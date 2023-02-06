High school scores, schedules for Feb. 5, 2023

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy

Aquinas Academy 67, Sewickley Academy 45

Moon 67, Avonworth 37

Neighborhood Academy 76, Shenango 72

Quaker Valley 59, Rochester 42

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Hillcrest Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Montour at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Section 2

East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Ellis School at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Washington at California, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Carrick, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

South Fayette at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Park at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

PIAA tournament

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Allderdice vs. Hempfield at Carrick, 6 p.m.

Wilson at Council Rock South, 6 p.m.

Nazareth vs. St. Joseph’s Prep at Catasauqua, 6 p.m.

Quakertown at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Frazier at Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Saucon Valley vs. Bishop McDevitt at Catasauqua, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Peters Township at Norwin, 7 p.m.

