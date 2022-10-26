High school roundup for Oct. 25, 2022: Second-half goal lifts Serra Catholic past Burrell

By:

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 11:19 PM

AJ Mejalli scored with just under 17 minutes remaining in the second half to propel No. 10 Serra Catholic to a 1-0 upset win over No. 7 Burrell in a WPIAL Class A boys soccer first-round match Tuesday night.

The Bucs (14-4) controlled much of the possession throughout, but Noah Coppola sprung a counterattack for the Eagles (10-6) that led to a two-on-one and passed it to Mejalli, who deposited a shot into the top right corner.

Prior to the goal, Serra keeper Ethan Coddington stopped Niko Ferra on a penalty kick with 36 minutes remaining in the second half. Jayson Ireland drew a foul in the box that led to the penalty kick.

Charleroi 2, Freedom 0 – Dylan Klinger and Arlo McIntyre scored as No. 8 Charleroi (15-2) blanked No. 9 Freedom (12-5) in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Nathan Mazon recorded the shutout for Charleroi. The Cougars advance to play No.1 Greensburg Central Catholic, the only team they’ve lost to all year, in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Eden Christian 2, Trinity Christian 1 – No. 4 Eden Christian (14-2-1) pulled out an overtime win over No. 13 Trinity Christian (9-6-1) in a Class A first-round match. Eden Christian will meet No. 5 Seton LaSalle in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Bishop Canevin 1 – Jackson Vacanti had three goals and an assist and Carlo Denis also scored a hat trick to lead No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) to a first-round Class A win against No. 16 Bishop Canevin (2-13-1). Jake Gretz and Wade Boyle also scored while Kyler Miller had four assists for the Centurions. Greensburg Central will play No. 8 Charleroi in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Seton LaSalle 2, Bentworth 1 – Jack Lyons had the decisive goal in the penalty shootout and Zach Reed scored in the run of play as No. 5 Seton LaSalle (13-3-1) picked up a Class A first-round win. The Rebels will meet No. 4 Eden Christian in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Julian Hays scored for No. 12 Bentworth (12-6).

Sewickley Academy 4, OLSH 2 – Michael DiSantis and Adin Zorn each scored two goals to lead No. 3 Sewickley Academy (15-2) to a win over No. 14 OLSH (8-8) in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Matthew Tarbuck and Billy Fryer scored for OLSH. Sewickley will face No. 6 Springdale in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Winchester Thurston 8, California 1 – No. 2 Winchester Thurston (13-2-1) raced past No. 15 California (5-12) in a Class A first-round match. The Bears will face No. 10 Serra Catholic in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Girls soccer

Avonworth 10, Keystone Oaks 0 – Gianna Babusci had a hat trick and Fiona Mahan scored twice to lead No. 5 Avonworth (16-3) past No. 12 Keystone Oaks (8-9-1) in a Class 2A first-round game. Katie Petrina, Carolina Sweeney, Alessia Paladino, Tea Victoria and Tess Burens also scored and Elena Zimmerman recorded the shutout for the Antelopes, who will face No. 13 Hopewell in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Beaver 1, Burrell 0 – Sydney Chontos scored the lone goal with five minutes left in the match to give No. 8 Beaver (8-5-3) the victory over No. 9 Burrell (11-4-3) in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. Beaver will meet No. 1 North Catholic in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Freeport 2, Southmoreland 0 – Akina Boynton and Katie Borromeo scored and Olivia Giancola recorded the shutout as No. 7 Freeport (14-2) blanked No. 10 Southmoreland (11-4-1) in a Class 2A first-round match. The Yellowjackets will meet No. 2 Mt. Pleasant in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Hopewell 2, Knoch 1 – Angela Campbell converted a penalty kick and Allie Ramaley scored off a corner kick from Mary Adams as No. 13 Hopewell (7-9-1) knocked off No. 4 Knoch (14-4-1) in a Class 2A first-round match. The Vikings will meet No. 5 Avonworth in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

North Catholic 5, Valley 1 – Top-seeded North Catholic (14-1) got a hat trick from Lauren MacDonald and two goals from Simone Sharpless to beat No. 16 Valley (7-10) in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. North Catholic will face No. 8 Beaver in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Shady Side Academy 6, Yough 1 – Six players scored for No. 6 Shady Side Academy (10-5) in a Class 2A first-round victory. Sadie Navid, Ainsley Chu, Morgan Golden, Ella Van Norman, Cooper Danforth and Reese Martin found the net for the Bulldogs, who will meet No. 3 South Park in Saturday’s quarterfinals. McKenzie Pritts scored for No. 11 Yough (10-7-1).

South Park 3, Woodland Hills 0 – Lauren Aultz, Cassondra O’Connor and Brooke Paylo scored and No. 3 South Park (13-4) shut out No. 14 Woodland Hills (8-7) in a Class 2A first-round game. The Eagles will take on No. 6 Shady Side Academy in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Girls volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, North Hills 0 – Gianna Reamer had 16 kills, Natalie Carr added eight kills and five assists and Abby Tucker contributed seven kills as No. 5 Canon-McMillan swept No. 12 North Hills in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. Josie Carter led Canon-Mac with 13 assists. The Big Macs will play No. 4 Penn-Trafford in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Mapletown 3, Eden Christian 0 – Krista Wilson had 22 kills, nine digs and two aces and Ella Menear had eight kills, 11 digs and three aces to lead No.6 Mapletown to a Class A opening round win over No. 11 Eden Christian. Bailey Rafferty had 25 assists and 10 digs for the Maples, who will play No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Penn-Trafford 3, Butler 0 — Kate Schall had 11 kills to lead No. 4 Penn-Trafford (10-5) past No. 13 Butler (7-10) in a Class 4A first-round match. Elle Visco had nine kills, and Emma Hauck added seven kills for the Warriors, who will meet No. 5 Canon-McMillan in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Shaler 3, Upper St. Clair 1 – Mackenzie Barr had 12 kills and Claudia Clontz added 11 kills as No. 7 Shaler (9-6) beat No. 10 Upper St. Clair (5-9) in a Class 4A first-round match. The Titans will meet No. 2 Pine-Richland in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Union 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Elise Booker had 19 kills and Kelly Cleaver added 11 kills and three blocks to lead No. 4 Union to a Class A opening-round sweep of No. 13 Chartiers-Houston. Union advances to play No. 5 Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Girls tennis

North Allegheny 5, Fairview 0 – Singles players Sara Fernandez, Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding lost a total of seven games between them as WPIAL runner-up North Allegheny swept District 10 champ Fairview in a PIAA Class 3A first-round match. The doubles teams of Reagan Dougherty and Eileen Hu and Tia Soussou and Rebecca Murphy also won in straight sets for the Tigers, who will meet District 1 champ Unionville in Friday’s quarterfinals.

New Oxford 3, Bethel Park 1 – The No. 2 doubles team of Keira Ross and Alexis Dorfner won in straight sets, but WPIAL third-place finisher Bethel Park lost to District 3 champ New Oxford in a Class 3A first-round match.

Mt. Lebanon 5, State College 0 – WPIAL champion Mt. Lebanon had no problem with District 6 champ State College, sweeping a Class 3A first-round match. Sophia Cunningham, Jessie Yang and Jackie Tang won singles matches and the doubles teams of Michelle Yang and Carly Grant and Sylvie Eriksen and Ana Clark Oliveira also emerged victorious for the Blue Devils, who will take on District 1 third-place team Council Rock South in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Sewickley Academy 5, St. Marys 0 – Ashley Close and Kirsten Close didn’t drop a game at No. 1 and No. 2 singles as WPIAL runner-up Sewickley Academy swept District 9 champ St. Marys in the Class 2A first round. Rayna Thakkar and the doubles teams of Anjali Shah and Gwyn Belt and Maria Silvaggio and Maria Sirianni also won in straight sets for the Panthers, who will face District 2 champ Scranton Prep in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Knoch 5, Bedford 0 – Emily Greb, Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb swept the singles matches without losing a game as WPIAL champ Knoch rolled past District 5 champ Bedford in a Class 2A first-round match. Kenzie Gumto and Lara Ejzak battled for a three-set win at No. 2 doubles and Ava Santora and Jade Nether cruised to a straight-set win at No. 1 doubles for the Knights, who will meet District 3 runner-up Conrad Weiser in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Cathedral Prep 3, South Park 2 – Nicole Kempton and Grace Kempton won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, but WPIAL third-place finisher South Park lost to District 10 champ Erie Cathedral Prep in a Class 2A first-round match.

Hockey

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 3 – Dominic Tracanna had two goals and an assist and Zakary Wilcox, Alex Galardina and Anthony Petrillo also scored for Canon-McMillan (1-3) in Class 3A. Matt Gates had a goal and an assist for Mt. Lebanon (1-5).

Greensburg Salem 7, Norwin 4 – Luke Dieter scored four goals and Owen Tutich added two goals and an assist as Greensburg Salem (4-0) stayed unbeaten in Class A. Carter Cherok also scored for Greensburg Salem. Dom Cerilli and Alex Thomas had a goal and an assist for Norwin (3-1).

Morgantown 10, Trinity 1 – Ayden Sheperd scored four goals and Anthony DiBartolomeo scored twice to lead Morgantown (2-1) past Trinity (0-4) in Varsity D2. Geno Valenti, Nico Kourtsis, Ben Li and Ty Edgerton also scored a goal for Morgantown. Hayden Stack scored for Trinity.

North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 2 – Ryan Berry scored the tie-breaking goal with less than six minutes left in the third period to lead North Catholic (3-1-1) to a Class A win. Beckett Dunn and Chaise Caldararo also scored for North Catholic. Ben Carlson had a goal and an assist for Quaker Valley (2-1-1).

Peters Township 6, Cathedral Prep 2 – Ben Kovac had two goals and Troy Jones, Luca Maietta, Austin Malley and Will Tomko also scored as Peters Township (2-1) defeated Cathedral Prep (3-2) in a Class 3A matchup. Bryaden Sprickman scored both goals for Cathedral Prep.