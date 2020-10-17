High school scores and summaries for Oct. 17, 2020
Saturday, October 17, 2020 | 11:37 PM
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Seneca Valley 19, Baldwin 16
Class 5A
Big East
Gateway 21, Woodland Hills 16
Class 4A
Parkway
Aliquippa 39, Montour 14
Class A
Tri-County South
California 49, Carmichaels 20
Saturday’s summaries
Football
WPIAL
Class 6A
Seneca Valley 19, Baldwin 16 (OT)
Baldwin 0 6 0 7 3 — 16
Seneca Valley 13 0 0 0 6 — 19
SV: Connor Lyczek 90 kickoff return (Connor Dague kick)
SV: Nolan Dworek 30 run (kick failed)
B: Connor Lavelle 6 pass from Colton Brain (kick failed)
B: Brain 1 run (Fletcher Hindman kick)
B: Hindman 24 field goal
SV: Dworek 10 run
Rushing leaders: SV, Nolan Dworek 19-108, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: B, Colton Brain 16-27-208-1TD-2INT.
Class 5A
Big East
Gateway 21, Woodland Hills 16
Gateway 0 14 0 7 —21
Woodland Hills 0 0 8 8 —16
G: Patrick Body 5 pass from Jayden Hurt (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Derrick Davis 1 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
WH: T’Rek Scipio 6 pass from Deontae Williams (Williams run)
G: Kelvon Nelson 23 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
WH: Williams 26 run (Armani Bailey pass from Williams)
Passing leaders: G, Carsen Engleka 14-21-125-0TD-1INT. WH, Deontae Williams 5-13-130-1TD-1INT.
Class 4A
Parkway
Aliquippa 39, Montour 14
Aliquippa 14 6 6 13 —39
Montour 0 7 0 7 —14
A: Karl McBride 28 run (Taevio Vearnon kick)
A: Tajier Thornton 68 pass from Vaughn Morris (Vearnon kick)
M: Jaiden Hill 0 fumble recovery (Paul Dotson kick)
A: Vernon Redd 3 run (Vearnon kick failed)
A: Morris 6 run (Vearnon kick failed)
A: Morris 10 run (Isaiah Martinez kick failed)
A: Thornton 3 pass from Morris (Vearnon kick)
M: Caleb Williams 24 run (Dotson kick)
Rushing leaders: A, Vernon Redd 23-175, TD.
Passing leaders: A, Vaughn Morris 8-14-149-2TD-0INT.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 1
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Brashear 0
Section 3
Central Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Mars 2, Indiana 1
Section 2
Moon 17, Central Valley 1
West Allegheny 8, Chartiers Valley 1
Section 4
Obama Academy 2, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 1, Kiski Area 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Burrell 4, Leechburg 0
Section 3
Waynesburg 7, Yough 0
Section 4
Hopewell 3, Mohawk 2
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
OLSH 4, South Side 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Trinity Christian 1
St. Joseph 4, Jeannette 0
Section 3
Eden Christian 5, Bishop Canevin 1
Section 4
Monessen 2, Beth-Center 2 (2OT)
Seton LaSalle 1, Chartiers-Houston 0
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 5, Uniontown 1
Baldwin 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Butler 6, Freeport 3
Connellsville 8, Laurel Highlands 3
Deer Lakes 3, Springdale 1
Knoch 3, Slippery Rock 2
North Allegheny 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Penn Hills 4, McKeesport 0
Pine-Richland 1, Hampton 0
Aquinas Academy at Highlands (n)
Kiski School at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, ppd.
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park 1, Moon 1 (2OT)
Peters Township 6, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0
Section 2
Connellsville 7, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 7, Obama Academy 1
Penn Hills 5, Brashear 0
Section 4
South Fayette 2, Montour 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 1, Beaver 0 (OT)
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 4, South Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 2, Eden Christian 1
Ellis School 2, Aquinas Academy 2 (2OT)
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 4, Shaler 4 (2OT)
Deer Lakes 5, Springdale 1
Freeport 1, Indiana 1 (2OT)
North Hills 3, Hampton 1
Pine-Richland 2, Mt. Lebanon 0
Seneca Valley 3, Kiski Area 0
South Side 6, Keystone Oaks 1
Thomas Jefferson 2, Baldwin 1
Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Volleyball
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Shaler 2
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 3, Gateway 0
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 3, Moon 1
