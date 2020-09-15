High school roundup for Sept. 15, 2020: Mars girls soccer holds off West Allegheny

By:

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 11:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Britta Lagerquist (4) celebrates her first goal with Lauren Rabbitt during their game against Penn-Trafford Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Britta Lagerquist (4) celebrates her first goal with Lauren Rabbitt next to Penn-Trafford’s Maria Sholtes during their game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Makayla Mulholland heads the ball next to Penn-Trafford’s Avery Hofmeister during their game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Britta Lagerquist (4) scores her first goal against Penn-Trafford Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Britta Lagerquist (4) battles Penn-Trafford’s Kenzie Powell for the ball during their game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Harrison City. Previous Next

Gracie Dunaway scored the decisive goal early in the second half to lead No. 1 Mars to a 1-0 Section 4-3A victory over No. 5 West Allegheny in a girsl soccer battle of ranked teams Tuesday.

Fox Chapel 4, Penn-Trafford 3 – Britta Lagerquist netted a hat trick to lead No. 3 Fox Chapel to a Section 3-4A victory. Maddy Fragola, Malia Kearns and Kenzie Ceptak scored for Penn-Trafford.

Norwin 4, Latrobe 2 — Kate Kauffman scored the winning goal in the second half as No. 1 Norwin rallied from two goals down for a Section 3-4A win. Latrobe jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Paloma Swankler and Lacey Bernick scored to tie it. Kennedy Soliday added an insurance goal.

Gateway 2, Knoch 1 (OT) – Jenna Schuman scored 90 seconds into the second overtime to give Gateway a Section 1-3A win.

Apollo-Ridge 6, Jeannette 0 — Emily Bonelli had four goals and an assist to lead Apollo-Ridge to a Section 1-3A win. Gracie Schuffert had a goal and an assist. Sydney Durancik also scored.

Hampton 4, Kiski Area 1 – Madison Hurst had a hat trick to lead Hampton to a Section 1-3A win. Emily Schragg scored for Kiski Area.

Ringgold 3, Greensburg Salem 1 — Katelyn Ferrence, Carly Lutz and Faith Bodnar scored to lead Ringgold to a Section 2-3A victory. Kylie Smith scored for Greensburg Salem.

Avonworth 6, Ambridge 1 – Ava Wert had two goals and two assists to lead Avonworth in Section 1-2A. Catherine Penrod had two goals and Joey Skillen and Minah Syam also scored. Mia Burens added three assists. Rachel Gouthrie scored for Ambridge.

Beaver 1, Quaker Valley 1 (OT) – Maegan Martin scored for Beaver and Maya Smith found the net for Quaker Valley in a Section 1-2A draw. Ana Avdellas made seven saves for Beaver.

Burrell 8, Highlands 1 – The Bucs got their Section 2-2A schedule started off on the right foot on Tuesday with a win over the Golden Rams. Both Jordyn Kowalkowski and Leah Brockett tallied hat tricks for the Bucs and Tessa Mathabel and Ava Rusiewicz scored once.

Deer Lakes 4, Valley 1 — Ashley McAdams scored twice to lead Deer Lakes to a Section 2-2A win. Maddy Boulos and Brittany Schindler also scored for the Lancers. Dealayjah Montgomery scored for Valley.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Waynesburg 0 — Tiffany Zelmore and Jenna Piper combined for the shutout as Mt. Pleasant scored a Section 3-2A win.

Southmoreland 4, Brownsville 1 — Olivia Cernuto had a hat trick to carry Southmoreland to a Section 3-2A win.

Yough 5, McGuffey 0 — McKenzie Pritts had a hat trick, and Marin Sleith recorded the shutout as Yough won in Section 3-2A.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Keystone Oaks 0 – Anna Resnik had a hat trick to lead Elizabeth Forward to a Section 4-2A win.

Springdale 8, Ligonier Valley 0 — Lilly Iadicicco, Miranda Shock and Alana Rudolf scored two goals apiece to lead Springdale to a Section 1-A win. Ashley Spencer and Grace Gent also scored.

South Side 3, Mohawk 0 – Maura Heberle scored twice and Ellie Schrier had as six-save shutout to lead South Side to a Section 3-A win. Rian Garvey also scored.

Boys soccer

Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 1 – Daniel Sassak scored twice and Tyler Kovatch and Nick Nagy also scored as Belle Vernon rallied from a one-goal deficit to win in Section 3-3A.

Carlynton 4, Aquinas Academy 1 – Tarek Alhusain scored two goals and Demetrius Howe converted a penalty kick and had an assist to lead Carlynton to a Section 3-A victory.

Girls volleyball

Central Valley 3, New Castle 0 – Taylor Godshall had six kills to lead Central Valley to a Section 4-3A win. Macy Laughner had five kills and Maggie Brown added four. Morgan Laughner had 23 assists. Abigail Glumac contributed two kills and four digs.

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 1 – Molly Simmons had 13 kills and Meagan Robare added 38 assists to lead Moon to a Section 2-4A win.

Freeport 3, Knoch 1 – Erica Lampus and Sydney Selker led the way for the Yellowjackets with 11 kills apiece as they rallied to beat Section 5-AAA rival Knoch after dropping the opening set. Cassidy Dell tallied 34 assists for Freeport while Josie Russo (7 kills) and Addy Russell (5 kills) also chipped in. Madison Raypush (9 service points, 7 kills) and Mykenzie Werner (8 service points, 7 kills) led the way for Knoch.

Burrell 3, Highlands 0 – Anna Novak recorded eight aces to help Burrell earn a Section 5-AAA win over Highlands. Maci Frazier added 12 assists for the Bucs.

Ligonier Valley 3, Steel Valley 0 — Haley Stormer had nine kills and two blocks to lead Ligonier Valley to a Section 5-AA win. Bella Vargulish had a team-best 10 service points and nine assists.

Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0 — The Dynamos fell in straight sets, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 in their Section 4-A opener with Trinity Christian.

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 2 — Sasha Whitfield had eight kills to lead Derry to a Section 5-2A win. Hannah Ruffner added four kills. Sydney Williams had 25 digs. Megan Baker added 22 assists and five aces.

Boys golf

Quaker Valley 193, Sewickley Academy 208 — Adam Tanbe and Eva Bulger shot 37 to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 9-AA win in a battle of top Class AA golf teams. Tim Fitzgerald shot 37 for Sewickley Academy.

Fox Chapel 183, Knoch 231, Highlands 264 — Owen Delaney fired a 1-under-par 35 to pace Fox Chapel in a Section 8-AAA tri-match at Saxon Golf Course. Aidan Oehrle, Eli Yofan, Max Johnson and Zach Paper shot 37s for the Foxes.

Riverview 280, Valley 301 — Anthony Tominello and Daniel Roupas shot 54 to help Riverview secure a Section 1-AA win over Valley at Green Oaks Country Club. Ben Aftanas shot 53 to lead Valley.

Steel Valley 260, South Allegheny 292 – Jordan Fisher shot a 47 to lead Steel Valley to a Section 7-AA win.

Fort Cherry 226, South Park 236 – Matt Lacek shot a 41 to help Fort Cherry improve to 6-1 with a Section 4-AA win. South Park’s Joe Toth was medalist with a 40.

Peters Township 200, Bethel Park 227, Trinity 263 – Andrew Poon shot a 38 to lead Peters Township to a Section 7-AAA tri-match win at Valley Brook CC.

Girls golf

Greensburg Central Catholic 151, Southmoreland 222 — Meghan Zambruno was medalist with a 34, Izzy Aigner and Angie Dewicki shot 38, and Greensburg Central Catholic improved to 6-0 with a Section 1-AA victory at Pleasant Valley CC. Kendall Yuhouse led Southmoreland with 48.

Fox Chapel 184, Armstrong 228 — Erin Drahnak fired a team-low 36 for the Foxes as they cruised to a 44-stroke victory. Nina Busch shot 44 for the Foxes. Maci Lorigan led Armstrong with a 49.

Geibel 178, Derry 225 — Caroline Konieczny shot a 40 to lead geibel to a Section 1-AA win. Ariella Eisworth led Derry with a 53.

Butler 172, Shady Side Academy 205 – Paige Scott shot a 37 to lead Butler to a Section 4-AAA win.

Seneca Valley 173, Moon 182 – Lihini Ranaweera shot an even-par 36 to lead Seneca Valley to a Section 1-AAA win at Connoquennesing CC. Rhianna Firmstone led Moon with a 38.

Blackhawk 196, North Allegheny 189 – Hailee Liptak shot a 40 to lead Blackhawk to a Section 1-AAA win at Black Hawk GC.

Indiana 177, Gateway 277 – Jenny Todd was medalist with a career-best score of 41 and Indiana improved to 8-0 and set a school record for lowest team score in a Section 3-AAA win at Murrysville GC.

Oakland Catholic 179, Mt. Lebanon 181 – Tara Loughran shot a 40 to lead Oakland Catholic to a Section 2-AAA win. Lindsey Powanda and Natalie Boyd shot 40 for Mt. Lebanon.

Girls tennis

Knoch 4, Fox Chapel 1 — The Knights defeated the defending PIAA Class AAA team champions in a nonconference matchup. Laura Greb, Brooke Bauer and Emily Greb swept the singles matches for the Knights, and Ally Bauer and Ava Santora delivered a victory at first doubles. Fox Chapel’s Bridget Kilmer and Hanna Essey secured the Foxes’ point at second doubles.

Penn-Trafford 4, Hampton 1 — Sarah Yamrick, Marissa Setzenfand and Lena Yuhas and the doubles team of Kaia Conte and Lauren Burkley won to give Penn-Trafford a Section 1-AAA victory.

Boys cross country

Freeport 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 44; Freeport 17, Burrell 46; Burrell 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 39 — Freeport had seven of the top 10 finishers led by overall winner Jacob Schaeffer in a win in a Division II, Section 4 tri-meet over Greensburg Central Catholic and Burrell. Nick Szekely placed second for the Bucs. Ben Perka was third for the Yellowjackets.

Girls cross country

Freeport 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 42; Freeport 17, Burrell 44; Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Burrell 29 — Maggie Hollobaugh placed second leading four Freeport runners in the top five in a Division II, Section 4 tri-match. Corinn Brewer placed first for Greensburg Central Catholic. Annie Lindsay finished third for Freeport. Isabella Leger was the highest placing Burrell runner in sixth.

Blackhawk record set – Blackhawk took nine of the top 12 places to win a Division I, Section 5 tri-meet with Ambridge and Central Valley. Ambridge’s Maura Devine finished first overall in 24:13. Blackhawk’s Talia Peccon set a school record on her home course in 24:19. Led by Ethan Papa (19:24), Blackhawk’s boys also won a tri-meet, taking eight of the top 12 spots. Ambridge’s Ryan Krokonko finished first in 18:59.

Tags: Mars, West Allegheny