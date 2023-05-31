High school roundup for May 30, 2023: Freshman powers Shaler softball into state playoffs

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Shaler’s Bria Bosiljevac prepares to pitch the seventh inning against Franklin Regional during their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal May 17.

Freshman Bria Bosiljevac threw a complete-game three-hitter with 17 strikeouts and hit the tie-breaking solo home run in the fourth inning to lead Shaler to a 2-1 victory over South Fayette in the WPIAL Class 5A softball third-place game Tuesday.

Alysa Schaffold doubled and drove in a run for the No. 2 Titans (19-1), who claimed the WPIAL’s third and final spot in the 5A state playoffs.

Liv Bonacci homered and Emma Earley allowed four hits and struck out eight for No. 12 South Fayette (12-11).

Chartiers-Houston 6, Frazier 5 – Seanna Riggle hit the go-ahead inside-the-park home run to lead off the top of the seventh inning, lifting No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (14-6) to victory in the WPIAL Class A third-place game.

Lauren Rush went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Ella Richey was 2 for 2 for the Bucs.

Grace Vaughn went 3 for 4 with a triple and Maria Felsher drove in two runs for No. 3 Frazier (14-3).

Both teams qualified for the state playoffs.

Elizabeth Forward 8, Chartiers Valley 0 – Winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy threw a complete-game five-hit shutout, singled, doubled and drove in two runs to power top-seeded Elizabeth Forward (18-1) in the Class 4A third-place game.

Bella Gimiliano had two hits and two RBIs, Lauren Vay delivered two hits and drove in a run, and Julia Resnik added a pair of RBIs for the Warriors, who claimed the WPIAL’s third and final spot in the PIAA Class 4A bracket.

Mackenzie Maga went 3 for 3 for No. 3 Chartiers Valley (17-4).

Baseball

Avonworth 9, East Allegheny 0 – Mason Horwat and Luke Zelinko combined on a two-hit shutout to lead No. 2 Avonworth (18-6) in the Class 3A third-place game.

Horwat gave up two hits and struck out six in five innings to earn the win. Zelinko didn’t allow a hit in two innings. Mason Metz singled, tripled and drove in three runs for the Antelopes. Cooper Scharding tripled and drove in a run and Horwat had two RBIs.

Cody Tvrdovsky and Ryan Rupert had hits for No. 4 East Allegheny (14-7).

Both teams advance to the state tournament.

Burgettstown 5, New Brighton 1 – Winning pitcher Andrew Bredel threw a complete game, giving up one run on five hits with eight strikeouts, and had two hits and two RBIs to lead No. 4 Burgettstown (15-4) in the Class 2A third-place game, claiming the WPIAL’s third and final state playoff berth.

Brodie Kuzior singled, doubled twice and drove in a run and Riley Kennedy delivered two doubles and an RBI for the Blue Devils.

Brock Budacki and Mitchell Goehring each had two hits for No. 3 New Brighton (15-6).

Union 4, Rochester 0 – Rocco Galmarini threw a complete-game two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead top-seeded Union (14-5) in the Class A third-place game, earning the WPIAL’s third and final state playoff spot.

Mike Gunn singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Grayson Blakely and Galmarini doubled for the Scotties.

Parker Lyons and Mark Shaffer had hits for No. 7 Rochester (10-9).

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Penn-Trafford 1 – Owen Ostrowski had 32 kills, four blocks and 10 digs to lead No. 4 Canon-McMillan to a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL Class 3A boys volleyball third-place match Tuesday night.

The Big Macs won, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 30-28, to claim the WPIAL’s third and final state playoff berth. Luke Bockius added 13 kills and 10 digs, Nick Kopec had 11 kills, Xander Krut recorded 16 digs, and William O’Bryan dished out 30 assists for Canon-McMillan.