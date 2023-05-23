High school roundup for May 22, 2023: Mt. Lebanon gets past Seneca Valley in nail-biter

Monday, May 22, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon pitcher David Shields delivers against Cumberland Valley during a 2022 PIAA Class 6A first-round playoff game.

Nolan Smith drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to push No. 5 Mt. Lebanon to a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 6A baseball quarterfinals Monday.

David Shields gave up four hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game victory and Tyler Smith and Brock Stacy singled and scored for the Blue Devils (11-10), who will face No. 1 Pine-Richland in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Zach Tkatch gave up two unearned runs on five hits in seven innings, Mike Delduca went 2 for 2, and Matt Delduca doubled for No. 4 Seneca Valley (16-5).

Avonworth 9, Shenango 2 – Mason Horwat went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for No. 2 Avonworth (17-5) in a Class 3A quarterfinal win.

Jake Osborn doubled and had three RBIs and Derek Brooks drove in a pair of runs for the Antelopes, who will face No. 6 Neshannock in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Grason Hooks and Braeden D’Angelo each hit a double and Hunter Lively had two hits for No. 10 Shenango (9-9).

Bethel Park 6, Upper St. Clair 0 – Evan Holewinski threw a complete game with nine strikeouts and hit a two-run homer for No. 2 Bethel Park (16-4) in a Class 5A quarterfinal win over No. 10 Upper St. Clair (10-12).

Michael Bruckner hit a double for the Black Hawks, who will meet No.3 Penn-Trafford in the semifinals Tuesday.

Burgettstown 6, South Side 1 – Andrew Bredel threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts and Tristan Roach doubled and drove in two runs for No. 4 Burgettstown (14-3) in a Class 2A quarterfinal win.

Carson Tkalcevic and James Leuice singled and drove in a run apiece for the Blue Devils, who will meet No. 1 Serra Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Josh Lytle had two hits and Andrew Corfield singled and drove in a run for No. 5 South Side (15-5).

Butler 3, Canon-McMillan 2 – James Desmond hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to drive in the go-ahead runs for No. 6 Butler (13-8) in a Class 6A quarterfinal win.

Winning pitcher Madden Clement went 6⅓ innings and struck out eight and Lance Slater doubled for the Golden Tornado, who will face No. 2 North Allegheny in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Andrew Jocan singled and drove in a run for No. 3 Canon-McMillan (15-6).

California 3, Carmichaels 0 – Kadon Weston went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Caden Powell had two hits to lead No. 4 California (13-7) to a Class A quarterfinal win.

Addison Panepinto threw a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out four, for the Trojans, who will face No. 1 Union in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Jake Fordyce singled and scored for No. 5 Carmichaels (15-4).

East Allegheny 5, Mohawk 4 – Joe Conners hit two singles and drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning for No. 4 East Allegheny (14-5) in a Class 3A quarterfinal win.

Tommy Kearns had two hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats, who will face No. 1 Riverside in Tuesday’s semifinals.

A.J. Verdi hit a home run for No. 12 Mohawk (13-8).

Hopewell 6, North Catholic 2 – Lucas Arington hit a three-run homer to push No. 14 Hopewell (10-11) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win.

Lucas Walton had three hits and Landon Fox singled and drove in a run for the Vikings, who will face No. 7 Indiana in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Blake Primrose went 2 for 3 with a double for No. 6 North Catholic (10-11).

Indiana 4, Blackhawk 1 – Steven Budash went 2 for 2 with a double and winning pitcher Gavin Homer doubled and drove in two runs to lead No. 7 Indiana (15-7) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win.

Kaden Homer singled and had an RBI for the Indians, who will meet No. 14 Hopewell in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Antonio Borello and Zach Oliver had two hits apiece and Anthony Malagise singled and drove in a run for No. 2 Blackhawk (15-3).

Neshannock 2, Yough 1 – Andrew Moses scored the go-ahead run on a squeeze bunt by Luke Glies in the sixth inning to lead No. 6 Neshannock (17-4) to a Class 3A quarterfinal win.

Grant Melder and Andrew Frye each hit a double for the Lancers, who will face No. 2 Avonworth in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Jack Sampson went 2 for 2 and Bobby Etze drove in a run for No. 3 Yough (16-6).

New Brighton 5, Ligonier Valley 2 – Tyler Smith threw a complete game with nine strikeouts and Jake McKee drove in a pair of runs as No. 3 New Brighton (15-4) won in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Evin Smith singled and doubled and Bobby Budacki drove in a run for the Lions, who will meet No. 2 Seton LaSalle in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Haden Sierocky, Logan Johnston and Broderick Schreyer each had two hits for No. 11 Ligonier Valley (12-8).

North Allegheny 3, Norwin 0 – JD Costanzo gave up one hit and struck out nine in 5⅔ innings and Anthony Varlotta got the final four outs to earn the save for No. 2 North Allegheny (15-6) in a Class 6A quarterfinal win.

Owen Schall doubled, Harron Lee had two hits, and Andrew Dougherty and Spencer Barnett drove in runs for the Tigers, who will face No. 6 Butler in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Jacob Auld hit a double and Ryan Mesko and Keegan Carr singled in the seventh to put the tying run at the plate for No. 7 Norwin (8-12).

Pine-Richland 14, Hempfield 12 – Jacob McGuire doubled twice and drove in four runs and Joey Perry went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs as top-seeded Pine-Richland (15-6) took a 9-0 lead after three innings and held on for a Class 6A quarterfinal win.

Tommy Zimmerman singled and doubled and Owen Henne singled and tripled for the Rams, who will meet No. 5 Mt. Lebanon in the semifinals Tuesday.

Connor Burkey went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Dylan Firmstone had four hits, including a double, for No. 8 Hempfield (11-10).

Riverside 9, Freeport 1 – Mitchell Garvin singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Christian Lucarelli gave up two hits and fanned 12 in 5⅓ innings to help top-seeded and undefeated Riverside (19-0) in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Ashton Schlosser had two hits and two RBIs and Hunter Garvin doubled and drove in a run for the Panthers, who will take on No. 4 East Allegheny in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Brady Stivenson singled and doubled and Jonathan Hotalski tripled for No. 8 Freeport (15-6).

Rochester 9, Eden Christian 4 – Adam Schurr went 2 for 2 and Mark Shaffer drove in two runs to lead No. 7 Rochester (10-7) to a Class A quarterfinal win.

Austin Hewitt and Logan Lyons each singled for the Rams, who will face No. 6 Bishop Canevin in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Brady Hull and Jacob Janicki each hit a double for No. 2 Eden Christian (12-5).

Serra Catholic 6, OLSH 3 – Zach Karp went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Michael Schanck had three hits and three RBIs for No. 1 Serra Catholic (18-2) in a Class 2A quarterfinal win.

Owen Dumbrosky hit a double for the Eagles, who will meet No. 4 Burgettstown in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Nate Schmid went 2 for 2 with a double and Austin Hansen singled and drove in a run for No. 9 OLSH (13-9).

Shaler 11, Fox Chapel 1 – Miguel Hugas went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and striking out six, to power No. 1 Shaler (17-4) to a six-inning win in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Luke Jarzynka and Connor Hamrick also had three hits and Colby McGuire drove in two runs for the Titans, who will face No. 4 Plum in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Ben DeMotte doubled and Zach Johnston and Logan Hoffman also had hits for No. 8 Fox Chapel (13-9).

Union 7, Sewickley Academy 2 – Dayne Johnke hit a triple and drove in a run and Matt Stanley had three RBIs for No. 1 Union (13-4) in a Class A quarterfinal win.

Brennan Porter hit a double and Mike Gunn had three hits for the Scotties, who will face No. 4 California in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Nick Madison tripled and drove in two runs and Jordan Smith had two hits for No. 9 Sewickley Academy (10-8).

Boys lacrosse

South Fayette 18, Penn-Trafford 9 – The No. 2 Lions advanced to the WPIAL finals for the first time in the program’s seven-year history with a win over the No. 3 Warriors in the Class 2A semifinals.

South Fayette will meet top-seeded Mars for the championship later this week at Robert Morris at a time and date to be determined. The Fightin’ Planets beat No. 4 Hampton, 18-4.

In Class 3A, No. 4 Shady Side Academy will meet No. 2 Mt. Lebanon for the WPIAL title. The Bulldogs upset top-seeded Peters Township, 19-7, and the Blue Devils beat No. 6 Upper St. Clair, 18-5.

Girls lacrosse

Pine-Richland 7, Shady Side Academy 4 – Hannah Young had three goals and an assist and Caroline Gentile scored twice to lead No. 1 Pine-Richland to a Class 3A semifinal win. Elsa Blodgett scored three goals for No. 4 Shady Side Academy.

The Rams will face No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL championship game later this week at Robert Morris at a time and date to be determined. The Blue Devils beat No. 3 Fox Chapel, 16-5.

In the Class 2A semifinals, top-seeded Mars handled No. 5 Chartiers Valley, 17-8, and No. 3 Blackhawk defeated No. 7 Quaker Valley, 11-9.