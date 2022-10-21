High school roundup for Oct. 20, 2022: Bishop Canevin girls open WPIAL playoffs with OT win

By:

Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Natalie Kirsch scored the overtime winner to lift No. 17 Bishop Canevin to a 2-1 victory over Bentworth in a WPIAL Class A preliminary round girls soccer playoff game Thursday night.

The Crusaders (8-9) advanced to play No. 1 Freedom at noon Saturday. Cali Evans scored on a penalty kick in the first half for Bishop Canevin. Tessa Charpentier scored for Bentworth (6-10-1).

Boys soccer

Ringgold 3, Connellsville 0 – Nick Evans scored twice to lead No. 17 Ringgold (9-10) to a win at No. 16 Connellsville (10-8) in a Class 3A preliminary round game. Zach Alvarez added a goal and Aidyn Whaley made eight saves in net. The Rams advanced to play at No. 1 Moon in the first round at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0 – Laney Wilson notched 16 kills and Jocelyn Ellsworth had a dozen assists, helping Albert Gallatin sweep Connellsville in Section 3-3A.

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 2 – Gianna Reamer had 24 kills and Natalie Carr added 15 kills to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 2-4A win. Kaylee Knobel had 17 assists and Andie Giles added 14 digs for Canon Mac.

Derry 3, Neighborhood Academy 0 – Sasha Whitfield had five kills, Regan Repak dished out 14 assists, and Katie Dunlap added seven aces for Derry in a Section 5-2A win. Isabella DePalma, Alayna Williams, Emilee Blasko and Emily Berkhimer each had three kills.

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 0 – Ella Evans had 16 kills and Lily Alisesky and Reilyn Ruane added seven kills apiece to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 5-3A win.

Frazier 3, Mapletown 1 – Frazier secured the outright Section 2-A title with a win over Mapletown. Krista Wilson had 15 kills and Ella Menear added 13 kills for the Maples.

Freeport 3, Burrell 0 – The Yellowjackets completed an unbeaten Section 5-2A season with a sweep of Burrell.

Knoch 3, New Castle 0 – Jess Farbacher had 19 service points and Nina Szymanski added 18 service points to help Knoch top New Castle in Section 4-3A. Olivia Crocker had five kills for the Knights.

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1 – Macy Kubla and Karli Mazak had nine kills each to lead Leechburg to a Section 4-A win over Trinity Christian.

Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 0 – Sisters Taylor and Kaylee Doppelheuer recorded eight kills each to pace Southmoreland in a Section 3-2A win. Riley Puckey and Eli McCloy both had eight assists for the Scotties.

Hockey

Armstrong 5, Latrobe 1 – Brayden Landgraf had a goal and three assists, while Owen Check scored once and added two assists for Armstrong (3-0) in a Class 2A win. Peyton Myers scored for Latrobe (2-1).

Deer Lakes 8, Central Valley 1 – Giovanni Porco scored a pair of goals for Deer Lakes (2-0) in a Division 2 win. Shawn McIntyre, Jack Zawalnicki, Ryan Grunden, RJ Noullet and Mark Rauenswinter added one goal each for the Lancers. Kody Krynicki scored for Central Valley (0-3).

Fox Chapel 3, Indiana 1 – Danny Downey and Killian Kissane scored to break third-period tie and lead Fox Chapel (4-1) to a Class A win. Liam Wiseman also scored for Fox Chapel. Colton Rayko had a goal for Indiana (2-1).

Greensburg Salem 8, Freeport 0 – Chase Kushner scored twice and Owen Tutich had four assists to lead Greensburg Salem (3-0) past Freeport (0-3) in Class A. Mikey Kingerski had a goal and an assist and Tristan Gonzales recorded the shutout.

Moon 5, North Catholic 2 – Jack Willet scored twice and Brendan Camardese added a goal and an assist for Moon (1-1) in a Class A win. Carter Williams and Luke Jeffries also scored. Ro Alessandro and Chaise Caldararo scored for North Catholic (2-2-1).

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 4 – Matt Irvin had two goal and an assist and Trey Gallo and Luke Evans had a goal and two assists apiece to lead North Allegheny (2-0-1) to a Class 3A victory. Ryan Peacock and Shawn Peacock had a goal and an assist each for Pine-Richland (0-4).

Quaker Valley 4, Blackhawk 3 (SO) – Braeden Steffey scored twice and Jacob Keisel added a goal for Quarter Valley (2-0-1) in a shootout win in Class A. Ben Carlson had two assists. Jacob Hofer had a hat trick for Blackhawk (0-2-1).