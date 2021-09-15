High school roundup for Sept. 14, 2021: North Allegheny blanks Seneca Valley

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 11:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Abby Stager (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the Tigers’ first goal against Seneca Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. NA won, 2-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Abby Stager (right) pressures Seneca Valley’s Emma Maloberti during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. NA won, 2-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Abby Stager celebrates after scoring the Tigers’ first goal against Seneca Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. NA won, 2-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Briona Rice battles Seneca Valley’s Ayla Ward for a header during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. NA won, 2-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jadyn Coy battles Seneca Valley’s Natalie Matthews for possession during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. NA won, 2-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Sophia Palermo battles Seneca Valley’s Natalie Matthews for a header during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Sophia Palermo celebrates her goal next to Seneca Valley’s Emma Maloberti during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. NA won, 2-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Abby Stager works between Seneca Valley’s Sydney Smith (30) and keeper Virginia Fronk during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Abby Stager (right) pressures Seneca Valley’s Emma Maloberti during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. NA won, 2-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Abby Stager collides with Seneca Valley’s Sydney Smith during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in McCandless. NA won, 2-0. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Winchester Thurston’s Katharine Burnes (41) celebrates her goal with Meredith Snyder during their game against Sewickley Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Edgeworth. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Winchester Thurston’s Helen Zhang battles Sewickley Academy’s Brooke Monzock for possession during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Edgeworth. Previous Next

Abby Stager and Sophia Palermo scored to lead North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0) past Seneca Valley (3-1-1, 0-1) in a matchup of tops girls soccer teams in Section 1-4A Tuesday night. Stager scored from long range in the first half and Palmero cleaned up the rebound of a free kick in the second half.

Allderdice 7, Hempfield 0 — Jurnee Finney, Ella Shorkey and Sophia Bovier scored two goals apiece and Emma Kuntz netted her first varsity goal to lead Allderdice (3-1, 1-0) past Hempfield (0-5, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Elizabeth Dugan had two assists.

Apollo-Ridge 10, Jeannette 1 — Paige Crawford registered a hat trick to help Apollo-Ridge (1-1, 1-1) cruise to a Section 1-A win over Jeannette (0-2, 0-2). Sophie Yard and Sidney Duriancik scored twice for the Vikings.

Beaver 2, Quaker Valley 1 — Kat Eck and Maddie Boser had a goal apiece for Beaver (4-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Quaker Valley (1-3-1, 1-1).

Bishop Canevin 5, Ellis School 0 — Ashley Lippold, Lauren Kirsch, Rachel Boehm, Natalie Kirsch and Ainsley Smith scored for Bishop Canevin (3-0-1, 2-0-1) in a Section 4-A win over Ellis School (0-2, 0-2). Erin Jameson and Madeline Dillon combined on the shutout.

Burrell 6, Highlands 2 — Tessa Mathabel scored a pair of goals for Burrell (3-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Highlands (0-5, 0-1). Ali Hughes, Jayden Smalling, Leah Brockett, and Mack Lippert added a goal each for the Bucs. Alaina Settnek scored on a penalty kick for Highlands and Addison Sagi added a goal in the second half.

Chartiers-Houston 4, Steel Valley 3 (2OT) — Ella Richey scored the overtime winner to lift Chartiers-Houston (4-0, 2-0) past Steel Valley (1-1, 1-1) in Section 2-A. Ashley Horvath, Bella Hess and Ava Capezolli also scored for Chartiers-Houston.

Chartiers Valley 1, Central Valley 0 — Elena Molinaro scored in the first minute of the game and Chartiers Valley (2-2, 1-1) made it stand up in a Section 4-3A victory over Central Valley (1-2-1, 0-2).

Connellsville 1, Belle Vernon 0 — Jocelyn Gratchic scored late in the first half to lead Connellsville (3-1, 3-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Belle Vernon (3-2, 1-2).

Deer Lakes 4, Valley 1 — Maddy Boulos had two goals and two assists to lead Deer Lakes (2-2, 1-0) past Valley (1-2, 0-2) in Section 2-2A. Kylie Lollo added a goal and an assist, and Ashley McAdams also scored. Jordan Kirkwood scored for the Vikings.

Eden Christian 5, Carlynton 1 — Kim Cora netted a pair of goals to lift Eden Christian (2-2, 2-1) to a Section 4-A win over Carlynton (0-4, 0-2).

Elizabeth Forward 4, South Park 1 — Abby Beinlich scored a pair of goals and Giovanna Ferraro and Mia Valerio also found the net as Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 1-0) beat South Park (1-1-2, 0-1) in Section 4-2A.

Fox Chapel 1, Penn-Trafford 0 — Mia Nury scored a goal assisted by Kate Friday for Fox Chapel (3-1, 1-0) in a Section 3-4A victory over Penn-Trafford (0-3, 0-1). Molly McNaughton recorded a shutout for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 1, South Fayette 0 — Morgan Walters scored in double overtime to lead Franklin Regional (3-1) to a nonsection win over South Fayette (2-3). Aris Lamanna recorded the shutout.

Hampton 1, Kiski Area 0 — Olivia Hoffman scored in overtime for Hampton (2-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-3A match against Kiski Area (2-3, 0-2). The goal came off a corner kick by Ava France.

Latrobe 2, Norwin 1 — Robin Reilly and Mandy Petruzzi scored first half goals as Latrobe (4-0, 1-0) knocked off Norwin (1-1, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Evelyn Moore scored a second-half goal for the Knights.

Mars 3, West Allegheny 0 — Piper Coffield netted two goals and Gwen Howell added another to lead the Planets (3-0-1, 3-0) to a Section 4-3A shutout win over West Allegheny (1-3-1, 1-2).

Mt. Pleasant 2, Waynesburg 0 — Maggie Piper and Marissa Garn scored goals as Mt. Pleasant (4-1, 1-0) blanked Waynesburg (0-2, 0-1) in its Section 3-2A opener.

Oakland Catholic 10, Brashear 0 — Mia Lowry and Reese Gambill had hat tricks to lead Oakland Catholic (3-0, 3-0) past Brashear (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-3A. Claire Coldren added two goals.

Plum 12, Woodland Hills 1 — Kaitlyn Killinger had a hat trick to power Plum (4-0, 2-0) past Woodland Hills (0-3, 0-3) in Section 3-3A.

Riverside 5, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 1 — Megan Zelch had a hat trick and Lexi Fluharty scored two goals to lead Riverside (3-2, 2-0) over OLSH (1-1, 0-1) in a Section 3-A match.

Serra Catholic 8, Riverview 2 — Lydia Reith had a hat trick for Serra Catholic (3-1, 3-0) in a Section 1-A win over Riverview (0-2, 0-2). Bella Meder, Callie Cunningham, Jules Fila and Lilly Carr scored for the Eagles. Lola Abraham had a pair of goals for Riverview.

Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 0 — Olivia Cernuto had four first-half goals and Kendall Fabery recorded a hat trick to lead Southmoreland (3-0-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Brownsville (1-2, 0-1). Aubrey Sedar, Taylor Klingensmith, Amanda Hoffer, Gabby Fabery and Kiley Queer also scored.

Springdale 13, Ligonier Valley 2 — Briana Ross and Carissa Walsh scored two goals apiece to help Springdale (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-A win over Ligonier Valley (0-4, 0-1). Isabella Walsh, Lilly Iadicicco, Morgan Fitzgerald, Alana Rudolf, Ashley Spencer, Grace Gent, Ariana Feizi, Brooke Taliani and Molly Hurley also scored for the Dynamos.

Yough 2, McGuffey 0 — Kendalyn Umbel and Madison Hodge scored goals to lead Yough (4-0, 1-0) past McGuffey (2-2, 0-1) in its Section 3-2A opener.

Boys soccer

Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 2 — Andrew Massucci had a hat trick and Blake Gabelhart and Alexander Grim also scored to lead Peters Township (5-0, 3-0) past Bethel Park (2-2-1, 1-1) in a Section 2-4A match.

Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 1 — Ryan Higgs had a hat trick to lead Upper St. Clair (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (0-5-1, 0-3).

Field hockey

Hempfield 4, Peters Township 3 (OT) — Delphina Yandael had two goals and Ashlyn Radocaj and Amara Forsyth also scored to lead Hempfield to a Class 3A win. Serafina Forlini had two goals and Cece Backo also scored for Peters Township.

Penn-Trafford 6, Oakland Catholic 0 — Ava Hershberger had three goals and an assist and Delaney Shusko scored twice to lead Penn-Trafford to a Class 2A victory. Maddy Keenan also scored for the Warriors, who are 3-0.

Girls tennis

Fox Chapel 3, Knoch 2 — Anna Ferris won third singles in three sets and Fox Chapel swept the doubles matches in a nonsection win over Knoch in a matchup of top WPIAL teams. Bridget Kilmer and Diya Reddy took first doubles for the Foxes and Sophie Carvelli and Nicoletta Didomenico won second doubles. Emily Greb and Ally Bauer were victorious in first and second singles for the Knights.

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0 — Hannah Zheng and Sarah Gardner swept No. 1 and No.2 singles to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-3A victory over Connellsville. Yashvi Rastogi won No. 3 singles while the teams of Lucy Zheng and Chloe Kruck and Areej Mohsin and Chelsea Williams swept doubles.

Valley 5, Southmoreland 0 — Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin swept singles and teams Brinley Hegedus and Marissa Barca and Brinley O’Sullivan and Adrianna Vagnier swept doubles for Valley.

Cross country

Riverview sweeps — The Riverview boys and girls cross country teams swept a Division II, Section 4 meet with Greensburg Central Catholic, Southmoreland and Shady Side Academy. The Raiders boys team took three of the top four spots with Parker Steele placing first at 18:17, nine seconds ahead of Shady Side Academy’s Thompson Lau. Amby Bauer (18:32) was third and Lucas Wilton (18:54) was fourth. Corrin Brewer of Greensburg Central Catholic won the girls meet with a time of 21:36. Southmoreland’s Alexis Oher (22:21) placed second and Riverview’s Lily Bauer (23:22) placed third.

Freeport prevails — Freeport boys and girls cross country went 2-0 in a Division II, Section 4 tri-meet with Burrell and Highlands. Burrell defeated Highlands in both the boys and girls meet. The Yellowjackets swept the top four spots in the boys meet with Jacob Schaeffer winning at a time of 20:21. John Rhoden (20:31) placed second and Ben Perka (20:38) was third. Burrell’s Grace Nesko won the girls meet at 23:19 and her teammate, Kadi Bauer (24:26) was second. Freeport’s Addy Kristofic (24:29) placed third.

Girls volleyball

Bentworth 3, Washington 0 — Grace Skerbetz had six aces from the service line and three kills to help Bentworth sweep Washington in a Section 4-2A match. Jocelyn Badirad had five aces and 10 assists for the Bearcats.

Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0 — Bishop Canevin improved to 4-0 with a sweep of Section 3-A rival Sto-Rox. Mia Altman had six aces on a 14-point service run and Keira Kozlowski had four kills in the first set. Sophie Maida had four kills and an ace, and Ava Gaitens added six aces in the second set. Alysha Cutri had four early aces in the third set.

Franklin Regional 3, Penn Hills 0 — Reilyn Ruane had eight kills, Ella Evans added seven and Lily Alisesky recorded six to lead Franklin Regional to a Section 1-3A win. Sydney Breitkreutz and Avery Musto had five aces.

Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0 — Jensyn Hartman had 14 kills to lead Frazier to a Section 3-2A victory. Grace Vaugh had 15 service points, Gracen Hartman 20 assists and Molly Yauch six digs.

Hempfield 3, Norwin 1 — Katelyn Ross had 10 kills to lead the Spartans over the Knights in a Section 3-4A match. Liz Tapper added nine kills and Morgan Rosensteel had 32 assists.

Latrobe 3, Gateway 0 — Emma Blair and Anna Rafferty recorded seven kills each to help Latrobe sweep Gateway in a Section 3-4A match. Lily Fenton had 25 assists for the Wildcats.

Neshannock 3, Shenango 2 — Mairan Haggerty had 18 kills and Maya Mrozak added 12 to lead Neshannock to a Section 1-2A win. Emilee Fedrizzi had 18 kills for Shenango.

Penn-Trafford 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Emma Hauck had six kills and Jessie Bridge had four to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win over Elizabeth Forward. Liv Fanelli and Jude Lovre each added four kills for Penn-Trafford.

Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 2 — Azariah White had five kills and five digs to lead Ringgold to a Section 2-3A win. Sydney Wilsonhad eight digs, Lacey Kalinowski added three kills.

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0 — Mia Schubert had 10 kills and three aces for Shaler in a Section 1-4A sweep of Seneca Valley. Mackenzie Barr had nine kills for the Titans and Hilary Quinn contributed seven kills and two aces.

Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 0 — Sarah Stephenson had 17 kills and nine assists to lead Waynesburg to a Section 3-2A win. Paige Jones had nine digs and Morgan Stephenson added eight.

Boys golf

Burrell 253, Jeannette 348 — Austin Schueler led all golfers in shooting a 45 to lead Burrell to a victory over Jeannette in Section 1-2A play at Greensburg Country Club. Reece Kennedy shot a 48 for Burrell and Ryan Ritson shot a 68 for Jeannette.

Fox Chapel 196, Knoch 233, Highlands 268 — Max Johnson (37), Owen Delaney (38), and Zach Paper (39) all broke 40 for Fox Chapel in a Section 8-3A tri-match sweep over Knoch and Highlands at the Pittsburgh Field Club. Cory Voltz shot 42 to lead Knoch.

Greensburg Central Catholic 206, Mt. Pleasant 219 — In a Section 2-2A match, the Centurions defeated rival Mt. Pleasant behind a 37 shot by Jorge Rodriguez and a 38 from Wade Boyle. The Vikings were led by a trio of 42s shot by Ryan Karfelt, Brenton George and Cole Surma.

Hampton 209, Freeport 226 — Dan Venture shot 1-over-par 37 to lead Hampton to a Section 8-3A win over Freeport at Buffalo Golf Course. Jayden Diehl shot 39 for Freeport and Lillie Snow carded a 42.

Girls golf

Fox Chapel 175, Kiski Area 230 — Erin Drahnak shot 39 to pace Fox Chapel in a Section 4-3A win over Kiski Area at River Forest Country Club. Nina Busch shot 43 for the Foxes.

Geibel 204, Derry 342 — Claire Konieczny shot a 45 to lead all golfers as Geibel beat Derry in a Section 1-2A match. Kharisma Zylka shot a 53 for Geibel. Bethany Dixon shot a 54 and Allie Chamberlain shot a 56 for Derry.

Greensburg Central Catholic 161, Southmoreland 236 — The Centurions continued their undefeated season with a Section 1-2A win against the Scotties behind a 2-under par 35 from Meghan Zambruno. Izzy Aigner (37) and Ella Zambruno (39) both broke 40 for GCC. Sophie Price shot a 50 to lead the Scotties.

Hempfield 198, Gateway 285 — In a Section 3-3A golf match at Murrysville Golf Club, medalist Raina Jones shot a 44 to lead the Spartans over the Gators. Ara Grew shot a 45 and Seneca Wagner shot a 51 for Hempfield. Paula Metro led Gateway with a 70.