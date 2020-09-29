High school roundup for Sept. 29, 2020: South Park wins Class 2A showdown

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 10:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tori Michalski heads the ball in front of Avonworth’s Jackie Lamperski during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cranberry. The game ended in a 0-0 tie.

Nora Ozimek scored the winning goal and Ali Miklos recorded her sixth straight shutout to lead No. 4 South Park (6-0, 5-0) to a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Brownsville (4-2, 4-1) in a nonsection girls soccer match Tuesday night.

Ambridge 2, Quaker Valley 1 (OT) – Rachel Guthrie and Sofia Chickos scored to help Ambridge (3-2, 3-2) past Quaker Valley (1-3-1, 1-3-1) in Section 1-2A.

Belle Vernon 6, Trinity 2 – Jillian Butchki had a hat trick, Izzy Laurita scored twice and Morgan Einodshofer added a goal to help No. 3 Belle Vernon (6-1, 5-1) to a Section 2-3A victory. Alyssa Clutter scored twice for Trinity (4-1, 4-1).

Bentworth 6, Charleroi 1 – Reagan Schreiber had a hat trick and Mallory Schreiber, Emily Kisner and Kenzie Buttermore also scored to lead Bentworth (6-2, 4-2) to a Section 2-A win over Charleroi (2-6, 2-4) and the 150th victory in program history.

Bishop Canevin 2, Eden Christian 1 – Sarah Barron and Lauren Kirsch scored to lead Bishop Canevin (3-0-2, 3-0-2) to a Section 4-A win over Eden Christian (3-3, 3-3).

Connellsville 5, Ringgold 0 – Mary Kate Lape had a hat trick and Maddy Kinneer recorded the shutout to lead Connellsville (4-0, 4-0) past Ringgold (2-3, 2-3) in Section 2-3A.

Deer Lakes 6, Keystone Oaks 3 — Madeline Boulos registered a hat trick to help Deer Lakes (4-3) top Keystone Oaks (2-4) in a nonsection game. Ashley McAdams had a pair of goals for the Lancers, and Abigail Boulos scored once.

Fox Chapel 2, North Allegheny 1 — Lucy Ream scored both goals for Fox Chapel (6-0) in a nonsection win over defending WPIAL Class AAAA champion North Allegheny (4-2). Britta Lagerquist and Makayla Mulholland registered an assist each for the Foxes.

Greensburg Salem 3, Albert Gallatin 3 (OT) – Kylie Smith had a hat trick to help Greensburg Salem (0-5-1, 0-5-1) to a Section 2-3A tie with Albert Gallatin (0-3-1, 0-3-1).

Latrobe 7, Allderdice 0 — Maddie Delucio had four goals and Ella Bulava scored twice to lead Latrobe (2-2-1, 2-2-1) past Allderdice (1-2, 1-2) in Section 3-4A. Sofia DeCerb recorded the shutout and Lauren Davis had a goal and an assist.

Mars 11, Central Valley 0 – Gracie Dunaway had a hat trick and Ellie Coffield scored twice to help No. 1 Mars (6-0, 6-0) past Central valley (2-4, 2-4) in Section 4-3A.

Plum 1, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Marissa Liberto scored the lone goal, propelling Plum (6-0, 6-0) to a Section 3-AAA win at Thomas Jefferson (3-2, 2-2). Jamie Seneca assisted on Liberto’s goal.

Serra Catholic 5, Apollo-Ridge 2 — Jaime Dermotta scored twice, including her 50th career goal, for the Eagles (2-2-1, 2-1-1) in their section 1-A victory over the Vikings (2-3, 2-3).

Southmoreland 7, East Allegheny 0 — Olivia Cernuto had a hat trick, and Taylor Klingensmith and Tatum Lucero each scored twice to lead No. 3 Southmoreland (6-0, 5-0) over East Allegheny (0-7, 0-5) in a nonsection match. Kaylee Keys recorded the shutout.

West Mifflin 1, McKeesport 0 – Ruby Rojas scored the winning goal with two minutes left to lift West Mifflin (4-4, 1-4) to a nonsection victory over McKeesport and the program’s first three-game winning streak since 2015.

Yough 5, Elizabeth Forward 2 — McKenzie Pritts had a hat trick, and Hannah Biros and Natalie Vilchek also scored to lead Yough (5-3, 2-3) to a nonsection win.

Boys soccer

Canon-McMillan 1, Mt. Lebanon 0 (OT) – Owen Maher scored the overtime goal to lead Canon-McMillan (2-2, 2-2) to a Section 2-4A win over Mt. Lebanon (1-3, 1-3).

Greensburg Salem 1, Ringgold 0 — Tanner Dobrosky scored, assisted by Wyatt Ramer, and Patrick Galvin recorded the shutout to lead Greensburg Salem (2-5, 1-5) past Ringgold (1-5, 1-5) in Section 3-3A.

Peters Township 4, Baldwin 2 – Andrew Massucci had two goals and Austin Marmol and Blake Gabelhart also scored to lead No. 5 Peters Township (6-0-1, 5-0-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Baldwin (1-4, 1-3).

Serra Catholic 8, Jeannette 0 — Joey Folino and Nick Almeter each had two goals and an assist to lead Serra Catholic (2-2-1, 2-1-1) past Jeannette (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-A.

Sewickley Academy 2, Beaver County Christian 1 (OT) – Michael DiSantis scored the overtime winner and Cole Rychel also scored to lead No. 3 Sewickley Academy (4-1, 4-1) past Beaver County Christian (3-2, 2-2) in Section 1-A.

Shady Side Academy 3, Leechburg 0 – Joey Anania scored twice to lead Shady Side Academy (3-0, 3-0) past Leechburg (2-2, 1-2) in Section 2-2A.

Boys golf

Class AAA semifinal – Upper St. Clair’s Scott Jordan and Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti shared medalist honors with a 1-under par 69 at the WPIAL Class AAA semifinal tournament at Hannastown GC. Shady Side Academy and Peters Township had the most qualifiers with four apiece. The top 18 finishers qualified for the WPIAL championships Oct. 6 at South Hills CC. Ellian Ascencio of Peters Township claimed the final qualifying spot in a playoff.

Quaker Valley 200, Sewickley Academy 201 – Jackson Bould carded a 36 and Luke Melisko a 39 to help Quaker Valley to a narrow Section 9-AA victory at Allegheny CC. Tim Fitzgerald led Sewickley Academy with a 36.

South Park 218, Canevin 219 – Joe Toth shot a 41 and JP Tusai a 42 to help South Park improve to 9-2 in Section 4-AA with a one-stroke victory at Chartiers CC. Mike Smith led Bishop Canevin with a 39.

Girls golf

Moon 181, Pine-Richland 215 – Rhianna Firmstone shot a 40 and Marley Leach a 44 to help Moon improve to 9-1 and clinch first place in Section 1-AAA. Emerson Dickson led Pine-Richland with a 51.

Girls volleyball

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 1 – Mia Lubrani had seven kills and Gianna Anderson added 17 digs to lead Belle Vernon to a Section 3-3A win.

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 1 – Jenna Vogen had 18 kills and seven digs and Abby Thornbury added 10 kills to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 2-4A win.

Freeport 3, Armstrong 0 – Freshmen Josie Russo, Sidney Selker and Addie Rusak had strong performances for Freeport (4-1, 4-1) in a Section 5-AAA win over Armstrong (4-2, 4-2). Russo and Rusak had 10 kills apiece and Selker contributed seven kills and 18 service points. Cassidy Dell had 36 assists for the Yellowjackets.

Laurel 3, Neshannock 1 – Regan Atkins had 15 kills and three aces to lead Laurel to a Section 1-2A win. Mackenzie Miles 43 digs.

Shaler 3, North Hills 0 – Mia Schubert had 18 kills and Tia Bozzo and Addie Kania each had 15 digs to lead Shaler to a Section 1-4A win.

Field hockey

Peters Township 5, Mt. Lebanon 0 — Cassidy King had three goals and two assists to power Peters Township past Mt. Lebanon. Ava Pugliano and Amy Wilson also scored.

Girls tennis

Beaver 5, Quaker Valley 0 – Anna Blum, Fiona Rubino and Isabel Rubino won singles matches to lead Beaver to a nonsection win.

Highlands 3, Winchester Thurston 0 — The Golden Rams swept the doubles matches and won a singles match in a rain-shortened Section 3-AA win over Winchester Thurston.

Valley 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 — The Vikings (10-1, 6-1) clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class AA team tournament with a Section 1 win over Greensburg Central Catholic. Eden Richey, Rachel Schrock and Elisabeth Ervin swept the singles matches for Valley, and Marisa Barca and Brinley Hegedus won first doubles.

Knoch 3, Highlands 0 — Quinn Hughes tallied seven kills and 11 service points to lead the Knights (3-4, 2-4) to a Section 5-AAA victory over the Golden Rams. Krystle Ekas also tallied six kills for the Knights.

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0 — The Blue Devils (6-1, 5-1) swept St. Joseph (0-5, 0-5), 25-17, 25-11, 25-7, to earn a Section 4-A win.

Ligonier Valley 3, Derry 1 — Haley Stormer had 15 kills, and Lizzy Crissman added seven kills and five blocks to lead Ligonier Valley to a Section 5-2A win. Kailey Johnston also had seven kills.

