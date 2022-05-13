High school roundup for May 12, 2022: Penn-Trafford edges Yough in playoff tune-up

By:

Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Tribune-Review

Madison Rapp hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to account for the game’s only run as Penn-Trafford defeated Yough, 1-0, in a nonsection matchup of WPIAL softball title contenders Thursday.

Rapp pitched three scoreless innings, and Mia Smith threw four more for Penn-Trafford (15-2). Madison Horvat singled twice for Yough (12-3).

Canon McMillan 6, Elizabeth Forward 5 – Samantha Booher doubled and Brooke Markland went 2 for 3 to lead Canon McMillan (6-5) to a nonsection win over Elizabeth Forward (14-3).

Derry 19, Franklin Regional 12 – Sophia Dougherty had five hits, including two homers, and drove in seven runs for Derry (3-10) in a nonsection win. The Trojans scored seven runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. Abby Doperak singled three times and doubled and Sarah Dettling doubled twice and singled. Madison Nguyen had a pair of homers and six RBIs for Franklin Regional (13-6) and Kamryn Marcus singled twice, doubled and plated four runs.

Hampton 4, Freeport 3 – Mackenzie Reese and Bella Henzler both finished 2 for 3 with a double, helping Hampton (8-7) secure a nonsection victory. Reese drove in two runs. Sydney Selker doubled and Natalie King singled twice for Freeport (9-6).

Highlands 12, Kiski Area 11 – Highlands (10-5) gave up 10 runs in the first inning and came back for a nonsection victory. The Golden Rams scored twice in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Madison Gorney had four hits, including a home run, Maera Williams tripled and had four RBIs, Jaycee Haidze singled three times, and Jess Cekada tripled for Highlands. Hannah Simpson and Ashlee Bair had two hits apiece for Kiski Area (12-6).

Hopewell 14, Carlynton 0 – Emily Watts had two singles, a double and three RBIs and Chloe Nale and Mya Parish tripled to lead Hopewell (4-10) to a nonsection win. Tanner Kephart had a base hit for Carlynton (4-10).

Jeannette 19, Cornell 3 — Savannah Lock and Addasyn Stout each went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Sydney Matijevic doubled for Jeannette (1-15) in a nonsection win over Cornell (1-11).

Laurel 3, South Side 0 – Grace Kissick pitched a complete game two-hitter with 16 strikeouts for Laurel (14-3) in a nonsection win over South Side (12-4). Kissick, Addie Deal and Grace Zeppelin doubled.

Ligonier Valley 3, Indiana 0 – Cheyenne Piper fired a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and singled and had an RBI to pace Ligoinier Valley (14-3) in a nonsection win over Indiana (3-12).

Mt. Pleasant 17, Ringgold 1 – Sophia Smithnosky went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Addison Reese had two doubles and four RBIs, and Ally Jones hit a two-run homer for Mt. Pleasant (9-8) in a nonsection win over Ringgold (2-15).

Norwin 11, Connellsville 4 — Maddy Wensel hit a double and home run, Emma Novotnak hit a triple and home run, Madie Kessler hit two home runs, and Angelina Pepe also homered to lead Norwin (5-9) to a nonsection win. Tagan Basinger, Jackie Younkin, and Kira David each doubled for Connellsville (6-11).

Peters Township 4, Upper St. Clair 3 – Skylar Lemansky and Makenzie Morgan each doubled for Peters Township (7-9) in a nonsection win. Sydney Fisher went 2 for 3 for Upper St. Clair (6-14).

Seneca Valley 19, Moon 1 – Maddie Gross went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs, Bella Gross went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, and Mia Ryan doubled for Seneca Valley (10-6) in a nonsection win. Ava Karpa hit a home run for Moon (4-12).

Serra Catholic 13, Keystone Oaks 6 – Tori Tom went 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs, Caroline Malandra hit a home run, Madison Sloan doubled, and Maria Goldstein drove in three runs for Serra Catholic (13-6) in a nonsection win. Addisyn Schmid hit a home run for Keystone Oaks (9-10).

Seton LaSalle 12, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 — Kamiya Morris and Cassidy Baxendell each hit two singles and three RBIs for Seton LaSalle (12-4) in a nonsection win. Isabella Marquez went 2 for 2 for Greensburg Central Catholic (11-5).

Southmoreland 11, Greensburg Salem 4 – Sophomore Amarah McCutcheon broke a school record with her 14th career home run to lead Southmoreland (11-3) to a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (2-13).

Thomas Jefferson 11, Bethel Park 7 – Taylor Karpac hit two doubles, Kam Kameg hit a triple and Savannah Mallozzi and Ali Chalovich each doubled to lead Thomas Jefferson (10-7) to a nonsection win. Sandra Soltes hit a grand slam and Julia Miller went 2 for 3 for Bethel Park (8-8).

Baseball

Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 1 – Zach Wolfe singled and drove in two runs and Haden Brink struck out 11 over 6.2 innings to lead Armstrong (4-13) to a nonsection win. Jacob Bucci doubled for Kiski Area (9-11).

Avonworth 15, McGuffey 3 – Avonworth (13-7) scored eight runs in the top of the first on its way to a nonsection win over McGuffey (7-8). Mason Monroe and Mason Metz had two hits each for the Antelopes.

Beaver 12, Hopewell 10 – J.J. Shallcross went 3 for 3 with three doubles and five RBIs, Liam Dorsky hit a double and home run, and Ty Butler hit a home run for Beaver (12-5) in a nonsection win. Greg Barlion hit a grand slam and Couper Stala hit two doubles for Hopewell (13-6).

Beth-Center 12, Charleroi 2 – Riley Henck doubled twice and drove in four runs and Chase Malanosky singled, doubled and plated three to help Beth-Center (7-9) to a nonsection win. Ben Shields singled and doubled for Charleroi (6-9).

Blackhawk 8, Mars 5 – Zane Priestas-Kish hit a double and triple and Louis Sebastian tripled to lead Blackhawk (11-7) to a nonsection win. Trey Wagner drove in two runs for Mars (14-5).

Butler 13, Latrobe 8 – Mac Schnur and Colin Patterson each went 2 for 2 with two home runs and Ethan Trettel hit a home run to lead Butler (13-5) to a nonsection win. Cooper Baxter, Brady Gavuala and Liam McElroy doubled for Butler. Logan Short hit a home run for Latrobe (12-7).

Carlynton 10, Bishop Canevin 9 – Trey Morris tied the game with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth and Dylan Sunderland drove in the winning run on a hard-hit ball to shortstop to propel Carlynton (4-11) to an extra inning nonsection win over Bishop Canevin (7-5).

Carmichaels 2, Belle Vernon 1 – Trenton Carter had an RBI single to help Carmichaels (13-1) slip by Belle Vernon (5-13) in nonsection play. Tanner Moody went 4 for 4 with an RBI for the Leopards.

Chartiers-Houston 11, Monessen 1 – Ryan Parise tripled and had three RBIs in a nonsection win for Chartiers-Houston (11-7). Kody Kuhns doubled for Monessen (2-15).

Connellsville 3, Ringgold 1 – Mason May, James Domer, Jake Puskar and Anthony Piasecki doubled for Connellsville (10-10) in a nonsection win. Hunter Mamie hit two doubles for Ringgold (5-13).

Franklin Regional 20, Fox Chapel 12 – Franklin Regional (11-5) plated 14 runs in the bottom of the first en route to a nonsection win. Ryan DalCanton singled, tripled and had five RBIs and Caden Smith finished 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for the Panthers. Jacob Patterson and Ben DeMotte had a pair of hits each for Fox Chapel (10-9). Patterson drove in two runs.

Freedom 12, Cornell 0 – Gaevin Sanders went 3 for 3 with a double and Josh Yeck went 3 for 3 to lead Freedom (2-12) over Cornell (0-13) in a nonsection win.

Greensburg Salem 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – Ethan Heese homered, singled and had a pair of RBIs and Jacob Smith pitched five scoreless innings, doubled and plated a pair to lead Greensburg Salem (6-10) past Greensburg Central Catholic (8-7) in a nonsection game.

Highlands 3, Deer Lakes 2 – Kaleb Pakulski walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th to lead Highlands (12-6) to a marathon nonsection win. Ethan Hewitt and Tanner Nulph doubled and drove in a run. Bryce Robson had two hits and an RBI for Deer Lakes (9-11).

Knoch 7, Penn Hills 4 — Jacob Stallsmith doubled and Angelo DeLeonardis went 3 for 4 to lead Knoch (11-7) to a nonsection win over Penn Hills (3-14).

Laurel 5, Mohawk 4 – Michael Pasquarello singled, doubled and drove in two runs to help Laurel (9-6) edge Mohawk (13-4) in a nonsection game. Lucas Cummings singled three times for the Warriors.

Laurel Highlands 13, Albert Gallatin 2 – Carson D’Amico and Alex McClain had three hits and Tristan McCoy drove in three runs for Laurel Highlands (13-6) in a nonsection win. Johnny Skochelak singled and doubled for Albert Gallatin (1-14).

Ligonier Valley 2, Somerset 1 – Leo Balaza doubled and Colin Michaels and Billy Sugden each drove in a run for Ligonier Valley (8-9) in a nonsection win over Somerset (12-7).

Mt. Lebanon 4, Moon 2 — Eli Heidenreich went 2 for 2 to lead Mt. Lebanon (13-7) to a nonsection win. Jacob Despot went 3 for 4 for Moon (4-15).

North Allegheny 11, Upper St. Clair 0 – Cole Young doubled and homered and David Posey singled, homered and drove in two runs to lead North Allegheny (14-5) to a nonsection win. Jack Baumgartel threw five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and fanning seven. Owen Mandler tripled for Upper St. Clair (10-8).

Peters Township 8, South Park 2 – Drew Ripepi singled and doubled and Joe Bedillion, Tucker Ferris and Wes Parker doubled to lead Peters Township (18-1) to a nonsection win. Brandon Clifford had two hits for South Park (14-5).

Pine-Richland 23, Hampton 6 – Cole Nelson hit a grand slam and Tyler Armstrong drove in two runs to lead Pine-Richland (11-9) to a nonsection win. Luke Staggers doubled for Hampton (10-9).

Quaker Valley 5, North Hills 4 – Jack Gardiner went 2 for 2 and Hunter Doherty drove in two runs to lead Quaker Valley (8-9) to a nonsection win. Jack Carey doubled for North Hills (6-11).

Seton LaSalle 11, Yough 6 – Brian Reed went 2 for 3 with two home runs and Gio Lonero went 3 for 4 with three doubles for Seton LaSalle (14-1) in a nonsection win. Zach Bender drove in two runs for Yough (10-7).

South Side 14, Rochester 4 – Alex Arrigo and Luke McCoy each belted three home runs to lead South Side (9-8) to a nonsection win over Rochester (9-7). Carter Wilson had two hits and two RBIs and Aaron Mzyk had three hits for South Side. JD Azulay, Parker Lyons and Ethan Blair had two hits apiece for Rochester.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Elizabeth Forward 3 – Tyler Lesko, Alec Warden and T.J. Bucy each doubled for Thomas Jefferson (13-6) in a nonsection win. Luke Alvarez doubled for Elizabeth Forward (8-7).

Boys volleyball

Allderdice 3, Obama Academy 1 – Allderdice claimed the City League championship with a 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23 victory over Obama Academy.

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0 – Lane Harry and Chaz Ewer each had eight kills and Owen Kelley recorded five aces as Hempfield defeated Latrobe 25-17, 25-10, 25-18 to win its 13th straight match and clinch the Section 3-3A title. Sam Kiesel had seven kills and nine digs for Latrobe.

OLSH 3, Bishop Canevin 0 – Colin Wiegand had nine kills and Austin Johncour recorded nine kills and two blocks to lead OLSH to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 nonsection win. Jeremy Ciaramella had 29 assists and three aces and Collin Cimino added five kills and a block.

Girls lacrosse

Peters Township 16, North Allegheny 11 – Karson Martin scored six goals and Lani Filoon and Delaney Kern had three goals each to lead Peters Township to a nonsection win. Failla Leigh and Isla Abrams had two goals and an assist for North Allegheny.