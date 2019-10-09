High school roundup for Oct. 8, 2019: Woodland Hills clinches first boys soccer playoff berth in school history

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 11:30 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Zach Vanek (left) competes for the ball against Woodland Hills’ Garrett Maitiq earlier this season.

Lewis Rodocker scored a second-half goal to help Woodland Hills (9-5-1, 7-5-1) clinch a boys soccer playoff berth for the first time in school history with a 4-4 tie against Latrobe on Tuesday night. Quinn Fogarty, Mitchell Hills and Gavin Moore also scored for Woodland Hills.

Latrobe (5-8-1, 5-7-1) didn’t make it easy for Woodland Hills. Nolan Agostoni had a hat trick and Nico Lorenzi scored on a penalty kick as the Wildcats twice rallied to tie the score in the second half. The tie eliminated Latrobe from playoff contention in Section 3-AAAA. Luke Hamaty, Ryan Banks and Jacob Horner had assists.

Mt. Lebanon 4, Canon McMillan 3 — Liam Donald scored the tie-breaking goal with less than three minutes left in regulation to help Mt. Lebanon clinch the Section 2-AAAA title with a win over Canon McMillan (11-3-1, 8-2-1). Joey Fonagy scored twice and Nino Civitate made it 3-3 for Canon McMillan. Joey Croce, Danny Simboro and Zach Nellas also scored for Mt. Lebanon.

Pine-Richland 1, Central Catholic 0 — Cale Klaff headed in the game’s lone goal as Pine-Richland (7-9, 6-7) edged Central Catholic (4-12, 2-11) in Section 1-AAAA.

Seneca Valley 2, Allderdice 0 — Tyler Brazer and Ben Francis scored to help Seneca Valley (12-2-1, 11-1-1) past Allderdice (8-7, 6-7) in Section 1-AAAA.

Baldwin 3, Peters Township 0 — Joey Moeller, Ricky Bandola and Jay Mwete scored to help Baldwin (5-10-1, 4-7) beat Peters Township (3-8-3, 2-6-2) in Section 2-AAAA. Michael Sabo recorded the shutout.

Plum 3, Hempfield 0 — AJ Koma, Luke Gildea and Zach Berrott scored one goal apiece for No. 1 Plum (14-0-1, 12-0-1) in a Section 3-AAAA win at Hempfield (3-12, 2-11). Tyler Kowalkowski had two assists, and Gavin Chandler made four saves in goal.

Penn-Trafford 4, Penn Hills 1 — Lucas Killan scored twice and Reno Kearns and Nathan Schlessinger had a goal and an assist to lead Penn-Trafford (4-11, 4-9) past penn Hills (2-14, 1-12) in Section 3-AAAA.

Norwin 4, Connellsville 0 — Brendan Ash had a hat trick and Andrew Yanez recorded the shutout as second-place Norwin (14-1-1, 11-1-1) handled third-place Connellsville (10-6, 8-5) in Section 3-AAAA. Matt Federovich also scored.

Kiski Area 4, Highlands 2 — Campbell Curry scored twice and added an assist and Owen Zimmerman netted two goals as Kiski Area (9-5-2, 7-4-2) clinched third place in Section 1-AAA. Dan Signorella tallied a goal and an assist, Matt Cekada scored a goal, and Gabe Anthony had an assist and made 12 saves for Highlands (5-6-3, 4-5-3), which remains alive for the fourth playoff spot from the section. They are four points behind Indiana with games remaining against Armstrong (Thursday) and Hampton (Monday).

Knoch 5, Indiana 2 — Dan Olean had a pair of goals for Knoch (4-11-1, 4-8) in a Section 1-AAA win over Indiana (8-7-1, 6-6). Larry Leasure, Adison Trofimuk and Nicholas Dellarosa had a goal each for the Knights.

Moon 5, Obama Academy 1 — Justin Kopay scored twice and Darek Panucci had a goal and an assist to lead Moon (14-2, 10-1) past Obama Academy (3-12-1, 1-10-1) in Section 2-AAA.

Belle Vernon 4, Greensburg Salem 1 — Daniel Sassak had a hat trick and Niko Apodiakos also scored as Belle Vernon (14-1, 10-1) topped Greensburg Salem (4-11, 3-8) and clinched the Section 3-AAA title.

Ringgold 1, Trinity 0 — Andrew Bottino scored to lift Ringgold (9-6, 7-4) to a playoff-clinching victory over Trinity (9-4, 7-3) in Section 3-AAA.

Franklin Regional 8, McKeesport 0 — Eight players scored goals as Franklin Regional (13-0-1, 11-0-1) handled McKeesport (3-12, 0-11) in Section 4-AAA.

South Park 3, East Allegheny 2 — Nico Criss scored a pair to goals to help South Park (11-3-1, 10-1) remain top Section 1-AA with a win over East Allegheny (2-11, 2-10). Ben Hartman also scored for South Park.

Leechburg 4, Derry 3 (2 OT) — Jake Mull scored three goals, including the game winner on a penalty kick with 21 seconds left in the second overtime, to lift the Blue Devils (5-10-1, 3-9-1) to a Section 2-AA win over Derry (2-13-1, 0-12-1). Jake Schuffert assisted on two tallies, while Ashton Redmond scored once and assisted on another goal in the victory.

Deer Lakes 5, Burrell 0 — Ronan Renter and Devin Murray scored twice for No. 2 Deer Lakes (12-3, 12-1) in a Section 2-AA win at Burrell (9-7, 7-6). Michael Sullivan had a pair of assists for the Lancers, and Alex Rodgers had a goal. Burrell remains in fourth place in the standings and can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against Valley on Thursday.

Freeport 5, Valley 0 — Hunter Hardin’s two goals and one assist helped lead the Yellowjackets (10-5-2, 8-3-2) to a senior-night win against the Vikings (3-11, 1-11) in Section 2-AA. Addison Stewart, Dan Lynch and Isaac Wetzel also scored for Freeport, with Lynch adding two assists.

Waynesburg 1, Beth Center 0 — Tyler Switalski’s goal carried Waynesburg (8-6, 7-4) past Beth Center (8-8-1, 6-5-1) in a matchup of playoff contenders in Section 3-AA.

Southmoreland 6, Brownsville 3 — Brendan Moore had a hat trick and Andrew Rodriguez scored twice as Southmoreland (7-8, 7-4) doubled up Brownsville (7-6-1, 5-5-1) in a matchup of Section 3-AA playoff contenders. Noah Kinter had a goal and an assist. Jake VanArsdale added two assists.

Quaker Valley 4, North Catholic 2 — Dom Reiter recorded his school-record 10th hat trick of the season to lead Quaker Valley (14-2, 11-0) past North Catholic (11-3-1, 8-3) in a matchup of top teams in Section 4-AA.

Riverside 1, Mohawk 0 — Christian Gaus scored the game’s lone goal as Riverside (11-3, 9-2) clinched a Section 1-A title with a victory over Mohawk (6-9-1, 4-6-1).

St. Joseph 2, Serra Catholic 2 — St. Joseph (7-9-1, 4-7-1) rounded out its regular season with a tie with Serra Catholic (7-5-2, 5-5-1) in Section 2-A after getting a two-goal effort from Andrew Sullivan. Joey Folino and Joe Salemi scored the for Eagles. Salemi added an assist.

Carlynton 6, Aquinas Academy 0 — Carnel Kerr and Demetrius Howe had two goals apiece to lead Carlynton (13-2, 9-2) past Aquinas Academy (0-14, 0-11) in Section 3-A. Tarek Alhussain had a goal and two assists. Timmy Smith also scored.

Riverview 3, Eden Christian 1 — Parker Morgan scored two goals to help Riverview (7-5, 6-5) secure fourth place in Section 3-A and a postseason berth with a win at Eden Christian (5-9, 4-7). Phanny Black had the winning goal for the Raiders. Nico Catanzaro had two assists, and Joey Flanick had one. Mark McClelland made eight saves.

Chartiers-Houston 5, California 0 — Matt Bucha had a hat trick to lead Chartiers-Houston (10-5-2, 6-3-2) past California (2-14, 0-11) in Section 4-A.

Bentworth 5, Monessen 4 — Brian Hustava and Jerzy Timlin scored two goals apiece as Bentworth (8-6-1, 6-5-1) defeated Monessen (2-13, 1-10) in Section 4-A. Leyton Hustava also scored for Bentworth.

Girls soccer

Ligonier Valley 1, United 0 — Katie Lawson scored on an assist from Kaelyn Adams to lead Ligonier Valley to a District 6 victory.

Boys golf

WPIAL team semifinals — The field for the WPIAL championships is set, with the top three teams at each of four semifinal sites Tuesday advancing to Thursday’s finals at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

In Class AA, North Catholic was the top team in the semifinal at River Forest Country Club thanks in large part to the efforts of Madie Smithco. A two-time state champion, Smithco had to withdraw from the WPIAL girls individual tournament last week due to illness. On Tuesday, playing with North Catholic’s boys team, she shot 75 to share medalist honors with Mt. Pleasant’s Tim Pisula. Quaker Valley and Derry also advanced.

In the other Class AA semifinal at Beaver Valley Golf Club, Sewickley Academy, Neshannock and Riverside moved on.

In Class AAA, Upper St. Clair, Shady Side Academy and Central Catholic advanced at Indian Run Golf Club. The top three teams were separated by just three strokes. Fourth-place Pine-Richland didn’t make the finals despite finishing only seven strokes behind Upper St. Clair. Shady Side’s Adam Laurer was medalist with a 67.

Fox Chapel, Seneca Valley and Peters Township qualified at the Links at Spring Church. Fox Chapel’s Amani D’Ambrosio led the way with a 71.

Girls tennis

Knoch 5, Ringgold 0 — The second-seeded Knights had no trouble advancing through the first round of the WPIAL playoffs as Laura Greb, Brooke Bauer and Ally Bauer recorded 6-0, 6-0 victories. Knoch improved to 16-0. The doubles teams of Libby Conlon and Jadyn Brown (7-5, 6-0) and Caroline Ejzak and Riley Wynn (6-1, 6-3) posted straight-set wins.

Valley 5, Southmoreland 0 — The No. 6 Vikings (12-1) shut out the Scotties on the Valley High School courts behind singles victories from Madison Gatto, Casey Gatto and Aimee Johnson and doubles wins from Eden Richey and Rylee Gatto as well as Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin. Valley advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Keystone Oaks 1 — Mary and Sophia Smithnosky and Hannah Brown won singles matches to lead Mt. Pleasant to victory in a first-round WPIAL Class AA team tennis tournament match. The doubles team of Olivia Stone and Haylie Brunson also won for Mt. Pleasant.

Franklin Regional 3, Allderdice 2 — The second doubles team of Sarah Gardner and Abigail Krieger recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win to lead Franklin Regional to victory in a preliminary round Class AAA team tournament match. Hannah Yan and Nandini Rastogi won singles matches for Franklin Regional.

Girls volleyball

Deer Lakes 3, Burrell 2 — After losing the first two sets, Burrell rallied to win the next two before Class AA No. 9 Deer Lakes regrouped and took the fifth set, 15-13, to earn a hard-fought Section 5 victory. The Lancers (7-5, 7-3) won 25-16, 25-21 to take a 2-0 lead before Burrell (5-4, 5-4) won game three, 25-19, and game four, 25-21. Renee Robson had seven kills, 14 digs and 21 service points for the Lancers, Cameron Simurda had 10 kills, 15 digs and 14 service points, and Mia Jarnot had 14 digs, 13 service points and eight kills. Sara Novak had eight kills, four aces and 10 assists for the Bucs, and her sister, Anna Novak, had 14 digs and eight kills.

Knoch 3, Mars 0 — Skylar Burkett had 16 kills and Kennedy Christy added 14 kills for Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (14-0, 11-0) in a Section 4-AAA victory over Mars (8-5, 8-3). Ally Albert contributed 13 service points for the Knights.

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 0 — Brenna Callahan had a dozen kills and 11 aces from the service line in a Section 4-A win for Leechburg (9-3, 8-3) at Trinity Christian (6-8, 5-6), Gracie Reinke had 28 digs for the Blue Devils and McKenna Pierce made 30 assists.

Freeport 3, East Allegheny 0 — Isabella Russo had 11 kills for Class AA No. 3 Freeport, which cruised to a Section 2 win at East Allegheny (3-8, 3-7). Lauren Lampus had eight kills, Mackensey Jack had six kills and Giana Dreher had five kills for the Yellowjackets (10-0, 9-0).

Plum 3, Latrobe 2 — Makayla Jackson’s 20 kills helped lead the Mustangs (2-7) to victory over Latrobe (2-7) in Section 3-AAAA play. Francesca Ierboline had 22 digs as Plum won the odd sets, including a wild third set, 31-29. Plum took the decisive fifth set, 15-13. Four of the five sets were decided by four points or fewer.

Derry 3, Valley 0 – Rylee Ellis had 11 kills, and Kamryn Kelly added five kills, six digs and 11 service aces, as Derry (7-2) defeated Valley (2-8) in Section 5-AA action.

Hockey

Kiski Area 9, Sewickley Academy 0 — Michael Rayburg had a pair of goals for Kiski Area (1-1), which cruised to a PIHL Class A win over Sewickley Academy (0-3). Ethan George registered a goal and two assists for the Cavaliers, who outshot the Panthers, 48-10. Aidan Bardine, Nicolas Slomka, Jonathan Ayres, Matthew Drahos, Kyle Guido and Tanner Kowalkowski netted one goal each.