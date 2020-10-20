High school roundup for Oct. 20, 2020: Seneca Valley boys soccer wins playoff tune-up

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 10:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Megan Bologna scores against Kiski Area’s Brook Endress during their match Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Kiski Area High School. Plum won, 3-1.

Beaux Lizewski and Nathan Eastgate scored and Class 4A No. 2 Seneca Valley (11-1-1, 10-1-1) took a 2-0 victory from Class 3A No. 2 Franklin Regional (13-2, 13-1) in a nonsection playoff tune-up for two of the WPIAL’s top boys soccer teams Tuesday night. Adam Davies recorded the shutout.

Butler 3, Bethel Park 1 – Landon Mohney had a goal and an assist to lead Butler (10-5-1, 7-4-1) to a nonsection win over Bethel Park (4-9-1, 3-8-1). Andrew Lucas and Jack Beneigh also scored for Butler.

Carlynton 5, Keystone Oaks 2 – Demetrius Howe had a hat trick to lead Carlynton (6-7, 4-4) to a nonsection win. Rutger Randall and Rohan Shrestha scored for Keystone Oaks (10-4, 9-3).

Charleroi 8, Laurel Highlands 2 – Eben McIntyre had five goals and Sam Iacovangelo scored twice to lead Charleroi (14-1, 11-1) to a nonsection win over Laurel Highlands (7-8, 6-6). Justin Sterner also scored.

Gateway 4, West Mifflin 0 – Chris Snyder scored two goals, running his season total to 19, to help Gateway (8-6, 8-6) defeat West Mifflin (7-8, 6-8) in Section 4-3A. West Mifflin needed a win to make the WPIAL playoffs.

Jeannette 10, Valley 1 — Jordan Taylor had five goals to lead Jeannette (4-10-1, 2-9-1) past Valley (0-10, 0-8) in a nonsection match. James Parkinson, Shane Mickens, Jared Vincent, Deyton Conrad and Austin Emery also scored for the Jayhawks.

Kiski Area 3, Knoch 1 – The Cavaliers (11-4-1) finished off their regular season schedule with a nonsection win over the Knights (7-8). Matt Brink, Aaron Witt and Campbell Curry scored for Kiski Area.

Penn Hills 3, Obama Academy 0 – Jonah Silverman scored a pair of goals and Landon Hankey recorded the shutout to lead Penn Hills (3-12-1, 1-12-1) to a Section 4-3A win over Obama Academy (3-11, 3-11).

Southmoreland splits — After a five-day shutdown because of coronavirus cases in the district on top of an already compressed schedule, Southmoreland had to double up to get in its final two Section 3-2A games of the regular season. The Scotties (6-8, 6-6) scheduled a doubleheader, taking a 4-0 win at Yough (3-12, 1-11) in an afternoon contest and losing 1-0 to Mt. Pleasant at home at night.

Andrew Rodriguez had a hat trick, and Brendan Moore also scored in the opener. Braden Heiser had the decisive goal for the Vikings in the second game.

Mt. Pleasant finished tied with Charleroi for first place in the section. Southmoreland claimed the section’s fourth and final playoff spot.

Waynesburg 4, McGuffey 2 – Tyler Switalski scored twice and Nate Jones had three assists to lead Waynesburg (9-4, 8-4) past McGuffey (4-10, 4-8) in Section 3-2A. Wyatt Henson and Dalton Woods also scored.

Girls soccer

Allderdice 5, Obama Academy 1 – Anisha Willis and Froukje Schlingeman had two goals apiece and Journee Finney also scored as Allderdice (4-8, 2-8) defeated Obama Academy (3-9, 3-8) in a nonsection match.

Belle Vernon 5, Trinity 3 – Farrah Reader and Izzy Laurita had two goals apiece and Morgan Einodshofer also scored as No. 4 Belle Vernon (13-2, 10-2) defeated Trinity (8-5, 7-5) in a matchup of Section 2-3A playoff teams. Alyssa Clutter scored twice for Trinity, tying the school record for career goals with 67.

Blackhawk 3, Beaver 1 – Ella Watterson, Sarah Bollinger and Kelsey Stoner scored to lead Blackhawk (4-10, 2-10) past Beaver (3-8-3, 2-5-3) in a nonsection match.

Keystone Oaks 7, Carlynton 0 – Makenna Sansotta had a hat trick and Kiera Hathaway scored twice to lead Keystone Oaks (5-9, 4-6) to a nonsection win over Carlynton (1-15, 0-12). Emma Mathiee and Dani Sakulsky also scored.

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 0 — Halle Holtzman, Jenna McGuinness, Paloma Swankler and Kennedy Soliday scored to help No. 4 Norwin (9-2-1, 8-1-1) blank Penn-Trafford (5-5-2, 4-4-2) in Section 3-4A.

Serra Catholic 5, East Allegheny 2 – Jaime Dermotta had a hat trick and Lindsay Schanck and Callie Cunningham also scored for Serra Catholic (5-5-1, 4-4-1) in a nonsection win over East Allegheny (2-12-1, 0-9-1).

South Fayette 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Amy Allen had two goals and Anna Hertzler also scored to lead South Fayette (7-7, 6-6) past Mt. Lebanon (6-9, 6-6) in a nonsection match.

Springdale 4, Eden Christian 1 — Miranda Shock tallied a hat trick for the Dynamos (7-6-1) as they earned a nonsection victory over the Warriors (7-6). Lilly Ladicicco scored the fourth goal for Springdale.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Woodland Hills 0 – Ava Lutz had a hat trick and Emily Kane and Maddison Sippey also scored on senior night as Thomas Jefferson (13-2-1, 10-2) defeated Woodland Hills (2-13, 1-10) in Section 3-3A. Ashley Sukal, Emma Martinis, Olivia Supp, Natalie Lamenza and Elana Kondos also scored.

Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0 – Seven players scored as Upper St. Clair (7-5, 7-5) clinched third place in Section 2-4A with a win over Baldwin (0-13, 0-12). The win knocked Mt. Lebanon (6-9, 6-6) out of playoff contention. Goal scorers were Lucy Volpatt, Carson Bogan, Mackenzie Dupre, Natalie Gilbert, Sam Pruznik, Lilly Falce and Emily Rocco.

Valley 9, McKeesport 0 — Taylor Heuser had a hat trick, and Jordan Kirkwood scored a pair of goals to lead Valley (5-8, 2-8) past McKeesport (5-5) in a nonsection game. Amiya Reynolds, Natalie Beckes, Emma Ruby Ward and Alayna Carlisle scored for the Vikings.

Girls volleyball

Freeport 3, Burrell 0 — Erica Lampus had 22 service points and eight kills to help Freeport (12-2, 11-2) earn a Section 5-3A win over Burrell. Cassidy Dell had nine kills and 24 assists for the Yellowjackets, and Amber Shirey had 10 service points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 0 — The Centurions (11-0) clinched the Section 4-A title with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Leechburg (9-2).

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 0 — Emma Fenton had 10 kills and six digs and Gracie Wetzel added five kills and five digs to help Latrobe to a Section 3-4A win on senior night. Anna Rafferty added four kills and Lily Fenton had 17 assists.

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0 – Johnna Hill had seven kills and Reese Bintrim added three blocks and seven aces to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A victory. Josey Fortuna had 16 assists and Mackenzie Miles had 19 digs.

Mapletown 3, Avella 0 – Ella Menear had 10 kills and eight digs to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Krista Wilson added 10 kills, Macee Cree had 17 assists and Riley Pekar contributed eight digs.

Mars 3, Knoch 0 — Mykenzie Werner and Madison Raypush had five kills each in a Section 5-3A loss to Mars (8-3, 8-3). The Fightin’ Planets won 25-16, 25-20, 25-17.

Tags: Franklin Regional, Seneca Valley