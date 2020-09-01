High school roundup for Sept. 1, 2020: Pine-Richland golfers grab win

By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM

Mark Terchick was medalist with a 35 and Sam Perry carded a 39 to lead Pine-Richland to a 196-215 Section 3-AAA boys golf win at Butler CC on Tuesday. Colin Patterson and Ryan Porch shot 41 for Butler.

Steel Valley 259, East Allegheny 290 – Jordan Fisher shot a 46 to lead Steel Valley to a Section 7-AA victory.

West Allegheny 200, Blackhawk 214 – Anthony Maltony shot a 36 to lead West Allegheny in Section 5-AAA.

Moon 218, Beaver 249 – Benjamin Kwin and Justin Scally shot 39 to lead Moon to a Section 5-AAA win.

Bishop Canevin 231, Bentworth 268 – Michael Smith shot a 44 to lead Bishop Canevin in Section 4-AA.

Ellwood City 203, Riverside 249 – Milo Sesti was medalist with a 35 to lead Ellwood City in Section 5-AA at Del-Mar GC. Logan Greer led Riverside with a 37.

Belle Vernon 201, Albert Gallatin 232 – Tyler Mocello shot a 36 and Rogan Maloney a 37 to lead Belle Vernon to a Section 2-AAA win. Matthew Karpeal led Albert Gallatin with a 39.

Norwin 207, Greensburg Salem 221 – Logan Divald and Ronnie Howard each carded a 39 to lead Norwin to a Section 1-AAA victory Tuesday. Kole Randolph shot a 41 for Greensburg Salem.

Mt. Pleasant 200, Geibel 359 – Jonathan Wagner shot a 36 and Dylan Pawlak a 39 to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-0) to a Section 2-AA victory.

Hampton 205, Freeport 257 – Matt Ruzomberka shot a 4-over 39 to lead Hampton in a Section 8-AAA match at Wildwood GC. Jack Mason led Freeport with a 44.

Indiana 210, Hempfield 221 – Trevor Todd was medalist with a 38 to lead Indiana in a Section 1-AAA match at Greensburg CC.

Ligonier Valley 217, Southmoreland 235 – Jon Rankin was medalist with a 39 and Josh Harbert shot a 42 to lead Ligonier Valley in Section 2-AA. Austin Goehring had a 43 for Southmoreland.

Sewickley Invitational – Chuckie Tragesser shot a 73 to lead Franklin Regional to a second-place finish (381) at Allegheny CC. Sewickley Academy won by a stroke (380). Fox Chapel was third (384).

Girls golf

Butler 194, Shaler 232 – Paige Scott shot a 41 to help Butler improve to 3-0 in Section 4-AAA. Emilee Miller shot a 43 for Shaler.

Seneca Valley 181, Ellwood City 203 – Lihini Ranaweera was medalist with a 41 to lead Seneca Valley to a nonsection win at Conoquenessing CC. Maddy McCommons shot 46 for Ellwood City.

Franklin Regional 169, Penn-Trafford 187 – Caroline Tragesser took medalist honors with a 39 to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 3-AAA victory. Lila Shilling shot a 42, Reilley Woehler a 43 and Gwen Shilling a 45.

Mt. Pleasant 199, Southmoreland 217 –Natalie Miller shot a 41 to lead Mt. Pleasant in Section 1-AA. Kendall Yuhouse led Southmoreland with a 52.

Indiana 190, Penn Trafford 201 – Sydney Brice shot 44 to lead Indiana to a Section 3-AAA win. Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Barber was medalist with a 41.

Girls tennis

Norwin 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – Jenna Beach, Sydney Pesarsick and Trinity Miller won singles matches in straight sets to help Norwin to a nonsection win.

South Park 5, Derry 0 – Nicole Kempton won her No. 1 singles match without dropping a game to lead South Park to a nonsection victory.

Tags:

More Golf

WPIAL boys golf preview: Central Catholic’s Salvitti leads deep group of top players
WPIAL girls golf preview: GCC dynasty sets sights on 6th straight title
Fox Chapel boys golf set to compete in National Invitational at Pinehurst
American Junior Golf Association coming back to Southpointe
Upper St. Clair’s Jordan captures medalist honors at Isaly’s Junior event at Youghiogheny

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me