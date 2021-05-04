High school roundup for May 4, 2021: Butler baseball completes sweep

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 | 11:00 PM

Colin Patterson doubled and homered to lead Butler to 7-4 victory over Seneca Valley on Tuesday, sweeping a Section 1-6A series.

Brady Gavuala tripled and drove in two runs for Butler (11-5, 7-3). Conor Carney went 2 for 2 with two doubles for Seneca Valley (10-6, 5-5).

Brownsville 12, Charleroi 6 – Zachary Kutek had three hits and Nicholas Keeney and Mitchel Anderson drove in two runs apiece to lead Brownsville (6-8, 5-4) in Section 4-3A. Ben Shields and Joey Campbell had three hits apiece for Charleroi (4-8, 2-7).

Central Catholic 6, Allderdice 2; Central Catholic 7, Allderdice 2 – Ty Yuhas struck out eight in the opener and Austyn Winkleblech fanned nine in the second game as Central Catholic (10-6, 6-4) swept a Section 1-6A doubleheader. Joe Pilewski drove in two runs in Game 1 for the Vikings. Nate Lucas had two hits for Allderdice (2-11, 0-10).

Derry 9, East Allegheny 0; Derry 9, East Allegheny 0 — Josh Ulery and Paul Koontz threw shutouts as Derry (7-3, 5-2) swept East Allegheny (4-10, 2-8) in a Section 3-3A doubleheader. Ulery threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Koontz allowed six hits and fanned 10. Ulery, Ryan Bushey, Sam Jones and Nick Thomas had three-hit games.

Eden Christian 12, Sewickley Academy 3 – Luke Vittone had three hits and Jared Bees singled and doubled as Eden Christian (12-3, 8-1) won a matchup of top teams in Section 3-A. Adin Zorn went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run for Sewickley Academy (6-3, 5-2).

Fox Chapel 6, Armstrong 3 — Dante DiMatteo and Tommy Fravel each knocked in a pair of runs, and Jake Patterson doubled and tripled to lead Fox Chapel (9-6, 7-2) to a Section 2-5A win. Rooney McManus added a pair of hits and an RBI. DiMatteo picked up the win with 10 strikeouts over five innings, and Luke Hudic earned the save. Zane Lasher doubled for Armstrong (6-9, 3-6).

Freeport 12, Highlands 5 — The Yellowjackets (4-12, 1-8) scored nine runs in the fourth inning en route to a six-inning Section 1-4A victory. The Golden Rams (7-8, 4-3) led 5-0 before Freeport’s offensive eruption. Ethan Lacinski, Tyler Asti and Zach Clark had two hits apiece for Freeport. Clark doubled and knocked in two runs. Tanner Nulph collected two hits for Highlands, and Jimmy Kunst doubled.

Latrobe 10, Penn-Trafford 0 — Erik Batista went 3 for 3, and Landan Carns tripled and drove in three runs to lead Latrobe (8-8, 4-4) in Section 1-5A. Jason Sabol had two hits for Penn-Trafford (10-5, 6-3).

Ligonier Valley 6, Mt. Pleasant 5 — Grant Dowden doubled, homered and drove in three runs as Ligonier Valley (7-7, 4-4) won a Section 3-3A game shortened to five innings by rain. George Golden drove in three runs for the Rams. Aaron Alakson went 2 for 3 and Jared Yester had two RBIs for Mt. Pleasant (4-5, 2-5).

Mt. Lebanon 7, Upper St. Clair 2 – Matthew Delvaux homered and Tyler Smith was the winning pitcher as Mt. Lebanon (8-6, 5-4) defeated Upper St. Clair (6-7, 3-5) in Section 2-6A.

Peters Township 7, Trinity 5 – Sam Miller went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and MacCiocco tripled and drove in a run as Peters Township (6-8, 4-5) used a five-run fifth inning to win in Section 4-5A. Ty Banco went 2 for 3 for Trinity (3-9, 0-7).

Plum 12, Hampton 9 — The Mustangs rallied from a 9-4 deficit to remain undefeated in Section 2-5A. Hampton (6-8, 5-4) scored eight times in the top of the fifth. The win for Plum (9-3, 9-0) was its fifth in a row as it remained two games ahead of Fox Chapel (7-2) for first in the section. Nate McMasters went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs. Ethan Kircher tripled and drove in five.

Seton LaSalle 3, Burgettstown 0 – Sam Georgiana threw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and Cam Colwell went 3 for 3 as Seton LaSalle (14-1, 9-0) won a Section 4-2A game in five innings. Brett Wagner tripled. Nathan Klodowski doubled for Burgettstown (9-4, 6-3).

Shaler 7, North Hills 2 – Tristan Holland went 3 for 3 and Braeden Campbell went 2 for 2 with a double as Shaler (10-4, 7-2) won in Section 3-5A. The Titans scored a total of six runs in the final two innings. Walt Vitovich homered for North Hills (5-10, 2-7).

South Fayette 4, Chartiers Valley 3 – Tristan Bedillion hit the game-winning two-run double in the seventh inning to lead South Fayette (13-2, 7-2) to a Section 3-5A victory. Ryan McGuire doubled and drove in a run. Will Kinchington drove in a pair for Chartiers Valley (5-10, 2-7).

Valley 4, Deer Lakes 1 — Tyler Danko collected two hits and an RBI to lead Valley (9-4, 5-2) past Deer Lakes 7-3, 5-1) in Section 3-3A. Ben Aftanas and Shane Demharter each added a pair of hits. John Luke Bailey allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight for the complete-game victory.

Softball

Canon-McMillan 4, Peters Township 0 – Lauren Duke threw a three-hit shutout and Sophia Duke and Hailey Freeman had two hits each as Canon-McMillan (6-6, 3-3) evened its record in Section 1-6A. Kaili Lorenzo doubled for Peters Township (1-10, 0-6).

Greensburg Central Catholic 23, Jeannette 2 — Mackenzie Kenney went 4 for 4 with five RBIs to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (6-3) to a nonsection win. Emma Henry went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, and Laura Kondas went 2 for 2 and drove in three runs. Taylor-Lynn Finken went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Jeannette (0-14).

Latrobe 5, Connellsville 4 — Lauren Bisignani hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to lead Latrobe (5-3, 3-1) to a dramatic Section 2-5A win. Emma Blair drove in a pair of runs. Caitlen Janson and Abby King homered for Connellsville (8-6, 3-5).

Shaler 8, Fox Chapel 3 — The Titans (9-3, 6-1) scored six runs over the final three innings to pull away for a Section 3-5A victory. Cam Murphy drove in three runs for Shaler, and Natalie Spears and Ellie Facher each collected three hits. Amelia Herzer and Brynn Palmer hit solo home runs for Fox Chapel (8-5, 4-4). Mackenzie Borkovich also tallied an RBI.

Track and field

WPIAL team playoffs — Butler in Class AAA and South Park and Shenango in Class AA sent both their boys and girls track teams through to the WPIAL team championships with first-round victories Tuesday.

Seneca Valley, South Fayette and Canon-McMillan boys and Belle Vernon, North Allegheny and Norwin girls also qualified for the Class AAA finals, which will be held May 12 at West Mifflin.

Riverside and Greensburg Central Catholic boys and Mohawk and Quaker Valley girls also advanced to the Class AA championships, which will be held May 12 at Peters Township.