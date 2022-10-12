High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2022: Baker’s goal boosts Beaver past Avonworth

By:

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Evan Baker scored the decisive goal and Robert Cestra recorded the shutout to lead Beaver to a 1-0 victory over Avonworth in Section 4-2A boys soccer Tuesday night. The result means Beaver (10-5, 9-2) will finish in second place and Avonworth (10-5, 8-4) third in the section, which was won by Quaker Valley (13-3, 11-0).

Ambridge 6, Chartiers Valley 4 – Will Gruca had two goals and JJ Simms, Anthony Powell, Brayden Reeves and Chris Woten also scored for Ambridge (10-6-1, 7-5-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Chartiers Valley (5-11-1, 3-9-1).

Bentworth 12, Beth-Center 0 – Ryan Colbert, Jerky Timlin, Ryan Moessner, Andrew Vipperman and Landon Urcho each scored two goals as Bentworth (10-5, 6-4) shut out Beth-Center (0-13, 0-9) in Section 2-A. John Scott added a goal and four assists, Julian Hays also scored, and Urcho tacked on three assists for the Bearcats.

Bethel Park 2, Connellsville 0 – Forrest Shaw and Cody Hendrych-Bondra scored and Luke Rubican recorded the shutout for Bethel Park (12-3, 11-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Connellsville (9-7, 7-6).

Burrell 5, Aquinas Academy 0 – Seth Trisoline had a pair of goals and Ryan Croushore recorded the shutout for Burrell (14-2, 9-2) in a Section 3-A win over Aquinas Academy (4-8-1, 3-7-1). Connor Kariotis, Aiden Malits and Niko Ferra also scored and Cameron Wagner had two assists.

California 2, Ligonier Valley 1 – Caleb Amoroso and Kris Weston scored to help California (4-8, 4-5) to a Section 2-A win over Ligonier Valley (2-12-1, 1-8).

Canon-McMillan 3, Allderdice 2 – Anthony Bellino scored twice and Sawyer Degyansky netted the game-winner as Canon-McMillan (10-5, 9-4) topped Allderdice (7-7-2, 5-7-1) in Section 2-4A.

Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 0 – Tyler Harsch scored two goals and Joey Haney recorded the shutout for Central Valley (8-5-1, 6-5-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Blackhawk (0-16, 0-13). Joseph Skibinski, Cam DeVincentis and Brendan Chiappetta also scored.

Deer Lakes 6, Greensburg Salem 0 – Ryan Hanes and Peyton Kushon netted a pair of goals, helping Deer Lakes (14-2, 12-1) top Greensburg Salem (5-10, 3-10) in Section 2-2A. Nate Litrun and Nick Braun also scored.

Franklin Regional 6, McKeesport 1 – Colton Hudson, Praneel Varshney, Sam Dawson, Gary Zhang, Caleb Lorenz and Joey Bayne scored to power Franklin Regional (12-4, 12-1) past McKeesport (0-15, 0-12) in Section 4-3A.

Freeport 5, Derry 0 – Garrett Risch scored a hat trick and Isaac Wetzel also scored to lead Freeport (7-8, 7-6) to a Section 2-2A win against Derry (1-14, 0-13). Ethan Rapp made four saves to get the shutout.

Gateway 5, Latrobe 2 – Blake Marsh had two goals to lead Gateway (9-7-1, 7-5-1) past Latrobe (5-9, 5-8) in Section 4-3A. Will Hansmann, Colton Corrie and Brendan Strawser also scored for the Gators.

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Charleroi 0 – Kyler Miller scored four goals and Carlo Denis had a hat trick as Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1, 9-0) clinched sole possession of first place in Section 2-A. Jake Gretz and Max Szekely also scored for the Centurions.

Hampton 9, Armstrong 0 – Coleman Docherty had a hat trick and Luke Fiscus scored twice to lead Hampton (11-4, 8-3) past Armstrong (2-14-1, 0-11) in Section 1-3A. Goalkeeper Marco Sciulli scored a goal and combined with Gavin Guinn on the shutout. Garrett Michaud, Connor Killmeyer and Hayden List also scored for the Talbots.

Knoch 3, Leechburg 0 – Caleb Oskin had a goal and two assists to lead Knoch (9-7, 9-4) past Leechburg (5-9-1, 4-9-1) in Section 2-2A. Orrin Milcic and Sam Caldwell had a goal apiece for the Knights.

Moon 3, Montour 0 – Aedan Costa, Mike Walenchok and Zechariah Balbach scored and Moon (14-0-1, 12-0) blanked Montour (8-4-3, 6-4-3) in Section 2-3A.

Peters Township 4, Upper St. Clair 0 – Jacob Beisheim scored twice while Parker Weiss and Logan Sawich each added a goal as Peters Township (12-2, 11-2) shut out Upper St. Clair (8-5-2, 7-5-2) in a Section 2-4A match.

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0 – Nathan Bang scored twice to help Pine-Richland (10-3-1, 8-3-1) clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (1-14-1, 0-13). Colin Zvejnieks had a goal for the Rams and Cadan Bennett recorded the shutout.

Plum 2, Penn-Trafford 1 – Lucas Pittman and Aldi Flowers scored as Plum (14-1-1, 12-1-1) edged Penn-Trafford (8-8-1, 7-5-1) in Section 3-4A. Ben Pittman assisted on both Plum goals. Ben Luchs scored for the Warriors.

Quaker Valley 5, Hopewell 0 – Nick Allan and Carter Turk scored two goals apiece and Bennett Haas had three assists to lead Quaker Valley (13-3, 11-0) past Hopewell (7-6, 5-6) in Section 4-2A. Matteo Castellini also scored.

Seneca Valley 9, Shaler 0 – Will Bruno had a hat trick and Beaux Lizewski scored twice to lead Seneca Valley (15-0-1, 12-0-1) to a shutout Section 1-4A win against Shaler (6-9, 4-9). Gavin Loya, Ethan Myers, Cole Kamarac and Connor Oros each added a goal for the Raiders.

Serra Catholic 2, Bishop Canevin 0 – Collin Holmes scored both goals for Serra Catholic (8-6, 7-3) in a Section 4-A victory against Bishop Canevin (2-12-1, 2-7-1). Noah Coppola and Jaxson Pozivak each had an assist while Ethan Coddington stopped six shots for the shutout.

Seton LaSalle 9, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Zach Reed led Seton LaSalle (11-3, 10-0) with four goals while Jack Billick scored twice and Jack Lyons, James Farnan and Lewis Kicinski also scored as the Rebels blanked Chartiers-Houston (3-11, 2-8) in Section 4-A. Nick Cherry got the shutout for Seton LaSalle.

Sewickley Academy 3, Neshannock 0 – Hudson Colletti, Lucas Mendonca and Jackson Quigley each scored a goal for Sewickley Academy (13-1, 10-0) in a shutout win over Neshannock (3-11-1, 0-9-1) in Section 1-A.

Shady Side Academy 6, Jeannette 0 – Amir Awais and Drew McKim scored two goals apiece to lead Shady Side Academy (12-1, 12-1) to a Section 2-2A victory over Jeannette (8-8, 5-8).

Trinity 5, Uniontown 0 – Josh Lent scored twice while Andy Palm, Connor Smith and Talan Gardner each scored once as Trinity (10-5, 8-5) defeated Uniontown (0-12-1, 0-12-1) in Section 3-3A.

Thomas Jefferson 2, Ringgold 0 – Jake Shoemaker and Anthony Orlando scored for Thomas Jefferson (14-2, 12-1) in a win over Ringgold (7-9, 7-6) in Section 2-4A. Sam Wessel recorded the shutout.

Trinity Christian 8, St Joseph 2 – Luke Kost had three goals and two assists to lead Trinity Christian (7-5-1, 5-4-1) to a Section 3-A victory over St. Joseph (3-11-1, 1-9-1).

West Mifflin 5, Steel Valley 0 – West Mifflin (11-5-1, 9-3-1) got goals from Nick Kosuda, Aiden Marksm Jason Martin, Ahmad Zaime Sharafee and Ahmad Khalid Sharafee to defeat Steel Valley (1-12, 1-10) in Section 1-2A.

Winchester Thurston 7, Riverview 0 – Alex Hauskrecht had a hat trick to lead Winchester Thurston (11-2-1, 9-1-1) past Riverview (1-12, 1-10) in Section 3-A.

Yough 3, Waynesburg 0 – Joe Obeldobel had a pair of goals and Aidan Werner also scored as Yough (4-9-3, 4-6-3) blanked Waynesburg (3-9-2, 3-8-2) in Section 3-2A. Collin Barner and Jordan McDonough picked up assists.

Girls soccer

Bentworth 5, Uniontown 2 – Tess Charpentier scored a hat trick and Meredith Allender and Brina Orsatti each added a goal as Bentworth (5-6-1) beat Uniontown (0-14) in a nonsection match.

Burrell 2, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Gianna Sever and Maggie Nesko each scored a goal to lead Burrell (10-2-3, 7-2-2) past Apollo-Ridge (3-8, 3-8) in Section 2-2A

Hockey

Baldwin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Levi McCrea scored the game-winning goal in the second period in a Class 3A win for Baldwin (2-1). Nate Buys also scored for Baldwin and Alex Golvash made 39 saves in net. Anthony Petrillo scored for Mt. Lebanon (1-2).

Cathedral Prep 5, Pine-Richland 1 – Bryaden Sprickman scored two goals and had three assists as Cathedral Prep (2-1) beat Pine-Richland (0-3) in Class 3A. Joey Walter, Logan Taylor and Caleb Dacus scored for Cathedral Prep. Haden Snyder scored the lone Rams goal.

Kiski Area 3, Freeport 0 – Justin Gross, Jacob Kraus and Tanner Kowalkowski scored in the third period to push Kiski Area (1-2) past Freeport (0-2) in Class A. Evan Brice made 12 saves to earn the shutout. Tyler Lang had 44 saves for Freeport.

North Catholic 7, Blackhawk 0 – Ryan Berry had two goals and two assists and Chaise Caldararo and Quinn Rishor each added a goal and an assist for North Catholic (2-0) in a Class A win over Blackhawk (0-2).

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0 – Laney Wilson had 16 kills and Kennedy Felio had 19 assists to lead Albert Gallatin to a sweep of Belle Vernon in Section 3-3A. Courtlyn Turner had eight digs for Albert Gallatin.

Bentworth 3, Charleroi 0 – Grace Skerbetz and Chelsea Dindal each had seven kills and Jocelyn Babirad had 16 assists as Bentworth swept a Section 3-2A match against Charleroi.

Brownsville 3, Beth-Center 0 – CC Williams recorded 12 kills and Kami Franks had 21 digs for Brownsville in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center.

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0 – Gianna Reamer had 13 kills, while Natalie Carr contributed a dozen kills and Canon-McMillan swept Peters Township in Section 2-4A.

Central Valley 3, Avonworth 1 – Taylor Godshall had 16 kills and 12 digs and Alyssa Porter contributed 13 kills and 12 digs to lead Central Valley past Avonworth in Section 4-2A.

Hampton 3, McKeesport 0 – Emmy Schrom had 11 kills and 10 aces to lead Hampton to a Section 1-3A win against McKeesport. Avery Koontz added nine digs and Maya Obendorfer had five aces for the Talbots.

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Krista Wilson had 19 kills and Bailey Rafferty contributed 30 assists to help Mapletown sweep Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A. Ella Menear added 11 kills for the Maples.

Laurel 3, Mohawk 0 – Reese Bintrim had 14 kills, Josey Fortuna recorded 34 assists and Regan Atkins added six aces to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A win.

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0 – Macy Kubla had 14 kills and Ay’hauna Miller had nine aces for Leechburg in a Section 4-A sweep of Riverview.

Ligonier Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0 – Lacy Sosko had five kills and 15 service points, including seven aces, to lead Ligonier Valley to a 5-2A win. Alexa Harding added six kills and Saylor Clise recorded 14 assists.

Boys golf

Class 3A semifinals – Peters Township, Mars, Moon, Central Catholic, Plum and Upper St. Clair earned spots in the WPIAL championship at two semifinals.

Led by Nick Wetzel’s 77, Peters Township shot 396 to win the semifinal at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Uniontown. Mars shot 401 to finish second and Moon finished third shooting 408. Shaler (423) and Penn-Trafford (424) rounded out the top five, but missed advancing.

WPIAL individual champion Rocco Savitti shot 66 to lead Central Catholic, which shot 375 to win by 19 shots at Beaver Valley Golf Club. Plum finished second at 394 and Upper St. Clair shot 399.

Fox Chapel finished fifth, ending a 10-year run in the WPIAL championship.

The WPIAL championship is set for Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

Class 2A semifinal – Four-time WPIAL Class 2A girls champion Eva Bulger shot 74 to pace Quaker Valley, which shot 386 to win at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo. Mohawk (427) and Derry (429) finished second and third to also qualify for the WPIAL final.

The three qualifiers will join Belle Vernon, Sewickley Academy and South Park, which qualified in a semifinal Monday, at the WPIAL championship Thursday at Cedarbrook.

Girls tennis

WPIAL Class 2A team tournament – Beatrix Pawlikowsky won a three-set match at No. 2 singles to lead 12th-seeded Southmoreland past fifth-seeded Montour, 3-2, in a first-round upset. The Scotties doubles teams of Alyson Gaborko and Eva Martin and Faryn DeWitt and Shayla Fulton each won in straight sets. Peja Cruise and Samantha Boyle won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles for Montour.

Tenth-seeded Derry also pulled off a first-round upset, winning 3-2 at No. 7 Quaker Valley. Danielle Jellison, Elizabeth Kott and Amber Platt won matches for Derry.

Behind singles wins from Chloe DeSanzo, Anna Mrkonja and Lily Pruszenski, No. 3 Beaver beat No. 14 Ellis School. Ella Peluso and Mia Woodske also won at No. 1 doubles for the Bobcats. Ruby Saliterman and Livia Keelan were victorious at No. 2 doubles for No. 14 Ellis.

In other first-round matches, No. 8 Chartiers Valley got past No. 9 North Catholic, 3-2, No. 3 South Park swept No. 13 Central Valley, 5-0, No. 6 Indiana took down No. 11 Winchester Thurston, 4-1, and second-seeded Knoch rolled past No. 15 Ringgold, 5-0.

Top-seeded Sewickley Academy had a bye. Quarterfinals will be played at 3 p.m. Wednesday.