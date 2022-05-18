High school roundup for May 17, 2022: West Allegheny tops Fox Chapel in pitchers’ duel

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Anthony Pass pitched a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts, leading No. 3 West Allegheny to a 1-0 victory over No. 14 Fox Chapel in a Class 5A baseball first-round game Tuesday.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, Colin Marinpetro tripled and Nate Nolan singled him in to produce the game’s lone run for West A (16-4). Those were the only two hits allowed by Jacob Patterson, the Fox Chapel (7-6) starter, who struck out nine in six innings.

Avonworth 10, Southmoreland 0 – Mason Horwat and Colin Crawford combined on a five-inning no-hitter for Avonworth (14-7) in a Class 3A first-round win over Southmoreland (7-8). Horwat sent four innings and struck out seven. Crawford worked the fifth, fanning two. Jordan Kolenda had two hits and three RBIs for the ‘Lopes. Mason Monroe doubled and drove in a pair.

Bethel Park 6, Gateway 5 – Cody Geddes belted a walk-off RBI double, scoring David Kessler, to lead No. 2 Bethel Park (15-2) past No. 15 Gateway (8-11) in a Class 5A first-round game.

Carmichaels 12, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Trenton Carter went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Nick Ricco hit a home run, Drake Long tripled, and Liam Lohr doubled to lead No. 4 Carmichaels (13-1) past No. 13 Apollo-Ridge (8-6) in a Class 2A first-round win.

Chartiers Valley 8, Mars 6 – Charlie Caputo tripled, and Kacey Threats and Brendan Cruz each drove in two runs to lead No. 13 Chartiers Valley (10-11) past No. 4 Mars (14-6) in a Class 5A first-round win. Johnny Fratto, Zachary Orosz, and Nathan Leshinsky each doubled for Mars.

Deer Lakes 1, McGuffey 0 – Justin Brannagan threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts, doubled and drove in the game’s only run to lead No. 8 Deer Lakes (10-11) to a first-round win in Class 3A. Danny Geis and John Lisotto had two hits for the Lancers. Hard-luck losing pitcher Austin Hall doubled for McGuffey (7-9).

East Allegheny 5, Ellwood City 4 – Traynor Jacobs singled and drove in the winning run to lead No. 6 East Allegheny (12-5) over No. 11 Ellwood City (8-11) in a Class 3A first-round win. Ryan Kirk hit a two-run homer, and Ryan Rupert and Joe Connors each doubled. Joe Roth hit two triples for Ellwood City.

Hopewell 13, South Allegheny 2 – Anthony LaSala went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and three RBIs, and Couper Stala tripled and had three RBIs to lead No. 1 Hopewell (14-6) over No. 16 South Allegheny (8-10) in a Class 3A first-round win. Ty Eberhardt tripled and Marshall Nock doubled. Ethan Rendulic went 2 for 3 with a double for South Allegheny.

Laurel 13, Shady Side Academy 4 – Johnny Andre and Conner Pontzloff each doubled, and Michael Pasquarello tripled for Laurel (10-6) in a Class 2A first-round win over Shady Side Academy (9-6). Jonah Sackrowitz drove in two runs for Shady Side Academy.

Mohawk 7, Keystone Oaks 1 – J.C. Voss went 2 for 3 with two doubles, and Jacob Werner and Jay Wrona each doubled to lead No. 4 Mohawk (14-4) past No. 13 Keystone Oaks (5-11) in a Class 3A first-round game. Nate Brestensky and Aiden Schroeder each doubled for Keystone Oaks.

Neshannock 11, Bentworth 5 – Colten Shaffer went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs, and Nate Rynd and Grant Melder each hit a double and home run to lead Neshannock (15-6) to a Class 2A first-round win. Colton Brightwell hit a home run and Lucas Bart tripled for Bentworth (10-6).

New Brighton 2, Derry 1 – Bobby Budacki threw a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out four, to lead New Brighton (10-9) to a first-round win. Mitchell Goehring had two hits and Jake McGee drove in a run. Ryan Hood struck out nine and Jon Hugus doubled for Derry (11-6).

OLSH 12, Jefferson-Morgan 2 – Brady Brazell doubled and James Saftner, Garrett Zug, and Nate Schmid each had two singles to lead OLSH (9-7) to a Class A first-round win. Easton Hanko and Grant Hathaway doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (7-7).

Penn-Trafford 4, Hampton 3 – Dylan Grabowski hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to lead Penn-Trafford (14-6) to a Class 5A first-round win. Jacob Otto doubled and homered and Tyler Freas had a double and an RBI for the Warriors. Luke Staggers doubled and tripled for Hampton (10-10).

Riverside 5, Chartiers-Houston 4 – Evan Burry and Hunter Garvin each doubled for No. 5 Riverside (14-5) in a Class 2A first-round win. Ryan Parise tripled for No. 12 Chartiers-Houston (11-8).

Riverview 13, Bishop Canevin 6 – Johnny Bertucci singled, doubled and drove in four runs as No. 10 Riverview picked up a Class A first-round win. Luke Migley singled, doubled and drove in a pair and Enzo Lio had a single and a triple for the Raiders (6-9). Tyler Maddix had three hits, including a triple, and Mason Glover singled and doubled for No. 7 Bishop Canevin (7-6).

Seton LaSalle 10, Northgate 0 – Gio Lonero, Aiden McKenzie and Sam Georgiana each doubled for Seton LaSalle (15-1) in a Class 2A first-round win. Dennis Kelly doubled for Northgate (4-10).

Sewickley Academy 7, Avella 4 – Adin Zorn went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and two RBIs, and Jordan Smith drove in two runs for Sewickley Academy (9-5) in a Class A first-round win. Isaiah Bradick went 3 for 4 with a double for Avella (5-11).

South Park 14, Waynesburg 1 – Austin Lafferty went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and two RBIs, Luke Rider doubled and drove in three runs, and Ryan Bywalski and Conner Klingensmith each doubled and had two RBIs to lead No. 2 South Park (15-5) past No. 15 Waynesburg (5-12) in a Class 3A first-round game. Lincoln Pack tripled for Waynesburg.

Softball

Armstrong 11, Hampton 5 – Cassidy Adams went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Emma Smerick and Shelby Cloak each homered to lead No. 1 Armstrong (17-3) past No. 16 Hampton (8-8) in a Class 5A first-round win. Jenna Clontz tripled and Isabella Atherton doubled to also help the River Hawks. Mackenzie Reese hit a two-run homer for Hampton.

Chartiers Valley 11, Fox Chapel 1 – Gianna Welsh went 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs and Marta Gualazzi hit a three-run homer to lead No. 11 Chartiers Valley (14-4) over No. 6 Fox Chapel (13-4) in a Class 5A first-round win. Marie Kinchington also went 2 for 2 for the Colts.

Ellwood City 6, Beaver Falls 2 – Julia Nardone pitched a two-hitter, struck out seven and went 1 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Ellwood City (11-3) to a Class 3A first-round win over Beaver Falls (2-10). Mollie Street went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Katee Puglia went 2 for 3 for Beaver Falls.

Jefferson-Morgan 8, St. Joseph 1 – Jasmine Demaske went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, Payton Farabee doubled, and Kayla Larkin drove in two runs to lead Jefferson-Morgan (7-7) past St. Joseph (8-10) in a Class A first-round win. Julie Spinelli tripled for St. Joseph.

Latrobe 10, West Allegheny 9 – Josie Straigis hit a grand slam in the top of the eighth and No. 12 Latrobe (10-4) held on to upset No. 5 West Allegheny (12-5) in a Class 5A first-round matchup. Jenna Tallman went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for the Wildcats. Emily Nolan hit a home run and Eliana Vicari-Baker hit a double and triple for West Allegheny.

Leechburg 19, Rochester 0 – Bella Vozar went 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs as Leechburg (9-5) routed Rochester (4-8) in a Class A first-round game. Grace Richards singled, tripled and drove in three runs for the Blue Devils. Fayln Verner and Danica Sopczak each went 2 for 2 with two doubles.

Mapletown 14, Bishop Canevin 0 – Macee Cree, Hannah Hartley and Krista Wilson each singled and drove in a run to lead No. 9 Mapletown (11-7) over No. 8 Bishop Canevin (9-5) in a Class A first-round win. Alysha Cutri doubled for Bishop Canevin.

Mt. Pleasant 16, North Catholic 2 – Sophia Smithnosky went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and Katie Hutter went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead No. 8 Mt. Pleasant (10-8) past No. 9 North Catholic (6-6) in a Class 3A first-round game. Abby Swank and Addison Reese each doubled and had two RBIs. Sophia Wiesner hit a two-run homer and Liliana Koller doubled for North Catholic.

North Hills 7, Upper St. Clair 3 – Kassidy Wittig went 2 for 3 with two doubles and Kyra Blauth homered to lead North Hills (14-3) to a Class 5A first-round win. Ava Pries hit a three-run home run for Upper St. Clair (6-15).

Penn-Trafford 10, Plum 0 – Mia Smith pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and the No. 2 Warriors (16-2) scattered 14 hits in a WPIAL Class 5A first-round win over Plum (6-12). Madison Rapp, whose two-run single in the fifth satisfied the 10-run rule, also had a double and four RBIs. Kylee Piconi was 3 for 4 with a solo home run, Alexa Forsythe homered, and Caitlyn Schlegel tripled for Penn-Trafford.

Shaler 14, Franklin Regional 6 – Bethany Rodman had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead Shaler (15-3) to a Class 5A first-round win. Cam Murphy also homered and drove in four runs for the Titans. Eloise Facher and Mallory Moran each had three hits. Ciara Camacho hit two home runs and Toryn Fulton also homered for Franklin Regional (13-7). Sydney Jackson and Madison Nguyen each had two hits.

South Side 14, Northgate 0 – Madi Fischer went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Alison Delong hit a three-run homer to lead South Side (13-4) to a Class A first-round win over Northgate (4-9). Grace Woodling and Sage Tellish doubled.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Kiski Area 2 – Morgan Alisesky doubled and drove in a run and winning pitcher Kendall Pielin struck out 10 as Thomas Jefferson (11-7) scored two runs in the fifth to earn a Class 5A first-round win. Kaylee Musco singled and drove in a pair of runs for Kiski Area (12-7).

Trinity 11, Connellsville 2 – Amber Morgan went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Addison Agnew went 2 for 2 with two doubles to lead Trinity (16-2) to a Class 5A first-round win. Hannah Suhoski doubled and drove in two runs, and Madison Argo tripled and had three RBIs. Ava McClean went 2 for 3 with two doubles for Connellsville (6-12).

Waynesburg 16, South Park 3 – Kayleigh Varner went 3 for 3 with a triple, and Kendall Lemley and Riley Heisenbaugh homered to lead Waynesburg (13-4) to a Class 3A first-round win. Kylee Goodman went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and Ehralyn Elsiminger drove in three runs. Emilie Mattas and Mackenzie Farrier doubled for South Park (3-9).

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Trinity 2 – Nick Allison had 29 kills and Matt Rhoades added 11 digs and 40 assists as No. 10 Derry defeated No. 7 Trinity 24-26, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18, 15-8 in a Class 2A first-round match. Ethan Frye added four blocks for the Trojans, who will meet North Catholic in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

This story will be updated.