High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 16, 2021

By:

Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 12:47 AM

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 87, Butler 81

North Allegheny 83, Pine-Richland 77 (OT)

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 53, Canon-McMillan 45

Peters Township 72, Baldwin 55

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 39, Norwin 38

Hempfield 54, Penn-Trafford 51

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 62, West Mifflin 35

Albert Gallatin 65, Connellsville 48

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 2

Trinity 68, West Allegheny 60

Chartiers Valley 70, Moon 39

South Fayette at New Castle, ppd.

Section 3

Penn Hills 62, Kiski Area 58

Franklin Regional 77, McKeesport 73 (2 OT)

Gateway 84, Latrobe 61

Section 4

Highlands 52, Mars 51

Hampton 42, Indiana 30

Shaler 47, Armstrong 44

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic 83, Freeport 57

Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 2

Lincoln Park 61, Montour 52

Quaker Valley 57, Beaver 26

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 61, Uniontown 42

Mt. Pleasant 66, Southmoreland 40

Belle Vernon at South Park, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 55, Ellwood City 52

Riverside 48, Mohawk 42

Neshannock 59, Laurel 48

Section 2

Aliquippa 62, Seton LaSalle 40

Avonworth 75, Freedom 32

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 78, East Allegheny 58

Section 4

Brentwood 50, Beth-Center 30

Brownsville at Charleroi, ppd.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Springdale 78, South Side 51

Sewickley Academy 47, Shenango 45 (2 OT)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 76, Riverview 31

Section 2

Carlynton 54, Burgettstown 25

Sto-Rox 71, Chartiers-Houston 43

Fort Cherry 56, Northgate 47

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 65, Jeannette 60

Serra Catholic 78, Propel Braddock Hills 72

Section 4

Monessen 49, Carmichaels 36

Bentworth at Frazier, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 62, Rochester 54

Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep, ppd.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 99, Avella 48

Geibel at West Greene, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 71, Propel Andrew Street 38

Eden Christian 47, Imani Christian 43

Neighborhood Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonconference

Berlin-BrothersValley 56, Woodland Hills 23

Leechburg 74, Valley 69

Thomas Jefferson 47, Bethel Park 37

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 12:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Frazier, 1 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.

Butler at Knoch, 1:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 2 p.m.

Burrell at Kiski Area, 2:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 2:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, 3:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Hempfield, ppd.

Valley at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 79, Moon 26

Section 3

Connellsville 36, Uniontown 16

Section 4

Latrobe 51, Gateway 47

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, New Brighton 14

Section 3

Fort Cherry 55, Northgate 32

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 60, Jefferson-Morgan 5

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 58, Washington 33

Mt. Lebanon 55, Woodland Hills 33

Frazier 36, Springdale 20

Avella 46, Bentworth 22

West Shamokin 63, Highlands 27

Thomas Jefferson 44, Southmoreland 36

Serra Catholic 51, Yough 21

Hampton 55, Peters Township 49

Shenango 60, Wilmington 25

California at Yough, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Monessen, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Shaler, 12 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, ppd.

Nonconference

Westinghouse at Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.

Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 12 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Ambridge, 1 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Aquinas Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mars, 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Sharon, 1:30 p.m.

Tyrone at Indiana, 1:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Montour, 2 p.m.

Beaver at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Laurel, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Burrell, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Oakland Catholic at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Bowling

Boys

Friday’s results

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

Girls

Friday’s results

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

Swimming

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 3

East Allegheny 48, Highlands 30

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 3

East Allegheny 67, Highlands 45

Wrestling

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2A

Baldwin at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1B

Beth-Center 39, Bentworth 21

Nonconference

Greensburg Salem 39, Derry 27

North Hills 34, Upper St. Clair 24

Southmoreland at Beth-Center, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Highlands at Fox Chapel, 11 a.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 11 a.m.

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 12 p.m.

Section 2B

Carlynton at South Side, 1 p.m.

Nonconference

Latrobe at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.

West Allegheny at Peters Township, 12 p.m.

Avonworth at McGuffey, 12:30 p.m.

Hampton at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 3:15 p.m.

Beaver at Butler, 5 p.m.

Gateway at Butler, 5 p.m.

Burrell at Butler, 6 p.m.

