High school roundup for May 4, 2023: Seneca Valley’s Lexie Hames fans 19 again

By:

Thursday, May 4, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley pitcher Lexie Hames delivers against Spring-Ford during the 2022 PIAA Class 6A championship game.

Lexie Hames struck out 19 for the second straight start as Seneca valley defeated Mt. Lebanon, 8-2, in Section 1-6A softball Thursday.

Mia Ryan doubled and drove in three runs while Anna Kalkowski and Emilia Pfab each had two RBIs for the Raiders (12-1, 11-1). Deirdre Flaherty hit a solo home run for the Blue Devils (5-9, 4-8).

Hames also fanned 19 in a 1-0 win over Norwin on April 26.

Beaver 22, North Catholic 2 – Kenzie Springer doubled and knocked in five runs while Aubrey Bumblis and Rhiannon Rabassi each doubled and finished with three RBIs as Beaver (6-8, 5-6) routed North Catholic (0-11, 0-11) in Section 3-4A. Alanna McEnaney homered for the Trojans.

Franklin Regional 16, Gateway 0 – Carli Ramchandran, Madison Nguyen and Alexa Patberg homered as Franklin Regional (9-5, 7-2) shut out Gateway (1-13, 0-10) in Section 2-5A. Sophia Reitz and Sydney Jackson each had two hits and a double for the Panthers.

Hempfield 13, Baldwin 0 – Ella Berkebile and Julia Varhola each drove in two runs and Claire Mitchell doubled twice and had an RBI as Hempfield (13-2, 10-2) blanked Baldwin (0-16, 0-13) in Section 1-6A.

Highlands 23, Freeport 3 – Carrah Scardina homered, doubled and finished with five RBIs and Madison Gorney doubled, homered and drove in two as Highlands (4-10) dominated Freeport (5-8) in nonsection play. Kelly Schmidt knocked in two runs for the Yellowjackets.

Knoch 17, Woodland Hills 0; Knoch 19, Woodland Hills 1 – Knoch (9-6, 8-1) swept a Section 1-4A doubleheader from Woodland Hills (0-14, 0-10). In the 17-0 game, Brynne Smith doubled twice and collected five RBIs, Lindsay Wise doubled and drove in three runs, and Brooke Bastin hit a two-run double for the Knights. In the 19-1 game, Alena Tekely doubled twice and collected six RBIs, Carissa Tekely drove in three runs, and Madi Gardner doubled and drove in two for Knoch.

Leechburg 20, Springdale 1; Leechburg 15, Springdale 0 – Leechburg (9-6, 9-2) swept a Section 3-A doubleheader from Springdale (0-8, 0-8). In the 20-1 game, Karli Mazak tripled, homered and drove in four runs and Emily Talario doubled and had four RBIs for the Blue Devils. Winning pitcher Adalyn Zanotto doubled twice and had two RBIs. In the 15-0 game, Zanotto doubled, tripled and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Anna Cibik tripled twice and had two RBIs for Leechburg.

Ligonier Valley 6, Derry 1 – Winning pitcher Cheyenne Piper struck out 14 and went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs as Ligonier Valley (7-5, 5-4) beat Derry (2-10, 1-7) in Section 3-3A. Sophia Doherty doubled, homered and drove in a run for the Trojans.

Neshannock 11, Shenango 0 – Aaralyn Nogay doubled, tripled, homered and drove in four runs while Addy Frye struck out nine in a five-inning no-hitter for Neshannock (13-0, 9-0) in a Section 1-2A defeat of Shenango (5-7, 5-5). Gabby Quinn doubled twice and knocked in three for the Lancers.

New Brighton 18, Cornell 0 – Haylie Kidd tripled and drove in four runs while Jocelyn Stasiowski and Jenna Alaksin each brought home two runs as New Brighton (5-9) scored 18 first-inning runs and shut out Cornell (1-11) in a three-inning nonsection contest.

Plum 9, Fox Chapel 2 – Taylor Lorish homered and knocked in five runs and Riley Stephans hit a home run and had two RBIs to lead Plum (8-6, 5-4) to a Section 1-5A victory. Hunter Taylor doubled and drove in a run for Fox Chapel (6-9, 4-6).

Trinity 7, Bethel Park 0 – Madison Argo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Amber Morgan and Mirranda Rinehart each doubled and knocked in a run as Trinity (13-1, 9-0) blanked Bethel Park (6-10, 4-6) in Section 4-5A. Becky Gillenberger had a hit for the Black Hawks.

Union 22, Sewickley Academy 1; Union 12, Sewickley Academy 2 – Union (13-2, 11-0) swept Sewickley Academy (2-9, 2-8) in a Section 1-A doubleheader. In the 22-1 game, Mia Preuhs hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs while striking out nine for the Scotties. Bella Cameron doubled and drove in four and Olivia Williams knocked in three. In the 12-2 game, Chloe Confer homered and Olivia Benedict doubled twice to lead Union. Kenzie Siddal had a triple for the Scotties.

West Mifflin 12, McKeesport 1 – Aurora Rosso hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with six RBIs and Samantha Tomko knocked in three runs to lead West Mifflin (12-4, 8-2) to a Section 1-4A win. Jessica Miller doubled and drove in a run for McKeesport (8-8, 4-6). Addie Hilligsberg struck out nine for the Titans.

Baseball

Brentwood 6, Apollo-Ridge 5 – C.J. Fox slugged a walk-off home run in the 10th inning and Talan Kammermeir went 4 for 6 with an RBI for Brentwood (3-9, 2-7) in a Section 3-2A win. Brandon Butler was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Apollo-Ridge (4-11, 3-8).

Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 2 – Andrew Kocan hit a two-run homer and Sam Meredith singled in the winning run in the fourth inning to lift Canon-McMillan (12-4, 10-3) over Central Catholic (6-9, 5-8) in Section 2-6A. David Farrell went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Vikings.

Fox Chapel 8, Armstrong 2 – Troy Susnak doubled and drove in a run and Jeremy Haigh went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Fox Chapel (11-5, 7-2) in a Section 1-5A win. Mason Schrecengost doubled and had an RBI for Armstrong (10-6, 6-5).

Freeport 15, Highlands 5 – Zach Clark doubled twice and had four RBIs and Jack Smetak hit two doubles, a triple and drove in three runs to lead Freeport (12-4) to a nonsection win. Carson McGraw doubled and drove in two runs for Highlands (2-12).

Greensburg Salem 6, Brownsville 1 – Grant Smith tripled and Tyler Martin and Matthew Scarpa each hit a double as Greensburg Salem (12-3, 8-1) broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the sixth for a Section 4-3A win. Derrick Tarpley tripled for Brownsville (3-11, 2-9). Owen Tutich struck out seven and allowed two hits and one run in a complete game for the Golden Lions.

Latrobe 5, Belle Vernon 4 – Riley Smith went 3 for 3 and was the winning pitcher for Latrobe (11-6, 8-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Anthony Massari and Louie Amatucci had two hits apiece for the Wildcats. Adam LaCarte doubled and homered for Belle Vernon (7-8, 4-5).

Montour 15, Central Valley 5 – Cole Fleck smashed a home run and drove in two runs and Zac Stern doubled and finished with five RBIs to lead Montour (16-2, 9-1) to a Section 1-4A victory. Hunter Boring hit a three-run home run for Central Valley (5-11, 4-6).

Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 1 – Tyler Smith doubled and drove in a run for Mt. Lebanon (8-9, 8-5) in a Section 2-6A win against Baldwin (4-14, 2-11). Matthew Delvaux got the win for the Blue Devils.

Penn-Trafford 10, Gateway 2; Penn-Trafford 9, Gateway 1 – Penn-Trafford (12-4-1, 8-3) swept a Section 1-5A doubleheader from Gateway (4-12, 1-9). In the 10-2 game, Chuck Fontana tripled and drove in three runs, Brady Lane and Brody Hoffman each drove in a run, and Dylan Grabowski struck out nine for the Warriors. Taili Thompson doubled for the Gators. In the 9-1 game, Carmen Metcalfe smacked a two-run triple, Hoffman doubled in a run and Grabowski hit an RBI triple for Penn-Trafford. Thompson doubled and drove in a run for Gateway.

Seneca Valley 7, Butler 0 – Creed Erdos doubled and had three RBIs, Nick Parrotto went 3 for 4 with a double, and Aedan Fowler pitched Seneca Valley (13-4, 6-4) to a shutout win over Butler (9-6, 6-4) in Section 1-6A.

Shady Side Academy 8, East Allegheny 1 – Bryce Trischler doubled, tripled and finished with three RBIs while Matt Long and Henry Fried each drove in a run as Shady Side Academy (7-6, 5-4) beat East Allegheny (9-4-1, 8-1) in Section 3-3A. Joe Connors went 2 for 3 with a double for the Wildcats.

Shenango 8, Mohawk 7 – Grason Hooks hit a two-run homer in the top of the 11th for the game-winning runs as Shenango (5-6, 5-4) edged Mohawk (12-3, 7-2) in Section 1-3A. Hooks finished with five RBIs and Braeden D’Angelo drove in three runs for the Wildcats. Jay Wrona doubled for the Warriors.

Valley 7, Derry 6 – Mason Simmons and Dante Taliani collected two hits and two RBIs apiece and Tyler Danko drove in a run as Valley (6-10, 2-7) held off a late rally by Derry (5-8, 4-5) for a Section 3-3A win. Cason Long doubled and had three RBIs for the Trojans.

Yough 9, McGuffey 4 – Matt Sanner and Jack Sampson each doubled and Zander Aird went 3 for 4 to lead Yough (12-4, 9-0) past McGuffey (9-5, 5-4) in a Section 4-3A win.

Track and field

WPIAL Class 2A semifinals – Derry girls advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship for the first time in program history with a thrilling win over South Park. The Trojans and Eagles tied 75-75, but Derry advanced by virtue of having nine first-place finishes to eight for South Park.

Winchester Thurston, Knoch and Quaker Valley also advanced to the girls finals. Boys winners were Greensburg Central Catholic, Shenango, South Park and Quaker Valley. The 2A finals are set for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Peters Township.

WPIAL Class 3A semifinals – South Fayette girls got past Pine-Richland, 76-74, in the closest semifinal in Class 3A. Other girls winners were North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan and Norwin. On the boys side, North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Butler and Seneca Valley advanced. The Class 3A finals are set for 3 p.m. Tuesday at West Mifflin.

Boys tennis

WPIAL team tournament – Valley won five matches in straight sets to advance to the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over Ringgold. Nicholas Bussard, Dylan Gentile and Landon Harclerode won singles matches and the teams of Ethan Harclerode and Zachary Doran and Jake Ervin and Tyler Quinn swept doubles.

In other 2A first-round matches, Hampton beat Montour, 4-1, North Catholic swept Kiski Area, 5-0, Winchester Thurston blanked Indiana, 5-0, and Chartiers Valley defeated Central Valley, 5-0. The winners join top-seeded Sewickley Academy, which had a first-round bye, and South Park, which defeated Blackhawk on Tuesday, in Monday’s quarterfinals. Burrell and Quaker Valley will meet Friday to determine the last quarterfinalist.

In Class 3A, Fox Chapel blanked Penn-Trafford, 5-0, Thursday to join North Allegheny and Mt. Lebanon, which won their first-round matches Wednesday, in the quarterfinals. Five first-round matches are scheduled for Friday.

Boys lacrosse

Fox Chapel 9, North Hills 8 – Josh Correnti scored four goals, including the overtime winner, as Fox Chapel scored the final four goals of the game in a Section 2-3A victory. Ryan Napolitan added three goals for the Foxes.

Girls lacrosse

Hampton 10, Peters Township 9 – Emi DiLiberto scored five goals and Kelli Gibson had three goals and an assist to lead Hampton to a nonsection victory. Lani Filoon and Emma Kail each had three goals for Peters Township.

Quaker Valley 6, North Allegheny 5 – Shannon Von Kaenel score two goals, including the 100th of her career, to help Quaker Valley to a nonsection win. Lucy Roig added two goals, Alexa Westwood had a goal and an assist, and Kyra Gabriele also scored for the Quakers.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0 – Owen Oswtroski had 11 kills and Luke Bockius added eight kills, three aces and five digs for Canon-McMillan (14-0, 8-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Will O’Bryan recorded 16 assists.

Hempfield 3, Plum 0 – Parker Smiles had nine aces as Hempfield (11-4, 6-2) clinched a ninth consecutive berth in the WPIAL playoffs with a Section 3-3A win over Plum.