High school roundup for Sept. 24, 2019: Mt. Lebanon, Seneca Valley hold off boys soccer challengers

By:

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | 11:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional goalkeeper Gianni Diacopoulos makes a save next to South Fayette’s Ethan Bollinger during their game Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Murrysville. Franklin Regional won, 4-1.

Zach Nellas scored the winning goal in the second overtime to lead No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (8-1-1, 7-0) to a 2-1 victory over Peters Township (1-5-2, 1-4-1) in Section 2-AAAA boys soccer Tuesday night.

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1 — Nathan Eastgate and Luke Rupert scored to lead No. 2 Seneca Valley (10-1, 9-0) past North Allegheny (7-4, 5-4) in Section 1-AAAA.

Woodland Hills 3, Hempfield 0 — Osee Diafouka, Raeshean Ellis and Chris Reyes scored to lead Woodland Hills (7-3, 6-3) past Hempfield (1-9, 0-9) in Section 3-AAAA. AJ Hill recorded the shutout.

Latrobe 1, Penn-Trafford 0 — Nolan Agostoni scored in the final five minutes of regulation to lead Latrobe (4-5, 4-5) past Penn-Trafford (3-8, 3-6) in Section 3-AAAA.

Hampton 1, Indiana 0 — Liam Nichols scored to lead Hampton (6-2-1, 6-1-1) past Indiana (7-4, 6-3) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-AAA.

Kiski Area 10, Armstrong 0 — Anders Bordoy registered a hat trick and two assists to lead Kiski Area (5-4-2, 4-3-2) past Armstrong (1-10, 0-9) in a Section 1-AAA game. Owen Zimmerman, Campbell Curry, Ross Ziemianski, A.J. Tedesco, Ethan Beck, Trey Curry and Ben Townsend scored for the Cavaliers.

Knoch 2, North Hills 1 — Stuart Milcic and Dan Olean scored goals for Knoch (2-9-1, 2-6-1) in a Section 1-AAA win.

Moon 7, Ambridge 1 — Justin Kopay had a hat trick to power Moon (10-1, 8-0) past Ambridge (7-4, 4-4) in Section 2-AAA.

West Allegheny 8, Beaver 0 — Fletcher Amos, Joseph Pustover and Connor Blazer scored two goals apiece to lead West Allegheny (7-4-1, 5-1-1) past Beaver (0-8-1, 0-7-1) in Section 2-AAA.

Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 0 — Dylan Timko and Daniel Sassak scored two goals apiece to break open a scoreless tie at halftime and send Belle Vernon (11-0, 8-0) to a Section 3-AAA victory over Uniontown (0-11, 0-8). TJ Watson recorded his fourth straight shutout.

Greensburg Salem 1, Ringgold 0 — Wyatt Ramer scored to lead Greensburg Salem (2-6, 2-5) over Ringgold (6-6, 4-4) in Section 3-AAA.

Thomas Jefferson 5, McKeesport 0 — Jack Sella and Luke Giger scored two goals apiece to carry Thomas Jefferson (7-1-3, 5-1-2) past McKeesport (1-8, 0-7) in Section 4-AAA. Justin Finnegan had a goal and two assists. AJ Getsy recorded the shutout.

Keystone Oaks 15, South Allegheny 1 — Rutger Randall and Nicholas Lykens had hat tricks to lead Keystone Oaks (6-1-1, 6-1-1) past South Allegheny (0-12, 0-8) in Section 1-AA. Cullen Lyons, Nau Karki and Rohan Shrestha had two goals apiece.

Shady Side Academy 9, Leechburg 0 — Sam Farner recorded a hat trick, and Jack Naughton added two goals as the Class AA No. 2 Indians (9-0, 9-0) topped the Blue Devils (2-7-1, 1-6-1) in Section 2.

Burrell 4, Derry 1 — Jacob Guerrini had two goals and an assist to lead Burrell (6-6, 4-5) to a Section 2-AA victory. Nick Kariotis and Ethan Croushore added a goal and an assist. Damian Morales scored for Derry (0-7-1, 0-7-1).

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 0 — Devin Murray had a hat trick to lead Class AA No. 4 Deer Lakes to a Section 2-AA win over Valley. Scott Rothraff, Ryan Butler and Colton Spence scored one goal each for the Lancers.

Freeport 1, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Addison Stewart scored the lone goal as Freeport (8-2-1, 6-2-1) defeated Mt. Pleasant (4-3-1, 4-3-1). Dan Lynch assisted on the goal.

Southmoreland 8, Washington 0 — Noah Kinter’s hat trick carried Southmoreland (4-7, 4-4) to a Section 3-AA victory over Washington (0-8, 0-7). Tyler Dunn and Brendan Moore each had two goals and two assists. Kullen McCoy also scored.

Carlynton 7, Riverview 3 — Carnel Kerr’s hat trick helped Carlynton (9-2, 6-2) past Riverview (5-3, 4-3) in Section 3-A. Demetrius Howe added two goals. Max Samangy and Ryon Fagon also scored for Carlynton. Tarek Alhussain had three assists.

Springdale 9, Vincentian Academy 1 — Springdale (7-3, 6-2) used a four-goal effort from Ephrain Duku to run away with a 3-A match against Vincentian Academy (1-7, 1-7). Sammy Rzeszotarski scored a pair of goals.

Girls soccer

Brownsville 5, Waynesburg 3 — Tessa Dellarose scored four goals to lead Brownsville (6-3, 4-3) to a Section 3-AA victory. Talia Dellarose also scored for Brownsville. Rhea Kijowski, Jillian Kijowski and Brenna Benke scored for Waynesburg (5-4, 3-4).

Boys golf

Mt. Pleasant 222, Greensburg Central Catholic 226 — Tim Pisula earned medalist honors with a 39 to lead Mt. Pleasant (10-3, 10-2) to victory. The Vikings finished the regular season tied with Derry for first place in Section 2-AA. Ben Ritenour led GCC (7-7, 7-5) with a 42.

Riverview 226, St. Joseph 278 — Chase Conroy carded a match-best 41 to lead the Section 1-AA champion Raiders (12-0) to a section win at Green Oaks Golf Course. Madison Lara led the Spartans (4-8) with a 49.

Burrell 272, Valley 316 — Logan Schoepf shot a match-best 44 to help Burrell (7-4) keep its postseason hopes alive in a Section 1-AA win at Hillcrest Country Club.

Deer Lakes 237, Northgate 252 — Will Meyer shot a team-best 4-over-par 40 to help Deer Lakes (9-2) clinch a spot in the Class AA team playoffs with a Section 3 win over Northgate.

Hampton 222, Knoch 223 — Cory Voltz and Ethan Ellis each shot 42, but Knoch (7-8, 5-6) dropped a tight Section 8-AAA match at Butler Country Club.

Girls golf

Central Cambria 133, Ligonier Valley 140 — Megan Stevens shot a 42 to lead Central Cambria (5-1) to victory. Maddy Pierce shot a 40 to earn medalist honors for Ligonier Valley (6-2).

Girls tennis

Shady Side Academy 3, Oakland Catholic 2 — No. 1 singles player Elle Santora and the doubles teams of Avery Benko and Maya Leyzarovich and Elizabeth Curley and Jasminder Sarkaria won to lead Shady Side Academy to a Section 3-AAA victory.

Peters Township 3, Fox Chapel 2 — Kat Wang won at No. 2 singles and the doubles teams of Grace Salus and Baylee Sorrell and Bella Englesberg and Emma Scarton won as Peters Township handed Fox Chapel its first loss of the season in a nonsection match.

Norwin 5, Gateway 0 — Singles players Ashley Pesarsick, Trinity Miller and Jenna Beach didn’t lose a game as Norwin came away with a Section 1-AAA victory.

Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 0 — Carolina Walters didn’t drop a game at second singles to lead Latrobe to victory in Section 1-AAA.

Girls volleyball

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 2 — Baileigh Horan had 15 kills and Elaina Serrao added 12 digs to lead Belle Vernon (3-6, 2-5) to a 26-24, 25-22, 13-25, 16-25, 15-8 Section 3-AAA victory over Yough. Maria Iacoboni had 16 service points.

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0 — The Yellowjackets (7-0, 6-0) picked up the Section 5-AA victory over the rival Lancers (4-4, 4-2) in straight sets. Freeport won 25-20, 25-23 and 25-11 as Isabella Russo led the way with 10 kills, and Tori Radvan and Mackensey Jack combined for 33 service points. Maddie Clark added 14 service points and 27 assists for the Yellowjackets. Christiana Saldamarco led the charge for Deer Lakes with 20 digs and seven service points.

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0 — Makayla Jackson had 14 kills to lead Plum (2-6, 1-5) to its first Section 3-AAAA win since 2017 in a sweep of Penn Hills. Megan Bologna added 16 digs and four aces for the Mustangs.

Burrell 3, Valley 0 — Sara Novak had seven digs, seven kills and nine assists, and Avery Bane contributed seven digs, six kills and six aces for Burrell (3-3, 3-3) in a Section 5-AA win.

Knoch 3, New Castle 0 — Hannah Rowe had 14 kills and Kennedy Christy contributed 14 service points for Class AAA No. 1 Knoch (9-0, 7-0).

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0 — Brenna Callahan and Maddie Ancosky recorded six kills apiece to help Leechburg (6-2, 5-2) earn a Section 4-A win at St. Joseph. Callahan also had seven aces.

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 0 — The Cavaliers upped their Section 1-AAA record to 5-2 with a sweep at Greensburg Salem (1-6).

Cross country

Division II, Section 1 — The Knoch girls and Riverview boys cross country teams both moved closer to section titles with victories Tuesday afternoon as the Knights and Raiders met in a battle of unbeaten teams on the campus course at Knoch High School.

“It was an atmosphere of a championship-style race, and both teams went after it,” Knoch coach Wess Brahler said. “There were some really fast times overall.”

The Knoch girls (8-0) had runners place first through fourth and topped Riverview 17-44, snapping the Raiders’ dual-meet winning streak at 21.

Sammy Jo Barnes took first overall with a time of 19 minutes, 16 seconds, while Elyse Chess (20:09), Amelia Walls (20:56) and Grae Bogacz (21:28) finished first through fourth.

Mikaela Collins led Riverview (7-1) in fifth with a time of 21:37.

On the boys side, Mason Ochs (16:56.78) and Gideon Deasy (16:58.17) took the top two spots to lead the Raiders (8-0) to a 23-32 victory over the Knights (7-1). It was their 22nd dual meet win in a row.

Riverview’s Parker Steele (17:00.30) edged out Knoch’s Aaron Plyler (17:00.81) for third. Braden Zukowski (17:08.50) came in fifth for Knoch.

“The Knoch girls are terrific, and their boys also ran very well,” Riverview coach Palma Ostrowski said. “There were a lot of PRs on both sides.”