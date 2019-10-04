High school roundup for Oct. 3, 2019: Pine-Richland boys soccer upends Seneca Valley

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 11:30 PM

Vince Roller scored both goals as Pine-Richland (6-9, 5-7) pulled off a 2-1 upset, handing first-place Seneca Valley (11-2-1, 10-1-1) its first loss in Section 1-AAAA boys soccer Thursday night. Nathan Prex scored for Seneca Valley.

Canon McMillan 4, Upper St. Clair 2 — Joey Fonagy scored twice to lead Canon McMillan (11-2-1, 8-1-1) past Upper St. Clair (9-2-2, 6-2-2) in a pivotal Section 2-AAAA matchup. Aiden Walsh and Nino Civitate also scored.

Latrobe 2, Penn Hills 1 —Nico Lorenzi scored the game-winning goal late in the second half and Nolan Agostoni had a goal and an assist as Latrobe (5-8, 5-7) beat Penn Hills (2-13, 1-11) in Section 3-AAAA. Alinur Zhamaldinov scored for Penn Hills.

Plum 3, Connellsville 0 — The Class AAAA No. 2 Mustangs got goals from AJ Koma, Darius Flowers and Tyler Kolankowski in a Section 3 victory over the Falcons (10-5, 8-4). Plum led 2-0 at halftime. Luke Kolankowski added two assists, and Luke Gildea also assisted on a goal. Gabe Kuhn made four saves as the Mustangs recorded its sixth shutout of the season.

Highlands 1, Hampton 1 (OT) — The Golden Rams (5-5-3, 4-4-3) ran their unbeaten streak to three games, and Hampton (9-2-2, 8-1-2) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end in Section 1-AAA play. Tobia Franceschetti scored for Highlands tie the score with eight minutes left in regulation off an assist from Dan Signorella. Gabe Anthony made 17 saves for the Golden Rams.

Kiski Area 4, Knoch 1 — Campbell Curry scored twice to help Kiski Area (8-5-2, 6-4-2) earn a Section 1-AAA win at Knoch (3-11-1, 3-8-1). Owen Zimmerman and Ross Ziemianski added a goal each for the Cavaliers. Ian Robb had the lone goal for Knoch.

Mars 11, Armstrong 0 — Austin Rocke scored four goals and Steven Papik had a hat trick to lead Mars (12-1-1, 11-0-1) past Armstrong (2-14, 0-12) in Section 1-AAA. Seth Grady, Jacob Jedry, Tyler Nymberg and Brayden Boatwright also scored. Mitchell Shultz recorded the shutout.

West Allegheny 4, Montour 0 — Fletcher Amos scored twice to lead West Allegheny (10-4-1, 8-1-1) past Montour (4-7-3, 3-4-3) in Section 2-AAA. Gavin Chappel and Caleb Miller also scored.

Ringgold 9, Uniontown 0 — Frank Lowstetter had three goals and three assists and Brandin Jaki also had a hat trick as Rinngold (8-6, 6-4) defeated Uniontown (0-14, 0-11) in Section 3-AAA.

Trinity 8, Albert Gallatin 2 — Elijah Cincinnati had three goals and two assists to lead Trinity (9-3, 7-2) past Albert Gallatin (6-5, 3-5) in Section 3-AAA. Aidan Belcastro and Logan Errett added two goals apiece. Nick Pegg and Kevin Thompson scored for Albert Gallatin.

South Fayette 1, Thomas Jefferson 0 — Chad Eldridge scored the game’s lone goal as South Fayette (10-2, 7-2) held off Thomas Jefferson (8-3-3, 6-3-2) in a Section 4-AAA battle.

Franklin Regional 4, Chartiers Valley 0 — Four players scored goals as Franklin Regional (11-0-1, 10-0-1) clinched the Section 4-AAA championship with a victory over Chartiers Valley (5-6-2, 5-4-1). Connor Hudson, Nolan Scholze, Blake Cooper and Anthony DiFalco scored for the Panthers.

Keystone Oaks 4, Elizabeth Forward 3 — Nau Raj Karki broke a second-half tie to lead Keystone Oaks (9-1-1, 9-1-1) past Elizabeth Forward (8-4-1, 7-2-1) in Section 1-AA.

Freeport 0, Shady Side Academy 0 — Luke Heider stopped 13 shots, including one on a penalty kick, to help Freeport (9-4-2, 7-3-2) earn a Section 2-AA draw against No. 2 Shady Side Academy (10-1-1, 10-1-1).

Deer Lakes 3, Mt. Pleasant 1 — The Lancers (11-3, 11-1) got two goals from Ronan Renter and an additional score from Michael Sullivan in a Section 2-AA victory over the Vikings (6-6-1, 6-5-1). Deer Lakes moves a half-game ahead of Shady Side Academy (10-1-1) for first place in the section. Jake McCutcheon, Colton Spence and Devin Murray added assists.

Burrell 6, Leechburg 0 — The Bucs (9-6, 7-5) continued to roll with a victory over Leechburg (4-10-1, 2-9-1) in Section 2-AA play. Burrell, which upset Class AA No. 2 Shady Side Academy on Tuesday, has won four in a row and five of six in section to remain in the hunt for a spot in the WPIAL playoffs. Jake Guerrini tallied a hat trick against the Blue Devils, and Drew Orait, Ryan Wurzer and Kayden Ireland also scored. Ethan Croushore (two), Orait, Guerrini and Nick Kariotis assisted on goals, and Dom Ferra made four saves.

Charleroi 13, Yough 0 — Cullin Woytovich scored six times and Jace Kepich added a hat trick as Charleroi (13-0, 11-0) defeated Yough(2-10, 1-9) in Section 3-AA.

Southmoreland 2, Beth-Center 0 — Noah Kinter had a goal and an assist to lead Southmoreland (6-8, 6-4) past Beth-Center (8-7-1, 6-4-1) in a matchup of top-four teams in Section 3-AA. Nick Formato also scored for Southmoreland. Brendan Moore had an assist.

Seton LaSalle 6, California 0 — Ethan Gardner recorded a hat trick to help Seton LaSalle (7-3-2, 7-1-2) beat California (2-12, 0-10) in Section 4-A.

Carlynton 4, Avonworth 0 — Carnel Kerr and Demetrius Howe scored two goals apiece to lead Carlynton (11-3, 8-2) past Avonworth (11-3, 8-3) in a matchup of top teams in Section 3-A.

Springdale 6, Eden Christian 0 — Ephraim Duku scored twice with one assist, and Mike Mitchell had a goal and two assists for Springdale (10-3, 9-2) in a Section 3-A triumph over Eden Christian (5-6, 4-8). Alex Barch, Sammy Rzeszotarski and Chris Mitchell scored once for the Dynamos, and Andrew Haus made three saves for his seventh shutout of the season.

Riverview 1, Aquinas Academy 0 — The Raiders (6-5, 5-5) kept themselves in playoff position with a Section 3-A win over Aquinas Academy (0-13, 0-10) at Riverside Park. Jackson Catanzaro delivered a goal on a penalty kick late in the first half, and the score held up. The Riverview defense helped keeper Mark McClelland maintain a clean sheet. The Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak after their 5-1 start.

Girls soccer

Seneca Valley 2, Penn-Trafford 0 — Elise Riley and Breana Valentovish scored first-half goals to lead Seneca Valley (10-2-1, 7-2) past Penn-Trafford (9-4, 7-1) in a nonsection matchup between top Class AAAA teams.

Waynesburg 9, Laurel Highlands 0 — Rhea Kijowski had a hat trick, including her 100th career goal, to lead Waynesburg (7-5, 4-4) past Laurel Highlands in a nonconference match.

Quaker Valley 1, Steel Valley 0 (OT) — Grace Shaner scored the overtime winner as Quaker Valley (5-7, 5-4) topped Steel Valley (7-5, 3-5) in Section 1-AA.

Carlynton 2, Eden Christian 0 — Freshman Mikayla Walker scored both goals as Carlynton (8-3-1, 5-3-1) defeated Eden Christian (6-5-1, 3-5-1) in Section 4-A.

Freeport 7, Indiana 0 — Sidney Shemanski scored four times to add to her team-leading goal total as Freeport (10-2, 6-2) beat Indiana (5-8, 3-6) in a nonsection match. Emma Check scored twice, and Akina Boynton added a goal and an assist. Ella Kristofik, Hannah Slaughenhopt, Kylie Hoffman and Crystal Zembrzuski each provided a helper in the win, and Maddy Zarichnak recorded five saves for the shutout, Freeport’s seventh of the season.

Deer Lakes 5, McGuffey 1 — Madeline Boulos had two goals and an assist for Deer Lakes (10-2-1) in a nonsection win at McGuffey (7-6). The Lancers bounced back from Wednesday’s setback to section rival Burrell. Mairead Clements added a goal and assist for Deer Lakes. Bri Maxwell and Lily Litrun had a goal apiece.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 3 — Nina Bowling scored two goals, including the game-winner in the final five minutes, as Penn-Trafford rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat Hempfield in Division I. Emma Little and Megan Shusko also scored. Allyson Doran had three assists.

Girls volleyball

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0 — Franklin Regional recorded a 25-18, 25-16, 25-11 victory over Greensburg Salem to clinch a playoff spot in Section 1-AAA.

Kiski Area 3, Armstrong 2 — After losing the first two games 25-21, 25-20 Kiski Area ralled to take the next three sets, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12, for a Section 1-AAA victory. The Cavaliers bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to section leader Franklin Regional and tied Armstrong for second in the section standings. Both teams now are 7-3. Rachel Brooks led Kiski Area with seven kills, and Rebekah Fowler had 21 digs.

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0 — The Lancers (6-5, 6-3) made quick work of East Allegheny (3-8, 3-6) in a Section 5-AA match, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-9. Christina Saldamarco tallied 14 service points, eight aces and 10 digs, while Bryson Hazlett recorded 15 service points, six aces and 10 assists. Cameron Simurda delivered eight kills.

Freeport 3, Valley 0 — Mackensey Jack had 10 aces and Isabella Russo contributed 11 kills to help Freeport (9-0, 8-0) cruise to a Section 5-AA victory over Valley (2-7, 2-7). Lauren Lampus added eight kills, and Maddie Clark had 25 assists.

Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Olivia Kelly had a dozen aces for Burrell (5-3, 5-3) in a Section 5-AA victory over Apollo-Ridge (0-10, 0-9). Sarah Novak had 14 assists for the Bucs, and Anna Novak had 10 kills.

Vincentian Academy 3, Leechburg 2 — Maddie Ancosky had 18 kills and 11 digs, but Leechburg (8-3, 7-3) dropped a hard-fought Section 4-A match to Vincentian Academy (8-2, 8-2). The Blue Devils took the second and third sets to grab a 2-1 lead, but the Royals rallied to win game five 25-22 and the deciding set 17-15. Brenna Callahan had 13 kills and 18 digs for the Blue Devils and McKenna Pierce contributed 21 digs and 36 assists.

Ligonier Valley 3, Penns Manor 0 — Haley Stormer had nine kills to lead Ligonier Valley (6-4) to a District 6 victory, 25-14, 25-15, 25-5. Jenna Moore had six kills, two blocks and 12 service points. Lexie Smith added 13 service points, four aces, three kills and five assists.

Hockey

Blackhawk 5, Fox Chapel 2 — Ricky Downey and Colby Zmenkowski scored for Fox Chapel, which dropped a Class A game against Blackhawk (1-0). Danny Downey had an assist for the Foxes (0-1). Jacob Hofer, Jacob Schneider, Daniel Frkuska and Joseph Pagani scored for Blackhawk.

Indiana 8, Freeport 4 — Jack Mason, Cole Mitchell, Caleb Hoffman and Karter Hallerhan scored goals in the third period for Freeport (1-1) in a PIHL Class A loss to Indiana (1-0). Addison Stewart and Nico DiSanti had two assists each for the Yellowjackets. Zach Brody, Danny Williams, and Korbin Wilson scored twice for Indiana.