High school roundup for May 15, 2021: Latrobe softball handles North Allegheny

By:

Saturday, May 15, 2021 | 9:17 PM

Tribune-Review

Jordan Novak went 4 for 4 as Latrobe tuned up for the WPIAL softball playoffs with a 12-7 nonsection victory at North Allegheny on Saturday afternoon.

Kayla Williams and Bailey Watson had three hits apiece for the Wildcats (10-4). Ashley Solenday hit a three-run home run and Emily Condon had three hits for the Tigers (10-10).

South Fayette 10, Mt. Lebanon 8 – Winning pitcher Lexie Vetter singled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead South Fayette (13-7) to a nonsection win. Hanna Binek went 3 for 3 with a double. Brooke Boehmer and Kate Borza singled, tripled and drove in a run for Mt. Lebanon (10-8).

Baseball

Avonworth 7, Quaker Valley 6 – Jordan Kolenda singled, doubled, homered and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to lead Avonworth (13-7) to a nonsection win. Jon Bodnar, Derek Brooks and Noah Osborn singled and doubled. Tommaso Floro doubled twice and Hunter Doherty went 3 for 3 for Quaker Valley (8-11).