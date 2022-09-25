High school roundup for Sept. 24, 2022: Xavier Nelson sets receiving records in Bishop Canevin win

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Xavier Nelson scores on a long run during the second quarter of the 2021 WPIAL Class A championship game.

Xavier Nelson set school records for catches and receiving touchdowns in a career to led Bishop Canevin to a 56-0 victory over Avella (0-5, 0-2) in the Class A Black Hills Conference Saturday night.

Nelson caught three balls for 123 yards, including touchdown grabs of 51 and 52 yards, to run his career totals to 98 catches and 25 receiving TDs.

Marquis Carter ran for first-half touchdowns of 59 and 19 yards for the Crusaders (4-1, 2-0). Kole Olszewski three thre touchdown passes and Jason Cross had a 78-yard kickoff return for a score.

Western Beaver 47, Ellwood City 14 — Xander LeFebvre threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 82 yards and one TD to lead Western Beaver (4-1, 1-1) to a Class 2A Midwestern Conference win against Ellwood City (1-4, 0-2). Tyson Florence ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns for Western Beaver, which totaled 302 yards on the ground. Levi Gray added five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns for Western Beaver. Elijah Palmer-McCaine rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown for Ellwood City.

Boys soccer

Burrell 3, Knoch 0 — Will Doutt had two goals and Christian Driscoll also scored as Burrell (10-2) beat Knoch (5-5) in nonconference play.

Butler 1, Kiski Area 0 — Chase Depew scored the decisive goal, set up by Thomas Sheptak, and Drew Knight recorded the shutout as Butler (7-3-1) knocked off Kiski Area (8-2) in a nonsection matchup.

Carlynton 5, North Hills 5 — Ryan Lewis recorded the hat trick as Carlynton (4-3-2) rallied from three goals down in the second half to earn a nonsection tie against North Hills (0-8-1).

Freedom 1, Beaver County Christian 0 — Luke Snavely scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Troy Pawlowski as Freedom (8-2, 5-2) shut out Beaver County Christian (2-5, 2-4) in Section 1-A. Trent Heasley recorded six saves for the clean sheet.

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Trinity Christian 1 — Jake Gretz had two goals and Kyler Miller added a goal and four assists as Greensburg Central Catholic (9-1) defeated Trinity Christian (5-3-1) in nonsection play. Carlo Denis added a goal and two assists for the Centurions.

Norwin 2, Penn-Trafford 1 — Luke Halberg scored both his team’s goals as Norwin (6-4) picked up a nonsection win. Daniel Carr scored for Penn-Trafford (6-6). The Knights have won six in a row.

Plum 4, West Mifflin 0 — Aldi Flowers had a goal and an assist and Owen Zalewski recorded the shutout as Plum (10-0-1) defeated West Mifflin (7-4-1) in a nonsection game. TJ Schrecongost, Tristin Ralph and Ben Pittman also scored for the Mustangs.

South Side 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 — In nonsection play, Robby Chauvenne scored two goals as South Side (1-6-1) shut out Chartiers-Houston (3-7).

Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0 — Andy Palm scored all three goals as Trinity (7-3) beat Chartiers Valley (3-7-1) in a nonsection game.

Girls soccer

Avonworth 9, Bishop Canevin 0 — Fiona Mahan, Emma Luther and Minah Syam scored two goals apiece and Rebecca Goetz recorded the shutout for Avonworth (9-1) in a nonsection win over Bishop Canevin (4-6). Katie Petrina, Tea Loov-Olsen and Caroline Sweeney also scored for the Antelopes.

Burrell 1, South Park 0 — Miley Kariotis scored a second-half goal and Ali Hughes recorded the shutout as Burrell (6-2-1) beat South Park (8-2) in nonsection play. The loss snapped South Park’s eight-game winning streak.

Freeport 2, Indiana 1 — Aleah Parison and Peyton Los netted goals as Freeport (8-0) stayed unbeaten with a nonsection win. Sophie Scardina scored for Indiana (4-5-1).

Knoch 4, Ambridge 1 — Bella Oskin had two goals and Macrina Robb and Brooke Galcik also scored as Knoch (7-3) beat Ambridge (2-6) in nonsection action.

Moon 7, Fox Chapel 0 — Hailey Longwell had two goals and two assists and Syd Felton added two goals and an assist as Moon (8-0) blanked Fox Chapel (5-6-1) in a nonsection match. Kendall Dydek, Skylar Leseck and Lilly Snyder also scored for the Tigers.

Norwin 1, Penn-Trafford 1 — Ashley Ornowski gave Norwin (2-7-2) the lead and Emilie Oslosky scored the tying goal for Penn-Trafford (3-3-3) in the second half as the teams played to a nonsection draw.

Peters Township 4, Mt. Lebanon 3 — Brooke Opferman had two goals and Hannah Clark and Melina Gill also scored as Peters Township (7-1-1, 6-1) handed Mt. Lebanon (8-1-1, 6-1) its first loss of the season in a battle of top teams in Section 2-4A.

Plum 6, North Hills 2 — Camryn Rogers and Annabel Arhin had two goals apiece and Kaitlyn Killinger and Ava Waleski also scored to power Plum (8-0) past North Hills (1-8) in a nonsection match.

Cross country

PIAA Foundation Cross Country Invitational – Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean and Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo recorded first-place finishes at the Hershey Parkview Course, a precursor to next month’s state championships.

McLean won the Class 3A race in a time of 18:25, finishing ahead of a score of returning PIAA medalists. WPIAL runners finished 1-2-3 as Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter was second in 18:31 and North Allegheny’s Wren Kucler was third in 28:42.

Quarzo, a North Carolina State recruit who finished second at states last year, won the Class 2A race in 18:38, 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Harley Kletz of Montour.

Alexis Abbett of Aquinas Academy finished third in the Class A race in 20:47.

Peters Township’s Brett Kroboth and North Allegheny’s Jack Bertram were the WPIAL’s top boys finishers. Kroboth was second in the Class 3A race in 16:03 and Bertram was third in 16:05, finishing behind winner of Brian DiCola of Hatboro Horsham (15:52).

Ethan Papa of Blackhawk took fifth in the Class 2A race in 16:35.