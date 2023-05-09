High school roundup for May 8, 2023: Hampton baseball sews up playoff spot

By:

Monday, May 8, 2023 | 11:58 PM

Submitted Hampton’s Eric Weeks

Winning pitcher Caleb Custer fanned eight in 6⅓ innings of work as Hampton defeated Knoch, 9-4, on Monday to clinch a playoff spot in Section 4-4A baseball.

Anthony Bucci and Eric Weeks collected two hits apiece for the Talbots (7-8, 5-4). Brady Wozniak went 2 for 3 with a triple for the Knights (3-13, 2-7).

Armstrong 8, Kiski Area 5 – Caden Rupert homered and knocked in three runs, Haden Brink hit a solo home run and Mason Schrecengost hit an RBI double as Armstrong (12-6, 8-5) beat Kiski Area (9-9, 6-5) in a nonsection contest. Nate Witt tripled and drove in two for the Cavaliers.

Avonworth 10, Steel Valley 0 – Jake Osborn doubled twice and had an RBI and Cooper Scharding and Mason Horwat each drove in two runs for Avonworth (15-4, 9-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Steel Valley (2-10, 2-6).

Beth-Center 7, Washington 2 – Luke Amon singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Ethan Varesko had a double and an RBI for Beth-Center (5-12, 3-8) in Section 1-2A. Zakery Burt had two hits for Washington (4-10, 1-8).

Bethel Park 6, Ringgold 2 – Ray Petras went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, John Chalus slashed an RBI triple and Ray Altmeyer doubled in a run as Bethel Park (13-4) beat Ringgold (8-11) in nonsection. Alex Kolano knocked in two runs for the Rams.

Blackhawk 1, Beaver 0 – Dylan Smith picked up the win and Anthony Malagise got the save while also smacking a double as Blackhawk (12-2, 8-1) edged Beaver (4-11, 2-7) in a Section 1-4A pitchers’ showcase. The Bobcats were eliminated from playoff contention.

Burgettstown 10, Frazier 0 – Winning pitcher Brodie Kuzior struck out nine in 4⅓ innings and doubled while Andrew Bredel homered to lead Burgettstown (9-2, 8-1) to a Section 1-2A shutout win against Frazier (5-11, 2-9).

Butler 6, North Catholic 3 – Andrew Lucas doubled and plated three runs, Conner McTighe doubled and drove in a run and Madden Clement doubled as Butler (10-8) doubled up North Catholic (9-8) in a nonsection contest.

Canon-McMillan 10, Central Catholic 2 – Jake Egizio hit a solo home run, Ben Urso doubled and drove in two runs and Sam Meredith doubled and finished with four RBIs as Canon-McMillan (13-5, 11-4) defeated Central Catholic (7-10, 6-9) in Section 2-6A. Ian Trott doubled and drove in a run for the Vikings.

Carmichaels 13, Mapletown 3 – Aydan Adamson struck out nine, Patrick Holaren went 2 for 4 with a double and Tyler Richmond tripled to lead Carmichaels (13-3, 9-2) to a Section 1-A win over Mapletown (1-12, 1-9). Joshua Howard doubled for the Maples.

Chartiers-Houston 3, Charleroi 1 – Ryan Opfer singled and drove in a run, Jake Mele had a double and an RBI and Nico Filosi clubbed a double as Chartiers-Houston (16-2, 10-1) beat Charleroi (11-4, 8-3) in Section 1-2A. Ben Shields had two hits for the Cougars.

Clairton 8, Monessen 2 – Martin Lawrence went 3 for 3 with two doubles, Antonio Goodrum doubled and Jeff Thompson struck out six and allowed two runs (one earned) as Clairton (1-10, 1-8) beat Monessen (1-13, 1-8) in Section 3-A.

Connellsville 4, Belle Vernon 3 – Matthew Firestone went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Jake Lee singled and drove in a run as Connellsville (7-11) walked it off against Belle Vernon (7-10) in nonsection play. Adam LaCarte hit a solo homer and Seth Tomalski clubbed a two-run double for the Leopards.

Derry 3, Shady Side Academy 2 – Nate Papuga struck out seven in six innings and Roman Fridley pitched a perfect seventh for the save as Derry (7-9, 5-6) won in Section 3-3A. Soren Cooper doubled and drove in a run for Shady Side Academy (7-8, 5-6).

Eden Christian 15, Cornell 0 – Enzo Natale fanned 11 and allowed two hits in five innings, Brett Feldman homered and Charlie Wolf ended the day 3 for 3 as Eden Christian (11-3, 10-1) shut out Cornell (5-8, 4-5) in Section 3-A.

Fort Cherry 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Ryan Steele doubled, drove in two runs and struck out four and Owen Norman doubled as Fort Cherry (9-7, 6-4) blanked Jefferson-Morgan (5-10, 4-7) in Section 1-A. Luke Sweder and Blake Sweder each collected two hits for the Rangers.

Freedom 10, Northgate 0 – Isaac Barry tripled and drove in two runs, Jacob Milbert went 2 for with a double and two RBIs and Luke Gazdik singled and drove in two for Freedom (5-12, 3-10) in a Section 2-2A shutout of Northgate (2-15, 2-11).

Gateway 6, Penn Hills 4 – Nolan Boehm singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Grady Dunsmore doubled and plated a pair for Gateway (5-12, 2-9) in Section 1-5A. Conner Leltman doubled twice for Penn Hills (3-11, 0-11).

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Riverview 3 – Jackson McMullen and Max Kallock each doubled and drove in a run and Sean Walker had two hits as Greensburg Central (8-4, 7-3) beat Riverview (9-5, 8-2) in Section 3-2A. Carter Loughren and John Patsey each had two hits for the Raiders.

Hempfield 11, Norwin 0 – Adam Hess had a big day, going 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs, while Dylan Firmstone smashed a solo home run for Hempfield (10-9, 8-7) in a Section 2-6A shutout victory. Michael Sincak struck out six for Norwin (8-11, 8-7).

Highlands 7, Apollo-Ridge 5 – Mikey Alworth tripled and knocked in two runs, Sal Barabrino doubled and tripled and Nick McQuade doubled for Highlands (3-14) in a nonsection win. Brandon Butler and David Bankosh each tripled for Apollo-Ridge (4-12).

Indiana 11, Somerset 5 – Michael Tortorella and Gavin Homer each doubled and Andrew McGee pitched Indiana (12-7) to a nonsection win over Somerset.

Laurel 18, Aliquippa 4 – Luca Santini and Jacob McBride each drove in four runs while Hunter Kobialka and Ryan Telesz both doubled and knocked in a run for Laurel (6-11, 6-7) in a Section 2-2A win. Quentin Goode went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Aliquippa (0-14, 0-13).

Laurel Highlands 9, Brownsville 0 – C.J. Gesk drove in a run and Braeden O’Brien struck out 10 as Laurel Highlands (8-8) blanked Brownsville (4-12) in nonsection play.

McKeesport 8, Elizabeth Forward 7 – Brady Boyle finished 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Nicolas Martino doubled and drove in two runs for McKeesport (5-10, 3-7) in a Section 3-4A win. Joseph Crovak knocked in a couple for Elizabeth Forward (7-9, 5-5).

Mt. Lebanon 12, Baldwin 0 – David Shields threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts to lead Mt. Lebanon (10-9, 10-5) past Baldwin (4-16, 2-13) in Section 2-6A.

Mt. Pleasant 2, Southmoreland 1; Mt. Pleasant 13, Southmoreland 0 — Mt. Pleasant (6-8, 5-5) swept a Section 4-3A doubleheader from Southmoreland (1-13, 1-11). In the first game, Jacob Kitz was the winning pitcher and the Vikings scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice in the third inning. In the second game, C.J. Nestor doubled and drove in three runs. Cole Chatfield and Luke Micotera each had two hits for Mt. Pleasant.

Neshannock 7, Quaker Valley 3 – Grant Melder drove in two runs and Jack Glies finished 3 for 3 as Neshannock (13-4, 7-4) beat Quaker Valley (5-9, 4-7) in Section 1-3A. Garrett Rader was 2 for 4 to lead the Quakers.

New Brighton 5, South Side 2 – Jake McKee went 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Evin Smith and Brock Budacki each drove in a run as New Brighton (13-4, 10-3) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh for a Section 2-2A win. Alex Arrigo doubled for South Side (14-2, 10-2).

New Castle 5, Moon 4 – Malik Jefferson singled and drove in a run as New Castle (4-9, 2-8) scored the go-ahead run in the sixth to defeat Moon (8-9, 3-7) in Section 3-5A. Caden Schmidt had a double and two RBIs and Aiden Schnurer doubled and drove in a run for the Tigers.

North Allegheny 10, Pine-Richland 3 – David Posey singled and doubled, August Maslo doubled and drove in a run, and Owen Schall had two RBIs to help North Allegheny (12-5, 8-4) to a Section 1-6A win, forcing a three-way tie atop the section standings with Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley. Anthony Mengine, Owen Henne and Tommy Zimmerman drove in runs for the Rams (14-6, 8-4).

North Hills 13, Ambridge 3 – Dylan Barnes tripled and knocked in two runs, Laim Burns slapped two doubles and drove in two and Tyler Horonec finished with three RBIs as North Hills (12-5, 7-4) trounced Ambridge (4-12, 2-9) in nonsection play. Grant Uvodich tripled in a run for the Bridgers.

Peters Township 9, Keystone Oaks 1 – Steven Laurence doubled and drove in two runs while Jack Little and Ben Castor hit a double apiece as Peters Township (11-6, 7-4) beat Keystone Oaks (3-13, 3-10) in nonsection play. Jack Hrivnak went 2 for 3 with a double for the Golden Eagles.

Riverside 10, Mohawk 2 – Darren McDade, Mitchell Garvina and Ashton Schlosser all collected two hits and two RBIs to lead Riverside (16-0, 11-0), clinching sole possession of the Section 1-3A title. A.J. Verdi went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Mohawk (12-4, 7-3).

Serra Catholic 11, Brentwood 0 – Joey DeMoss homered and drove in four runs, Isaiah Petty doubled twice and Jake Holmes finished with four RBIs as Serra Catholic (15-2, 9-1) shut out Brentwood (3-10, 2-8) in Section 3-2A. Aidan Barker had two hits for the Spartans.

Seton LaSalle 3, OLSH 1 – Gio Lonero doubled and hit a solo home run and Mark Weber doubled to lead Seton LaSalle (12-4-1, 10-2) past OLSH (11-7, 10-3) in Section 2-2A. Austin Hansen finished with two hits for the Chargers.

Sewickley Academy 16, Carlynton 8; Sewickley Academy 16, Carlynton 6 – Sewickley Academy (7-7, 7-3) swept a Section 3-A doubleheader from Carlynton (4-13, 3-9). In the first game, Jordan Smith went 5 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Adin Zorn finished 5 for 6 with two doubles and Nicholas Straka had three hits for Sewickley Academy. Jake Moldovan doubled and knocked in three runs for Carlynton. In the second game, Zorn homered and Nolan Donnelly went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for the Panthers. Jacob Hugus knocked in three runs for the Cougars.

Shenango 4, Ellwood City 3 – Sam Patton doubled twice and drove in a run and Grason Hooks singled and plated a pair to lead Shenango (6-7, 6-4) past Ellwood City (4-12, 1-8) in Section 1-3A. Jordan Keller went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Wolverines.

South Fayette 8, Upper St. Clair 1 – Tyler Pitzer slugged a solo homer, Tyler Skeen went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Shawn Miller drove in two as South Fayette (14-3, 7-3) defeated Upper St. Clair (9-9, 3-7) in Section 2-5A. South Fayette’s win clinched a playoff spot for Trinity.

St. Joseph 11, Summit Academy 4 – Owen Swanson drove in three runs and Charlie Ross knocked in two to lead St. Joseph (3-9, 3-8) to a Section 2-A victory over Summit Academy (0-8, 0-8).

Trinity 5, Albert Gallatin 2 – Kaden Hathaway doubled, homered and knocked in two runs and Matthew Robaugh hit a solo home run to lead Trinity (5-8) to a nonsection win against Albert Gallatin (0-15).

Union 13, Springdale 0 – Dayne Johnke threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout and struck out six and Rocco Galmarini tripled and drove in two runs for Union (10-4, 10-0) in Section 2-A against Springdale (4-9, 3-7).

Valley 7, Deer Lakes 6 – Jacob Staraniec homered and drove in three runs and Nikolas Heakins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Valley (8-10, 4-7) in a Section 3-3A win. Anthony Smith doubled and knocked in two runs for Deer Lakes (3-14, 2-8).

Waynesburg 6, McGuffey 2 – Austin Surber singled, tripled and drove in three runs and Derek Turcheck had two hits and two RBIs for Waynesburg (7-5, 5-4) in Section 4-3A. Reno Presto tripled and drove in a run and Mason Piatt had two hits and an RBI for McGuffey (9-7, 5-6).

Western Beaver 9, Rochester 7 – Christian Stefanikis brought home two runs as Dom Benzio and Xander LeFebvre each went 3 for 5 as Western Beaver (5-9, 4-6) beat Rochester (7-5, 6-3) in Section 2-A. Logan Lyons singled and drove in two runs for the Rams.

Softball

Armstrong 6, Franklin Regional 4 – Emma Smerick hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th for Armstrong (15-1, 10-0) in a Section 2-5A win. Emma Paul homered and drove in a pair and Cameryn Sprankle doubled for the River Hawks. Toryn Fulton and Alexa Patberg each hit a double for Franklin Regional (10-6, 7-3).

Avonworth 20, Shady Side Academy 0 – Rylee Gray hit a double, home run and had five RBIs, Leah Kuban hit a solo home run and Jayla Jones hit two doubles for Avonworth (15-1, 9-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Shady Side Academy (2-11, 1-9).

Beaver 8, Ambridge 1 – Kayla Cornell and Grace Thompson doubled and drove in two runs apiece for Beaver (7-8, 6-6) in a Section 3-4A win. Sami Astorino hit two doubles for Ambridge (3-11, 2-9).

Beaver Falls 5, Central Valley 4 – Cali Legzdin hit a home run and Katee Cummings had two hits for Beaver Falls (3-9, 2-7) in a Section 2-3A win. Mia Shroads homered and Abigale Stewart doubled for Central Valley (7-4, 6-3).

Belle Vernon 12, Albert Gallatin 1 – Olivia Kolowitz threw a five-inning no-hitter for Belle Vernon (13-4, 10-2) in a Section 2-4A win over Albert Gallatin (7-8, 4-8). Grace Sokol went 3 for 3 and Alexa Daniels hit a double and triple for the Leopards.

Burgettstown 7, Bentworth 3 – Raya Sentipal hit a double and had four RBIs and Layla Sherman doubled and drove in two runs to lead Burgettstown (10-6, 7-4) to a Section 3-2A win. Willow Eckels doubled and Jaclyn Tatar tripled for Bentworth (5-7, 5-5).

Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 1 – Katie Armstrong threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead Burrell to a Section 1-3A win. Armstrong and Pyper Ferres doubled, and Alanna Miller drove in two runs for the Bucs (10-4, 6-2). Maddie Kee doubled and struck out 10 in seven innings for the Lancers (8-4, 5-3).

Carmichaels 11, Avella 0 – Ali Jacobs went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, and Bailey Barnyak and Ashton Batis had two hits apiece for Carmichaels (15-0, 11-0) in a Section 2-A win over Avella (2-13, 0-11).

Charleroi 5, OLSH 2 – Riley Jones and Lyla Brunner had two hits apiece to lead Charleroi (14-2, 9-2) past OLSH (12-3, 10-2) in a Section 3-2A win. Leann Walzer doubled for the Chargers.

Chartiers-Houston 16, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Meadow Ferri threw a one-hitter and struck out 13 in five innings for Chartiers-Houston (11-5, 9-2) in a Section 2-A win. Lauren Rush hit a double and triple and Emily Swarrow doubled for the Bucs. Karlee Crockard singled for Jefferson-Morgan (8-7, 6-6).

Chartiers Valley 13, Hampton 5 – Marta Gualazzi hit a double and triple, Lily Duffill homered and Madison Crump tripled to lead Chartiers Valley (15-1, 11-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Addy Maguire hit a triple for Hampton (10-5, 7-5).

Ellwood City 13, Quaker Valley 0 – Aliya Garroway hit two doubles, Julia Nardone homered and Amber McQuinston and Ellie Kalantzias each tripled for Ellwood City (10-4, 6-3) in a Section 2-3A win over Quaker Valley (3-9, 1-9).

Freedom 15, Aliquippa 0 – Emilee Waggoner threw a three-inning perfect game to lead Freedom (4-10, 3-7) to a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-13, 0-12). Hayden Baucan drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.

Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 0 — Alle Scarpa threw a six-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts, and Gionnah Ruffner homered and drove in four runs for Greensburg Salem (10-7, 7-5) in a Section 2-4A win over Laurel Highlands (3-10, 3-9). Scarpa, Marley Perrone and Heather Bolen doubled for the Golden Lions.

Jefferson-Morgan 8, Mapletown 4 – Payton Farabee hit a home run and Kayla Larkin doubled to lead Jefferson-Morgan (8-7, 6-6) past Mapletown (5-10, 3-7) in a Section 2-A win. Makenna Lotspeich homered and Devan Clark doubled for the Maples.

Knoch 6, Karns City 2 – Lindsay Edwards and Brynne Smith each hit a double and Marlee Fraser drove in two runs to lead Knoch (10-7) to a nonsection win. Jess Dunn doubled for Karns City.

Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 2 – Piper Zufall finished 3 for 4 and Kayla Williams got the win as Latrobe (12-3, 7-3) scored on an error in the top of the 10th to take a Section 2-5A win against Penn-Trafford (5-10, 4-6). Mack Keenan and Caitlyn Schlegel each drove in a run for the Warriors.

Laurel 10, Shenango 0 – Grace Kissick hit a home run and Grace Zeppelin doubled to lead Laurel (12-2, 9-2) past Shenango (5-8, 5-6) in a Section 1-2A win.

Ligonier Valley 2, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Cheyenne Piper was the winning pitcher for Ligonier Valley (8-5, 6-4), striking out 12 in a Section 3-3A matchup. Sophia Smithnosky, Krista Brunson and Addison Reese had hits for Mt. Pleasant (10-7, 5-4).

Monessen 15, Springdale 0 – Joey Hurst hit three triples, Abigail Rhome hit two doubles and Jaz’mein Parker doubled to lead Monessen (7-6, 6-5) to a Section 3-A win over Springdale (0-9, 0-9).

Montour 10, Blackhawk 0 – Avrie Polo hit a two-run homer, Jana Hess doubled and Shania Cope drove in two runs for Montour (12-1, 10-1) in a Section 3-4A win. Kylie Prisuta singled for Blackhawk (3-11, 3-7).

Neshannock 11, Riverside 1 – Gabby Quinn hit a double and home run, Jaidon Nogay and Hunter Newman each hit a triple and Gabby Perod doubled for Neshannock (14-0, 10-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Danny Rosenberger had two hits for Riverside (10-3, 8-3).

North Allegheny 14, Mt. Lebanon 3 – Sammy Plotsko went 4 for 4 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs and Caitlin Logan doubled and had five RBIs to lead North Allegheny (13-4, 10-3) past Mt. Lebanon (6-11, 5-10) in a Section 1-6A win. Deirdre Flaherty, Kate Borza and Brooke Boehmer each hit a double for the Blue Devils.

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 5 – Caitlyn Logan singled, homered and drove in two runs, McKenna Rowlands doubled twice, and Sammy Plotsko singled and doubled to lead North Allegheny (14-4, 11-3) to its second Section 1-6A win of the day. Maddy Meyers singled and doubled and Marissa DeLuca had two hits and two RBIs for Pine-Richland (6-13, 6-10), which split a pair of games Monday.

Penn Hills 15, Gateway 0 – Isabella DeCarlo and Shania Lewis doubled and had three RBIs apiece and Cassidy Burkovich drove in three runs for Penn Hills (7-7) in a nonsection win over Gateway (1-14).

Peters Township 6, Connellsville 5 – Maddie Patton hit a walk-off RBI double in the eighth for Peters Township (4-10, 2-7) in a Section 4-5A win. Sami Bewick hit two doubles and Emersen Gatten homered and drove in two for the Indians. Morgan Adams had a homer and two RBIs and Tagan Basinger hit two doubles for Connellsville (2-12, 2-8).

Pine-Richland 3, Canon McMillan 2 – Jocelyn Langer hit a solo-home run and Iliana Aggelou doubled and drove in a run to lead Pine-Richland (6-13, 6-10) to a Section 1-6A win. Samantha Booher went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Canon-McMillan (5-11, 4-10).

Plum 5, Kiski Area 1 – Riley Stephans struck out 12 and hit a triple and home run to lead Plum (9-6) past Kiski Area (6-9) in nonsection play. Taylor Lorish and Danielle Pici drove in two runs apiece for the Mustangs. Mackenzie Favero doubled for the Cavaliers.

Seneca Valley 12, Butler 1 – Rylee Kratochvil went 4 for 5 with a triple and five RBIs, Abby Kalkowski tripled, and Neve Miller and Lexie Hames each doubled for Seneca Valley (14-1, 13-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Lily Vicari hit a double for Butler (2-13, 2-12).

Serra Catholic 14, Apollo-Ridge 4 – Lida Wos hit two doubles and drove in five runs, Victoria Tom hit two home runs and Caroline Malandra homered to lead Serra Catholic (14-2, 9-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Jocelyn Snyder doubled and MaKenna Syster drove in three runs for Apollo-Ridge (6-7, 5-5).

Sewickley Academy 20, Rochester 5 – Winning pitcher Madison Miller hit two three-run doubles and Marie Bigi homered to lead Sewickley Academy (3-10, 3-9) to a Section 1-A win in four innings. Hannah Pittman hit a two-run homer for Rochester (0-9, 0-9).

Southmoreland 12, Derry 1 – Riley Puckey hit a double and home run, Brooke McBeth hit two doubles and Mikaela Etling tripled to lead Southmoreland (12-2, 9-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Sarah Dettling had two hits for Derry (2-12, 1-9).

Thomas Jefferson 11, Upper St. Clair 0 – Kendall Pielin threw a six-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts for Thomas Jefferson (12-5, 7-3) in a Section 4-5A win over Upper St. Clair (8-6, 4-5). Liv Stock and Zoe Krizan each hit a triple, Pielin hit two doubles and Allie Chalovich doubled for the Jaguars.

Union 16, South Side 1 – Olivia Benedict hit two home runs and had five RBIs, Allie Ross and Mia Preuhs each homered and Addie Nogay and Olivia Williams each hit two doubles to lead Union (14-2, 12-0) to a Section 1-A win over South Side (7-5, 7-4).

Valley 11, Freeport 1 – Haley Demharter and Ryleigh Kasten each hit a double for Valley (6-9, 3-6) in a Section 1-3A win. Abby DeJidas doubled for Freeport (5-10, 3-7).

West Allegheny 11, Mars 0 – Emily Nolan went 4 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs and Adriana Vicari-Baker and Makynlee Martin each hit two doubles to lead West Allegheny (17-1, 10-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Annalyn Issacs hit a double for Mars (6-9, 4-6).

Western Beaver 1, South Fayette 0 – Emma Bogacki threw a complete game, giving up two hits and striking out 12, and drove in the lone run to lead Western Beaver (7-7, 4-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Cam Valentino singled and Emma Earley struck out 12 for South Fayette (8-9, 5-5).

Boys tennis

North Catholic 3, Valley 2 – North Catholic swept doubles, getting wins from the teams of Wills Kontul and Alex Weber and Alex Foubert and Braedon Golla to win in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Justin Kontul also won at No. 2 singles for the Trojans. Nicholas Bussard and Landon Harclerode won singles matches for Valley.

Other quarterfinals winners in Class 2A were Sewickley Academy, Winchester Thurston and Chartiers Valley. In Class 3A, Fox Chapel, North Allegheny, Upper St. Clair and Gateway won to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals.

Girls lacrosse

Blackhawk 21, Knoch 3 – Alayna Cipolla scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, to lead Blackhawk to a Section 2-2A win. Chloe Huston also scored four goals and Mia Piocquidio and Andrea Kinger each added three for the Cougars.

Fox Chapel 15, Baldwin 5 – Sydney Schutzman and Lindsay Scheffler each scored three goals to lead Fox Chapel to a nonsection victory. Aliza Very and Abigail Hutchinson each scored twice for Baldwin.

Peters Township 16, Chartiers Valley 15 – Lani Filoon and Ava Maloni scored five goals apiece as Peters Township won in overtime in nonsection play. Juliana Betts scored four goals to lead Chartiers Valley.

Pine-Richland 15, Hampton 9 – Hannah Young and Kendyll Jerry each scored four goals and Cate Gentile recorded two goals and five assists to lead Pine-Richland to a nonsection win.

Quaker Valley 15, Sewickley Academy 10 – Tia Pethel and Lucy Roig scored four goals each and Shannon Von Kaenel and Kyra Gabriele added three apiece for Quaker Valley in a nonsection win. Sophomore goalie Emily Reiner made 20 saves, including the 100th of her season and 200th of her career.