High school scores, schedules for Feb. 5, 2023
By:
Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 9:23 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy
Aquinas Academy 67, Sewickley Academy 45
Neighborhood Academy 76, Shenango 72
Quaker Valley 59, Rochester 42
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Hillcrest Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Montour at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Section 2
East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Ellis School at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Washington at California, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Carrick, 4 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
South Fayette at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Park at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Freeport at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Morgantown at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
PIAA tournament
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Allderdice vs. Hempfield at Carrick, 6 p.m.
Wilson at Council Rock South, 6 p.m.
Nazareth vs. St. Joseph’s Prep at Catasauqua, 6 p.m.
Quakertown at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Frazier at Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Saucon Valley vs. Bishop McDevitt at Catasauqua, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Peters Township at Norwin, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
More Basketball• Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for Feb. 5, 2023
• WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 5, 2023
• WPIAL clinched: Boys basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 5, 2023
• Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week for Feb. 5, 2023
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Feb. 6, 2023: Girls basketball playoff spots up for grabs