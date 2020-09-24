High school roundup for Sept. 24, 2020: Kensly Owens powers No. 2 North Allegheny

By:

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 11:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kensly Owens collides with North Hills goalkeeper Blake Nicholas during their game on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kensly Owens works past North Hills defender Juan Reyes Oyono Mikue during their game on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kensly Owens scores past North Hills’ Ryan Osche during their game on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kensly Owens celebrates with Philip Iozzi after scoring against North Hills on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in McCandless. Previous Next

Kensly Owens scored four goals to lead No. 2 North Allegheny (3-1-1, 2-1-1) to an 8-0 victory over rival North Hills (0-3, 0-3) in a Section 1-4A boys soccer match Thursday night.

Belle Vernon 2, Thomas Jefferson 1 (OT) – Nick Nagy scored the game winner in overtime to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon (6-0, 5-0) past Thomas Jefferson (5-1, 4-1) in a battle of the top teams in Section 3-3A. Daniel Gordon also scored for Belle Vernon.

Blackhawk 3, Beaver 2 – Noah Dworakowski scored his second goal of the game on a penalty kick in overtime to lead Blackhawk (1-4, 1-4) over Beaver (1-4, 1-4) in Section 2-3A. Joey Saldivar also scored for Blackhawk.

Butler 2, Seneca Valley 1 – Ian Llewellyn and Landon Mohney scored to lead Butler (3-1-1, 3-1-1) past Seneca Valley (3-1-1, 3-1-1) in Section 1-4A.

Charleroi 6, Brownsville 2 – Sam Iacovangelo and Eben McIntyre each had a hat trick to lead Charleroi (6-0, 5-0) past Brownsville (0-6, 0-6) in Section 3-2A.

Eden Christian 2, Carlynton 0 – Elijah Manges and Jack Jones scored to power Eden Christian (3-0, 2-0) past Carlynton (1-3, 1-2) in Section 3-A.

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0 – Zach Lorenz and Anthony DiFalco scored two goals apiece to lead No. 1 Franklin Regional (6-0, 6-0) past Kiski Area (3-1, 3-1) in Section 4-3A. Blake Cooper had a goal and two assists. Luke Kimmich also scored.

Freeport 3, Armstrong 1 — Lukas Troutman, Garrett Risch and Cole Kovac scored to give Freeport (2-3, 2-3) a senior night victory over Armstrong (0-5-1, 0-5-0) in Section 1-AAA. Isaac Wetzel and Zach Fairman had assists.

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 2 – Rutger Randall had two goals and Rohan Shrestha also scored to lead Keystone Oaks (4-1, 4-1) past Steel Valley (2-3, 2-3) in Section 1-2A.

Latrobe 11, Hempfield 0 – Nolan Agostoni had a hat trick and Luke Hamaty scored twice to lead Latrobe (2-1, 2-1) past Hempfield (0-5, 0-3) in Section 3-4A.

Mars 3, Hampton 0 – Dane Beller and Nabil Lahlou had a goal and an assist apiece to lead Mars (5-0, 5-0) past Hampton (3-1-1, 3-1-1) in Section 1-3A. Tyler Nymberg also scored.

Mt. Pleasant 2, Southmoreland 0 – Braden Heiser had a goal and an assist to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-0, 5-0) past Southmoreland (1-4, 1-3) in Section 3-2A.

Peters Township 5, Brashear 0 – Anthony Schullek scored twice and Andre Goldsmith recorded the shutout to lead Peters Township (4-0-1, 3-0-1) past Brashear (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-4A. Luke Holmes had two assists. Austin Marmol, Joe Tornari and Joe Heuler also scored.

Plum 3, Gateway 2 – The Mustangs (4-1, 4-1) received another multi-goal performance from Cannon Kuchinik, who scored two goals, in a section 4-AAA win over the Gators (1-3, 1-3). DD Flowers also scored for the Mustangs.

Quaker Valley 2, North Catholic 2 – Keller Chamovitz had a goal and an assist and Matt Kubinski also scored as No. 2 Quaker Valley (3-0-1, 3-0-1) tied North Catholic (4-0-1, 4-0-1) in a battle of the top two teams in Section 4-2A.

Serra Catholic 14, Geibel 0 – Joey Folino scored six goals to help Serra Catholic (1-2, 1-2) blank Geibel (0-5, 0-5) in Section 2-A.

Shady Side Academy 2, Deer Lakes 1 — Junior midfielder Sam Farner scored on a header 12 minutes in and on a successful penalty kick to lead No. 4 Shady Side Academy (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Mike Sullivan scored for No. 1 Deer Lakes (2-1, 2-1).

South Side 2, Neshannock 0 – Robbie Chauvanne and Dustin Mackall and Jimmy Stony set up both goals to lead South Side (1-3, 1-3) past Neshannock (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-A.

Springdale 9, Bishop Canevin 3 – Freshman Billy Lawrence scored four goals and tallied an assist to pace the Dynamos (4-0, 3-0) as they defeated the Crusaders (0-2, 0-2) in a section 3-A matchup. Liam Dale also scored two goals for the Dynamos.

Trinity 6, Ringgold 0 – Elijah Cincinnati had four goals and Logan Errett and Jeremy Naser also scored to lead Trinity (3-2, 3-2) over Ringgold (1-3, 1-3) in Section 3-3A.

West Allegheny 5, South Fayette 0 – Keegan Amos and Johnny Dragisich had two goals apiece and Mason Day also scored to lead No. 4 West Allegheny (4-1, 4-1) past South Fayette (3-1-1, 3-1-1) in Section 2-3A.

Winchester Thurston 5, Trinity Christian 0 – Sophomore Alex Hauskrecht had a hat trick to lead No. 3 Winchester Thurston (4-0, 4-0) to a Section 2-A win over Trinity Christian (3-1, 3-1).

Girls soccer

Allderdice 1, Hempfield 0 – Froukje Schlingeman scored the decisive goal and Jillian Blake recorded the shutout to lead Allderdice (1-0, 1-0) past Hempfield (0-5, 0-4) in Section 3-4A.

Seneca Valley 1, Pine-Richland 0 – Liv Senff scored the winning goal to lead Seneca Valley (1-0, 1-0) past Pine-Richland (0-3-1, 0-3-1) in Section 1-4A.

Girls tennis

Class AAA – Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman and Pine-Richland’s Elaine Qian will meet for the WPIAL singles championship at 2 p.m. Friday at North Allegheny. Gorman, a senior, is making her first appearance in the finals after falling in the semis each of the past two seasons. She topped Peters Township’s Kat Wang in Thursday’s semifinal round. Qian, a sophomore, is a nationally ranked junior who is new to high school tennis. She edged Latrobe’s Jenna Bell in the semis.

Class AA — Knoch senior Laura Greb is one win away from four consecutive WPIAL singles titles. Greb advanced through the Class AA bracket into the finals, and she will face South Park sophomore Nicole Kempton at 2 p.m. Friday at North Allegheny. Laura’s younger sister, Knoch freshman Emily Greb, faces Beaver senior Anna Blum in the consolation match. Laura defeated Emily, 6-0, 6-3, in the semifinals after a 10-3 win over Regan Sommarvia in the quarterfinals. Kempton advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Blum in the semifinals.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 8, Woodland Hills 0 – Ava Hershberger had two goals and three assists to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AA win. Ally Doran, Maddy Keenan, Ella Morroco, Delaney Shusko, Julia Moorhead and Cece Hach also scored.

Girls volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Jenna Vogen had 15 kills and nine digs to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 2-4A win. Abby Thornbury had six kills and four aces and Lauren Reid added 29 assists and seven digs.

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 0 – Emma Fenton had 12 kills and Maya Krehlik had six digs to lead Latrobe to a Section 3-4A win.

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0 – Lily Pancher and Jaeleigh Henderson had five kills apiece to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A win. Regan Atkins had seven aces. Josey Fortuna added nine assists.

Mapletown 3, Avella 0 – Ella Menear had 11 kills and nine digs and Krista Wilson added nine aces and four kills to lead Mapletown to a Section 2-A win. Macee Cree had 19 assists and seven digs.

Mars 3, Knoch 1 – The Knights (1-4) won the first game (25-14) of their section 5-AAA match against Mars, but the Fightin Planets bounced back for three straight wins to earn the win. Quinn Hughes led the Knights with 11 kills and 10 service points.

Boys golf

Butler 199, North Allegheny 200 – Ryan Porch shot a 36 and Wyatt Kos a 37 to lead Butler to a one-stroke victory in Section 3-AAA. Adam Steinmetz led North Allegheny with a 37.

Derry 200, Geibel 239 – Ryan Bushey and Hunter Jurica shot 38 and Ashton Beighley carded a 39 to help Derry go to 10-1 with a Section 2-AA win.

Fort Cherry 225, Bentworth 260 – Matt Lacek shot a 35 to lead Fort Cherry to a Section 4-AA win. Bentworth’s Austin Marshalek also shot a 35.

Gateway 222, Plum 235 — Jacob Pedley shot a 1-over 37 for Plum in a Section 4-AAA loss to Gateway at Willowbrook CC. Jonah Steele led Gateway by shooting 40.

Hampton 217, Kiski Area 233 — Tyler King shot 43 for Kiski Area in a Section 8-AAA loss at Willowbrook CC. Arianna Erka shot 40 for Hampton.

Indiana 210, Greensburg Salem 234 – Trevor Todd shot a 40 to lead Indiana to a Section 1-AAA win. Colin Kruth led Greensburg Salem with a 43.

Penn-Trafford 187, Latrobe 220 – Chase Crissman shot a 1-under 35 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA win. Nick Turowski and Patrick Driscoll carded 37s.

Sewickley Academy 190, Central Catholic 200 – Tim Fitzgerald and Joey Mucci shot 34 to lead Sewickley Academy to a win in a nonsection match between top WPIAL teams at Allegheny CC. Carter Pitcairn shot a 36 for Central Catholic.

South Park 215, Burgettstown 271 – Joe Toth shot a 40 and Aidan Rongaus a 41 to help South Park go 8-2 in Section 4-AA play. Dylan Brown led Burgettstown with a 49.

South Side 214, New Brighton 273 – Tristan Shuman shot a 39 and Aaron Mzyk a 40 to help South Side go 11-1 with a Section 6-AA victory. Adam Marcellas led New Brighton with a 50.

Shady Side Academy 198, Fox Chapel 202 — Wes Warden carded a 1-over-par 36 to lead Shady Side Academy to a Section 8-AAA win at Fox Chapel GC. Riley Johnson shot a team-best 39 for the Foxes.

Girls golf

Derry 205, Southmoreland 209 – Bethany Dixon was medalist with a 43 to lead Derry to its first Section 1-AA win of the season.

Fox Chapel 174, Shady Side Academy 234 – Erin Drahnak shot 41 to lead unbeaten Fox Chapel (12-0, 10-0) to a Section 4-AAA win at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Nina Bush and Baylin Bitar both carded a 42 for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 201, Gateway 278 – Cam Alexander shot a 48 and Ali Boyle a 49 to help Franklin Regional wrap up a 9-1 season in Section 3-AAA competition.

Greensburg Central Catholic 152, Mt. Pleasant 211 – Meghan Zambruno shot a 3-under par 34 to earn medalist honors and Greensburg Central Catholic completed Section 1-AA undefeated at 10-0. Natalie Miller led Mt. Pleasant with a 43.

Indiana 190, Connellsville 221 – Sara Kane was medalist with a 46 and Sydney Brice shot a 47 to help Indiana clinch a WPIAL playoff berth for the first time in program history. Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville with a 51.

Moon 176, Blackhawk 197 — Rhianna Firmstone shot a 37 to help Moon improve to 8-1 with a Section 1-AAA win at Moon GC. Kaylee Houy led Blackhawk with a 42.

North Allegheny 181, Pine Richland 227 – Sissi Hai shot a 44 to lead North Allegheny to a Section 1-AAA win.

Tags: North Allegheny