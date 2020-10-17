High school scores and summaries for Oct. 17, 2020

Saturday, October 17, 2020 | 11:37 PM

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Seneca Valley 19, Baldwin 16

Class 5A

Big East

Gateway 21, Woodland Hills 16

Class 4A

Parkway

Aliquippa 39, Montour 14

Class A

Tri-County South

California 49, Carmichaels 20

Saturday’s summaries

Football

WPIAL

Class 6A

Seneca Valley 19, Baldwin 16 (OT)

Baldwin 0 6 0 7 3 — 16

Seneca Valley 13 0 0 0 6 — 19

SV: Connor Lyczek 90 kickoff return (Connor Dague kick)

SV: Nolan Dworek 30 run (kick failed)

B: Connor Lavelle 6 pass from Colton Brain (kick failed)

B: Brain 1 run (Fletcher Hindman kick)

B: Hindman 24 field goal

SV: Dworek 10 run

Rushing leaders: SV, Nolan Dworek 19-108, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Colton Brain 16-27-208-1TD-2INT.

Class 5A

Big East

Gateway 21, Woodland Hills 16

Gateway 0 14 0 7 —21

Woodland Hills 0 0 8 8 —16

G: Patrick Body 5 pass from Jayden Hurt (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Derrick Davis 1 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

WH: T’Rek Scipio 6 pass from Deontae Williams (Williams run)

G: Kelvon Nelson 23 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

WH: Williams 26 run (Armani Bailey pass from Williams)

Passing leaders: G, Carsen Engleka 14-21-125-0TD-1INT. WH, Deontae Williams 5-13-130-1TD-1INT.

Class 4A

Parkway

Aliquippa 39, Montour 14

Aliquippa 14 6 6 13 —39

Montour 0 7 0 7 —14

A: Karl McBride 28 run (Taevio Vearnon kick)

A: Tajier Thornton 68 pass from Vaughn Morris (Vearnon kick)

M: Jaiden Hill 0 fumble recovery (Paul Dotson kick)

A: Vernon Redd 3 run (Vearnon kick failed)

A: Morris 6 run (Vearnon kick failed)

A: Morris 10 run (Isaiah Martinez kick failed)

A: Thornton 3 pass from Morris (Vearnon kick)

M: Caleb Williams 24 run (Dotson kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Vernon Redd 23-175, TD.

Passing leaders: A, Vaughn Morris 8-14-149-2TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Brashear 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars 2, Indiana 1

Section 2

Moon 17, Central Valley 1

West Allegheny 8, Chartiers Valley 1

Section 4

Obama Academy 2, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 1, Kiski Area 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Burrell 4, Leechburg 0

Section 3

Waynesburg 7, Yough 0

Section 4

Hopewell 3, Mohawk 2

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 4, South Side 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Trinity Christian 1

St. Joseph 4, Jeannette 0

Section 3

Eden Christian 5, Bishop Canevin 1

Section 4

Monessen 2, Beth-Center 2 (2OT)

Seton LaSalle 1, Chartiers-Houston 0

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 5, Uniontown 1

Baldwin 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Butler 6, Freeport 3

Connellsville 8, Laurel Highlands 3

Deer Lakes 3, Springdale 1

Knoch 3, Slippery Rock 2

North Allegheny 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Penn Hills 4, McKeesport 0

Pine-Richland 1, Hampton 0

Aquinas Academy at Highlands (n)

Kiski School at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, ppd.

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park 1, Moon 1 (2OT)

Peters Township 6, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Section 2

Connellsville 7, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 1

Penn Hills 5, Brashear 0

Section 4

South Fayette 2, Montour 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 1, Beaver 0 (OT)

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 4, South Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 2, Eden Christian 1

Ellis School 2, Aquinas Academy 2 (2OT)

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 4, Shaler 4 (2OT)

Deer Lakes 5, Springdale 1

Freeport 1, Indiana 1 (2OT)

North Hills 3, Hampton 1

Pine-Richland 2, Mt. Lebanon 0

Seneca Valley 3, Kiski Area 0

South Side 6, Keystone Oaks 1

Thomas Jefferson 2, Baldwin 1

Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 2

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, Gateway 0

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 3, Moon 1

