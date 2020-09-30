High school roundup for Sept. 30, 2020: West Allegheny wins key section showdown

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 10:42 PM

Keegan Amos, Logen Mackey and Johnny Dragisich scored to lead No. 4 West Allegheny (7-1, 7-1) to a 3-1 victory over Moon (5-2, 5-2) in a key Section 2-3A boys soccer matchup Wednesday night.

Belle Vernon 5, Albert Gallatin 0 – Daniel Sassak had a hat trick and Nick Nagy and Tyler Kovatch also scored to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon (8-0, 7-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Albert Gallatin (2-5, 2-5).

Bentworth 11, California 0 – Jerzy Timlin scored four goals and Julian Hays added three to carry Bentworth (3-4, 3-3) past California (0-8, 0-6) in Section 4-A. Landon Urcho, Colton Hustava, Zack Pysh and Tanner Kinney also scored.

Carlynton 4, Bishop Canevin 1 – Demetrius Howe had a hat trick to carry Carlynton (3-3, 3-2) past Bishop Canevin (0-3, 0-3) in Section 3-A.

Charleroi 4, McGuffey 1 – Eben McIntyre had a hat trick and Denver Radomile also scored to lift Charleroi (9-0, 7-0) past McGuffey (2-6, 2-5) in Section 3-2A.

Deer Lakes 13, Ligonier Valley 0 — Devin Murray and Michael Sullivan both had a hat trick for Deer Lakes, which cruised to a Section 2-AA win over Ligonier Valley (1-4, 1-4). Murray also had four assists. Nick Braun and Ryan Hanes scored two goals apiece for the Lancers (4-1, 4-1), and Joey Kushon, Ronan Renter and Tony Wanamaker scored once.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Keystone Oaks 2 – Donovan Woytsek had a hat trick for Elizabeth Forward (6-2, 6-1) in a Section 1-2A win over Keystone Oaks (4-2, 4-2).

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 1 — Ricco Ciccarelli scored the tying goal, Ryan Reitler netted the winner and Carlo Dennis also scored as No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (6-0, 6-0) won in Section 2-A. Gregory Sprenkel scored to give Trinity Christian (4-3, 3-2) a 1-0 lead.

Knoch 2, Freeport 0 – Dan Olean scored both goals for Knoch (3-4, 3-3) in a Section 1-AAA win over Freeport (2-4, 2-4).

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 2 (OT) — Will Casey’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner to lead Latrobe (3-2, 3-2) past Connellsville (1-4, 1-4) in Section 3-4A. Nolan Agostoni also scored.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Brownsville 0 – Lucas Toohey had a hat trick and John Menefee recorded the shutout to help Mt. Pleasant (6-1, 6-1) past Brownsville (0-8, 0-7) in Section 3-2A.

Quaker Valley 13, Ellwood City 0 – Keller Chamovitz had three goals and an assist to lead No. 3 Quaker Valley (5-0-1, 5-0-1) past Ellwood City (0-4, 0-4) in Section 4-2A. Ryan Edwards had a goal and three assists and Weston Grant added a goal and two assists. Rowan Kriebel scored twice.

Plum 1, Kiski Area 0 (OT) – Kiski Area (4-2-1, 4-2) gave No. 3 Plum (6-1, 6-1) all it could handle, but the Mustangs eventually broke through when AJ Koma scored a few minutes into overtime. Koma settled a ball that was sent over the top of the Kiski Area defense, took a touch and fired a shot into the back of the net.

Seton LaSalle 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 – James Farnan, T.J. Cherry and Reno Butelli scored and Nick Cherry recorded the shutout as Seton LaSalle (5-1, 5-0) defeated Chartiers-Houston (4-3, 4-3) in Section 4-A.

Shady Side Academy 11, Derry 1 — Sam Farner and Joe Anania had hat tricks to lead Shady Side Academy (4-0, 4-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Derry (0-5, 0-5).

Southmoreland 6, Yough 2 — Andrew Rodriguez had a hat trick, Brendan Moore scored twice and Matt John added a goal as Southmoreland (4-4, 4-3) topped Yough (2-5, 1-5) in Section 3-2A.

Springdale 3, Eden Christian 0 – Chris Mitchell, Caleb Simmons and Liam Dale had one goal each for Springdale (6-0, 4-0) in a Section 3-A win over Eden Christian (3-1, 2-1). Roman Liberati and Mitchell had an assist for the Dynamos, and Andrew Haus made 11 saves in net.

Thomas Jefferson 6, Laurel Highlands 2 – Andre Bekavac scored twice and Jordan Chiprich had a goal and three assists to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-3, 5-3) to a Section 3-3A win over Laurel Highlands (3-4, 3-4). Aidan Mohideen, Jack Sella and Chris Powell also scored.

West Mifflin 4, Penn Hills 0 – Zach Johns had two goals and Marcelo Majano and Jesse Galioto also scored to help West Mifflin (5-3, 4-3) to a Section 4-3A victory over Penn Hills (0-8, 0-8). Flynn McCracken had the shutout.

Girls soccer

Peters Township 4, Baldwin 0 – Sarah Heisinger had two goals and CeCe Scott and Hannah Clark also scored to help No. 2 Peters Township (7-0-1, 6-0-1) past Baldwin (1-5, 1-4) in Section 2-4A. Emma Sawich and Emma Burrows combined for the shutout.

Belle Vernon 2, Hempfield 1 — Jillian Butchki and Farrah Reader scored, and Izzy Laurita had two assists to lead Belle Vernon (7-1, 5-1) to a nonsection win over Hempfield (0-7, 0-5).

Girls tennis

Section 1-AAA — It’ll be an all-Latrobe finals Thursday at the Section 1-AAA tournament when Jenna Bell and Addison Kemerer square off with Carolina Walters and Maya Jain.

Section 2-AAA – North Allegheny’s Jenny Zhu and Emily Wincko advanced to face Pine-Richland’s Elizabeth Stokes and Katelyn Terchick and Mars’ Isabella Gaydosh and Emily Ivory moved on to meet Moon’s Maria Lounder and Amanda Koren in the section semifinals.

Section 3-AAA — Fox Chapel juniors Carissa Shepard and Katie Voigt will challenge Oakland Catholic’s Isabella Liu-Lopez and Amanda Santora for the section title at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Shady Side Academy.

Section 4-AAA – Peters Township’s Kat Wang and Maura Bruce lost five games in three matches en route to the section finals, where they will meet Upper St. Clair’s Maggie Stief and Anna Rush.

Section 1-AA — Valley juniors Eden Richey and Rachel Schrock will face the Mt. Pleasant duo of seniors Mary Smithnosky and Hannah Brown at 3 p.m. Thursday at Valley for the section championship.

Section 2-AA – Nicole Kempton and Haley Spitznagel defeated Allison Fisher and Lela Gillis, 6-1, 6-2, in an all-South Park final.

Section 3-AA — The Knoch sister duo of Brooke and Ally Bauer ran the table Wednesday to capture the section championship at Cranberry Community Park. The Bauers defeated the top team from North Catholic in the final. The section doubles title is the second in a row for Ally Bauer, who won last year with Libby Conlon.

The top three teams from each section advance to next week’s WPIAL tournament. Joining the finalists at WPIALs is the Knoch combination of Emily Greb and Ava Santora, who were victorious in the consolation final.

Class 4-AA – Teammates will also meet for the title in Section 4-AA when Beaver’s Anna Blum and Chloe DeSanzo take on Fiona and Isabel Rubino

Class 5-AA – Sewickley Academy’s Victoria Keller and Milla Ivanova didn’t drop a game while winning two matches to reach the section finals. They’ll meet Montour’s Madilyn Rimbey and Peja Cruise.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0 – Ava Hershberger had a goal and two assists to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AA win. Ally Doran and Emma Little also scored.

Boys golf

Blackhawk 194, Beaver 226 – Senior Brendan Welsh shot a school-record 3-under par 33 at Blackhawk GC to lead Blackhawk to a Section 5-AAA win.

Pine-Richland 186, Shaler 241 – Sam Perry, Mark Terchick and Matt Lennon shot 1-over 37s to help Pine-Richland to an 11-1 record in Section 3-AAA.

Seneca Valley 216, Butler 224 – Nolan Nicklas carded a 38 to lead Seneca Valley to a Section 3-AAA win at Butler CC. Parker Worsley led Butler with a 40.

South Park 197, Bentworth 242 – Joey Toth shot a 38 to lead South Park to a Section 4-AA win at Chippewa GC. Bentworth’s Austin Marshalek was medalist with a 37.

Girls golf

Central Valley 208, Ellwood City 228 – Kennedy Norton shot a 47 to lead Central Valley to a Section 2-AA win. Molly McCommons led Ellwood City with a 52.

Peters Township 175, Mt. Lebanon 192 – Delaney Kern shot a 37 to lead Peters Township to a Section 2-AAA win. Lindsay Powanda led Mt. Lebanon with a 40.

