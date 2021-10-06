High school roundup for Oct. 5, 2021: Allderdice boys soccer rolls

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Ben Beale, Ezra Dubowitz and Milo Larson scored to lead Allderdice (11-2, 7-2) to a 3-1 boys soccer victory over Penn-Trafford in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A on Tuesday. Brady Paliscak scored for the Warriors (7-4, 6-4).

Ambridge 6, Freedom 2 — Will Gruca scored a hat trick and Nathan Lambert, Hayden Hohman and Chris Woten added goals to help Ambridge (7-3, 6-2) past Freedom (6-5, 5-5) in Section 4-2A.

Canon McMillan 6, Baldwin 2 — Mason Le had two goals to pace Canon McMillan (9-1-1, 7-0-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (1-12-1, 1-9). Aarik Yetter, Aiden Blatt, Jacob Glancy and Carter Tymoczko all added a goal for the Big Macs.

Charleroi 9, Waynesburg 0 — Eben McIntyre racked up four goals and two assists as Charleroi (10-1, 10-0) shut out Waynesburg (3-9, 3-5) in a Section 3 2-A match. Jacob Caruso had a hat trick and Landoon Barcus and Joel Chambers each netted a goal. Nathan Mazon and Jake Jericho combined on the shutout for the Cougars.

Chartiers Valley 3, Blackhawk 1 — Josh Barnum, Sam Harris and Jeremy Uher scored as Chartiers Valley (5-7-1, 5-6) beat Section 2-3-A rival Blackhawk (1-9-2, 0-9-2). Matias Huber had the lone goal for the Cougars from an assist by Braedon Martin.

Elizabeth Forward 2, East Allegheny 1 — Ethan Bowser netted a goal and added an assist and Will Sinay scored the game winner with five minutes left to give Elizabeth Forward (8-2, 7-2) the Section 1-2A win over East Allegheny (7-4, 6-4).

Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 0 — Anthony DiFalco netted two hat tricks and Dylan Tomb added a goal as Franklin Regional (10-2, 10-1) shutout Section 4-3A rival Gateway (8-6, 7-4). Colton Hudson added three assists for the Panthers.

Freeport 2, Armstrong 0 — Sebastian Cordier made four saves in net as Freeport (4-6, 4-6) shut out Armstrong (1-11, 0-11) in Section 1-3A. Isaac Wetzel and Angelo Porco scored for the Yellowjackets.

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, St. Joseph 1 — Mason Fabean had three goals and an assist and Kyler Miller scored twice to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (9-1, 8-0) past St. Joseph (0-7-1, 0-6) in Section 2-A. Carlo Denis, Ryan Reitler and Ryan Appleby each had a goal and an assist.

Keystone Oaks 4, Avonworth 0 — Trevor Scheutz had two goals as Keystone Oaks (6-5, 4-5) beat Avonworth (6-6, 5-5) in a Section 1-2A match. Jake Loper added a goal and Jacob Workmaster earned the shutout for the Golden Eagles.

Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 1 — In a Section 3-3A match, Manuel Olivares, Joey Lemansky and Matt Lucas each scored a goal as Laurel Highlands (11-3, 8-3) topped Ringgold (5-7, 4-7). David Molisee scored the lone goal for Ringgold.

McGuffey 1, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Aidan Rutan scored the winning goal in the final minute as McGuffey (7-2-1, 6-2-1) defeated Mt. Pleasant (4-4-1, 4-3-1) in Section 3-2A.

Moon 8, Beaver 1 — Jake Puhalla led Moon (10-2, 9-2) with a hat trick as the Tigers beat Section 2-3A opponent Beaver (1-9-1, 1-9-1). Reilly Nichols netted two goals and Finn Dengel, Chris Brancato and Dom Corrado each added a goal for the Tigers.

Mt. Lebanon 1, Bethel Park 0 (OT) — Alejandro Lazo-Pacheco scored the game winner off an assist by Owen O’Brien as Mt. Lebanon (9-3-1, 7-2-1) beat Section 2-4A rival Bethel Park (4-7-1, 3-6). Andreas Panduro kept the net clean in the first half and Aiden Conway finished the shutout in the second half and overtime for the Blue Devils.

North Allegheny 4, Butler 0 — Evan Anderson had a hat trick and Brandon Marzula also scored as North Allegheny (8-3, 6-3) blanked Butler (9-4, 6-4) in Section 1-4A.

North Catholic 2, Hopewell 0 — Dylan Greggs and Marcus Kurtz scored for North Catholic (6-4, 6-2) in a Section 4-2A win over Hopewell (2-8, 2-5). Ryan Shantz had a pair of assists for the Trojans.

OLSH 5, South Side 0 — Billy Fryer scored twice to lead OLSH (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 1-A win over South Side (4-6, 1-6). Andrew Griesacker, Nolan Randal and Noah Oros also scored.

Plum 4, Penn Hills 0 — Luke Kolankowski scored twice and had an assist for Plum (10-2-1, 9-1) in a Section 4-3A win over Penn Hills (6-8, 5-6). Lucas Pittman had a goal and an assist for the Mustangs and Aldi Flowers contributed a goal.

Quaker Valley 10, Mohawk 0 — Keller Chamovitz netted a hat trick to lead Quaker Valley (12-1, 10-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Mohawk (1-7, 1-7). Rowan Kriebel added two goals and an assist, Jack Karwoski added a goal and an assist, Bennett Haas scored one goal and had two assists while Ryan Edwards contributed four assists.

Seneca Valley 2, Fox Chapel 2 — Beaux Lizewski and Will Bruno scored for Seneca Valley (11-0-1, 8-0-1) in a draw against Fox Chapel (9-3-1, 6-3-1) in Section 1-4A.

Serra Catholic 4, Jeannette 0 — Luke Jordan scored 15 seconds into the game and added an assist as Serra Catholic (4-4-2, 4-3-1) beat Section 2-1A rival Jeannette (7-2, 4-2). Jaxson Pozivak, Noah Coppola and Collin Holmes all netted goals and Aaron Spisak had two assists for the Eagles.

Sewickley Academy 6, Riverside 2 — Aidin Zorn and Lucas Mendonça netted a pair of goals each for Sewickley Academy (10-1, 8-0) in a Section 1-A win over Riverside (5-7, 4-5). Michael DiSantis and Thomas Varghese scored for the Panthers.

Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0 — Andrew McKim scored twice to lead Shady Side Academy (7-0, 7-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Burrell (5-6, 4-4). Joey Anania, Eli Naughton and Jackson Suski also scored.

Springdale 3, Bishop Canevin 1 — Caleb Gent scored twice to help Springdale (8-3, 5-3) top Bishop Canevin (3-9-1, 2-7) in Section 3-A. Nathan Dubas added a goal and an assist for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Uniontown 0 — Anthony Orlando scored twice to lead Thomas Jefferson (11-1-2) to a Section 3-3A victory over Uniontown (4-9, 0-9).

Trinity 4, Albert Gallatin 0 — In a Section 3-3A match, Aidan Belcastro scored two goals to lead Trinity (8-2-2, 7-2-2) to a victory over Albert Gallatin (5-8, 3-8). Alex Tush and Kyle Fetcho each added a goal for the Hillers.

Upper St. Clair 4, Brashear 0 — Will Bacdayan had a goal and an assist to lead Upper St. Clair (5-5-1, 5-3) past Brashear (1-12, 0-10) in Section 2-4A.

West Allegheny 8, Central Valley 0 — Johnny Dragisich recorded the hat trick and Keegan Amos added a pair of goals to lead West Allegheny (13-0, 11-0) to a Section 2-3A win. Logen Mackey, Will Douglas and Joseph Pustover also scored.

Yough 5, Brownsville 1 — Joe Obeldobel had a hat trick and Zander Aird added two more goals as Yough (6-5, 6-3) beat Brownsville (2-10-1, 1-8) in a Section 3-2A match.

Girls soccer

Connellsville 15, Albert Gallatin 0 — Mary Kate Lape scored six goals to hit the 100-goal mark for her career and Jocelyn Gratchic added five goals to lead Connellsville (10-2, 9-1) past Albert Gallatin (2-10, 1-9) in Section 2-3A.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Brashear 0 — Mya Greschner and Elana Kondos scored two goals apiece to lead Thomas Jefferson (10-4, 8-2) past Brashear (0-7, 0-6) in Section 3-3A.

Shady Side Academy 2, Valley 0 — Ainsley Chu and Natalia McMahon scored for Shady Side Academy (6-1, 6-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Valley (3-5-1, 1-4-1).

Springdale 19, Jeannette 0 — Lilly Iadicicco scored four times as Springdale (11-1, 7-1) cruised past Jeannette (0-8, 0-8) in a Section 1-A match. Briana Ross, Abby Anderson, Isabella Walsh and Ariana Feizi scored twice for the Dynamos.

Field hockey

Hempfield 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Ashlyn Radocaj and Delphine Vandael scored as Hempfield erased a one-goal deficit to win in Class 3A action.

Peters Township 3, North Allegheny 1 — Sofia Forlini, Anna Kokozynski and Ava Zimmer scored to lead Peters Township to a Class 3A win. Claire Cho found the cage for North Allegheny.

Cross country

Riverview wins section — The Riverview boys cross country team sewed up its fourth consecutive Division II, Section 4 title by sweeping a tri-meet with Deer Lakes and Highlands. Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy placed first at 17:29. Riverview senior teammates Parker Steele, Ty Laughlin and Lucas Wilton finished tied for second at 18:54. They finished their section career with a 38-0 record. The Raiders girls also swept the meet and the podium. Lilly Bauer (22:56) was the winner. Olivia Wilton (23:51) was second and Gwyn Fitche (24:07) placed third.

Knoch girls clinch — The Knoch girls team clinched its third consecutive section title by sweeping a Division II, Section 4 tri-meet with Greensburg Central Catholic and Burrell. Knoch’s Yumiko Kuo finished second overall with a career personal best time of 21:07. The Knoch boys team swept the meet led by first place finisher Eli Ruediger (18:12).

Hempfield sweeps — Cydney Blahovec was the top finisher in 19:55 to lead Hempfield girls past Derry 19-44 and Ligonier Valley 15-50 in Division I, Section 1. In the boys race, Owen DeMatt finished second overall with a time of 17:22 to lead Hempfield past Derry, 15-50, and Ligonier Valley, 20-43.

Boys golf

Freeport 221, Riverview 244 — Ashton Cernicky and Nate Covey tied for medalist by shooting 41for Freeport in a nonsection win at Buffalo Golf Course. Taylor Zellefrow shot 43 to lead Riverview.

Girls golf

Fox Chapel 177, Upper St. Clair 180 — Nina Busch shot 38 for Fox Chapel in a nonsection win at St. Clair Country Club. Tori Slagle shot 40 for Upper St. Clair.

Volleyball

California 3, Avella 2 — Gianna O’Brien had eight kills and Gianna Grillo dished out 22 assists to lead California to a Section 2-A win. McKenna Hewitt added seven kills. Alexis Sherman and Tayla Pascoe had six each. Tayla Pascoe had five aces and 33 digs. Jordyn Cruse recorded 46 digs.

Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 0 — Jess Scott had 13 kills and 12 digs to lead Chartiers-Houston to a Section 4-2A win. Cate Hansberry had 14 assists, six digs and three kills. Emily Harvey added 10 digs, Kate Smith had six, and Reece George recorded four to go with four aces.

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0 — Derry swept East Allegheny in a Section 5-2A match. The Trojans won the three sets 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 behind eight kills from Sasha Whitfield and five kills from Hannah Ruffner. Ruffner, Whitfield and Tianna Moracco each had three aces.

Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0 — Sydney Breitkreutz had eight aces and Julia Kubera had seven as Franklin Regional swept McKeesport in straight sets in a Section 1-3A match. Ella Evans added 10 kills and Maren Whiteford added seven kills for the Lady Panthers.

Hampton 3, Knoch 0 — Karlee Buterbaugh had seven kills for Knoch in a Section 5-3A loss to Hampton. Hampton took all three sets 25-18, 25-15, 25-9.

Laurel 3, Mohawk 1 — Regan Atkins had eight kills and seven aces and Kayla Carlson dished out 21 assists to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A win. Reese Bintrim had five blocks.

Ligonier Valley 3, Deer Lakes 2 — Haley Stormer had 15 kills and six aces and Ligonier Valley won the final set, 15-13, to take a Section 5-2A victory. Taylor Meier added eight kills. Sarah Sheeder had 10 service points, and Saylor Clise recorded 26 assists and three kills.

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Ella Menear contributed 13 kills, 12 digs and five aces to help Mapletown sweep Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A match. Krista Wilson added 10 kills and 15 digs for the Maples.

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0 — Laylah McPherson had six kills and Jessie Bridge and Jude Lovre added five kills each to help Penn-Trafford sweep Gateway in a Section 3-4A match.

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0 — Tia Bozzo had 32 assists and surpassed 2,000 in her Shaler career in a Section 1-4A win over Pine-Richland. Mia Schubert had 16 kills for the Titans.

Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Riley Baker had 13 kills to lead Uniontown to a Section 3-3A win. Neveah MacCargo added 15 digs.

Hockey

Avonworth 2, Neshannock 1 — Jackson Vollmer and Shawn McIntyre scored in a two-minute span in the second period to help Avonworth to a Class B win.

McDowell 7, Blackhawk 1 — Nico Catalde had two goals and an assist for McDowell in Class A action.

Mt. Lebanon 4, Canon-McMillan 1 — Marcus Simmonds had two goals and an assist and Brady Conrardy scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lead Mt. Lebanon to a Class 3A win.

Norwin 5, Kiski Area 4 — Mario Cavallaro had a hat trick to help Norwin slip past Kiski Area in a Class A game at Center Ice Arena. Dom Cerilli had a goal and an assist for the Knights. Kyle Guido had a goal and two assists for the Cavaliers and Ethan George and Aidan Sites scored a goal.