High school roundup for Sept. 11, 2021: Bishop Canevin zips past Northgate to go 3-0

Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 10:47 PM

Lesae Lacks caught three touchdown passes and Jason Cross threw three scoring strikes as Bishop Canevin improved to 3-0 with a 27-8 nonconference victory over Northgate on Saturday night.

Lacks caught scoring passes of 33, 62 and 45 yards, two from Cross and one from Kole Olszewski. Cross also hit Xavier Nelson with a 39-yard TD pass.

Lewis Clark scored on an 86-yard interception return in the first quarter as Northgate (1-2) jumped out to an 8-0 lead.

Western Beaver 31, Riverside 13 – Xander LeFebvre went 7 for 13 for 189 yards and four touchdowns to lead Western Beaver (2-1) to a nonconference win. Thad Gray caught two of LeFebvre’s TD strikes, scoring from 6 and 58 yards out.

Dorian McGhee caught a 29-yard TD pass and Tyson Florence scored on a 45-yard run and a 33-yard pass.

Brody Barton had a rushing touchdown and Brady Newman caught a TD pass from Ayden Garcia for Riverside (0-2).

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 2, Laurel Highlands 0 – Daniel Sassak and Trevor Kovatch scored to lead Belle Vernon (4-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Laurel Highlands (2-1, 1-1).

Bentworth 10, Waynesburg 0 – Julian Hays scored four goals to lead Bentworth (4-1) to a nonsection win over Waynesburg (0-4). Jerzy Timlin added two goals.

Burrell 6, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Jayson Ireland had two goals and an assist while Tajean DeGore added two goals as Burrell (1-1) beat Mt. Pleasant (1-2) in nonsection play. Billy Kowalkowski added a goal and an assist for Burrell and Luke Guerrini tallied two assists.

Canon-McMillan 2, Montour 1 – Mitchell Lingg and Ian Thomas scored to give Canon-McMillan (2-1-1) a nonsection win over Montour (2-1).

Shaler 4, North Hills 0 – Josh Jashinski had three goals and an assist to lead Shaler (2-3, 1-1) to a Section 1-4A win over North Hills (0-2, 0-2). Matt Keenan had a goal and an assist for the Titans.

Thomas Jefferson 2, Baldwin 0 – Jordan Chiprich and Anthony Orlando scored to power Thomas Jefferson (3-1-1) past Baldwin (0-4-1) in a nonsection match.

Field hockey

Peters Township 1, North Allegheny 0 – Ava Zimmer scored the game’s lone goal as Peters Township defeated North Allegheny in Section 1-3A.

Girls soccer

Avonworth 2, Deer Lakes 0 – Katie Petrina and Gianna Babusci scored goals to lead Avonworth (1-3) to a nonsection win over Deer Lakes (1-2).

Beaver 2, Hopewell 0 – Emerson Connelly and Sara Majors scored to lift Beaver (3-0, 1-0) past Hopewell (4-1-1, 0-1) in Section 1-2A.

Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 0 – Farrah Reader scored twice as Belle Vernon (3-1, 1-1) won a Section 3-3A contest over Laurel Highlands (2-1, 1-1). Morgan Einodshofer added a goal and two assists for Belle Vernon while goalkeeper Victoria Rodriguez made four saves to pick up the shutout.

Connellsville 8, Trinity 1 – Mary Kate Lape had a hat trick and Jocelyn Cratchic and Brooke Lindstrom scored two goals apiece to lead Connellsville (2-1, 2-0) past Trinity (1-2, 1-1) in Section 2-3A.

Hampton 2, Indiana 0 – Lucy Interthal and Nicole Fortes scored for Hampton (1-2, 1-1) in its Section 1-3A shutout against Indiana (0-2, 0-2).

Mars 2, Chartiers Valley 0 – Aly Cooper scored a pair of goals and Megan Boddy and Kate McEnroe combined on a shutout to lead Mars (2-0-1, 2-0) past Chartiers Valley (1-2, 0-1) in Section 4-3A

Peters Township 10, Baldwin – Casey Breier and Maddie Schweiger scored two goals apiece to lead Peters Township (4-0, 2-0) past Baldwin (0-4-1, 0-2) in Section 2-4A. Abby Neupaver, Ella Neupaver, CeCe Scott, Ava Cendroski, Jillian Marvin and Macy Trax also scored for Peters.

Serra Catholic 11, Jeannette 0 – Lydia Reith scored four goals and Callie Cunningham added a pair as Serra Catholic (2-1, 2-0) defeated Jeannette (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-A. Elena Peiffer recorded the shutout.

Shaler 3, West Mifflin 2 – Taylor Pierce scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Shaler (2-1) beat West Mifflin (0-4) in a nonsection game. Sydnee Cruz scored Shaler’s other goal while Julia Lazar and Drina John recorded goals for West Mifflin.

Southmoreland 7, Bentworth 1 – Olivia Cernuto had a hat trick and Taylor Klingensmith added a goal and five assists to lead Southmoreland (2-0-1) to a nonsection win over Bentworth (2-2). Kendall Fabery had two goals and Tatum Lucero also scored for the Scotties.

South Side 2, Mohawk 1 – In Section 3-A, Mairin Turek and Rian Garvey scored goals as South Side (3-1, 1-0) defeated Mohawk (0-2, 0-2).

Thomas Jefferson 11, Woodland Hills 1 – Ashlyn Fry and Elena Kondos scored two goals apiece to lead Thomas Jefferson (2-2, 101) to a Section 3-3A victory over Woodland Hills (0-2, 0-2).

Upper St. Clair 2, Canon-McMillan 1 – Sam Prunzik and McKenzie Dupre scored second-half goals to help Upper St. Clair (2-1-1, 1-0-1) erase a 1-0 halftime deficit and defeat Canon-McMillan (2-1, 0-1) in Section 2-4A.

Girls volleyball

Plum tournament – Freeport went 6-0 on the day, beating Brentwood in the finals after going 4-0 in pool play and defeating Indiana 2-0 in the semifinals to win the Plum tournament. The Yellowjackets won 25-8, 25-9 in the finals and 25-20, 25-17 in the semifinals. Host Plum also reached the semifinals, falling to Brentwood, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13.

Ringgold 3, Bentworth 0 – Ringgold won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-8, to defeat Bentworth in a nonsection match. Ringgold freshman Izzie Walsh and sophomore Aubrey Siwula combined for 48 digs.