High school roundup for Nov. 17, 2022: Thomas Jefferson hockey earns comeback win

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Ryder McGuirk scored the tying goal in the third period as Thomas Jefferson rallied from three goals down to defeat Latrobe, 5-4, in a shootout in PIHL Class 2A hockey Thursday night.

Andrew Oliver and Liam Mahoney also scored as TJ (3-3) erased a 4-1 deficit. Peyton Meyers had a goal and an assist for Latrobe (3-2-1).

Beaver 3, Wheeling Park 1 – Carson Cuddy, Domenick Cerilli and Zach Masters scored a goal each to help Beaver (1-5) earn its first Class A win of the season by topping Wheeling Park (0-6). Domenick Amthor made 20 saves in net for the Bobcats.

Bishop Canevin 6, Carrick 2 – Ryan Saginaw had two goals and two assists and Brian Kalanish added two goals and an assist for Bishop Canevin (7-0) in a Varsity D2 win. Ty Serakowski and Ben Ondrejko also scored. Cody Schmitt and Frank Christopher scored for Carrick (2-3-1).

Bishop McCort 6, South Fayette 5 – Brennan Karalfa scored with 17 seconds remaining regulation to tie the game and Bishop McCort (6-1) went on to win in a shootout in a Class 2A game. Trevor Dalessandro had a pair of goals for South Fayette (6-0-1).

Burrell 8, Central Valley 3 – Dante Taliani and Caden Lindo-Canfield scored two goals apiece and Julian Kemp had a goal and three assists to power Burrell (4-2) to a Varsity D2 victory. Aiden Pournaras had a goal and an assist for Central Valley (0-7).

Connellsville 7, Elizabeth Forward 5 – Titan Bekerleg had a hat trick and Max Sokol and Dylan Brooks added a goal and two assists apiece to lead Connellsville (3-2) to a Varsity D2 win. Joey Wach scored twice for Elizabeth Forward (2-5).

Deer Lakes 4, Ringgold 3 – AJ Schaaf and Shawn McIntyre scored in the third period to propel Deer Lakes (5-0) to a comeback victory over Ringgold (5-1) in a battle of previously unbeaten Division II teams. McIntyre scored two goals for the Lancers and Ryan Grunden also scored. Kenneth Cadawallader had a hat trick for Ringgold.

Fox Chapel 16, Westmont Hilltop 0 – Dom Casile had a seven-point night with three goals and four assists to lead Fox Chapel (8-1) to a Class A win over Westmont Hilltop (0-7). Liam Wiseman and Mason Heininger each had three goals and two assists.

Freeport 6, Plum 2 – Aiden Bauman scored four goals to lead Freeport (4-3) to a Class A win over Plum (1-5). Nick Dobransky had a goal and three assists and Zack Bowser added a goal and two assists for Freeport.

McDowell 10, Chartiers Valley 1 – Nico Catalde had four goals and five assists for a nine-point night in a Class A win for McDowell (3-1-1). Braeden Martin added a hat trick and two assists. Romeo Isoldi scored for Chartiers Valley (1-5).

North Allegheny 7, Bethel Park 1 – Evan Perrotte scored twice and Evan Kerber and Trey Gallo each had a goal and two assists for North Allegheny (6-2) in a Class 3A win. Ian Majernik scored for Bethel Park 3-5).

Pine-Richland 3, Canon-McMillan 2 – Jack Breisinger had a goal and an assist and Haden Snyder and Ryan Peacock also scored for Pine-Richland (2-5-1) in a Class 3A victory. Zakary Wilcox scored twice for Canon-McMillan (1-5-1).

Seneca Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Tyler Garvin had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Nicholas had a 20-save shutout for Seneca Valley (6-1-1) in a Class 3A win over Mt. Lebanon (2-7).

