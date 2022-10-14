High school roundup for Oct. 13, 2022: Brendan Strawser sets Gateway goal record

By:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Metro Creative

Brendan Strawser scored a pair of goals to become his school’s all-time leading scorer and lead Gateway (10-7-1, 8-5-1) to a 7-3 victory over Obama Academy (5-12, 2-11) in Section 4-3A boys soccer Thursday night.

Strawser has 49 goals, breaking the record set by assistant coach and Gateway hall of famer Mike Rugh. Strawser has 25 goals this season, one off Rugh’s single-season record.

Colton Corrie had a hat trick and Nick Lococo and Blake Marsh also scored for the Gators.

Ambridge 4, Central Valley 2 – Anthony Powell registered a hat trick to help Ambridge (11-6-1, 8-5-1) clinch a playoff spot with a Section 2-3A win over Central Valley (8-6-1, 6-6-1). JJ Simms added a goal for the Bridgers.

Beaver 4, Riverside 1 – Kyle Carlsen had a hat trick to lead Beaver (11-5, 10-2) past Riverside (2-11, 2-10) in Section 4-2A.

Bentworth 9, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Jerzy Timlin had a hat trick, Julian Hays and Ryan Colbert added two goals apiece, and Landon Urcho and DJ Hays combined on the shutout for Bentworth (11-5) in a nonsection win over Chartiers-Houston (3-12). Ryan Moessner and Coltyn Lusk also scored.

Butler 5, North Hills 1 – Buter (11-4-2, 7-4-2) got goals from Andrew Lucas, Aiden Wisda, Schuyler Hensler, Thomas Sheptak and Landon Stevenson in a Section 1-4A match against North Hills (1-15-1, 0-14).

Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 0 – Francisco Rodriguez and Martin Hares scored for Canon-McMillan (11-5, 10-4) in a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (2-13, 2-12).

Connellsville 4, Albert Gallatin 0 – Seth Basinger had two goals, Kasey Stanton and Kaleb Detwiler also scored, and Ben Zavatchan recorded the shutout as Connellsville (10-7, 8-6) defeated Albert Gallatin (2-13-1, 1-12-1) to clinch a playoff spot in Section 3-3A.

Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 1 – Ryan Hanes had a pair of goals and an assist and Peyton Kushon also scored to lead Deer Lakes (15-2, 13-1) to a victory over Freeport and a share of the Section 2-2A title with Shady Side Academy. Isaac Wetzel scored for Freeport (7-9, 7-7).

East Allegheny 2, Woodland Hills 1 – Matthew Armenio and Joe Connors scored to power East Allegheny (11-3, 10-3) past Woodland Hills (7-7, 7-7) in Section 1-2A.

Elizabeth Forward 6, South Allegheny 0 – Dom Cavalier, Logan Beedle, Brandon Johnson, Ethan Childers, Will Sinay and Nate Grimm scored as Elizabeth Forward (6-10, 5-9) blanked South Allegheny (3-15, 0-13) in Section 1-2A. Matthew Johnston made three saves in the shutout for the Warriors.

Franklin Regional 5, Latrobe 1 – Danny Christafano had a hat trick and Sam Dawson and Jake Zimmerman also scored as Franklin Regional (13-4, 13-1) defeated Latrobe (5-10, 5-9) in Section 4-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, California 1 – Kyler Miller had four goals and had two assists while Carlo Denis picked up four goals and one assist to lead Greensburg Central (12-2, 10-0) to a Section 2-A victory over California (4-9, 4-6). Jake Gretz had a goal and two assists for the Centurions.

Hampton 5, North Catholic 0 – Coleman Docherty had a hat trick and Luke Fiscus and Oliver Spinola also scored for Hampton (12-4, 9-3) in a Section 1-3A win over North Catholic (6-6-3, 5-5-1).

Kiski Area 2, Indiana 0 – Anders Bordoy scored both goals to lead Kiski Area (14-3, 11-1) past Indiana (4-11-1, 3-8-1) in Section 1-3A.

Knoch 11, Derry 0 – Caleb Oskin scored five goals and Isaac Oskin added two to lead Knoch (10-7, 10-4) past Derry (1-15, 0-14) in Section 2-2A. Austin Friedline, Sam Caldwell, Jay Allen and Orrin Milcic scored for the Knights.

Mars 4, Highlands 0 – Ethan Santom scored two goals and Zach Angoff and Sasha Bencun each added a goal as Mars (10-6, 9-3) defeated Highlands (4-11, 3-9) in Section 1-3A. Kaden Gratton kept a clean sheet for the Planets.

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0 – Ryan Hildebrand, Davi Janson and Reilly Nickles scored for Moon (15-0-1, 13-0) in a Section 2-3A shutout of West Allegheny (5-11, 5-9).

McGuffey 2, Belle Vernon 1 – Dylan Stewart and Larry Goodman each scored a goal to lead McGuffey (12-4-1, 10-3-1) past Belle Vernon (13-3, 12-2) in Section 3-2A. Trevor Kovatch scored for the Leopards.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Waynesburg 0 – Luke Rivardo had two goals and an assist and Robbie Labuda added a goal and an assist as Mt. Pleasant (8-7-2, 8-4-2) blanked Waynesburg (3-10-2, 3-9-2) in Section 3-2A. Derek Donitzen had the shutout in net for the Vikings.

Peters Township 8, Hempfield 0 – Anthony Campos scored two goals while Aiden Weiss and Nicholas Magee also scored as Peters Township (13-2, 12-2) shut out Hempfield (0-16, 0-14) to claim its third straight Section 2-4A crown. Dean Cada, Alex Milliken, Steven Suchko and Camden Glass also scored for Peters Township.

Penn-Trafford 5, McKeesport 0 – Noah Brobst, Eric Biroscak, Ben Luchs, Miguel Rodriguez and Logan Murphy scored to help Penn-Trafford (9-8-1, 8-5-1) beat McKeesport (0-16, 0-13) in Section 4-3A.

Pine-Richland 2, Shaler 1 – Ethan Wygant scored in overtime to lift Pine-Richland (11-3-1, 9-3-1) to a Section 1-4A win over Shaler (6-10, 4-10). Colin Zvejnieks also scored for the Rams. Trey Grazier scored for the Titans.

Plum 5, Penn Hills 0 – Tristin Ralph had two goals and an assist, Lucas Pittman added a goal and two assists, and Owen Zalewski recorded the shutout for Plum (15-1-1, 13-1) in a Section 4-3A win over Penn Hills (6-10, 5-9). Aldi Flowers and Ethan Rose also scored.

Quaker Valley 12, Ellwood City 0 – Nick Allan had three goals and an assist and Bennett Haas recorded four assists for Quaker Valley (14-3, 12-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Carter Turk had two goals and an assist, Matteo Castellini and Colin Benge each scored twice, and Declan Hamill added a goal and an assist.

Ringgold 3, Bethel Park 2 – Noah Barno netted the overtime winner and Nick Evans and Zach Alvarez also scored to lead Ringgold (8-9, 8-6) past Bethel Park (12-4, 11-3) in Section 3-3A.

Sewickley Academy 2, Freedom 1 – Adin Zorn and Chase D’Antonio scored for Sewickley Academy (14-1, 11-0) in a Section 1-A win. Troy Pawlowski scored on a penalty kick for Freedom (11-4, 8-4).

Shady Side Academy 9, Greensburg Salem 1 – Amir Awais, Drew McKim and Jackson Suski each scored two goals as Shady Side (13-1, 13-1) defeated Greensburg Salem (5-11, 3-11) in Section 2-2A. Manek Gerhardy, Mitch David and Ben Snyder also scored for Shady Side.

South Park 3, West Mifflin 0 – Kaiden Fischer, Daniel Battista and Ben Ambrose scored to lead South Park (17-0, 14-0) past West Mifflin (11-6-1, 9-4-1) in Section 1-2A.

Springdale 6, St. Joseph 0 – Chris Mitchell had two goals and two assists and Billy Lawrence also scored twice to lead Springdale (11-4, 9-3) past St. Joseph (3-12-1, 1-10-1) in Section 3-A. Bret Overly and Nathan Dubas added goals for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 13, Uniontown 1 – Anthony Orlando scored four goals and Andre Bekavac and Jake Shoemaker each had a hat trick as Thomas Jefferson (15-2, 13-1) clinched the Section 3-3A title with a win over Uniontown (0-13-1, 0-13-1).

Upper St. Clair 3, Norwin 2 – Tyler Riemer, Ryan Higgs and Liam Park scored to lead Upper St. Clair (9-5-2, 8-5-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Owen Christopher and Jackson Sirianni scored for Norwin (11-5, 10-4), which saw its 11-game win streak come to an end.

Winchester Thurston 4, Burrell 0 – Winchester Thurston (12-2-1, 10-1-1) defeated Burrell (14-3, 9-3) to clinch the Section 3-A title. It is the Bears’ fourth straight section championship.

Yough 3, Washington 1 – Joe Obeldobel had two goals, Aidan Werner also scored and Collin Barner picked up three assists for Yough (5-9-3, 5-6-3) in a Section 3-2A win over Washington (5-10-2, 4-8-2).

Girls soccer

Butler 3, North Hills 0 – Leah Weiland, Jessica Mohney and Tori Stevenson scored for Butler (9-6-1, 7-5-1) in a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (1-15, 1-12). Delaney Yaracs recorded three saves for the shutout for the Golden Tornado.

Charleroi 6, South Allegheny 1 – McKenna DeUnger and Bella Carroto each scored a hat trick to lead Charleroi (9-6, 7-4) to a Section 2-A win against South Allegheny (5-10-1, 4-6-1).

Deer Lakes 4, Keystone Oaks 1 – Lexie Lollo, Alexis McAdams, Kylie McCoy and Claire Cacurak scored to lead Deer Lakes (9-6-1) to a nonsection win. Kiera Hathaway scored for Keystone Oaks (8-7-1).

Hopewell 5, Riverside 1 – Mary Adams had a hat trick and Caylee Sundy scored twice as Hopewell (5-8-1) defeated Riverside (5-9) in nonsection play. Alexis Fluharty scored the Panthers’ goal.

Riverview 6, Valley 4 – Lola Abraham had four goals and two assists in a nonsection win for Riverview (7-5) over Valley (6-8). Riley Ulrich and Isabel Chaparro chipped in a goal apiece for the Raiders.

Thomas Jefferson 12, Uniontown 0 – Aubrey Little had a hat trick and Olivia Supp and Natalie Lamenza scored two goals apiece to lead Thomas Jefferson (14-2, 12-1) past Uniontown (0-15, 0-12) in Section 2-3A. Abby Atkinson and Maddy Gula combined on the shutout. Olivia Della Lucia, Kara Day, Aislin Majoris, Abby Atkinson and Kamryn Marcinko also scored.

Waynesburg 7, Brownsville 1 – Ashlyn Basinger and Ella Miller each scored two goals to lead Waynesburg (12-3) to a nonsection win against Brownsville (0-12). Rylei Raskota, Vivian Greenwood, Lake Litwinovich, Jaden Tretinik and Brynn Kirby also scored for Waynesburg. Caitlin Miske scored for Brownsville.

West Allegheny 4, South Side 0 – Chloe Hart scored two goals while Delaney Evers and Sophia Morton each scored once as West Allegheny (11-6) shut out South Side (6-9) in nonsection play. Kayla Howard kept a clean Sheet for West Allegheny.

Yough 9, McKeesport 0 – McKenzie Pritts netted six goals, Nicky Veychek had a hat trick and Kendalyn Umbel contributed seven assists for Yough (9-6-1) in a nonsection victory over McKeesport (2-7).

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Ringgold 0 – Laney Wilson had 13 kills and Courtlyn Turner had seven kills as Albert Gallatin beat Ringgold in a Section 3-3A match. Kennedy Felio had 18 assists for the Colonials.

Brownsville 3, Bentworth 0 – C.C. Wiliams had 10 kills and 17 digs, Skye Durst had 16 assists and Kami Franks had nine digs as Brownsville swept a Section 3-2A match against Bentworth.

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0 – Gianna Reamer had 15 kills and Natalie Carr added 12 kills as Canon-McMillan swept Baldwin in a Section 2-4A match. Josie Carter had 12 assists and Julia Murdy had nine digs for the Macs.

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 2 – Sasha Whitfield had 15 kills, Katie Dunlap had 18 digs, Alayna Williams had 12 digs and Regan Repak had 44 assists as Derry won a hard-fought Section 5-2A match against Deer Lakes.

Hampton 3, Montour 1 – Emmy Schrom had 22 kills and three aces to lead Hampton to a Section 1-3A win. Avery Koontz had 36 digs and Lily Muczinski recorded 44 assists.

Hempfield 3, Fox Chapel 0 – Liz Tapper had 17 kills and Ashley Hosni had 11 kills and eight digs to lead Hempfield to a sweep of Fox Chapel in Section 3-4A. Sarah Podkul had 15 digs while Gianna Giachetti had 23 assists and Zoey Hopkins added 20 assists for the Spartans.

Knoch 3, Ambridge 0 – Melissa Karastury had nine service points and Megan Miller added eight service points to lead Knoch to a match sweep against Ambridge in Section 4-3A.

Laurel 3, Ellwood City 0 – Regan Atkins had 11 kills, Reese Bintrim added seven blocks and Josey Fortuna contributed 28 assists to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A win.

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0 – Krista Wilson had 13 kills and Bailey Rafferty had 13 assists as Mapletown swept a Section 2-A match against Geibel. Brianna Ashton had nine aces and 28 service points for the Maples.

Southmoreland 3, Washington 0 – Taylor Doppelheuer had eight kills to lead Southmoreland to a sweep of Washington in Section 3-2A. Amanda McCutcheon had four kills for the Scotties.

Hockey

Avonworth 9, Beaver 3 – Conner Ralston had a hat trick, while Aidan O’Dell and Austin Gatti had two goals each to help Avonworth (3-0) cruise to a Class A win. Jack Wilson and Carson Cuddy scored for Beaver (0-2).

Burrell 8, Central Valley 2 – Caden Lindo-Canfield scored four goals and registered two assists to pace Burrell (1-1) in a Varsity D2 win. Landon Johnson added two goals and two assists for the Bucs. Gage Helbig and Aiden Pournaras scored for Central Valley (0-2).

Carrick 10, Trinity 4 – Tanner Heidkamp had three goals and three assists and Ayden Eigenbrode added two goals and three assists for Carrick (2-0) in a Varsity D2 victory. Cody Schmitt and Nolan Hurd each scored twice. George Coyle had a hat trick for Trinity (0-2).

Central Catholic 3, North Allegheny 2 (SO) – Josh Moline and Sam Gaffney scored for Central Catholic (2-0) in a shootout win in Class 3A. Luke Evans and Evan Perrotte scored for North Allegheny (1-0-1).

Connellsville 7, Elizabeth Forward 6 – Max Sokol had a hat trick while Jesse Hodge, Elijah Pleva, Ian Zerecheck and Nate Allen also scored a goal as Connellsville (1-1) beat Elizabeth Forward (0-2) in a high-scoring affair in Varsity D2. Joey Wach and Josh Hill each had two goals and Patrick Malandra and Bobby Boord Jr. also scored for Elizabeth Forward.

Fox Chapel 8, Hampton 4 – Mason Heininger and Liam Wiseman each posted three goals and two assists to lead Fox Chapel (3-0) to a Class A win. Danny Downey added a goal and two assists. Sean Sullivan scored twice for Hampton (0-2).

Greensburg Salem 11, Westmont Hilltop 1 – Chase Kushner, Colton Humphrey and Noah Outly each scored two goals as Greensburg Salem (2-0) defeated Westmont Hilltop (0-3) in Class A. Owen Tutich had a goal and three assists while Luke Dieter, Sam Spigarelli, Kason Tai and Hunter Webb also scored for the Lions.

Latrobe 5, Hempfield 1 – Josh Coffee had three goals and an assist and Jacob Hannah added a goal and two assists for Latrobe (2-0) in a Class 2A win. JD Robinson picked up a goal and an assist. Ian Shaw scored for Hempfield (0-1).

Ringgold 6, Morgantown 1 – Kenneth Cadawallader scored two goals and had an assist for Ringgold (2-0) in a Varsity D2 win over Morgantown (1-1). LJ Crouch, Matthew Sylvester, Caden Doran and Philip Quattrone scored for the Rams.

Seneca Valley 4, Peters Township 3 – Alec Malichky had two goals and an assist and Tyler Garvin and Ethan Lindberg had a goal and an assist apiece for Seneca Valley (2-1) in a Class 3A win. Will Tomko had two goals and an assist for Peters Township (1-1).

South Fayette 6, Thomas Jefferson 3 – Nolan Murphy had a hat trick and Brady Fleck and Tyler Brandebura had a goal and an assist to lead South Fayette (3-0) to a Class 2A win. Scott Allan had a goal and an assist for Thomas Jefferson (1-1).

Upper St. Clair 7, Bethel Park 5 – Aaron Stawiarski had three goals and three assists and Colin Ruffner added two goals and an assist for Upper St. Clair (2-1) in a Class 3A victory. Zachary Mazzacone and Ian Majernik scored first-period goals for Bethel Park (1-1).