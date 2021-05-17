High school roundup for May 17, 2021: Allderdice takes City League softball title

By:

Monday, May 17, 2021 | 10:32 PM

Metro Creative

Julia DiPietro-Harvey put on a show at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a double, home run and seven RBIs to lead Allderdice to a 13-12 victory over Brashear in the City League softball championship game Monday.

Samantha Caruso went 3 for 3 and winning pitcher Brenna Altman singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Allderdice (2-2). Kayla Fink drove in three runs and Casey Cunningham and Ayden Dickman had two hits apiece for Brashear (7-2).

California 14, Bentworth 1 — Harley Harkins doubled three times, including run-scoring hits in the second and third innings while the game was still close, leading California past Bentworth in a WPIAL Class AA softball preliminary round game. California will meet top-seeded Ligonier Valley at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gateway.

Makayla Boda went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs. Jordyn Cruse singled, doubled and drove in two. Tyler Perok had two doubles and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Kera Urick gave up seven hits and struck out seven in seven innings. California (6-13) broke the game open with a nine-run seventh inning.

Jaclyn Tatar went 3 for 3 for Bentworth (5-12).

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs – Karson Martin, Caitlyn Schultz and Jack Kiefer scored overtime goals on the opening night of the lacrosse postseason.

In Class AAA girls, Martin scored to give Peters Township a 9-8 win over Fox Chapel (7-7). Peters will meet top-seeded Mt. Lebanon (14-1) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Schultz scored late in the first overtime as Bethel Park held off an upset bid from Moon (5-8). Bethel Park will face Sewickley Academy (9-1) next. Alyssa Lerch scored seven goals for Moon.

Skye DePrado, meanwhile, scored five goals and Bella Falo and Lola Wilhite had four each as North Allegheny defeated Latrobe 20-2 to advance to a quarterfinals. The Tigers (15-3) will meet Shady Side Academy (12-1). Carolina Walters and Sarah Matsko scored for Latrobe (8-11).

Also, Pine-Richland (11-4) cruised to a 17-1 victory over Canon-McMillan (5-5) to earn a quarterfinal date with Upper St. Clair (9-2) on Wednesday.

Kiefer scored to give Franklin Regional an 8-7 win over Shaler (6-9). The Panthers will meet top-seeded Mars (16-0) on Wednesday.

Also in Class AA boys, Hampton defeated Trinity, 16-1, Indiana beat Quaker Valley, 7-5, and Sewickley Academy got past Moon, 13-9.

Hampton (11-4) will face South Fayette (13-3), Indiana (12-4) will visit Chartiers Valley (13-4), and Sewickley Academy (9-4) will take on North Catholic (10-2).