High school roundup for Sept. 19, 2022: Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti shoots 65 at section tournament

By:

Monday, September 19, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti hits his approach on No. 10 during last year’s WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship at Nemacolin Country Club.

Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti shot a 7-under par 65 to earn medalist honors by seven shots at the WPIAL Section 4-3A qualifier Monday at Willowbrook Country Club.

Five other Vikings — Connor Walker (72), Regan Logan (74), Aidan Burchianti (75), Sam Gaffney (80) and Dan Donahue (81) — were among the 14 golfers who bested the target score of 82 to qualify for the WPIAL tournament. Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling shot 73 to finish third.

In Class 3A, the two-round WPIAL tournament begins Sept. 27 at Champion Lakes and concludes Oct. 6 at Allegheny Country Club.

Section 1-3A – Indiana’s Harrison Martineau shot a 3-under par round of 69 to earn medalist honors at Youghiogheny Country Club, leading seven qualifiers for the WPIAL tournament. Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski placed second, shooting 76. Indiana’s Trevor Todd and Norwin’s Alex Graham shot 79 to share third. Logan Robb (Norwin), Nick Eberhart (Hempfield), and Hunter Martin (Indiana) hit the target score of 80.

Section 2-3A – Laurel Highlands teammates Collin Crawford and Nate Schwertfeger were two of three players who hit the target score of 80 to advance to the WPIAL tournament. Crawford was medalist with a 7-over 77. Schwertfeger shot an 80. Connellsville’s Ethan Rice also moved on with a 79.

Section 3-3A – Hunter Swidzinski of Butler fired 71 to lead a robust 21 golfers that met the target score of 81 and qualified for the WPIAL tournament at Suncrest Golf Course. Chris Hoffman (North Allegheny) shot 72 to place second and Blake Bertolo (Mars) and Blaise Masciantonio (Pine-Richland) both shot 74 and shared third. Five golfers from North Allegheny and Mars advanced as well as four from Seneca Valley, three from Pine-Richland and Butler and one from North Hills.

Section 1-2A – Knoch’s Mitch Davis shot 75 to win by four shots and lead 11 golfers that met the target score of 85 at Buffalo Golf Course to qualify for the WPIAL tournament. Gasparo Porco (80) and Aiden Froedtert (85) also qualified for the Knights. The Class 2A WPIAL tournament begins Sept. 26 at Hannastown and concludes Oct. 4 at Oakmont.

Section 2-2A – Derry teammates Hunter Jurica and Ashton Beighley shot 74 and shared medalist honors leading seven golfers that met the target score and qualified for the WPIAL tournament at Latrobe Elks Golf Club. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Braden Riley (78) and Wade Boyle (80), Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert (79), Mt. Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt (83) and Southmoreland’s Max Sokol (84) also qualified.

Section 3-2A – Dustin Hastings shot 74 to win by four shots and pace 10 golfers who met the target score of 84 at Chippewa Golf Course to qualify for the WPIAL tournament. Dom Colarusso (78), Mason Lapana (80) and Liam Lohr (84) also qualified for the Big Macs. Brownsville’s Daniel and Matthew Sethman, who are twins, each shot 78.

Section 4-2A – Fort Cherry teammates Alan Tarolli, Sam Schuman and Braden Dombroski shot 80 to share medalist honors at South Park Golf Course and qualify for the WPIAL tournament. Seton LaSalle’s Jon Dolan (83) and Keystone Oaks’ Eion Tiernon (84) finished below the target score of 86 to qualify.

Section 5-2A – Laurel’s Eli Bintrim shot 74 to win by one shot and lead the 18 golfers who met the target score of 86 at Green Meadows Golf Course and qualified for the WPIAL tournament. Neshannock’s Max Vitale shot 75 to finish second. Laurel’s Caleb Gilmore and Neshannock’s Matt Morelli tied for third with a 76. Neshannock had three qualifiers.

Section 7-2A – JP Tusai shot 73, Ryan Tumas carded a 74 and Adam Vas finished with a 76 for an all-South Park podium at Westwood Golf Club. Logan Augustine shot 84 to meet the target score and make it four South Park golfers who qualified for the WPIAL tournament. South Allegheny’s Josh Nesky (78) and Serra Catholic’s Kody Kraeuter (81), TJ Betzner (84) and Samual Kaminsky (84) also qualified.

Girls soccer

Avonworth 8, Ambridge 0 – Minah Syam had a hat trick and Fiona Mahan had two goals and four assists to lead Avonworth (7-1, 4-0) past Ambridge (2-5, 0-5) in Section 1-2A. Caroline Sweeney, Gianna Babusci and Katie Petrina also scored for the Antelopes.

Bethel Park 1, Canon-McMillan 0 – Lauren Heh scored the decisive goal, assisted by Eva Blatz, and Freya Blatz recorded a shutout as Bethel Park (7-1, 5-1) topped Canon-McMillan (3-4-1, 3-3) in Section 2-4A.

Burrell 4, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Ali Hughes, Andi Housholder, Miley Kariotis and McKayla Courey scored as Burrell (4-2-1, 3-2) defeated Apollo-Ridge (1-4, 1-4) in Section 2-2A. Dana Barczykowski recorded the shutout for the Bucs.

Butler 1, Fox Chapel 0 – Samantha Miller scored the lone goal and Delaney Yaracs recorded 10 saves for the shutout as Butler (4-3, 3-2) blanked Fox Chapel (4-5-1, 2-4-1) in Section Section 1-4A.

Charleroi 3, South Allegheny 2 – Taylor Ramsdell scored twice, including the game winner in overtime, to lift Charleroi (4-4, 3-2) past South Allegheny (2-4-1, 2-2-1) in Section 2-A. Bella Carroto also scored for the Cougars. Rylee Stetz and Keelyn Hamilton scored for the Gladiators.

Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 1 – Lexi Durkacs had two goals and Kayla Brose and Kayden Buckingham also scored for Chartiers-Houston (7-2, 5-1) in a Section 2-A win. Emily Kisner scored for Bentworth (1-4-1, 1-3-1).

Connellsville 4, Albert Gallatin 0 – Arley Wilson, Grace Bosnic, Claudia Prinkey and Maddie Gratchic scored for Connellsville (3-5, 3-3) in a Section 2-3A win over Albert Gallatin (0-6, 0-6).

Elizabeth Forward 2, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Abby Beinlich converted a penalty kick and Emma Durant recorded the shutout as Elizabeth Forward (7-1, 6-0) topped Thomas Jefferson (6-2, 4-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-3A.

Freeport 2, Knoch 1 – Akina Boyton and Crystal Zembrzuski were the goal scorers for Freeport (7-0, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A victory against Knoch (4-3, 2-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Steel Valley 0– Sara Felder had three goals and two assists to power Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1, 3-1) past Steel Valley (1-7, 1-4) in Section 1-A. Alexia Graham added a goal and two assists and Ella Machusko, Riley Kerr and Kaitlyn Saula also scored.

Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 2 – Becca Simon scored two goals, including the game winner, and Maddie Arment added another as Keystone Oaks (5-2-1, 3-0-1) came back to beat McGuffey (3-5, 0-3) in Section 4-2A. Caelin Thomas and Lydia Henderson scored for the Highlanders.

Mars 4, Kiski Area 0 – Reese Dunaway, Maddie Wolf, Lily Wolf and Addison Girdwood scored to lead Mars (6-0, 5-0) past Kiski Area (3-4-1, 2-3) in Section 1-3A.

Monessen 5, Beth-Center 2 – Sam Saylor had two goals and two assists, Kayla Saeli scored twice and Aaliyah Rice added another goal as Monessen (3-4, 1-4) beat Beth-Center (0-7, 0-5) in Section 2-A.

Montour 5, Chartiers Valley 1 – Grace Bannon scored a pair of goals to help Montour (4-3-1, 3-2) past Chartiers Valley (4-4, 1-3) in Section 4-3A.

Moon 8, Blackhawk 0 – Hailey Longwell scored a hat trick and Syd Felton had four assists to lead Moon (7-0, 5-0) to a Section 4-3A victory against Blackhawk (1-5-1, 0-4). Tessa Romah, Skylar Leseck, Eva Molnar, Elizabeth Gallup and Melina Killmeyer also scored for the Tigers.

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 0 – Abigail Stager had a pair of goals and Allyson Ruiz, Sam Braden and Lucia Wells also scored for North Allegheny (10-0, 6-0) in a Section 1-4A victory over Allderdice (3-4, 2-4).

North Catholic 4, Central Valley 1 – Simone Sharpless scored twice and Lauren MacDonald had a goal and two assists for North Catholic (5-1, 4-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Central Valley (2-6, 1-4). Brittany Cullen also scored for North Catholic.

Penn-Trafford 1, Latrobe 1 – Lauren Bell gave Latrobe (3-2-2, 3-1-1) the lead in the first half and Emma Stovar scored the equalizer for Penn-Trafford (3-2-2, 2-1-2) in the second half in a Section 3-3A draw.

Peters Township 1, Upper St. Clair 0 – Hannah Clark scored the only goal and Molly Kubistek had the shutout as Peters Township (5-1-1, 4-1) held off Upper St. Clair (3-3, 3-3) in Section 2-4A.

Plum 2, Franklin Regional 0 – Ava Weleski and Annabel Ahrin each scored a goal and had an assist to lead Plum (6-0, 5-0) to a Section 3-3A win against Franklin Regional (5-3, 3-2).

Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0 – Ari Bosh scored the winning goal as Quaker Valley (3-3, 2-2) got past Beaver (4-2-1, 2-2) in Section 1-2A.

Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 1 – Elizabeth Wilson had two goals and Imani Arnold added another as Ringgold (7-3, 4-2) defeated Laurel Highlands (5-3, 3-3) in Section 2-3A.

Seton LaSalle 2, Serra Catholic 0 – Michele Defize and Angelina McGrath scored to help Seton LaSalle (5-3, 3-2) past Serra Catholic (5-3, 3-3) in Section 1-A.

South Fayette 2, Trinity 0 – Olivia Renk and Mia Deramno scored as South Fayette (6-2-1, 4-1) blanked Trinity (0-7, 0-4) in Section 4-3A.

South Park 11, Brownsville 0 – Cassondra O’Connor had a hat trick while Kayla Bennett and Lauren Aultz each scored two goals to lead South Park (6-1, 4-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Brownsville (0-3, 0-2). Tori Latona, Addison Kerr, Ella Voyten and Faith Newell also scored for the Eagles.

Southmoreland 11, East Allegheny 0 – Kendall Fabery had a hat trick while Kylie Queer, Mylee Street and Hayley Whittaker each scored twice as Southmoreland (7-0, 4-0) beat East Allegheny (0-6, 0-4) in Section 3-2A. Mackenzie Armstrong and Megan Mehall also scored for the Scotties.

Springdale 10, Jeannette 0 – Carissa Walsh scored a pair of goals to lead Springdale (5-1, 5-0) past Jeannette (0-6, 0-4) in Section 1-A. Lacey Shondeck, Ariana Caltagarone, Ashley Ross, Mikayla Dileo, Caity Stec, Briana Ross, Grace Gent and Addison Schussmann also scored for the Dynamos.

Woodland Hills 7, Ligonier Valley 0 – Olivia Wilson and Emma Reyes each scored twice as Woodland Hills (4-3, 2-2) shut out Ligonier Valley (1-6, 0-3) in Section 3-2A. Isabella Caldwell, Miah Kodman and Annabell Johnson added a goal apiece and keeper Isabele Wilson kept the net clean for the Wolverines.

Boys soccer

Greensburg Salem 3, Ligonier Valley 0 – Landon Morrison, Marcus Edwards and Nick Heinnickel scored for Greensburg Salem (3-5) in a nonsection shutout of Ligonier Valley (0-6). Keeper Patrick Galvin made 10 saves for the shutout.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 3, Upper Saint Clair 0 – Maddy Keenan had two goals and Megan McBarron also scored to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 2A win.

Peters Township 3, Norwin 0 – Maddy Holmes, Cece Backo and Ella Liebscher scored for Peters Township in a Section 3A triumph over Norwin.

Volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg 1 – Laney Wilson had four digs, 20 kills, one ace and three blocks and Kennedy Felio had four digs, 30 assists and six kills as Albert Gallatin defeated Waynesburg in nonsection play. Courtlyn Turner had six digs, 11 kills and seven blocks for the Colonials.

Bentworth 3, Avella 0 – Grace Skerbetz had eight kills, four digs and two aces to lead Bentworth to a nonsection win over Avella. Chelsea Dindal had seven kills and four digs while Jocelyn Babirad had three digs and 20 assists for the Bearcats.

Knoch 3, Penn Hills 1 – Melissa Karastury had nine service points and Alyssa Gallagher had nine kills to lead Knoch to a nonsection win over Penn Hills.

Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0 – Krista Wilson had 10 kills, eight digs and three aces and Bailey Rafferty had 18 assists, 12 digs and three aces as Mapletown swept Fort Cherry in nonsection play.