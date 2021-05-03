High school roundup for May 3, 2021: Butler’s Baxter blanks Seneca Valley

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, May 3, 2021 | 10:33 PM

David Leslie hit a two-out, two-run double and Cooper Baxter threw a six-hit shutout with six strikeouts to lead Butler (10-5, 6-3) to a 2-0 Section 1-6A baseball win over Seneca Valley on Monday afternoon. Ethan Baer had two hits for the Raiders (10-5-1, 5-4).

McGuffey 8, Waynesburg 1 – Jake Orr threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and Brock Wallace went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead McGuffey (11-2, 9-0) to a Section 4-3A victory. Tyler Switalski singled and scored for Waynesburg (3-8, 3-6).

North Catholic 10, Knoch 0 – Justin Stupka threw five innings of two-hit ball as the Trojans (11-4, 7-0) kept their Section 1-4A record perfect with a win over the Knights (9-6, 6-3). Three players doubled for North Catholic and Sean Dewey drove in three runs with a triple. Angelo DeLeonardis tallied one of Knoch’s two hits with a double.

