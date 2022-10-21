TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for Oct. 20, 2022: Bishop Canevin girls open WPIAL playoffs with OT win

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Natalie Kirsch scored the overtime winner to lift No. 17 Bishop Canevin to a 2-1 victory over Bentworth in a WPIAL Class A preliminary round girls soccer playoff game Thursday night.

The Crusaders (8-9) advanced to play No. 1 Freedom at noon Saturday. Cali Evans scored on a penalty kick in the first half for Bishop Canevin. Tessa Charpentier scored for Bentworth (6-10-1).

Boys soccer

Ringgold 3, Connellsville 0 – Nick Evans scored twice to lead No. 17 Ringgold (9-10) to a win at No. 16 Connellsville (10-8) in a Class 3A preliminary round game. Zach Alvarez added a goal and Aidyn Whaley made eight saves in net. The Rams advanced to play at No. 1 Moon in the first round at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0 – Laney Wilson notched 16 kills and Jocelyn Ellsworth had a dozen assists, helping Albert Gallatin sweep Connellsville in Section 3-3A.

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 2 – Gianna Reamer had 24 kills and Natalie Carr added 15 kills to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 2-4A win. Kaylee Knobel had 17 assists and Andie Giles added 14 digs for Canon Mac.

Derry 3, Neighborhood Academy 0 – Sasha Whitfield had five kills, Regan Repak dished out 14 assists, and Katie Dunlap added seven aces for Derry in a Section 5-2A win. Isabella DePalma, Alayna Williams, Emilee Blasko and Emily Berkhimer each had three kills.

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 0 – Ella Evans had 16 kills and Lily Alisesky and Reilyn Ruane added seven kills apiece to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 5-3A win.

Frazier 3, Mapletown 1 – Frazier secured the outright Section 2-A title with a win over Mapletown. Krista Wilson had 15 kills and Ella Menear added 13 kills for the Maples.

Freeport 3, Burrell 0 – The Yellowjackets completed an unbeaten Section 5-2A season with a sweep of Burrell.

Knoch 3, New Castle 0 – Jess Farbacher had 19 service points and Nina Szymanski added 18 service points to help Knoch top New Castle in Section 4-3A. Olivia Crocker had five kills for the Knights.

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1 – Macy Kubla and Karli Mazak had nine kills each to lead Leechburg to a Section 4-A win over Trinity Christian.

Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 0 – Sisters Taylor and Kaylee Doppelheuer recorded eight kills each to pace Southmoreland in a Section 3-2A win. Riley Puckey and Eli McCloy both had eight assists for the Scotties.

Hockey

Armstrong 5, Latrobe 1 – Brayden Landgraf had a goal and three assists, while Owen Check scored once and added two assists for Armstrong (3-0) in a Class 2A win. Peyton Myers scored for Latrobe (2-1).

Deer Lakes 8, Central Valley 1 – Giovanni Porco scored a pair of goals for Deer Lakes (2-0) in a Division 2 win. Shawn McIntyre, Jack Zawalnicki, Ryan Grunden, RJ Noullet and Mark Rauenswinter added one goal each for the Lancers. Kody Krynicki scored for Central Valley (0-3).

Fox Chapel 3, Indiana 1 – Danny Downey and Killian Kissane scored to break third-period tie and lead Fox Chapel (4-1) to a Class A win. Liam Wiseman also scored for Fox Chapel. Colton Rayko had a goal for Indiana (2-1).

Greensburg Salem 8, Freeport 0 – Chase Kushner scored twice and Owen Tutich had four assists to lead Greensburg Salem (3-0) past Freeport (0-3) in Class A. Mikey Kingerski had a goal and an assist and Tristan Gonzales recorded the shutout.

Moon 5, North Catholic 2 – Jack Willet scored twice and Brendan Camardese added a goal and an assist for Moon (1-1) in a Class A win. Carter Williams and Luke Jeffries also scored. Ro Alessandro and Chaise Caldararo scored for North Catholic (2-2-1).

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 4 – Matt Irvin had two goal and an assist and Trey Gallo and Luke Evans had a goal and two assists apiece to lead North Allegheny (2-0-1) to a Class 3A victory. Ryan Peacock and Shawn Peacock had a goal and an assist each for Pine-Richland (0-4).

Quaker Valley 4, Blackhawk 3 (SO) – Braeden Steffey scored twice and Jacob Keisel added a goal for Quarter Valley (2-0-1) in a shootout win in Class A. Ben Carlson had two assists. Jacob Hofer had a hat trick for Blackhawk (0-2-1).

More High School Sports

Field set for WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 20, 2022
Hempfield track star Liz Tapper picks Michigan
Knoch, Mt. Lebanon claim WPIAL girls tennis team titles
Riverview runners set stage for WPIALs with strong Tri-State showing

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter