High school roundup for Sept. 1, 2020: Pine-Richland golfers grab win

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM

Mark Terchick was medalist with a 35 and Sam Perry carded a 39 to lead Pine-Richland to a 196-215 Section 3-AAA boys golf win at Butler CC on Tuesday. Colin Patterson and Ryan Porch shot 41 for Butler.

Steel Valley 259, East Allegheny 290 – Jordan Fisher shot a 46 to lead Steel Valley to a Section 7-AA victory.

West Allegheny 200, Blackhawk 214 – Anthony Maltony shot a 36 to lead West Allegheny in Section 5-AAA.

Moon 218, Beaver 249 – Benjamin Kwin and Justin Scally shot 39 to lead Moon to a Section 5-AAA win.

Bishop Canevin 231, Bentworth 268 – Michael Smith shot a 44 to lead Bishop Canevin in Section 4-AA.

Ellwood City 203, Riverside 249 – Milo Sesti was medalist with a 35 to lead Ellwood City in Section 5-AA at Del-Mar GC. Logan Greer led Riverside with a 37.

Belle Vernon 201, Albert Gallatin 232 – Tyler Mocello shot a 36 and Rogan Maloney a 37 to lead Belle Vernon to a Section 2-AAA win. Matthew Karpeal led Albert Gallatin with a 39.

Norwin 207, Greensburg Salem 221 – Logan Divald and Ronnie Howard each carded a 39 to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA victory Tuesday. Kole Randolph shot a 41 for Greensburg Salem.

Mt. Pleasant 200, Geibel 359 – Jonathan Wagner shot a 36 and Dylan Pawlak a 39 to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-0) to a Section 2-AA victory.

Hampton 205, Freeport 257 – Matt Ruzomberka shot a 4-over 39 to lead Hampton in a Section 8-AAA match at Wildwood GC. Jack Mason led Freeport with a 44.

Indiana 210, Hempfield 221 – Trevor Todd was medalist with a 38 to lead Indiana in a Section 1-AAA match at Greensburg CC.

Ligonier Valley 217, Southmoreland 235 – Jon Rankin was medalist with a 39 and Josh Harbert shot a 42 to lead Ligonier Valley in Section 2-AA. Austin Goehring had a 43 for Southmoreland.

Sewickley Invitational – Chuckie Tragesser shot a 73 to lead Franklin Regional to a second-place finish (381) at Allegheny CC. Sewickley Academy won by a stroke (380). Fox Chapel was third (384).

Girls golf

Butler 194, Shaler 232 – Paige Scott shot a 41 to help Butler improve to 3-0 in Section 4-AAA. Emilee Miller shot a 43 for Shaler.

Seneca Valley 181, Ellwood City 203 – Lihini Ranaweera was medalist with a 41 to lead Seneca Valley to a nonsection win at Conoquenessing CC. Maddy McCommons shot 46 for Ellwood City.

Franklin Regional 169, Penn-Trafford 187 – Caroline Tragesser took medalist honors with a 39 to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 3-AAA victory. Lila Shilling shot a 42, Reilley Woehler a 43 and Gwen Shilling a 45.

Mt. Pleasant 199, Southmoreland 217 –Natalie Miller shot a 41 to lead Mt. Pleasant in Section 1-AA. Kendall Yuhouse led Southmoreland with a 52.

Indiana 190, Penn Trafford 201 – Sydney Brice shot 44 to lead Indiana to a Section 3-AAA win. Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Barber was medalist with a 41.

Girls tennis

Norwin 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – Jenna Beach, Sydney Pesarsick and Trinity Miller won singles matches in straight sets to help Norwin to a nonsection win.

South Park 5, Derry 0 – Nicole Kempton won her No. 1 singles match without dropping a game to lead South Park to a nonsection victory.

