High school roundup for Oct. 21, 2020: WPIAL girls team tennis finals set

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 9:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Jenna Bell returns a volley during the WPIAL Class AAA doubles championship match against Peters Township earlier this month.

The WPIAL Class AA girls team tennis final is set, and for the fourth year in a row, Knoch and Sewickley Academy will battle for the championship.

The match is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Shady Side Academy.

The Knights (13-0) punched their ticket to the finals with a 5-0 semifinal victory over South Park on Wednesday afternoon at Butler.

Sewickley Academy, who defeated Knoch in the championship match each of the past three seasons, advanced Wednesday with a 5-0 home triumph over Beaver.

In a rematch of the WPIAL singles final from Sept. 25, Knoch’s Laura Greb again topped South Park’s Nicole Kempton, 6-0, 6-3. Brooke Bauer defeated Haley Spitznagel 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Emily Greb at No. 3 singles, Ally Bauer and Ava Santora at No.1 doubles and Jade Nether and Lindsey Greb at No. 2 doubles also scored straight-set victories for the Knights.

Sewickley Academy won five matches in straight sets, dropping a total of seven games. Simran Bedi, Ashley Close and Fiona Rubino won singles matches and the teams of Milla Ivanova and Victoria Keller and Aleena Purewal and Emma DiSantis took doubles victories.

Wednesday’s semifinal matches were contested after rainy weather forced the WPIAL to postpone them both Monday and Tuesday.

Only the winner of Thursday’s match will move on to the PIAA tournament. The WPIAL champion will begin play in the quarterfinals Oct. 28.

Class 3A — There will be a new champion in Class 3A as Latrobe knocked off defending champ Peters Township, 4-1, in Wednesday’s semifinals.

The Wildcats will meet Upper St. Clair in the finals at 3 p.m. Thursday at Bethel Park.

Latrobe got wins at No. 1 and 3 singles from Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters and in three-set doubles matches from the teams of Maya Jain and Reese Petrosky and Avery Massaro and Emily Pierce. Marra Bruce won at No. 2 singles for Peters Township.

Upper St. Clair defeated Pine-Richland, 3-2, behind singles wins from Anna Rush and Evie Ellenberger and a doubles victory from Danni Gibbons and Gia Winseck. Elaine Qian and the doubles team of Rebecca Peng and Rachel Smith won for Pine-Richland.

Girls soccer

Penn Hills 2, Valley 1 – Emmy Ruby Ward scored a goal assisted by Taylor Heuser, but the Indians (8-8), playoff bound in Class AAA, scored a nonsection victory. The Class AA Vikings capped their season at 5-9 overall.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1 — Ava Hershberger had a hat trick and Allie Doran also scored to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AA win. Lauren Jones scored for Latrobe.

