (5-11).

Central Valley 8, Ellwood City 2 – Abigail Borello went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Abigale Stewart knocked in two runs as Central Valley (9-7) scored eight runs in the first inning to win a nonsection game against Ellwood City (10-4).

Charleroi 7, Carmichaels 6 – Ella Sypolt tripled in two runs and Leena Henderson doubled as Charleroi (10-5, 10-2) scored five runs in the top of the seventh to grab a Section 3-2A win. Kendall Ellsworth went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Carmichaels (10-5, 8-4).

Chartiers Valley 14, South Fayette 8 – Maria Celmo went 3 for 5 with a double and a triple and Marie Kinchington hit two doubles and a home run to lead Chartiers Valley (13-4, 9-3) in a Section 4-5A win. Maddie Cavenaugh and Emma Smith each hit a double for South Fayette (9-9, 4-8).

Connellsville 10, Gateway 0 – Kirra Davis and Mallory Orndorff each went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs while Kendal King was in the circle for the Section 2-5A win for Connellsville (6-9, 4-5). Deanna Gratton had two hits for Gateway (1-11, 0-10).

Fox Chapel 3, Valley 0 – Mackenzie Borkovich allowed one hit, struck out 15 and drove in a run while Amelia Herzer doubled in two runs as Fox Chapel (13-3) beat Valley (4-6) in nonsection play. Gabby Campana-Chambers got the only hit for the Vikings.

Frazier 17, Washington 0 – Nicole Palmer struck out 12 in a perfect five innings, Jensyn Hartman hit a home run, and Emilia Bednar went 2 for 2 with two doubles as Frazier (14-0, 12-0) beat Washington (1-12, 1-11) in Section 3-2A.

Greensburg Salem 13, Derry 1 – Gionnah Ruffner doubled and homered to drive in four runs and Emma Kaufman knocked in three runs to lead Greensburg Salem (2-12-1) to a nonsection victory. Amelia Sobota clubbed a solo homer for Derry (2-10).

Hampton 15, Oakland Catholic 0 – Cassie Vidic struck out 10 and doubled, Addy Maguire doubled twice and drove in four runs, and Mackenzie Reese tripled in two runs for Hampton (6-7, 4-6) in a Section 3-5A win against Oakland Catholic (0-10, 0-10).

Knoch 6, Deer Lakes 2 – Brynne Smith doubled in three runs, Lindsay Edwards drove in two, and Taylor Davis had two hits as Knoch (9-9) earned a nonsection win. Sahyne Cerra, Maddie Kee and Sophia Laurenza each doubled for Deer Lakes (11-3).

Latrobe 8, Hempfield 3 – Emma Blair went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, Bailey Watson singled in two runs, and winning pitcher Kayla Williams clubbed two doubles as Latrobe (8-4) beat Hempfield (12-3) in nonsection play.

Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 – Hannah Hartley hit three doubles and drove in four runs and Macee Cree struck out four and got the win as Mapletown (10-7) shut out Turkeyfoot Valley in nonsecton play. Kya King hit a double for Turkeyfoot Valley.

McGuffey 6, Ringgold 2 – McKenna Crothers smacked a two-run double and four other Highlanders also doubled to support winning pitcher Katelyn Henderson as McGuffey (4-8) beat Ringgold (2-14) in nonsection play. Emma Nolff went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Rams.

McKeesport 16, Penn Hills 4 – Winning pitcher Madison Miller went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and Melissa Malackany doubled twice as McKeesport (4-9) won a nonsection matchup. Kiera Mack clubbed a solo home run for Penn Hills (5-9).

Mohawk 17, Cornell 0 – Cassidy Lehman hit a three-run double and Hannah Gallagher wet 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead Mohawk (8-7) to a nonsection shutout of Cornell (1-10).

Moon 7, Blackhawk 6 – Fran Latino homered and drove in two runs and Olivia Logan doubled and knocked in two runs while Meghan D’Aniello picked up the nonsection win for Moon (4-11). Maddie Syka went 3 for 4 with a home run for Blackhawk (5-8).

Mt. Lebanon 15, Upper St. Clair 0 – Olivia Buckiso, Deirdre Flaherty and Sami Phillips each hit a home run and Gabby Boone struck out three in a win as Mt. Lebanon (12-4) defeated Upper St. Clair (6-13) in a nonsection game.

Neshannock 11, West Allegheny 1 – Addy Frye went 3 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs, Gabby Quinn hit a solo home run, and Neleh Nogay went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as Neshannock (18-0) won a nonsection game. Eliana Vicari-Baker doubled for West Allegheny (12-4).

North Hills 7, Norwin 3 – Brenna Westwood went 3 for 4 with a triple and Sophia Roncone hit a solo home run and struck out 10 from the circle to lead North Hills (13-3) to a nonsection win. Madie Kessler hit an RBI double for Norwin (4-9).

Penn-Trafford 4, North Allegheny 3 – Cameron Ponko hit a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to lead Penn-Trafford (14-2) to a nonsection win. Ponko and Mack Keenan had two hits for the Warriors. Anna Melle doubled and drove in a pair for North Allegheny (10-8).

Seton LaSalle 10, Bethel Park 9 – Delaney Baker went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Kiara Cerminara hit a two-run double as Casey Barton got the win for Seton LaSalle (11-4) in nonosection play. Ali Sniegocki doubled and drove in four runs for Bethel Park (7-7).

South Side 2, Burgettstown 0 – Madi Fischer threw seven innings of one-hit ball and struck out 11 while Grace Woodling drove in two runs to lead South Side (10-3) to a nonsection win. Layla Sherman allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out 11 for Burgettstown (9-7).

Springdale 3, Leechburg 1 — Springdale (10-1, 10-0) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit to complete a season sweep of Leechburg (8-5, 8-2) to clinch the Section 3-A title outright. Bri Thompson hit an RBI single and Alexis Hrivnak a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Dynamos. Hrivnak went the distance, striking out 16 while walking just one. Anna Cibik struck out 11 for Leechburg.

St. Joseph 15, Jeannette 8 – Anna Kreinbrook went 3 for 6 with four RBIs, Violet Hill collected four hits and three RBIs, and Julie Spinelli smacked three doubles and drove in a run to lead St. Joseph (6-8) to a nonsection win. Addasyn Stout tripled and drove in two runs for Jeannette (0-15).

Union 9, Riverside 5 – Addie Nogay doubled in three runs and Mia Preuhs went 3 for 4 with a double and got the win for Union (17-3) in a nonsection affair. Gracelyn Maltarski went 2 for 4 with a double for Riverside (9-6).

Waynesburg 6, Chartiers-Houston 3 – Paige Jones tripled and drove in two runs and Kendall Lemley picked up the win as Waynesburg (11-4) beat Chartiers-Houston (15-3) in nonsection play. Paige McAvoy tripled in a run for the Buccaneers.

West Greene 12, California 1 – Winning pitcher Kiley Meek struck out 10 and had two hits to lead West Greene (12-3) to a nonsection win. Katie Lampe, Lexie Six, BreAnn Jackson and Payton Gilbert also had two hits for the Pioneers. Kayla Saeli drove in a run for California (5-11).

West Mifflin 5, Baldwin 4 – Emily Buchleitner tripled, Aurora Rosso homered, and Addie Hilligsberg got the win for West Mifflin (11-8) in a nonsection victory. Maleah Pacella and Anna Schumacher each collected two hits and two RBIs for Baldwin (4-11).

Baseball

Avella 12, Monessen 8 – Cole Jaworowski doubled and drove in three runs and Noah Markle brought home three runs as Avella (5-10) beat Monessen (2-14) in nonsection play. Ben Speicher went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and R.J. DiEugenio went 3 for 5 with a solo home run for the Greyhounds.

Baldwin 8, Pine-Richland 4 – Jonathan Rauch and Zach Ingold each hit a home run and Carson Chapel picked up the win as Baldwin (9-10) beat Pine-Richland (10-9) in nonsection play. Tyler Armstrong hit a home run for the Rams.

Bentworth 5, West Greene 1 – Lucas Burt hit a home run and drove in two runs and Landon Urcho smacked a homer to lead Bentworth (10-5) to a nonsection win. Corey Wise clubbed a home run for West Greene (11-5).

Bethel Park 11, Chartiers Valley 5 – Evan Holewinski clubbed a three-run homer while David Kessler and Cody Geddes each hit a solo home run to lead Bethel Park (14-2) to a nonsection win. Lane Lesko doubled and drove in a run and A.J. Scalise had two RBIs for Chartiers Valley (9-11).

Blackhawk 8, Ellwood City 2 – Louis Sebastian went 3 for 4 with a triple and drove in two runs, Zane Priestas-Kish doubled and plated two runs, and Jarrod Malagise doubled and knocked in a run as Blackhawk (9-7) earned a nonsection win. Ashton Wilson hit a two-run double for Ellwood City (8-10).

Butler 11, Moon 10 – Madden Clement broke a 10-10 tie by grounding out and knocking in a run in the top of the ninth to seal a nonsection win for Butler (12-5). Clement finished the day 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Cooper Baxter hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Golden Tornado. Nate Lesher and Hunter Cogar each hit a double and drove in a run for Moon (4-14).

California 9, Brownsville 7 – Hunter Assad earned the win and Fred Conrad went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI as California (10-6) defeated Brownsville (4-9) in a nonsection matchup. Ryan Johnson doubled and drove in two runs for the Falcons.

Central Catholic 5, Plum 2 – Andrew Marcello doubled, tripled and drove in three runs and Mario Misiti homered to lead Central Catholic (10-9) to a nonsection win. Caden Northcutt drove in a pair of runs for Plum (12-6).

Deer Lakes 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – Jake Thimons clubbed two doubles and drove in five runs, winning pitcher Jacob Danka knocked in three runs, and Justin Brannagan tripled as Deer Lakes (9-10) shut out Greensburg Central (8-6) in nonsection play. Brody Bothell had the lone hit for the Centurions.

Derry 12, Southmoreland 6 – Nick Thomas doubled and drove in four runs and Jake Watson singled and played two runs as Derry (11-5) beat Southmoreland (6-7) in nonsection play. Ty Keffer drove in three runs for the Scotties. Brendan Mickinac got the win for the Trojans.

Eden Christian 10, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Eli Szenyeri and winning pitcher Jared Bees each doubled and drove in two runs while Ray Stierer tripled and knocked in two to lead Eden Christian (15-0) to a nonsection shutout win. Nathan Kavulic had the lone hit for Apollo-Ridge (7-5).

Freeport 11, Karns City 2 – Ryan Claypool went 2 for 2 with a double and collected five RBIs, Jackson Smetak singled in two runs, and Matt Corfield picked up the win for Freeport (4-14) in a nonsection game. Cole Sherwin went 2 for 4 with a double for Karns City.

Gateway 9, North Hills 4 – Floyd McKenna tripled and knocked in three runs, Brody Clemens went 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Ryan Greggerson got the win for Gateway (7-10) in a nonsection game. Josh Cavaliere doubled in a run for North Hills (6-11).

Hempfield 6, Franklin Regional 3 – Aiden Dunlap went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Brandon Coughlin singled and drove in a run while Noah Zadroga got the win for Hempfield (8-12) in nonsection play. Jake Bridges singled in a run for Franklin Regional (10-5).

Hopewell 12, Ketone Oaks 2 – Winning pitcher Lucas Arington went 3 for 4 with a double, a couple of home runs and six RBIs and Chris Mullins went 2 for 4 with a double as Hopewell (13-5) beat Keystone Oaks (5-10) in nonsection play. E.J. Simon doubled for the Golden Eagles.

Knoch 10, Kiski Area 4 – Dathan Gillis hit three doubles and drove in three runs and Brady Wozniak tripled and knocked in three to lead Knoch (10-7) to a nonsection win. Lebryn Smith doubled in two runs for Kiski Area (4-12). Jacob Wagner earned the win for the Knights.

Latrobe 14, Greensburg Salem 3 – Logan Short hit a two-run double, Matt Macey went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and winning pitcher Nate Lemmon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs as Latrobe (12-6) defeated Greensburg Salem (5-10) in nonsection play. Caden Cioffi singled in two runs for the Lions.

Ligonier Valley 14, Indiana 11 – Winning pitcher Adam Moreland went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Haden Sierocky went 3 for 4 and drove in a run as Ligonier Valley (7-9) won a nonsection affair. Steven Budash went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs for Indiana (10-7).

Mapletown 16, Turkeyfoot Valley 2 – A.J. Vanata struck out 10 on the mound and hit a double and a home run and collected seven RBIs while Landan Stevenson clubbed two doubles as Mapletown (4-13) defeated Turkeyfoot Valley in nonsection play.

North Allegheny 2, Penn-Trafford 0 – Spencer Barnett hit a solo home run and Drew Dougherty and David Posey each hit a double to lead North Allegheny (13-5) to a nonsection win against Penn-Trafford (13-6). Jacob Otto and Tyler Freas each had a hit for the Warriors.

Serra Catholic 8, South Allegheny 1 – Zach Black went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs while Michael Schanck and Matt Bisceglia each had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Serra Catholic (19-0) to a nonsection win. Ethan Rendulic doubled and knocked in a run and Jimmy Knapton doubled for South Allegheny (8-9).

South Fayette 6, Montour 3 – Chase Krewson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Michael DiMartini hit a two-run double to lead South Fayette (14-3-1) to a nonsection win. Ryan Gallagher doubled for Montour (15-5).

South Park 5, Belle Vernon 4 – Luke Rider doubled twice and winning pitcher Brandon Clifford struck out six as South Park (14-4) picked up a nonsection win. Ryan Hamer had two hits for Belle Vernon (5-12).

South Side 18, Aliquippa 3 – Tristan Shuman went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Luke McCoy had a double, triple and two runs scored to lead South Side (8-8) to a nonsection win. Alex Arrigo added a double and three RBIs for the Rams. Luca Bible had a single, an RBI and a run scored for Aliquippa (2-10).

Washington 11, Jeannette 1 – Nick Blanchette doubled twice and drove in two runs, Iain Callan tripled in two runs, and Michael Shallcross struck out 10 in a nonsection win for Washington (7-9). Tyler Horn singled for Jeannette (3-10).

West Allegheny 4, Norwin 3 – Colin Marinpetro hit a solo home run, Brady Miller smacked a triple, and Nate Nolan got the win for West Allegheny (15-4) in nonsection play. Jack Whalen hit a double and a home run while driving in two runs for Norwin (10-8).

Girls lacrosse

Quaker Valley 18, Oakland Catholic 6 – Kyra Gabriele scored four goals and Tia Pethel, Sydney Hewitt and Shannon Von Kaenel added three each to lead Quaker Valley to a nonsection win.

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, West Shamokin 2 – Nick Allison had 15 kills and Noah Berkhimer and Ethan Frye added seven kills apiece to lead Derry to a nonsection 25-22, 16-25, 30-28, 18-25, 15-9 win. Gabe Carbonara had six blocks, Connor Johnston recorded 11 digs, and Matt Rhoades had 11 digs and 31 assists.