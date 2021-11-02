High school roundup for Nov. 1, 2021: Rowan Kriebel saves Quaker Valley from Ambridge upset

By:

Monday, November 1, 2021 | 11:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Rowan Kriebel moves the ball against Ambridge last season.

Rowan Kriebel saved No. 2 Quaker Valley from an upset, scoring his second goal of the game in overtime to lead the Quakers to a 3-2 victory over No. 6 Ambridge in the WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer semifinals Monday.

Ryan Edwards also scored for Quaker Valley (18-2), which will meet No. 9 North Catholic in Thursday’s championship game. JJ Simms and Anthony Powell scored for the Bridgers (12-6).

North Catholic 4, Charleroi 2 — Ryan Shantz had two goals and Marcus Kurtz had two assists to help North Catholic (12-7) win a Class 2A semifinal matchup against Charleroi (15-4-1). Dylan Greggs and Luke Philipps also scored for the Trojans, who will face No. 2 Quaker Valley in the finals on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Moon 1, Peters Township 0 — Serayah Leech made a pair of penalty kick stops in the shootout to lead No. 2 Moon (15-1-1) past No. 6 Peters Township (11-4-3) in a Class 4A semifinal. Hailey Longwell, Mia Shaver, Kayla Leseck and Eva Molnar converted their PK chances for the Tigers, who will meet No. 4 Seneca Valley in Thursday’s finals.

Hockey

Kiski 9, Hampton 1 — Nick Miles had two goals and three assists, and Aidan Bardine and Tanner Kowalkowski added a goal and two assists apiece, to lead Kiski (3-2) to a Class A win. Logan Scanlon scored for Hampton (1-4).

Avonworth 2, Burrell 1 — Austin Gatti scored a second-period goal to help Avonworth (3-1) to a shootout win over Burrell (3-1-1) in Class B. Joe Scolar scored and Austin Schueler made 27 saves for Burrell.

Meadville 5, Montour 1 — Trevor Kessler had two goals and an assist and Michael Mahoney had one goal and three assists to help Meadville (3-2) claim a Class 2A victory against Montour (2-3). Ethan Konetsky and Brandon Corey each had a goal and two assists for Meadville.

Quaker Valley 7, Greensburg Salem 3 — Luke Flowers and Ben Carlson each had a pair of goals for Quaker Valley (3-0) in a Class A win. Preston Henry, Chase Kushner and Colten Humphrey scored for Greensburg Salem (1-4)

Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 2 — Marcus Simmonds had a goal and an assist and Ryan Patrick, Sawyer Klasnick, Brady Conrardy and Connor Ribstein also scored to help Mt. Lebanon (3-3) over Baldwin (1-1) in Class 3A. Tanner Plinta and Ben Cramer scored for Baldwin.

Wheeling Park 5, Chartiers Valley 4 — Gian Degenova scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lead Wheeling Park (1-3) to a Class A win. Grant Parshall had three goals and an assist. Greg Kraemer had a goal and two assists for Chartiers Valley (1-1-2).

Carrick 10, Connellsville 1 — Ian Norkevicus had three goals and an assist to lead Carrick (5-0) to a Class B victory. Aiden Forcucci had two goals and an assist, and Tanner Heidkamp and Jacob Fetzer had a goal and two assists apiece. Gavin O’Brien scored for Connellsville (2-3).

Freeport 5, Moon 4 — Jake Suwan scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period as Freeport (1-2) handed Moon its first loss in Class A. Marcus Trask had two goals and two assists for Freeport, which took a 3-0 lead. Ethan Doyle tied the score 4-4 in the third period for Moon (4-1).

Armstrong 10, Butler 3 — Chase Hough had three goals and an assist and Lance Quinnell added a goal and five assists to power Armstrong (4-0) to a Class 2A victory. Brody Simko had a goal and an assist for Butler (1-2).

Hempfield 5, Indiana 4 — Nick Bruno broke a 4-4 tie in the third period to lift Hempfield (3-2) in a Class 2A matchup. Damion Busch had two goals and an assist and Aiden Dunlap added a goal and two assists. Landin Wilson and Korbin Wilson had two goals and an assist each for Indiana (0-2).

North Hills 5, Norwin 4 — Alex Feigel had two goals and an assist to lead North Hills (2-2) to a Class A victory. Logan Fear had a pair of goals for Norwin (2-1).