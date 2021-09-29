High school roundup for Sept. 28, 2021: Plum girls soccer tops TJ in battle for 1st place

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | 11:20 PM

Kaitlyn Killinger scored twice to lead Plum to a 6-1 victory over Thomas Jefferson in a battle between the top two teams in the Section 3-3A girls soccer standings Tuesday night.

Marissa Liberto, Annibel Arhin, Ava Weleski and Camryn Rogers also scored for the Mustangs (9-0, 7-0). Cam Gore found the net for Thomas Jefferson (7-3, 5-2).

Apollo-Ridge 3, Serra Catholic 0 — Paige Crawford, Maggie Schuffert and Ava Richards scored to propel Apollo-Ridge (4-2, 4-2) past Serra Catholic (4-5, 4-3) in a Section 1-A match. Sidney Durancik and Jessica Ross recorded an assist and Sydney McCray made six saves in goal.

Beaver 6, Hopewell 0 — Lilia Battalini scored twice and Marina Hahn and Sydney Chontos each had a goal and two assists to lead Beaver (6-2, 4-2) past Hopewell (7-5-1, 1-5) in Section 1-2A. Hailey Tooch and Sophia Hahn also scored.

Belle Vernon 2, Trinity 0 — Farrah Reader and Melayna Morgan scored goals and Morgan Einodshofer and Ava Scalise contributed assists to help Belle Vernon (7-3, 5-2) past Trinity (3-4, 3-3) in Section 2-3A.

Bentworth 2, Charleroi 2 — Tessa Charpentier and Taylor Leonetti scored for Bentworth (5-5-1, 3-3-1) and Bella Carroto and Taylor Ramsdell had goals for Charleroi (2-6-1, 2-3-1) in a Section 2-A draw.

Bishop Canevin 6, Eden Christian 1 — Ainsley Smith had four goals and Lauren Kirsch scored twice to lead Bishop Canevin (6-0-1, 5-0-1) past Eden Christian (2-5-1, 2-4-1) in Section 4-A.

Blackhawk 2, Chartiers Valley 0 — Ella Martin and Ella Watterson had a goal apiece to help Blackhawk (3-4, 1-4) earn a Section 4-3A win over Chartiers Valley (2-8, 1-5). Julianna Hornikel saved a penalty kick en route to a shutout.

Burrell 2, Yough 1 — Leah Brockett and Tessa Mathabel had a goal each for Burrell (7-2-1) in a nonsection win over previously unbeaten Yough (8-1-1). Ali Hughes made seven saves in goal for the Bucs.

Butler 4, Kiski Area 2 — Chloe Weiland scored the game-winning goal as Butler (7-0-2) defeated Kiski Area (5-6) in a nonsection match.

Chartiers-Houston 5, Beth-Center 1 — Ashley Horvath had a hat trick and Kayla Brose scored twice to power Chartiers-Houston (7-2, 4-2) past Beth-Center (0-8, 0-6) in Section 2-A.

Connellsville 5, Ringgold 0 — Mary Kate Lape scored four goals, Emma Tikey added another, and Maddy Kinneer recorded the shutout as Connellsville (8-1, 7-0) defeated Ringgold (4-6, 4-4) in Section 2-3A.

Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 1 — Sydney Lindeman scored a pair of goals to lead Franklin Regional (7-2, 6-1) past Indiana (4-3, 4-3) in Section 1-3A. Sierra Todero also scored for the Panthers.

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Riverview 3 — Sara Felder and Tatum Gretz each had three goals and an assist to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (5-1, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win. Alexia Graham added two goals and two assists and Riley Kerr and Sophia Fisher netted two goals apiece. Lola Abraham had a hat trick for Riverview (1-5, 1-5).

Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 2 — Kylie Smith scored four goals to lead Greensburg Salem (3-4, 3-2) to victory over Section 2-3A opponent Albert Gallatin (2-6, 1-5). Olivia Smith added two goals, Alice Wilkinson added a goal and Maddy Melodia had three assists for the Golden Lions.

Hampton 1, Gateway 1 — Madison Hurst scored for Hampton (6-2-1, 5-1-1), which tied Gateway (4-3-1, 4-2-1) in a Section 1-3A match.

Latrobe 1, Penn-Trafford 0 — Regan Reilly scored the lone goal in overtime to lift Latrobe (7-0-1, 4-0-1) over Penn Trafford (3-6, 2-4) in a Section 3-4A match. Sofia DeCerb earned the shutout for the Wildcats.

Ligonier Valley 8, Jeannette 0 — Kaelyn Adams scored four goals and Ligonier Valley (1-7, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season with a Section 1-A victory over Jeannette (0-5, 0-5).

North Allegheny 12, Shaler 0 — Sophia Palermo and Sam Braden each netted two goals to lead North Allegheny (8-0-1, 4-0-1) over Shaler (2-4, 0-2) in a Section 1-4A match. Abigail Stager, Jadyn Coy, Allie Burns, Lucia Wells, Briona Rice, Allie Ruiz, Gaddy Ibrahim and Rowan Barsoti all tallied a goal in the win.

Norwin 1, Seneca Valley 0 — Halle Holtzman scored the only goal as Norwin (6-1, 4-1) beat Seneca Valley (6-2-2, 3-1-1) in a nonsection match.

Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0 — Chase Kriebel had two goals and Morgan Persuit, Tia Pethel and Anna Licastro also scored for Quaker Valley (3-5-1, 3-3) in a Section 1-2A win over Ambridge (0-7, 0-5).

Riverside 2, Mohawk 1 — Megan Zelch and Tess Hardin scored for Riverside (7-3, 5-1) in a Section 3-A win over Mohawk (1-5, 0-5).

West Allegheny 1, South Fayette 0 — Samantha Goldstrohm scored the lone goal for West Allegheny (3-4-1, 3-3) in its Section 4-3A match against South Fayette (5-4, 4-2). Caroline Bachowski and Kayla Howard combined on the shutout for West Allegheny.

Boys soccer

Bethel Park 2, Brashear 1 — Keelan Donovan scored the game winner in overtime and Alecko Fekos also had a goal to lead Bethel Park (4-5-1, 3-4) past Brashear (1-9, 0-7) in Section 2-4A.

Canon-McMillan 6, Mt. Lebanon 1 — Mason Le and Ryan Bartos scored two goals apiece to lead Canon-McMillan (7-1-1, 5-0-1) past Mt. Lebanon (6-3-1, 4-2-1) in Section 2-4A.

Peters Township 7, Baldwin 0 — Alex Fielding scored two goals and Andrew Massucci had three assists to lift Peters Township (8-1, 6-1) to a Section 2-4A victory over Baldwin (1-9-1, 1-6). Blake Gabelhart, Joseph Tornari, Roman Milani, P.J. Somers and Matthew Milliken each scored a goal.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 2 — Ava Hershberger had a hat trick and Maddy Keenan had a goal and two assists to help Penn-Trafford earn a nonsection win over Hempfield.Izzy Davanti and Julianna Paronish scored for Hempfield.

Upper St. Clair 2, Oakland Catholic 1 — Anna Hess and Paige Copenhaver did the scoring with assists provided by Sarah Christensen and Libby Eannarino as Upper St. Clair won a Class 2A game.

Girls volleyball

Bishop Canevin 3, Mapletown 0 — Bishop Canevin swept Mapletown 25-18, 25-8, 25-23 in a nonsection match.

California 3, Fort Cherry 2 — California won the fifth set 15-10 to slip past Fort Cherry in Section 2-A match. Tayla Pascoe had 16 kills, two aces and 28 digs and Jordyn Cruse added three aces and 22 digs for California.

Central Valley 3, Hopewell 1 — Alyssa Porter tallied 15 kills for Central Valley in a Section 4-3A win over Hopewell. Macy Laughner contributed 31 assists for the Warriors.

Chartiers-Houston 3, Burgettstown 0 — Jess Scott had 15 kills, seven aces and 14 digs to pace Chartiers-Houston in a Section 4-2A win over Burgettstown. Cate Hansberry added six kills, five aces and 31 assists for the Bucs.

Frazier 3, Southmoreland 1 — In a Section 3-2A match, Maddie Stefancik had 21 service points, Grace Hartman had 25 assists and Jensyn Hartman had 18 kills as Frazier won three straight sets after losing the first set.

Knoch 3, Highlands 0 — In a Section 5-3A match, Knoch was victorious, sweeping all three sets, 25-11, 25-8, 25-18. Karlee Buterbaugh had seven kills and three blocks while Madi Grdner had 11 service points and Brynnae Coe had 10 service points and 17 assists for the Knights.

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 1 — Maya Krehlik and Anna Rafferty had 13 kills to lead Latrobe to a Section 3-4A win. Lily Fentonhad 55 assists and six kills, and Elle Snyder and Bailey Watson had 17 digs apiece. For Hempfield, Ella Bringe had 12 kills and Katelyn Ross added 10 kills. Olivia Orischak had 10 digs, and Morgan Rosensteel contributed 33 assists.

Laurel 3, Neshannock 1 — Regan Atkins had 16 kills and five service aces and Resse Bintrim contributed 19 kills and six blocks to lead Laurel past Neshannock in a Section 1-2A match. Josey Fortuna had 46 assists for the Spartans.

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0 — Jude Lovre and Jessie Bridge had seven kills each for Penn-Trafford in a Section 3-4A sweep of Norwin. Liv Fanelli added six kills for the Warriors.

Plum 3, Franklin Regional 0 — The Mustangs used a 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 sweep to hand Franklin Regional its first Section 1-3A loss of the season. Ella Evans had 11 kills and Reilyn Ruane seven kills for Franklin Regional.

Shaler 3, North Hills 0 — Mia Schubert had 18 kills to help Shaler sweep North Hills 25-23, 25-11, 25-14 in a Section 1-4A match. Tia Bozzo had 32 assists and 13 digs for the Titans.

Upper St. Clair 3, Mount Lebanon 0 — Alex Culp led the Lady Panthers with nine kills as Upper St. Clair won in three straight sets 25-16, 25-23 and 25-14 to beat Section 2-4A foe Mt. Lebanon.

Cross country

Division II, Section 4 — The Knoch girls and Riverview boys country teams earned wins at a tri-meet with Freeport. In the girls meet, Knoch’s Yumiko Kuo posted a 22:13 and won by seven seconds over second place finisher Lily Bauer of Riverview. Knoch’s Emma Haugh (22:37) placed third. Freeport’s Addyson Kristofik (23:10) placed sixth. Riverview’s Parker Steele (17:20) won the boys meet by 13 seconds over Freeport’s Jacob Schaeffer. Riverview’s Amberson Bauer (17:40) rounded out the podium.

Girls tennis

Fox Chapel 5, Woodland Hills 0 — Diya Reddy and the doubles team of Sophie Carvelli and Nicoletta Didomenico won matches to lead Fox Chapel to a Section 3-3A win.

Knoch 5, Highlands 0 — Emily Greb, Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead Knoch to a Section 3-2-A victory. The teams of Ava Santora and Jade Nether and Lara Ejzak and Kenzie Gumto swept doubles for the Knights.

Norwin 5, Hempfield 0 — Sadie Cuturilo won at No. 3 singles without dropping a game to lead Norwin to a Section 1-3A win. Jenna Beach and Sydney Pesarsick won singles matches and the teams of Abby Campbell and Jordan Napierkowski and Olivia Knoechel and Liz Nicholson also collected wins.

Valley 5, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin swept singles matches for Valley in a Section 1-2A win over Mt. Pleasant. Marissa Barca and Brinley Hegedus won first doubles and Brinley O’Sullivan and Adriana Vagnier took second doubles.

Boys golf

Derry 201, Yough 294 — Hunter Jurica shot 36 and Nick Thomas carded a 39 at Madison Club as Derry finished

Highlands 244, Riverview 285 — Ethan Hewitt led the Golden Rams with a 44 while Seth Gorney and Lukas Oddis each shot a 49 in a Highlands victory in a nonsection match.

its regular season tied with Greensburg Central Catholic for the top spot in Section 2-2A at 11-1.

Ligonier Valley 212, Southmoreland 284, Yough 291 — Josh Harbert shot 41 and was the medalist for Ligonier Valley, which won a Section 2-2A tri-match at the Madison Club. Gavin McMullen and Luke Lentz each shot 42 for the Rams.

Penn-Trafford 205, Indiana 212 — Nick Turowski shot a one under 35 and Braedy Mastine fired a 39 to lead the Warriors to a Section 1-3A win over Indiana at Indiana Country Club.

Shady Side Academy 206, Knoch 213 — Mitch Davies shot a team-low 38, but Knoch dropped a Section 8-3A match against Shady Side Academy. Cory Voltz shot 40 for the Knights.

Girls golf

Fox Chapel 171, Peters Township 175 — Erin Drahnak shot 36 to help Fox Chapel (13-2) earn a nonsection victory over Peters Township at Pittsburgh Field Club. Nina Busch shot 40 for the Foxes.

Penn-Trafford 196, Hempfield 198 — In a Section 3-3A match, Amanda Bobish shot a 47 and was the medalist for Penn-Trafford at Madison Valley. Saylor Kaminsky and Alexis Dindak each shot a 49 for the Lady . Raina Jones shot a 48 and Milana Yannascoli shot a 49 for the Spartans.