High school roundup for May 25, 2022: Undefeated Neshannock, Frazier reach WPIAL finals

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 9:23 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Frazier’s Tori Washinski celebrates after defeating OLSH in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals Wednesday, 25, 2022. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Frazier players celebrate defeating OLSH in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Frazier’s Delaney Warnick celebrates with coach Don Hartman after defeating OLSH in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Previous Next

Neshannock has been the most dangerous offensive team in the WPIAL this season, averaging more than 12 runs per game. On Wednesday, the Lancers managed to score only one run, but that was all they needed.

Winning pitcher Addy Frye, a freshman, delivered the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the eighth, leading top-seeded Neshannock to a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Laurel in the Class 2A semifinals. The Lancers (21-0) will meet No. 2 Frazier (17-0) in a battle of unbeatens in the championship game Thursday, June 2 at Cal (Pa.).

Aaralyn Nogay singled to the lead off the eighth and scored on Frye’s double. Frye went the distance, throwing a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts. Ali Giordano had a pair of hits for the Lancers.

Autumn Boyd took the loss, allowing six hits and striking out 11 in seven innings. She went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Spartans (16-4).

Frazier 10, OLSH 1 – Delaney Warnick went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs as second-seeded Frazier (17-0) rode its potent offense into the WPIAL Class 2A championship game.

Maria Felsher had two hits and two RBIs and Claire Domonkos also had a pair of hits. Tori Washinski doubled and drove in a run, Emilia Bednar tripled, and Gracen Hartman doubled. Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer fanned seven in seven innings.

Kaylee Fabiano went 3 for 4 with a triple for No. 6 OLSH (10-4).

Beaver 6, Montour 1 – Beaver will a chance to defend its WPIAL Class 4A title Thursday. Payton List made sure of that. The Virginia Tech recruit went 2 for 2 with two home runs and two walks and was the winning pitcher, allowing one unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts, as the top-seeded Bobcats (18-0) topped No. 5 Montour (14-5) in the semifinals.

Taylor Young singled, doubled and drove in a pair for Beaver, which will meet No. 2 Elizabeth Forward on Thursday. Hanna Crowe and Sami Springman also singled and doubled.

Kaitlyn Molitoris tripped and Mia Arndt singled and scored for the Spartans.

Boys volleyball

Ambridge 3, North Catholic 1 – Austin Merlins had 15 kills and Trent McKnight added seven blocks as No. 5 Ambridge defeated No. 2 North Catholic in the Class 2A third-place match to earn a spot in the state tournament. Karson Merlina and Sam Miller each had 24 assists and Josh Hovan recorded 11 digs for the Bridgers.

Shaler 3, Penn-Trafford 0 – Dane Palombo had 12 kills to lead No. 4 Shaler to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 victory over No. 6 Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL Class 3A third-place match, earning a berth in the PIAA tournament.