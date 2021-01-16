High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 16, 2021
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 87, Butler 81
North Allegheny 83, Pine-Richland 77 (OT)
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 53, Canon-McMillan 45
Peters Township 72, Baldwin 55
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.
Section 3
Fox Chapel 39, Norwin 38
Hempfield 54, Penn-Trafford 51
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 62, West Mifflin 35
Albert Gallatin 65, Connellsville 48
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 2
Trinity 68, West Allegheny 60
Chartiers Valley 70, Moon 39
South Fayette at New Castle, ppd.
Section 3
Penn Hills 62, Kiski Area 58
Franklin Regional 77, McKeesport 73 (2 OT)
Gateway 84, Latrobe 61
Section 4
Highlands 52, Mars 51
Hampton 42, Indiana 30
Shaler 47, Armstrong 44
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 83, Freeport 57
Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Section 2
Lincoln Park 61, Montour 52
Quaker Valley 57, Beaver 26
Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 61, Uniontown 42
Mt. Pleasant 66, Southmoreland 40
Belle Vernon at South Park, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 55, Ellwood City 52
Riverside 48, Mohawk 42
Neshannock 59, Laurel 48
Section 2
Aliquippa 62, Seton LaSalle 40
Avonworth 75, Freedom 32
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 78, East Allegheny 58
Section 4
Brentwood 50, Beth-Center 30
Brownsville at Charleroi, ppd.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Springdale 78, South Side 51
Sewickley Academy 47, Shenango 45 (2 OT)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 76, Riverview 31
Section 2
Carlynton 54, Burgettstown 25
Sto-Rox 71, Chartiers-Houston 43
Fort Cherry 56, Northgate 47
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 65, Jeannette 60
Serra Catholic 78, Propel Braddock Hills 72
Section 4
Monessen 49, Carmichaels 36
Bentworth at Frazier, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Union 62, Rochester 54
Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep, ppd.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 99, Avella 48
Geibel at West Greene, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 71, Propel Andrew Street 38
Eden Christian 47, Imani Christian 43
Neighborhood Academy at Leechburg, ppd.
Nonconference
Berlin-BrothersValley 56, Woodland Hills 23
Leechburg 74, Valley 69
Thomas Jefferson 47, Bethel Park 37
Saturday’s schedule
Nonconference
Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 12:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Frazier, 1 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.
Butler at Knoch, 1:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 2 p.m.
Burrell at Kiski Area, 2:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 2:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, 3:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Hempfield, ppd.
Valley at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 79, Moon 26
Section 3
Connellsville 36, Uniontown 16
Section 4
Latrobe 51, Gateway 47
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, New Brighton 14
Section 3
Fort Cherry 55, Northgate 32
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 60, Jefferson-Morgan 5
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin 58, Washington 33
Mt. Lebanon 55, Woodland Hills 33
Frazier 36, Springdale 20
Avella 46, Bentworth 22
West Shamokin 63, Highlands 27
Thomas Jefferson 44, Southmoreland 36
Serra Catholic 51, Yough 21
Hampton 55, Peters Township 49
Shenango 60, Wilmington 25
California at Yough, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Monessen, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Shaler, 12 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 4
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at South Side, ppd.
Nonconference
Westinghouse at Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.
Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 12 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Ambridge, 1 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Aquinas Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mars, 1:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Sharon, 1:30 p.m.
Tyrone at Indiana, 1:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Montour, 2 p.m.
Beaver at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Laurel, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Burrell, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Oakland Catholic at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Bowling
Boys
Friday’s results
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
Girls
Friday’s results
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
Swimming
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 3
East Allegheny 48, Highlands 30
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 3
East Allegheny 67, Highlands 45
Wrestling
Friday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2A
Baldwin at Albert Gallatin, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1B
Beth-Center 39, Bentworth 21
Nonconference
Greensburg Salem 39, Derry 27
North Hills 34, Upper St. Clair 24
Southmoreland at Beth-Center, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Highlands at Fox Chapel, 11 a.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 11 a.m.
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 12 p.m.
Section 2B
Carlynton at South Side, 1 p.m.
Nonconference
Latrobe at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.
West Allegheny at Peters Township, 12 p.m.
Avonworth at McGuffey, 12:30 p.m.
Hampton at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 3:15 p.m.
Beaver at Butler, 5 p.m.
Gateway at Butler, 5 p.m.
Burrell at Butler, 6 p.m.
