High school roundup for Sept. 27, 2022: Miles Jackson powers Bethel Park to OT win

By:

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Metro Creative

Miles Jackson scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead Bethel Park (8-3, 7-2) to a 2-1 victory over Trinity (7-4, 5-4) in a matchup of top boys soccer teams in Section 3-3A Tuesday night. Faiden Hodgson scored for the Hillers.

Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4 – Anthony Powell had a hat trick, including the winner in overtime, in a Section 2-3A win for Ambridge (8-4, 5-4). Will Gruca and Brayden Reeves also scored for the Bridgers. Justin Manns had a hat trick and Logen Mackey also scored for West Allegheny (3-8, 3-6).

Belle Vernon 4, Yough 0 – Trevor Kovatch had two goals and Dylan Rathway and Tyler Bell also scored for Belle Vernon (9-2, 8-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Yough (1-9-2, 1-6-2).

Burrell 3, Springdale 1 – Jayson Ireland, Cam Wagner and Connor Kariotis scored to help Burrell (11-2, 6-2) top Springdale (7-4, 5-3) in Section 3-A. Brett Overly scored for the Dynamos.

Carlynton 7, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Ryan Lewis and Max Samangy each scored a hat trick and Pouya Khalil Ahmad kept the net clean for the shutout as Carlynton (5-3-2, 3-2-1) defeated Chartiers-Houston (3-7, 2-4) in Section 4-A.

Charleroi 7, California 1 – Arlo McIntyre and Dylan Klinger each scored twice to lead Charleroi (8-1, 5-1) to a Section 2-A win against California (2-6, 2-4). Jacob Chambers, Bryce Large and Ty Patterson also scored for the Cougars.

Deer Lakes 7, Jeannette 2 – Ryan Hanes scored twice to lead Deer Lakes (11-1, 9-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Jeannette (4-6, 2-6). Nate Litrun, Ruger Beer, Wes Boyle, Ethan Alberta and Cuyler Crim also scored for the Lancers. Hanes and Alberta each added two assists.

Elizabeth Forward 2, Steel Valley 1 – Dom Cavalier scored twice and Will Sinay had two assists as Elizabeth Forward (5-5, 4-5) beat Steel Valley (1-10, 1-8) in Section 1-2A.

Freedom 2, Neshannock 0 – Cal Hickenboth and Jorden Delon scored and Tren Heasley made five saves as Freedom (9-2, 6-2) held Neshannock (2-8-1, 0-6-1) scoreless in Section 1-A.

Gateway 2, Penn-Trafford 2 – Logan Murphy and Logan Swartz scored for Penn-Trafford (6-6-1, 5-3-1) in a draw with Gateway (7-4-1, 5-3-1) in Section 4-3A. Nick Lococo scored twice for Gateway.

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bentworth 3 – Kyler Miller had four goals and two assists and Carlo Denis added two goals and three assists for Greensburg Central Catholic (10-1, 7-0) in a Section 2-A win. Jake Gretz and Jackson Vacanti each had two goals and an assist for the Centurions. Andrew Vipperman had two goals and Ryan Colbert also scored for Bentworth (8-4, 4-3).

Hampton 4, Indiana 0 – Coleman Docherty and Luke Fiscus scored two goals apiece and Marco Sciulli recorded the shutout as Hampton (8-3, 6-2) beat Indiana (3-8, 2-6) in Section 1-3A.

Kiski Area 7, Highlands 0 – Anders Bordoy had a hat trick and added an assist and Trey Curry had two goals and an assist for Kiski Area (9-2, 7-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Highlands (3-8, 2-6). Nathaniel Coleman had a goal and an assist and Liam Foley also scored for the Cavaliers.

Knoch 5, Freeport 0 – Mason Nebel scored a hat trick, Caleb Oskin had a goal and an assist, and Sam Caldwell added a goal as Knoch (6-5, 6-3) shut out Freeport (4-6, 4-5) in Section 2-2A.

Leechburg 2, Greensburg Salem 0 – Luke Fox and Ashton Redmond scored for Leechburg (4-5-1, 4-5) in a Section 2-2A win over Greensburg Salem (4-7, 2-7). Owen McDermott had a pair of assists.

Mars 10, Armstrong 0 – Cade Coldiron scored four goals to help Mars (7-5, 6-2) past Armstrong (1-9-1, 0-7) in Section 1-3A.

Moon 1, Chartiers Valley 0 – Chris Bancato scored off a Dominic Corrado assist to lead Moon (10-0-1, 9-0) past Chartiers Valley (3-8-1, 2-6-1) in Section 2-3A. Zachary Shutak made three saves in net for the shutout for the Tigers.

Mt. Pleasant 1, Washington 1 – Luke Rivardo scored the lone goal for Mt. Pleasant (6-4-2, 6-1-2) in a Section 3-2A draw with Washington (4-6-2, 3-4-2).

Norwin 5, Hempfield 0 – Austin Vitsas had a hat trick and Kaleb Eddy recorded the shutout as Norwin (7-4, 6-3) defeated Hempfield (0-11, 0-9) in Section 2-4A. AJ Gentile and Carson Kadylak also scored for the Knights.

Penn Hills 12, McKeesport 1 – Alinur Zhamaldinov had a hat trick and Mack Byrnes, Chase Delehanty, Lenny Duncan and Alex Montenique added two goals apiece for Penn Hills (5-6, 4-5) in a Section 4-3A win over McKeesport (0-11, 0-8).

Peters Township 4, Allderdice 0 – Adam Cendroski, Parker Weiss, Jeven Kelly and Matthew Milliken scored for Peters Township (9-1, 8-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Allderdice (5-6-1, 3-6).

Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0 – Ben Rishel scored in the seventh minute and it held up as Pine-Richland (8-1-1, 6-1-1) shut out North Allegheny (7-4-1, 5-4) in Section 1-4A.

Quaker Valley 4, Avonworth 1 – Nick Allan scored two goals and had two assists to lead Quaker Valley (9-2, 8-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Avonworth (7-4, 5-3). Jack Karwoski and Bennett Haas also scored for the Quakers.

Ringgold 4, Connellsville 3 – Zach Alvarez’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner and Nick Evans also scored twice to lift Ringgold (5-7, 5-4) past Connellsville (7-5, 5-4) in Section 3-3A.

Serra Catholic 3, Brentwood 0 – AJ Mejalli scored twice and Ethan Coddington made five saves to help Serra Catholic (5-4, 5-1) blank Brentwood (3-6, 1-5) in Section 4-A. Brady Vrcic also scored for the Eagles.

Seton LaSalle 5, Bishop Canevin 0 – Zach Reed scored a hat trick and Jack Billick added two more goals to lead Seton LaSalle (7-3, 6-0) to a Section 4-A win over Bishop Canevin (0-10-1, 0-5-1).

Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 0 – Amir Awais scored four goals and Jackson Suski recorded a hat trick for Shady Side Academy (8-1, 8-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Derry (1-9, 0-8).

Shaler 1, Central Catholic 0 – Josh Jashinski scored the lone goal and Garrett Grazier recorded the shutout as Shaler (5-6, 3-6) blanked Central Catholic (2-8, 1–7) in Section 1-4A.

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 0 – Kaiden Fischer and Ben Ambrose each scored twice to lead South Park (12-0, 9-0) to a Section 1-2A victory against Keystone Oaks (4-4-1, 4-4-1). Logan Brewer, Daniel Battista and Ryan Wesolowski also scored for the Eagles.

Thomas Jefferson 1, Laurel Highlands 0 – Andre Bekavac scored the decisive goal as Thomas Jefferson (10-2, 8-1) beat Laurel Highlands (7-5, 4-5) in Section 3-3A.

Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0 – Tyler Riemer and Drew Popp led Upper St, Clair (7-3-1, 6-3) with two goals each in a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (1-9, 1-8). Ryan Higgs, Joe Donnellly and Liam Burlovic also scored for the Panthers.

Girls soccer

Allderdice 3, North Hills 2 – Anisha Willis’ second goal was the game winner and Ellia Neiss also scored as Allderdice (4-5, 3-5) beat North Hills (1-9, 1-6) in Section 1-4A.

Kiski Area 6, Ligonier Valley 0 — Riley Koziatek scored four goals, Camryn Kunz added two, and Bella DeVito and Kira Long combined on the shutout as Kiski Area (4-5-1) beat Ligonier Valley (2-7-1) in a nonsection match.

Girls volleyball

Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0 – Laney Wilson had 11 kills, Courtlyn Turner had eight digs and seven kills and Kennedy Felio had 15 assists to lead Albert Gallatin to a sweep of Connellsville in Section 3-3A.

Bentworth 3, Waynesburg 2 – Grace Skerbetz had nine kills, three aces and five digs while Chelsea Dindal had 10 kills and nine digs to lead Bentworth to a victory in a back-and-forth Section 3-2A match against Waynesburg. Haylee Wolfe had 16 digs for the Bearcats.

Brownsville 3, Southmoreland 2 – C.C. Williams had 30 kills, 27 digs and three aces to lead Brownsville past Southmoreland in Section 3-2A. Skyler Gates had six kills and five blocks while Skye Durst had five kills, 30 assists and 13 digs for the Falcons.

California 3, Geibel 0 – Azzy Colditz had 11 aces, Ava Bojtos recorded five assists and Rakiyah Porter had seven digs in a Section 2-A win for California.

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 2 – Giana Reamer had 21 kills and six digs while Natalie Carr had 10 kills and Julia Murdy had 12 digs as Canon-McMillan beat Bethel Park in a close Section 2-4A match.

Central Valley 3, New Brighton 0 – Taylor Godshall had 12 kills and Ava Weber had seven aces to go along with 12 digs as Central Valley swept New Brighton in Section 4-2A.

Derry 3, Neighborhood Academy 0 – Ally Loucks recorded four kills and Isabella DePalma notched six aces from the service line for Derry in a Section 5-2A sweep of Neighborhood Academy.

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 1 – Ella Evans had 14 kills and Toryn Fulton chipped in with 11 kills as Franklin Regional beat Kiski Area in Section 5-3A.

Hampton 3, Woodland Hills 0 – Kaitlyn Laffin and Allison Schepner led Hampton with five kills apiece, Taylor Frankel had three aces, Avery Koontz had 11 digs and Lilly Muczinski led the Talbots with 27 assists in a Section 1-3A sweep of Woodland Hills.

Hempfield 3, Shaler 2 – Ella Bringe had 14 kills and four blocks and Liz Tapper had 14 kills and six digs as Hempfield outlasted Shaler for a Section 3-4A victory. Ashley Hosni added 13 digs and 10 kills for the Spartans.

West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Kasie Meek had 12 kills, a block and three aces and London Whipkey had seven digs and three aces as West Greene swept a Section 2-A match against Jefferson-Morgan. Pieper Whipkey had eight kills and Allex Berdine had 24 assists for the Pioneers.